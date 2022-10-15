News
Victoria Beckham Denies Divorce Rumors With David Beckham – Says ‘Tatts Were Bleeding’
Some weeks ago, some sharp-eyed internet users speculated that Victoria Beckham‘s David Beckham DB tattoo removal could be a possible divorce hint. Don’t get them wrong, this is how most celebrities break divorce news!
Well, there’s good news, according to Victoria Beckham, she’s tired of her tattoos but definitely not the love for her husband David Beckham. The fashion designer further explained that because she’s got the DB tattoos far back, they are a little ugly compared to her husband and kids hence her decision to do away with them.
The 48-year-old mother of 4 Victoria perhaps needs clear skin in her old age. She’s not ready to meet her grandkids with soo much ink on her body.
Via Toofab:
Victoria Beckham is revealing why she had a tattoo removed from her wrist that featured the initials of her husband, David Beckham.
While appearing on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on Thursday, the fashion designer shut down speculation that the tattoo’s removal had anything to do with problems in her marriage, and shared the “simple” reason behind the ink’s removal.
“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago,” explained Victoria, 48. “And they just weren’t particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.”
“They just didn’t look so nice,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that.”
“I think that the media started to speculate: ‘Was I leaving my husband?’ No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”
Late last month, fans became concerned after the Spice Girls member posted a lipstick tutorial video on Instagram, per TMZ. In the clip, she swatched lipstick on her wrist, revealing that her “DB” tattoo had been pretty much completely removed.
A source later told TMZ that the tattoo’s removal wasn’t due to any problems within Victoria and David’s marriage. With the insider noting that the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder recently removed multiple tattoos, including the ink with David’s initials.
Victoria and David, 47, have been married since 1999. The couple shares four children together: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.
Well, we are excited there is no pending scandal between Victoria and David Beckham. We love to see the happy couple together.
The post Victoria Beckham Denies Divorce Rumors With David Beckham – Says ‘Tatts Were Bleeding’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Vikings look for first win in Miami since 1976 after losing four straight there
VIKINGS (4-1) AT DOLPHINS (3-2)
· Kickoff: Noon Sunday
· Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
· TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake
· Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber
· Referee: Brad Rogers
· Series: Dolphins lead 8-5
· Line: Vikings by 3 1/2
The Vikings play just their second true road game of the season on Sunday. The first did not go well, a 24-7 loss at Philadelphia in Week 2. The Vikings were the road team in Week 4 in a 28-25 win over New Orleans but the game was played in London.
The Vikings haven’t won in Miami since a 29-7 victory in 1976. Since then, they’ve lost four straight there, the last one a 37-35 defeat in 2014.
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will play his first NFL game in his native Miami. He has had good success in four previous games played at Hard Rock Stadium, one for Miami Central High School and three for Florida State.
The game will match two of the NFL’s top receivers. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson leads the league with 547 yards receiving, and Miami’s Tyreek Hill is third with 524 yards.
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start his first career game due with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both sidelined as they work their way back from concussions. Thompson took over when Bridgewater, a former Minnesota quarterback, was lost early in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.
News
Wild get defensive in practice after ‘horrendous’ showing in season opener
Less than 12 hours after getting boat raced in their season opener Thursday night, the Wild returned to TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul for a video session.
“There were no positive clips,” coach Dean Evason said. “None.”
Because there wasn’t anything redeemable about the 7-3 home loss to the New York Rangers. For the full 60 minutes, the Wild looked lost trying to defend the Rangers, leaving Marc-Andre Fleury to fend for himself between the pipes.
“Our defensive game was absolutely horrendous,” Evason said. “We left our goaltender out to dry.”
After the video session Friday morning, Evason proceeded to put the Wild through a 45-minute practice during which he stressed the importance of getting out of their zone by any means necessary. Too many times in the season opener, the Wild simply let the Rangers run around with little to no pressure.
“We just weren’t committed to doing what we do in those areas,” Evason said. “Nobody is going to score enough to make up for mistakes that we made last night.”
Though the Wild actually had a number of scoring chances, they made far too many mistakes, and more often than not, the puck ended up in the back of their net.
“That wasn’t good enough,” Joel Eriksson Ek said. “We’ve got to learn from it. We have to take care of our defense before we start to play offense.”
That doesn’t mean the Wild are going to go into a shell moving forward. They still want to use their skill to play offense. They still want to activate their defensemen whenever they can. They still want to score off the rush. They just don’t want to hemorrhage goals in the process.
“It’s just hesitation,” Marcus Foligno said. “We just need to go. We need to separate man from puck. We shadowed guys and were kind of containing rather than being aggressive and shutting down some guys. That’s all. It’s a learning curve. We just have to be more aggressive in our zone.”
As bad as the blowout loss looked on paper, Evason noted that the Wild actually didn’t lack effort against the Rangers. They simply lacked execution.
