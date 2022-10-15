Uninspiring debut of Timberwolves’ new starting lineup in preseason finale

There was so much anticipation for the unofficial debut of Minnesota’s new-look starting lineup of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, which finally came in Friday’s preseason finale at home against Brooklyn.

The results did not meet the expectation.

Minnesota’s starting five was rather lifeless in a 112-102 loss to Brooklyn — the Timberwolves’ lone defeat in the preseason slate. The game marked the closest the Timberwolves came to being at full strength during the exhibition season. They were only sans Jordan McLaughlin on Friday. Finally, Minnesota was able to link Towns and Gobert, who’d each missed games in the preseason.

On top of that, Towns said Friday’s shootaround was the first true “practice” the two bigs shared together. That’s a good indication of just how few reps the starting five has shared in any capacity this preseason.

That lack of familiarity was on full display Friday. The offense was clunky, and the defense was spotty. While a Nets team featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fired on all cylinders, the Timberwolves seemed to struggle to determine when to rely on Edwards or Towns and when to turn to pick and roll combination of Russell and Gobert.

The hesitation led to a lack of ball movement and points. That five-man grouping has the potential to be special, but it is clearly a work in progress at the moment — to put it politely.

Edwards sported the best plus-minus among the five starters, with the Timberwolves being outscored by eight points when he was on the floor. It was far worse for the other four.

The unit needs to find an identity and priorities within what it wants to do offensively. Towns needs to find his way defending as a power forward, while Russell struggled to work his way back into plays when he was screened in Minnesota’s new drop coverage. There are plenty of wrinkles to iron out.

The good news for Minnesota is time is on its side. Four potential practice days exist between now and Minnesota’s regular season opener Wednesday against Oklahoma City — an eternity in today’s NBA.

Also, the Wolves should benefit from a soft schedule to open the regular slate, with three games against San Antonio and two against Oklahoma City amid a seven-game opening stretch in which the Timberwolves will be favored in every contest. That could allow for Minnesota to win games, even in ugly fashion as it attempts to find its way with its new starting five.

Alternatively, it opens the door to bad losses early in the season that could haunt the team late in what’s expected to be an ultra-competitive Western Conference playoff race.