Finance
Why Do I Need A Personal Injury Attorney?
A personal injury attorney or known in the legal world as "ambulance chasers" are the right professionals to call on when you or a loved one incur an injury through accident. Most of the time, the victims do not get compensation for their troubles. And they try to move on with their law suits without representation which turns out to be prolonged for a few months or years. The worse being, the judge may find the case to be unsupported by enough evidence and have it dismissed.
Realizing the Need for a Lawyer
If you have been badly injured, you need money now. Not next month or next year. You have to use it for medical expenses – to pay for your hospitalization and for therapy – any Personal Injury Attorney knows the urgency of that.
If your car was damaged, you also need to have it repaired. If your case gets thrown out in court, what happens to your car? It will never be fixed. If without a vehicle, you have to out of pocket transportation expenses to and from the hospital and everywhere else. This is very expensive not to mention, you are the victim here.
With injuries, there are times when you will not be fully functional. This means that you cannot work and without work, how will you support yourself and your family? You lose work time and that is income lost. A Personal Injury Attorney will not let that happen to you. You need money to get by and that is what you will get if you hire a lawyer.
Finding the Right Personal Injury Attorney for You
Hiring a professional has always been and will always be a personal choice. No one can make that decision for you but yourself. But of course, each lawyer practices their craft differently from the other. They each have their own styles and techniques on how to help their clients. But the ultimate point to that is to HELP.
First, you have to ask a potential personal injury attorney about his fees. Some offer a zero-fee consultation. Some ask for a minimal amount. Others do not charge you until the case is closed and won. Some will ask for a down payment without assurance – win or lose. Again, it is up to you.
Second, if you want the best, expect for the best outcome too. You can search the internet for track records of the most outstanding lawyers in your city or state. The higher the success rate, the more complacent you can be. But of course, with an extensive experience comes the question on price. This is something you have to consider too.
Third, your Personal Injury Attorney must be sympathetic to your needs. At first meeting, he or she must listen to you and tell you how he or she will be able to assist you quickly. The keyword here is EXPEDITED. A great lawyer can stir up the courts and make your case his or her priority.
Your Duties as a Client
Now, as a client, it is your duty to prepare everything from legal evidences to receipts. You need to help your lawyer as well. They will have their own investigators but as the person involved in the accident, you need to collect evidence right then and there. Help your Personal Injury Attorney help you and with that collaboration, you will surely win your case.
Finance
How to Get the Best Rates on Car Insurance in California
Before agreeing to any car insurance policy, a driver in California should check that the agent they are dealing with is indeed licensed by the state. To do this they need to contact the California Department of Insurance. If you don’t take this step and the insurance agent or company you ultimately purchase a policy from isn’t licensed, you may not have any protection when an accident occurs.
Although each insurance company uses a slightly different system to determine rates there are things you, as a driver, can do to help ensure you do enjoy the best rates on car insurance in California, including:
” Insure all the vehicles in your household in one policy. Many people get married and retain their own car insurance. Many car insurance companies offer a multi-vehicle discount for households where more than one car is insured. This is also a great way to save money if you have a child or parent who drives and they live with you. The more cars you insure in one policy, the larger the savings.
” Raise the standard deductible level. When you ask for a car insurance quote the agent you are talking with will likely quote you a price that is based on a low deductible. If you raise that deductible, the premium cost will drop.
” Ask your employer about group insurance. Many employers offer the benefit of group health insurance to their employees and some do the same with car insurance. A group policy can save substantially over the cost of an individual policy. This is definitely worth inquiring about.
Being married can also help you to find the best rates on car insurance. Living in certain areas that are viewed as low crime also helps to reduce insurance costs. The most important thing to remember when you go shopping for car insurance in California is to ask about all available discounts and then determine which are relevant to your particular situation.
Finance
DIY Film and Video Transfers
Most of us have film or video that really ought to be transferred to DVD. The good news is that video transfers aren’t all that hard. And the more old film rolls or old tapes that you have, the more it’s going to be worth doing that conversion to DVD or digital video yourself. So in this article, I am going to give you some pointers for transferring your own film and video. First though, a little advice to get you started.
5 Tips Before Getting Started
1. Original is always best: If you have 8mm, regular or Super 8, or even 16mm film that has already been transferred to VHS video, make sure you work with the original film and not the VHS or VHS-C tapes. Why? Because VHS is a fairly low resolution video storage medium. The picture produced when playing an old VHS tape on your VCR is equivalent to around 250-300 lines of horizontal resolution on your TV. Standard definition TV (NTSC) is 480 lines; high def is 720. Going back to your original films and getting those reconverted will always be your best bet.
2. Be realistic: Old home movie cameras just weren’t that great, so the video you create from it won’t be any better. Take Super 8: The film size was tiny and was terrible in low light, camera focus was often a problem, Super 8 cameras didn’t have image stabilization or color balancing, there is mostly no audio (and if there is it’s compromised) and frames-per-second was low (super 8 recorded at 18 fps) compared to today’s 30 fps. Like I said, be realistic when you look at the results of conversion of your 8mm film.
3. Create a master video file: Huh? We started this article by agreeing that we wanted to transfer our old home movies to DVD. Actually, DVD is not the best digital video quality that you can achieve. DVD’s are created with the MPEG-2 format, which is has been a very efficient but highly compressed format for many years but is now a somewhat dated video codec.
Don’t get me wrong – DVDs are still a great way to watch videos transferred from home movies but your best bet is to first create a master file of uncompressed video (since you are already going to all the trouble of converting your footage). You can then use that master file to edit, create your DVD, or your online video, or your iPhone video, or your hard-drive-archive of family video, photos and documents, or whatever you have in mind (or that your kids may have in mind – in the future). With uncompressed video, you keep your options open.
4. Most improvements will come in editing: A good film transfer is important, and depending on the history of your film, a careful clean may net you some improvements. But the “OMG” moment will only come once the thing has passed through the editing suite. Why? Because your home footage – shot on daylight balanced film – will have been recorded under a range of “non daylight balanced” conditions: Some scenes will be too yellow (shot inside under electric lights), too blue (shot outside in shade, or on a cloudy day), too dark or too bright. And you may have some just plain junk shots to boot (it happens to all of us) that you would rather lose from the final.
To correct each of these issues will require a scene by scene inspection and a scene by scene approach. It’s pretty easy to do, and fairly quick once you get the hang of it: a basic color correction filter in a standard editing program like Final Cut Pro will do the job.
5. Decide if it’s worth the effort of DIY film transfer: If you have one or two old film reels, or one or two video cassettes, then it may be a lot easier to go to your local video transfer service provider and get them to do the job.
But if you do have a shoebox full of stuff, then it may make sense to do it yourself. And, as I said, it’s not that hard.
Video Conversions for Different Formats
Transferring 8mm or 16mm film: You are going to need that old projector to convert 8mm or 16mm film to video. (Sorry, the only magic machine with a door that takes an old film roll and reels out digital video is s professional video conversion company!) Whether you do it yourself or take it to the guy at the mall, the film is going to get played, then recorded.
The basic, DIY method, for converting old home movies on 8mm or 16mm film to video is this: Simply project the film onto a screen (of whatever size) and (digital) video record the result. You get a pretty good result doing that: provided you are careful with the focus of both the projector, have a nice flat screen, shut out stray light sources, properly adjust your video camera, and position it on a tripod as close to the projector as possible.
There are two important challenges to overcome with this method of film transfer. First, there is potential for distorted aspect ratio – “key stoning” caused by the difference in position between your video camera and the projector lens. The answer is to correct the distortion in editing (simple enough) or to project into a film transfer box with internal angled mirrors.
The second challenge is to reconcile frame rates between the original 8mm film and your video camera. Provided you can synch the frame rates, by adjusting the projector or the video camera or both, you can settle on a final output frame rate when you get the video into your computer.
Transferring VHS and VHS-C tapes: A lot of weddings found their way on to VHS tapes and are now trapped there. The video company may have filmed on a higher resolution medium but typically the product was delivered in VHS and the original recording is almost always lost.
Anyway, you have three basic options for getting those old VHS tapes digitized. First, buy a dual DVD-VHS player at your local Best Buy, slot in your tape, drop in a DVD and record! Simple, effective and fast. Downside, the result will not be the best quality. Keep in mind that VHS was never great to start with – so you may not be able to tell the difference in the result. And, if you want to create a digital video file, just rip the DVD you just made on your computer.
Finance
Preventative Medicine and Healthy Living for Senior Citizens
Senior citizens of the society are regarded as the most significant groups of members for whom both preventive medicines and healthy living are much effective. It has been found to be proven from older days to that of recent days that “prevention is better than cure”. Preventative medicines are responsible for preventing any cause of diseases whereas it is supposed to be curing the disease. On the other hand, healthy living represents the natural measures and procedures required to be followed and maintained by these people.