That said, the final score is a good reminder to the Wild of what can happen when they don’t stick to their structure.
“Absolutely,” Foligno said. “It’s something where we have to understand that every night we have to be aggressive and ready to go.”
The next chance for the Wild to respond comes on Saturday night against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.
“You want to come out and start good, and that wasn’t good,” Eriksson Ek said. “We’re going to learn from it, put that behind us and look at tomorrow’s game.”
News
Mike McDaniel’s final say on Dolphins’ Ping-Pong saga; Austin Jackson may not be ready, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins’ Ping-Pong table in the heart of the team’s locker room has gone from provider of a fun, leisurely activity for players to distraction that needed to be weeded out and now the cause of inconsistent messaging across the team.
When coach Mike McDaniel first offered the news that the table had been removed from the Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facilities, he made it sound like it was a decision brought forth by the captains, with receiver Tyreek Hill at the forefront, to help increase Miami’s focus on game preparation.
When Hill was asked about it on Thursday, he said it was no such thing — that it was all about bringing in a new, custom-designed table to replace the basic one that had suffered overuse and was, according to Hill, bent.
Revisiting the topic on Friday, McDaniel had his final say. He doesn’t mind what the ultimate narrative is behind the table’s removal or potential upgrade to come, and he’s happy with what the players want.
“It’s the players’ locker room,” McDaniel said. “If they giveth, they can taketh away – and they can re-giveth.
“That is their space. I just want them to be here at work as long as possible. If the story changes 14 times, I could care less. I’m just doing my best to report the news, but at the end of the day, it’s their space. I’m happy if that is the truth, which, if it changes, I could care just as much less. If it does change, good for them for upgrading their standards of Ping-Pong play. Because nobody wants to be average, and when you have an average, green table, what’s that about?
“I like the fact that they have all that stuff going on. It’s hard to keep up, and in two days, who knows? Maybe, for Tyreek, it was punishment, and then he thought his teammates deserved it and he gave it back to them. Or, this whole time, he was just playing a ploy on all of us. All of which, it’s really not that meaningful to me, but I’m glad that they’re getting all worked out down there because it is the captains’ locker room, and he is one of the captains. So, what he says, goes, to a degree.”
McDaniel has gotten to enjoy Hill’s personality since the two came together in Miami this offseason — Hill from Kansas City and McDaniel from San Francisco.
“It’s tremendous. I appreciate humor,” McDaniel said. “I appreciate people coming to work every day with energy. The bottom line with Tyreek is, when he’s in here, he’s in his parking spot, he comes inside, everybody on the team, whether it’s a player, coach, football staff member, knows that he’s going to get himself ready to go, perform on the field. He’s really held in high regard.”
Not so fast on Austin Jackson
After offensive coordinator Frank Smith said he was “extremely” optimistic on a return for right tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve for his ankle injury, McDaniel cautioned to pump the brakes on Friday.
“What you guys are learning about Frank Smith is he’s overly optimistic to a fault,” McDaniel quipped. “I think that was a hair aggressive by one of my favorite people on staff. … We’re taking it day by day with [Jackson].”
Sure enough, ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Jackson was not seen on the practice field Friday after participating in Wednesday and Thursday drills.
Jackson landed on IR following the Dolphins’ Sept. 11 win over the New England Patriots in the opener. The placement on IR put him out a minimum of four weeks. He is now eligible to return. His return to practice earlier in the week started his 21-day clock to be activated off IR.
“A.J. has done a great job in his rehabilitation, his preparation, being active and involved,” Smith said Thursday. He is such a hungry learner. I mean, just coming into the NFL so young. I mean, he’s just been really fun to work with. I know we’ve all enjoyed his progression.”
Other injury updates
Aside from Jackson, Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead was not seen at Friday’s practice, marking another full week where he misses drills.
Armstead has been able to play through the lack of practice the past four games, but in last Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets, he exited after eight plays due to his lingering toe injury.
Armstead stayed in the New York/New Jersey area overnight Sunday and into Monday to see a foot specialist before returning to South Florida.
Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), the only other player on Miami’s active roster to miss Thursday drills, returned to practice on Friday.
Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, while remaining in concussion protocol Friday, were both seen throwing with the team and able to expand their practice workload, according to McDaniel.
Injury designations ahead of Sunday’s game will be made later Friday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Election 2022: South St. Paul
Ugbad Abdilahi
-
- Age: 32
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified for this position because I have the interpersonal skills, diplomatic communication and lived experience needed to represent the city I call home. I am a small business owner, a young African American mother who share experiences needed to address issues I share with many citizens.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Economic and Job growth, Affordable Housing, Equitable Healthcare
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Provide National Security, Infrastructure Development, Social Services, Environmental Protection
- Website or contact: 651-322-0908
- Age: 32
Raymond G. Aaron Jr.
