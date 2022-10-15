Working Strategies: Recession looming? Brace for Impact

We’ve had an extraordinary run of job growth in the United States, with unemployment reaching record lows and hiring efforts creating record demand for workers.

Will job growth continue at this pace?

Depending on which expert you ask, the answer is clear: Probably. Maybe. Um, maybe not.

Actually, we don’t know.

Simple demographics would imply yes, we’ll continue to need more employees. The biggest cohort of U.S. workers, the baby boomers, are finally, lurchingly, leaving the building. Delayed retirements and boomerang-work returns aside, this group is diminishing in size through sheer mortality, leaving a workforce gap behind them.

Nor are we filling that gap through new birthrates, a number that has long been in decline, or through immigration, as in years past.

In theory, these ongoing trends could lock in advantages for new and remaining workers for decades to come, but will that actually come to pass?

Any number of events could disrupt that potential, including the continuing increase in automation and productivity in U.S. workplaces, and the inevitable workarounds used by employers who have been learning to get by with fewer workers.

Not to forget the price of gas and groceries. Rising inflation, triggered by supply chain issues and phenomenal consumer spending during the pandemic, is being countered by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s interest rate hikes. Powell has indicated his rate increases could reach 4 percent or higher by the end of 2022, a remarkable turn of events from years past.

You don’t need to be a policy wonk to know this could affect U.S. jobs. Higher interest means increased borrowing costs for companies, making growth and innovation a calculated risk. This is a common setup for slowed hiring or even cutbacks. Indeed, some analysts are predicting layoffs could accelerate next year to 1 million workers or more.

Oddly countering this, the number of advertised and reported job openings could remain high, as employers continue their search for one type of worker even while letting go of others. If that happens, the casual observer could assume all is well in the jobs market, while missing the bigger story of churn and job loss.

My advice? Brace for impact. Prepare as if jobs could become scarce again, and you’ll be better positioned even if that doesn’t happen. Here’s what those steps could entail.

• Look before you leap. If you’ve been planning to change jobs, don’t stay in your current position out of fear. But do consider the possibility for layoffs before you become the proverbial “last one hired” at a new organization.

• Take a second job, as a safety net. Whether the backup position means Saturdays in a retail setting, or a tutoring gig, or helping in your friend’s business making sales calls, it could turn into a financial lifeline later if your primary job ends.

• Get back to work. If you’ve been unemployed, even a low level or part-time job now might be better than waiting for a stronger position. If the job market declines, you don’t want to be the candidate with no recent work experience. Taking a job now while they’re still relatively plentiful can get you back in the game and give you a foot in the door.

• Reduce your exposure to rising interest rates. Paying off credit cards or consolidating them into a fixed rate loan are classic moves. But don’t use your home equity as part of the solution. As we learned in the 2008 recession, home values can change, pushing equity underwater in the blink of an eye.

• Build your cash cushion. Sell something, take in a roommate, use the money from your second job — however you do it, generating cash will give you more options and peace of mind.

• Invest in yourself. If your employer offers tuition reimbursement or paid professional memberships, now is the time to use those benefits. If you’d be paying your own way, you might have to hunt for deals, including online certificate programs. Just don’t ignore this aspect of preparing for the future, as it won’t get easier (or less expensive) later.

Do these steps sound alarmist? Having worked, lived and counseled clients through multiple recessions since the early 1980s, I have too much hindsight to neglect the foresight aspect of the jobs market. Downturns do happen. Still, if this isn’t one of those times, your preparations won’t be wasted. It’s always good practice to keep your work life in “ready” mode, just in case things change.

Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]