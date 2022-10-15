Finance
Work From Home With Information Marketing and Internet Marketing
All around the world, a powerful two-step is popular among those who are successfully working from home. Entrepreneurs are pairing information (info) marketing up with Internet marketing and earning good incomes working full time or part time hours. And here’s how.
Information Marketing
Research and development is where you need to begin. You need to find out what people are looking for on the web. Then develop products and services to meet those needs.
Popular ways to research this include:
– Paying attention to media, online and off. What are people worried about? What do they need? Example: if hurricanes are a major media focus, people will need emergency kits and other related products and services.
– Use keyword tools to search for popular keyword phrases being used recently like the free software download at: http://goodkeywords.com .
– Search popular online sites to see what’s selling like Amazon.com (use their drop down menu to rank items by popularity), Clickbank.com (check their Marketplace for top items sold ranked in order) and eBay (use their market research tools for cheap).
Then it’s time to get your ducks in a row. You need something to sell: information products. They’re a big hit because they’re easy to package and handle and you can sell them for very little overhead, basically web hosting, a domain and autoresponders – maybe a little more things down the road. You can:
1) Do it yourself – write your own informational report, guide or other product. Set up a basic website, Paypal button with download link and sell with practically zero start-up costs.
2) Outsource – Hire someone else to write your product and even make the website and set up the Paypal and electronic delivery.
3) Join an affiliate program – Join a free affiliate program like at Clickbank.com where products are ready to go complete with promotional websites set up to sell already. Get your affiliate link and sell via email, if nothing else. Low cost to no cost.
4) Use PLR – Use private label rights products (search on the web for these). Revise them to make them unique, brand them, load up the sites for them or make one yourself (or hire it done) and you’re ready to sell.
Internet Marketing
There are many ways to market online. A little something for every budget includes:
– Marketing free via email to your friends and family, for starters.
– Article and press release marketing, online and off, submitting to online directories, publishers and editors.
– Pay per click strategies using popular search engines.
And there’s a whole lot more! Search online for more about internet marketing and start your own research folder on popular methods and strategies to use for your own products and services.
And join the others round the globe with this powerful two-step success strategy and pair up information marketing with Internet marketing to work the hours you want while earning a good income from home.
Biggest Earthquake Ever? San Francisco Doesn’t Even Make Top 15 List! Helpful Suggestions to Prepare
This week marks the 104th anniversary of the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906. The largest US relief effort ever was mobilized for that, even more than Katrina. But, it didn’t even make the list of the top biggest 15 earthquakes ever recorded.
In 1964, Prince William’s Sound, Alaska had a 9.2 which was the biggest ever in US recorded history. But, get this! On the top 15 list of the most powerful quakes of all time, ever recorder anywhere, 12 occurred along Alaska’s coast! The biggest earthquake of all time happened in 1960 in Valdivia, Chile: the 9.4 triggered floods and a volcanic eruption. A recent news video on earthquakes stated that seismologist experts record over 27,000 earthquakes in the US each year! (most barely detectable but an indication of potential).
The U.S Geological Survey estimates the next San Francisco earthquake is likely to exceed $390 billion in damage. What about the seismic zone that runs the whole length of California? Whose to say some other area along the fault line won’t be devastated before SF ever gets hit? Does it seem, to anybody else, that seismic and volcanic activity has increased in the last few years? What about the likelihood of a life altering natural disaster in your area? Is that occurrence a real possibility? Would you bet on it? Well, you are… past disaster’s performance is always an indicator of future potential.
What kind of danger/exposure is your area afflicted with? Hurricanes, tornados, floods, heavy storms, infestations? Unbelievably, most San Francisco residents are not concerned about their exposure to damage and risk. Does your company have locations there? Do your customers have locations there? Do your vendors have locations there? The disruption to the U.S. economy, insurance industry, and financial services will be staggering when the next San Francisco quake hits. It may seriously affect you even though you may not be there. How can you prepare?
An assessment of your exposure to risk is essential. Not only should you have a plan to confront how it will affect you, your company and your employees but consider the following: Irreplaceable documents, historical matter, intellectual and creative property, insurance claim documents etc may be what allows your company to reopen if you are ground zero. Its not an earthquake story but, consider this story about losses…
A Sad Insurance Story
Making Copies and Keeping Them in Other Locations
In 2009 there were two devastating fires in Santa Barbara, California. One took out the home of a very successful businessman, politician and passionate collector whose base of operations was his office at home. In the fire he lost bronze sculptures of all sizes (the fire go so hot that a couple of life sized statures were melted into a puddle of molten metal!), numerous works of art on paper and paintings and everything else that goes along with a well furnished home. This man was well insured, on paper, with AIG (now Chartis).