-
- Age: 37
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Local artist, community activist and active residents of South Saint Paul with strong community relationships.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Community involvement, economic and social growth , youth outreach. To build an accessible , accountable , inclusive environment.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To provide structure , leadership and solutions concerning the needs of the people.
- Website or contact: South Saint Paul City Council candidate Raymond Aaron Jr. (Facebook).
- Age: 37
Joe Gullerud
Candidate information not available.
Joe Kaliszewski
Candidate information not available.
Tom Q Seaberg
Candidate information not available.
Matthew Thompson
Candidate information not available.
News
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their application.
Hanen ordered attorneys in the case to provide more information and said he expects additional legal arguments related to the new rule, but there was no timetable set for future hearings. It’s also unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.
The current version of DACA, which the Biden administration created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny, is set to take effect Oct. 31.
The case went back to Hanen after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said last week he should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration.
Before the hearing Friday morning, a group of about 30 community activists gathered in support of DACA at a park next to the federal courthouse. They held up signs that said, “Judge Hanen Do the Right Thing Protect DACA” and “Immigrants Are Welcomed.” They chanted as many of them marched into the courthouse to attend the hearing.
Hanen last year declared DACA illegal after Texas and eight other Republican-leaning states filed a lawsuit claiming they are harmed financially, incurring hundreds of millions of dollars in health care, education and other costs, when immigrants are allowed to remain in the country illegally. They also argued that the White House overstepped its authority by granting immigration benefits that are for Congress to decide.
“Only Congress has the ability to write our nation’s immigration laws,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday in a statement.
Hanen found DACA had not been subjected to public notice and comment periods required under the federal Administrative Procedures Act. But he left the Obama-era program intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. There were 611,270 people enrolled in DACA at the end of March.
A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based appeals court upheld Hanen’s initial finding but sent the case back to Hanen so he could review the impact of the federal government’s new DACA regulation.
The new rule’s 453 pages are largely technical and represent little substantive change from the 2012 memo that created DACA, but it was subject to public comments as part of a formal rule-making process.
But even if Hanen were to issue a positive ruling on the new DACA regulation, the judge might still decide the program is illegal because it was not created by Congress, Perales said.
“Which is why so many right now are calling on Congress to act,” she said.
After last week’s appeals court ruling, President Joe Biden and advocacy groups renewed their calls for Congress to pass permanent protections for “Dreamers,” which is what people protected by DACA are commonly called. Congress has failed multiple times to pass proposals called the DREAM Act to protect DACA recipients.
Whatever Hanen decides, DACA is expected to go to the Supreme Court for a third time. In 2016, the Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 over an expanded DACA and a version of the program for parents of DACA recipients. In 2020, the high court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration improperly ended DACA, allowing it to stay in place.
News
Aaron Boone talks possible ALCS role for Frankie Montas
The Yankees have not forgotten about Frankie Montas.
Aaron Boone was asked if the club’s big trade deadline pitching acquisition is still in play to join the ALCS roster should the Yankees advance.
“Could be. He’s gonna go to Tampa and probably throw a live [bullpen session] as well. His last bullpen, which I think was his second, went well too. He’s in a good spot.”
His ALCS role would likely look a lot like Jameson Taillon’s ALDS role. Montas’ altered state comes from injury, though, whereas Taillon was moved to the bullpen basically out of necessity. Montas has been dealing with inflammation in his throwing shoulder and has not pitched since his poor outing in Milwaukee on Sept. 16. Boone was asked to envision how he would use Montas in a potential matchup with the Astros or Mariners.
“Certainly not as a full starter. [He’s] maybe a guy that can give us a couple innings but you know, we’ll just see how the next few days go.”
Montas was not the regular season boost the Yankees wanted. In his eight starts, the former Oakland Athletic sputtered to a 6.35 ERA, allowing an .838 opponents’ OPS. For his career, the 29-year-old owns a 3.77 ERA in 99 starts compared to 5.66 ERA in 30 games as a reliever.
()
Victoria Beckham Denies Divorce Rumors With David Beckham – Says ‘Tatts Were Bleeding’
Get Healthy Hormones
Personal Injury Lawyer: What to Do During a Dog Bite Injury
Vikings look for first win in Miami since 1976 after losing four straight there
This Could Fuel An Ethereum Rally Back To $1,700, Shorts Beware
Obtaining Rightful Justice From Wrongful Death
Wild get defensive in practice after ‘horrendous’ showing in season opener
How to Claim Compensation?
Mike McDaniel’s final say on Dolphins’ Ping-Pong saga; Austin Jackson may not be ready, other injury updates
Telos Enters Extended Collaboration With ApeSwap as Part of its Fuel Incentive Strategy￼
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain