Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Top 3 Privacy Coins To Consider This June 2022 For Investors
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News
  • The top 3 gainers of the day are QNT, MKR, and CSPR.
  • QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 gainers of the past 24 hours. 

Quant (QNT)

Quant (QNT) is the native token of the Quant Network, an operating system based on distributed ledger technology (DLT). QNT was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. It provides global interoperability through its Overledger Network and multi-chain smart contracts.

Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
QNT Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Quant is currently trading around $184.60, with a one-day trading volume of $122,925,320. QNT has increased by nearly 10.24% during the last 24 hours, as per CMC. 

Maker (MKR)

Maker (MKR) is the governance token for the Ethereum-based Maker protocol. MakerDAO created and launched MKR in 2015. MKR is a major contributor to one of the largest stablecoins, DAI. 

1665839377 453 Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
MKR Price Chart (Source: CMC)

Currently, Maker is trading around $954.50 with a one-day trading volume of $52,206,292. MKR has increased by nearly 4.83% over the past 24 hours. 

Casper (CSPR)

Casper, the first live proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain based on the Casper CBC protocol, was introduced on the mainnet on March 30, 2021. Through Casper’s PoS consensus method, CSPR is used to reward network validators for processing on-chain transactions.

1665839378 120 Top 3 Cryptocurrency Gainers Of The Last 24 Hours
CSPR Price Chart (Source: CMC)

At the time of writing, Casper is trading around $0.03734 with a one-day trading volume of $12,536,637. CSPR has increased by nearly 4.64% in the past 24 hours. 

Recommended For You

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Uniswap Likely To Reach $7 Price

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

Uniswap
google news

Uniswap is not looking good right now. UNI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange platform bearing the same name, must be able to muster enough energy to regain momentum and hit its target. 

  • Uniswap’s key support levels are $5.7 and $5.2
  • UNI price can go as high as $7, with a push for $8 also highly possible
  • An extended bearish run is still possible if breakdown below support marker occurs

According to tracking from Coingecko, at press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $6.20 and is currently down on intraday, weekly and monthly periods.

Over the last 24 hours, Uniswap went down by 2.8% while on a seven-day period the asset is dealing with 8.2% price decline.

Its year-to-date loss is huge, being down by 76.4% and UNI already lost 86.2% of its all-time high price of $44.92 attained last May 3, 2021.

But despite all of these negative price numbers, investors could be looking at a bull run for the 17th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.

How UNI Can Hit The $7 Marker

Analysis from its daily timeframe chart shows the altcoin’s price has incorporated itself into an inverted head and shoulder pattern, putting itself in a good position to start a bullish rally.

Chart: TradingView

Investors need to keep their eyes open for two crucial support levels for Uniswap, $5.7 and $5.2, as they are significant points for buyers to initiate and sustain a price recovery.

With the nature of its current price pattern, UNI could be in a position to make a 10.6% jump and finally hit the $7 level.

There is an even better scenario for Uniswap, as success in buyers’ attempt to sustain the $5.66 support level and push to the $7 marker would mean accelerated surge for the digital asset all the way to $8.

Caution is still advised though, as breakdown below the $5.2 support will wash away all hopes for the aforementioned price rally and will mean extended bearish run for Uniswap.

Uniswap Labs Completes Successful Funding Round

Perhaps one key driving force for the forecasted bull rally for the cryptocurrency is the recently completed funding round of Uniswap Labs.

Motivated by its goal of broadening its offerings, the parent company of the largest decentralized exchange pulled all strings it could and raised $165 million in its Series B fund-raiser.

The round, that pushed the firm’s valuation to $1.6 billion, was led by Polychain Capital and featured loyal supporters such as a16z crypto, SV Angel, Variant and Paradigm.

Uniswap Labs, in recent months, have been very vocal about its plans to add several new offerings which include a wallet system and enabling customers to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Uniswap from different market places.

The successful funding round will certainly help the company in that department, not to mention aid in pushing UNI price to higher levels before the year ends.

Uniswap Likely To Reach 7 Price
UNI total market cap at $4.67 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Inc Magazine, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Japanese Gaming Company Konami to Enter Metaverse and Web3 Arena

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

Meta And Microsoft Are Founding Members Of Metaverse Standards Forum
google news
  • To mark the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, the firm has already created an NFT collection.
  • The development of Bandai Namco’s own multi-IP metaverse is already under way.

One of the largest AAA game publishers and developers in Japan, Konami, has expressed interest in joining the metaverse and Web3 entertainment movement. Several job postings have lately been posted by the corporation for the creation of experiences using this kind of technology in its upcoming video games. 

13 separate employment positions are being advertised by the company for infrastructure development, production and operations, and support. These brand-new positions will contribute to providing innovative experiences like Web3 and Metaverse.

Konami stated :

We have been conducting research and development to incorporate the latest technology into games and contents, and plan to launch a service where players can trade their in-game NFTs (digital items) through a unique distribution platform using blockchain.

Not for the First Time

Konami has previously incorporated blockchain-based components into its business. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania, one of its most cherished properties, the studio has already created an NFT collection. 

When it comes to Web3 and metaverse advancements, other Japanese players are ahead. Bandai Namco announced in February that it would be devoting $130 million to the creation of its multi-IP metaverse, which it is already trying to develop. In addition to blockchain and play-to-earn, Square Enix has announced the introduction of an NFT collection with a Final Fantasy theme for the coming year.

Recently, Sega also revealed plans to create its own blockchain-based IP-licensed game, utilizing the decentralized elements of Japanese blockchain service provider Oasys.

Recommended For You :

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell 2% Stake Next Year

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 15, 2022

By

Coinbase Ceo Reveals Documentary On Crypto And Exchange
google news

11 mins ago |