The problem was that in the fire, all the files, receipts, photos and records of the art collection went up in smoke. That meant that the owners were unable to readily produce for their insurance company
• document how much they had paid,
• document and qualify the condition
• prove the level of quality
• document the provenance (history of the artwork)
These four missing “details” for each work of art meant the owner had nothing to go on for the insurance claim except an inventory sheet with minimal descriptions that was filed with the insurance company. And the fight began…
After a year, three insurance agents, a couple of lawyers, a couple of independent adjusters and a lot of frustration later, the matter is still not settled and the total amount of the settlement is bound to be significantly less than what the owners feel is appropriate or justified.
Devastation is at the heart of any natural disaster. But the idea of “total loss” by everyone is an uncommon occurrence. Usually, there is an “epicenter” of devastation but there is also a wide path of people affected around the impact area that are only marginally affected. So, its always worth being prepared.
Even in the event of total loss, you can do some very important things to protect yourself and reduce risk. Being better prepared in this particular sad situation could not have saved the contents. However, copies of photos, receipts, appraisals etc stored in a remote location would have empowered this businessman to get response quickly after the disaster. “Redundancy” is a term used in business when multiple copies are kept in different locations for just this reason.
Search Engine Marketing Vs Social Media Marketing
Search engine marketing (SEM) promotes a website on Google, Yahoo and other search engines through various methods such as organic search marketing, paid placement, and contextual advertising. When a product or service of the website is searched, organic search marketing enables the site to appear in the first search engine results page increasing its visibility. Paid placement enables the website to be listed in the sponsored listings typically found on or adjacent to the organic search results (e.g. Google’s Sponsored links). Paid placement is also called pay-per-click, as the advertiser will be charged when the link is clicked. Contextual advertising places text advertisements on the websites having same content theme as the advertiser (e.g. Google’s AdSense).
Social media enables interaction among two or more people known to each other directly or indirectly by sharing views and thoughts on a topic of common interest. Social media includes websites and portals such as YouTube, Facebook, Wikipedia, Twitter and Flicker etc. Social media marketing uses social networks, online communities, blogs, wikis or any other online collaborative media for marketing, sales, public relations, and customer service.
Search Engine Marketing
o Customers search for a product or service in a search engine when they are interested in it. Based on the search phrase they type in the search engines, a marketer can know the intention of the customer. This helps in identifying relevant keywords.
o When a user searches for a particular product, service or any information, search engines returns most relevant webpages to the search query on the top of the search engine results page (SERP). Typically, the relevancy of the webpage to the search query decreases as we scroll down to the last results. Therefore, user focuses on the top webpages that comes in first search engine results page.
o Website owners can promote their products or services by getting listed in the search results through the Search Engine Optimization campaign. A professional SEO company can enable first page rankings for the website increasing the chances of a click.
o Advertisers can also opt for pay-per-click ads on search engines to promote their site.
o SEM is measurable accurately. A website can measure the sales from a search keyword, which is very effective in tracking ROI on each and every phrase.
o SEM is more affordable for small and medium size business to promote their products and services within their marketing budget.
Social Media Marketing
o Social media enables direct communication between the companies and customers about the product or services.
o It is a great tool to know the customer opinions and feedback, and to stay connected with the customers.
o In social media, it is very easy to get a negative brand image. For instance, a person who had bad experience with a product can express his opinion in a negative tone. This destroys any positive image of that brand or product that can spread virally in no time.
o The biggest drawback of social media marketing is, social media is primarily used for communication and not for shopping or advertisements, which distracts the user’s experience. Therefore, to influence the customer to buy may not workout in most cases in social media marketing.
o It may not be as useful as SEM for small and upcoming brands, as the bigger and popular brands dominate the content.
o The possibility of conversion rate is least in social media marketing.
A study done by GFK Roper for ‘Citibank’s Small Business Segment’ reveals that small businesses choose search marketing over social media marketing. More than 76% small business owners did not find social media to be helpful for their business to generate leads and expand their businesses. 86% of business owners have not used social networking sites for their business advertising or for any other information.