Preventive medicines can be referred to as a set of measures or practices that is carried out for preventing disease occurrence in senior citizens whereas it also promotes health. In this regard, some of the procedures can be stated as screening of blood pressure, cholesterol, depression, diabetes, autism, hearing, screening of vision, and so on. Healthy living has become one of the significant factors for all senior citizens. It is due to the higher range of diseased people seen within the society (Ghany et al. 2018). There are severe diseases that occur because of increasing junk food consumption and due to poor eating habits. Healthy lifestyles among senior citizens with preventive measures and medicines can stir them to clear out several diseases easily before being attacked.
Preventive medication needs preventive care, which includes three major types as primary prevention, secondary prevention, and tertiary prevention. Primary prevention involves reducing the risk factors before the occurrence of any injury or disease as policies imposed on purchasing tobacco for both the youth and senior citizens. Youth tobacco consumption will also affect senior citizens when these people are around them. Secondary prevention involves detecting the disease before the issue or the problem becomes more serious such as measuring blood pressure. On the contrary, tertiary prevention involves preventing major complications of those diseases including physical therapy or post-stroke rehabilitation. These preventive measures are beneficial for the senior citizens whereas breast cancer screening, colorectal cancer screening and diabetes screening are mainly done, as these diseases are common within them.
In terms of making lives healthy, these people are required to follow some healthy lifestyle measures along with preventive medications. Some of the measures can be stated in the following:
Balanced diet– In every meal, a proper diet consisting of minerals, vitamins, and other significant nutrients is found to be essential for the body and mind.
Health checkups frequently– Keeping track of the health records is going to show the faults and improvements conducted within the body of the senior citizens. It contains the benefits of detecting life-threatening issues, increasing life span as well as getting acquaintance through innovative medical technologies (Sutipan & Intarakamhang, 2017).
Ensuring appropriate rest and sleep– Improper sleep and rest might hamper the health conditions more severely; however, it is suggested to sleep from 7 to 9 hours per night to keep both physical and mental health intact.
Physical activities– Getting indulged in games, yoga, exercises, and other physical activities will help these old people to be physically fit and improve mental health as well.
Socializing more– Social interactions are important for senior citizens to keep both mind and body fit and out from every kind of stress. Sharing views and talking with others helps in lowering down the tension and stress.
Senior citizens face the problem of not being cured with medications properly for which both of these options are strictly applicable. Both preventive medication and healthy lifestyles are required to keep the mind and body fresh. This in turn reduces the level of stress among these old people and increases more energy within themselves.
Finance
How To Find Low Cost Auto Insurance
Georgia car insurance costs are at an all time record high. Many customers are paying hundreds of dollars every single month to maintain their policies. If you are having a hard time paying your monthly insurance bills, or you are simply looking for low priced auto insurance, you should read the following tips.
Tip 1 – Use online resources. There are many online resources you can use to find low cost auto insurance. Websites that compare multiple policies from different companies are usually great resources, because they can find policies that fit your personal requirements and your budget.
Forums are also a great source of information. Individuals who find very affordable policies are often very proud of their discovery. By reading forums online, you may come across many reports that will lead you to one company that is particularly affordable.
Tip 2 – Look for special discounts. Special discounts are usually one of the easiest ways to decrease the cost of insurance policies. These discounts are given to individuals who meet certain requirements. Insurance companies often find drivers who do not smoke to be lower risk drivers than drivers who do smoke.
Insurance companies also find drivers with good driving records to be lower risk drivers than drivers who have multiple points on their driving records. They find the same to be true for good students too. In order to qualify for the good student discount, you simply need to obtain a GPA of a certain level.
Tip 3 – Seek out professional advice. Professionals like financial planners and insurance brokers can help you find the best deals on your coverage. By using the services of these professionals, you may be able to limit the amount of coverage you need and find special policies you would not be able to find otherwise.
A financial planner can comb through your personal finances and recommend the amount and type of coverage you should purchase. If you only need a very limited amount of coverage, you can save a great deal of money by cutting back on the amount of coverage your policy provides you with. A Georgia car insurance broker can also find the best deals available for you too by scouring through the policies being offered by their partners. You may need to consult with multiple brokers to find the very best and lowest priced policy though. Once you use their services, you will likely know which policies available today are the best and most affordable policies you can buy.
Finance
7 Reasons to Use a Land Trust
I was cruising my directory for articles that I have been collecting and I came across this one about Land Trusts. I can’t tell you how many times a Land Trust has saved me while taking ownership of a property. If you are a serious real estate investor, YOU MUST master this asset protection method. You will reap many benefits, financially and legally.
The land trust is a very powerful tool for the savvy real estate investor. A land trust is a revocable, living trust used specifically for holding title to real estate. Each property is titled in a separate trust, affording maximum privacy and protection.
Here are seven reasons to use land trust for titling property to real estate:
- Privacy: In today’s information age, anyone with an internet connection can look up your ownership of real estate. Privacy is extremely important to most people who don’t want others knowing what they own. For example, if you own several properties within a city that has strict code enforcement, you could end up being hauled into court for too many violations, even minor ones. Having your real estate titled in land trusts makes it difficult for city code enforcement to find who the owner is, since the trust agreement is not public record for everyone to see.
- Protection From Liens: Real estate titled in a trust name is not subject to liens against the beneficiary of the trust. For example, if you are dealing with a seller in foreclosure, a judgment holder or the IRS can file a claim against the property in the name of the seller. If the property is titled into trust, the personal judgments or liens of the seller will not attach to the property.
- Protection From Title Claims: If you sign a warranty deed in your own name, you are subject to potential title claims against you if there is a problem with title to the property. For example, a lien filed without your knowledge could result in liability against you, even if you purchased title insurance. A land trust in your place as seller will protect you personally against many types of title claims because the claim will be limited to the trust. If the trust already sold the property, it has no assets and thus limits your exposure to title claims.
- Discouraging Litigation: Let’s face it, people tend to only sue others who appear to have money. Attorneys who work on contingency are only likely to take cases which they can not only win, but collect, since their fee is based on collection. If your properties are hard to find, you will appear “broke” and less worth suing. Even if a potential plaintiff thinks you have assets, the difficult prospect of finding and attaching these assets will discourage litigation against you.
- Protection From HOA Claims: When you take title to a property in a homeowner’s association (HOA), you become personally liable for all dues and assessments. This means if you buy a condo in your own name and the association assesses an amount due, they can place a lien on the property and/or sue you personally for the obligation! Don’t take title in your name in an HOA, but instead take title in a land trust so that the trust itself (and thus the property) will be the sole recourse for the homeowner’s association’s debts.
- Making Contracts Assignable: The ownership of a land trust (called the “beneficial interest”) is assignable, similar to the way stock in a corporation is assignable. Once property is title in trust, the beneficiary of the trust can be changed without changing title to the property. This can be very advantageous in the case of a real estate contract that is non-assignable, such as in the case of a bank-owned or HUD property. Instead of making your offer in your own name, make the offer in the name of a land trust, then assign your interest in the land trust to a third party.
- Making Loans “Assumable”: A non-assumable loan can become effectively assumed by using a land trust. The seller transfers title into a land trust, with himself as beneficiary. This transfer does not trigger the due-on-sale clause of the mortgage. After the fact, he transfers his beneficial interest to you. This latter transaction does trigger the due-on-sale, but such transfer does not come to the attention of the lender because it is not recorded anywhere in public records. This effectively makes a non-assumable loan “assumable”.
As you can see there are many creative and effective uses for the land trust, limited only by your imagination! William Bronchick, CEO of Legalwiz Publications, is a Nationally-known attorney, author, entrepreneur and speaker. Mr. Bronchick has been practicing law and real estate since 1990 www.legalwiz.com.
P.S. If you need a good Land Trust attorney for South Florida, contact Paul B. Woods, Attorney at Law, (305) 559-9060, mobile: (305) 803-1818, email: [email protected]
####
Finance
Where To Get Cheap Full Coverage Auto Insurance
You want the best insurance protection on your car? However, it seems hard to find cheap full coverage auto insurance, right? No worries, as you can easily drive down your prices by looking in the right places. You just need to compare as many quotes as possible.
Try to begin your search by visiting and calling the local insurance agencies in the area to see what their rates are like. Also, take into consideration various factors such as your age group and what kind of car you own, as different variations result in different premiums. Don’t give into the first good looking deal you come across, as you can use that as leverage for lowering rates at another company.
However, do the above just to get a ballpark idea of what you are expected to pay. The best place to find cheap full coverage auto insurance is on the internet. Why? Finding insurance online eliminates the middlemen – the insurance agents. The people in the middle make a living off of commissions from your insurance policies, so save yourself some money by doing some of the grunt work yourself. Is it really that much of an effort?
No, it isn’t. Technology and the internet have made the search for car insurance significantly easier over the years. You just need to take action and compare rates from various sites online. With the grand size of the world wide web, figuring out where to start this search can seem rather overwhelming at first. Fortunately, my co-workers suggested this one site, and I was pretty successful with it. The site was quick and easy to use, and I did save myself a great deal of money compared to my old premiums.