Social network advertising after a strong growth in 2008 of 33% is expected to show a negative growth of 3% in 2009. In the next 2 years it is expected to grow at a slower pace at 13.2% and then at a lower 8.2% in 2011, according to eMarketer. On the other hand, Search revenue accounted for 47 percent of 2009 second-quarter Internet advertising revenues, up from the 44 percent reported in the second quarter of 2008.
Marketers of large organizations, which have already established a brand image are using social media. Small business owners rely less on social media for marketing. Even for getting business advice or information, they are not using social media, instead around 61% of the respondents say they rely on search-engine sites.
What Florida Residents Are Covered Under The Defense Base Act?
Florida based residents that take employment overseas at overseas American locations are generally covered under the Defense Base Act. The Defense Base Act, or DBA, is an extension of legislation known as Longshore and Harbor Worker’s Compensation Act, or the LHWCA and it provides compensation in the way of disability, medical, or death benefits to eligible employees or to survivors of eligible employees. The purpose of the DBA is to ensure that employees that are considered defense contractors are provided benefits in the event that they suffer injury or wrongful death during their period of employment overseas. Thus, any Florida resident that is an overseas worker as a defense contractor would be covered under the Defense Base Act. In many cases, receiving compensation for injuries sustained overseas can be a lengthy and frustration process, and this is where the advantage of proficient Defense Base Act Attorneys can be useful.
The DBA was established by Congress in 1941 to provide compensation to those that suffer injury on the job. In essence it is a form of Worker’s Compensation that specifically benefits defense workers overseas in American locations, such as an American military base in Germany. Because military personnel have their own medical benefits and coverage, the DBA refers specifically to civilian workers in defense contracts. Thus, civilians that are employed by Americans and engage in public work projects for the American government, any American territories or military bases located outside of the continental USA will be covered. The DBA does not solely cover civilians in military operations or defense contracts, but can also cover any workers that work overseas in services such as welfare projects, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
There are many types of employment that would be covered under the DBA for Florida workers. These include a variety of consultant positions, a private contractor for the military, construction or carpenter workers overseas, as well as a number of trade workers overseas in trades such as technical fields or engineering fields. As well, translators are often covered under the DBA when they work overseas.
Any type of illness or injury that occurs during a contractor’s period of employment would be covered under the DBA. Often these workers are employed in war zones and subject to the same types of injuries or illnesses as military personnel. These injuries or illness can include everything from wrongful death, to traumatic brain injury, superficial war wounds, and sometimes even amputation or paralysis. Psychological injuries that occur after a worker is exposed to traumatic experiences or life threatening danger such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder are also covered under the DBA.
Receiving compensation under the DBA can be a tedious process and Miami or Florida based defense base act attorneys can greatly assist Florida residents in this process. Once an injury occurs on the job site, the individual will be treated in a local or military hospital and returned home. In that event, they must seek their own medical care, and workers will be entitled to a doctor of their own choosing, but the DBA will only cover one individual cost at no choice to the workers. Much like a standard worker’s compensation claim, there are however many complex elements to a DBA claim, and a worker is advised to seek representation from defense base act attorneys who understand these complexities and can ensure the worker’s rights are maintained and they receive the compensation and medical treatment they are eligible for.
Prevent Out of Court Settlements With a Settlement Loan
With the legal system in the US it’s common for plaintiffs in a pending lawsuit to settle out of court. This is due to the large time span that can be created between filing a lawsuit and actually gets a verdict and an awarded amount, not to mention the time span appeals can take up. This is the main reason more than 50% of all US lawsuits end up getting settled out of court, and also making the amount paid to the plaintiff much less than is really owed. There is an excellent solution to prevent early settlement of your case and get the full award-able amount; it is called a settlement loan, also known as a lawsuit loan or lawsuit cash advance.
A settlement loan (lawsuit loan) is your best solution to prevent early settlement in a pending lawsuit. A settlement loan is really a non-resource debt, meaning there is only a certain situation where you actually pay back the loan. You would only pay it back if you won your lawsuit, if you lose your lawsuit the settlement loan is forgiven and not required to be paid back. The catch is the settlement loan provider or investor gets the amount loaned back, with interest and a nominal fee. However, due to if you do lose the lawsuit and it doesn’t require repayment it’s worth it. This allows you access to funds during your lawsuit, allowing it to go the full trial and reach a verdict; which is always going to award more money than if you settle out of court.
Your attorney might be grateful if you do obtain a lawsuit loan. This is because cases take such a long time that a plaintiff can need financial support right away, and force an early settlement. However, with a lawsuit settlement loan the plaintiff is able to survive the financial storm while the attorney gets the most possible. Talk with your attorney if you think a lawsuit loan might be right for you; remember, attorneys cannot borrow money directly to their clients!
Why settle for less money than you’re rightfully deserved? It’s common for insurance companies and business to drag out a lawsuit as long as possible to force the plaintiff to settle for a lesser amount than they would be awarded with a verdict. Don’t let the insurance providers and businesses get the better of you. Get a settlement loan to protect your financial future and make the defendant pay what is rightfully yours.
When To Use A Family Law Attorney
Many people don’t realize that attorneys specialize in certain fields the same way that doctors do. For any situation involving parent-child relationships or other legal familial relationships, you need a family law attorney. A family attorney is a lawyer who specializes in legal cases involving marriage, children, and custody. Family lawyers are capable of dealing with a wide variety of situations, the basics of which will be covered here.
Paternity
Paternity, the state of being someone’s father, is generally determined through a DNA test. This may be done by the father when attempting to claim custody or by the mother when attempting to claim child support. In a legal situation, a family attorney would be able to navigate the necessary legal processes to order and/or validate paternity status.
Child Custody
Custody is awarded to an adult who is found to be the best option as the primary guardian and caretaker of a child. Child custody decisions are made with the best interests of the child as the primary focus. A lawyer should be able to identify these interests and work for them in court, looking at factors such as the relationship between the parents, histories of abuse or responsibility, and geographic locations of the parents.
Child Support
“Child support” is a sum of money that a parent is legally required to send to the spouse who maintains custody of the child. Parents’ income, health insurance, the cost of healthcare, and preexisting child support obligations are all taken into account when determining new child support obligations. Child support is meant to be used for healthcare, education-related costs, food, clothing, etc.
Visitation
Divorced parents generally set up a visitation schedule. A capable lawyer is able to fight in court for a client’s visitation rights to their child, as well as ensure that a child is distanced safely from any dangerous situations.
Mediation
Mediation is a common approach to resolving familial disputes in which a third party attempts to mediate between the two parties to come up with a compromise. In a court scenario, you, your spouse, and both lawyers are generally present.
Enforcement
The court will generally take action after a case to ensure that both parties involved follow the court’s orders and resolutions in regards to any of the aforementioned situations. A family lawyer will be able to help you if you feel that either you or the other parent has violated an order of the court.
Do You Need a Family Attorney?
Dealing with any court and legal processes can be overwhelming and confusing. A family law attorney can both help mediate and help navigate the intimidating legal process. In addition, a family lawyer can advise you on an appropriate course of action when dealing with a legal dispute.
iPhone Application Development – Crucial Role of the iPhone App Developer
As the market of the iPhone grows dramatically, the demand of the iPhone applications is also going on increasing. This development cannot be thought of, without hiring the services of any professional iPhone app developer. This does not mean that developing the iPhone app is very complex in nature.
Nowadays business is all about reducing the risks and assuring the return on investment. This is only possible when the iPhone App Developer is brought into the picture. Some of the areas where the contribution of the application programmer becomes crucial are as follows.
Experience:
If the developer has enough experience, he/she is going to take less time at converting the idea into the programming. He/she knows the current trend of the iPhone application and the designs that are in trend. An experienced application programmer can deliver the completed application in the least time and at the same time assure return on investment. He/she can develop applications that are not only appealing but able to procure business.
Use of SDK:
The knowledge of iPhone SDK is very much necessary for developing iPhone apps programmer. The application developer knows that there are many applications on the Apple store. He/she can make the best use of the SDK to design novel applications by blending the application that is already on the Apple Store. This capability depends on the extent to which the programmer knows the SDK. A thorough knowledge of SDK can make the programmer not only popular but also assure save time for developing the application.
Professionalism:
It is the professional approach of the iPhone application developer that makes him/her popular. Usually the application developers clarify any matter of ambiguity or confusion and seek approval after completion of every stage of application development. Their communication lines are usually open. They are usually transparent about the terms and conditions of payment too. The application developers know that if the application is successful at generating business, then and then only their referral market will grow.
Other services:
The iPhone application development services are now being offered by many iPhone app developers. It is because of the competition that may services providers have started offering other services too. There are many services providers that on completion of the application development and after receiving the charges severed all ties with the application owner. This can harm the business of the programmer. So, most of the programmer seek feedback about the performance of the iPhone application from the buyers and users of the iPhone application. If the application developers cares for the application buyer then and then are there any chances of the application buyer referring the application to others.
