2022-23 NBA season: Ranking Eastern Conference teams
Since LeBron James departed the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2018, four different teams have been Eastern Conference champions. Will 2022-23 mark a fifth?
Most teams in the conference used the offseason to fortify themselves for a playoff run. The Orlando Magic took steps forward in their rebuild but have more ahead of them before truly competing in a conference in which winning half a team’s games may not be enough to qualify for the play-in, let alone the playoffs.
1. Milwaukee Bucks
2021-22: 51-31, eliminated in conference semifinals
Key additions: Joe Ingles, MarJon Beauchamp (rookie)
Key subtractions: None
Analysis: The Bucks, who won the 2021 NBA title, will never know if they would’ve made it back to the finals if Khris Middleton were healthy for their second-round matchup against the eventual conference champion Boston Celtics. One thing is clear based on their offseason moves: They believe last year’s group was equipped to make another championship run. The Bucks brought back most of their roster, re-signing Jevon Carter, Wes Matthews and Bobby Portis, and signing Pat Connaughton to a long-term extension. Their hope is that Ingles, who’s recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January, will give them the wing depth and complementary playmaking it lacked around Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton’s early-season absence after having left wrist surgery in July may impact the Bucks in the regular-season standings but that’s irrelevant. They’re equipped for a lengthy playoff run.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
2021-22: 51-31, eliminated in conference semifinals
Key additions: Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker
Key subtractions: Danny Green, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap
Analysis: This is the deepest roster the 76ers have constructed around MVP contender Joel Embiid. They’ve added the rebounding, shooting and toughness needed to make a significant playoff run — which is why this roster is built this way. They’re also equipped to not need to lean too heavily on Embiid and James Harden during the regular season and save their legs for the playoffs. Their pick-and-roll game remains lethal. Harden’s pay cut allowed Philadelphia to make significant roster moves around the star duo and he’s more than a year removed from the hamstring injuries that’s hindered him the last two seasons. It’s time to make those moves count.
3. Boston Celtics
2021-22: 51-31, lost in Finals
Key additions: Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin
Key subtractions: Daniel Theis
Analysis: The Celtics’ offseason couldn’t have started better when they added two significant players in Brogdon and Gallinari without giving up a player from their Finals roster. Then everything took a turn: Gallinari suffered a torn ACL while playing for Italy in August, Robert Williams III had left-knee surgery in late September that’ll sideline him until at least late November (his second procedure on the knee this year) and Boston suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, leaving Joe Mazzulla as the interim coach. The Celtics still have the talent to be a force in the East, especially with All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. But what they’re being asked to overcome may be too much with a first-year coach at the helm.
4. Miami Heat
2021-22: 53-29, eliminated in conference finals
Key additions: Nikola Jovic (rookie)
Key subtractions: Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker
Analysis: His boxscores may not have always been pretty but Tucker’s value as a glue guy will be missed. The Heat are built to make up for Tucker’s departure but it’ll likely have to be done by committee instead. It seems they discover a hidden gem every season. Kyle Lowry is due for a bounce-back season after a disappointing playoff run. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, seems poised to take over a starting role in the backcourt. Having Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler available for more than a combined 113 games should ensure Miami finishes at the top of the conference. Creating offensive advantages off the dribble will determine their playoff ceiling.
5. Brooklyn Nets
2021-22: 44-38, eliminated in the first round
Key additions: Markieff Morris, Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren
Key subtractions: Bruce Brown Jr., Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin
Analysis: Talent-wise, the Nets can compete with the East’s best. But games aren’t won on paper. Chemistry matters. So does consistent availability from star players — something Brooklyn’s lacked with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving since joining the organization as free agents in 2019. Ben Simmons can technically be considered an addition since he didn’t play after being traded to the Nets ahead of last season’s trade deadline, but questions remain about how impactful he’ll be in the playoffs.
6. Toronto Raptors
2021-22: 48-34, eliminated in the first round
Key additions: Juancho Hernangomez, Otto Porter Jr.
Key subtractions: None
Analysis: Toronto was a surprise team last season, winning close to 50 games after a 27-45 2020-21, and are poised to take another step forward. Pascal Siakam re-discovered his groove en route to being named to the All-NBA third team. Fred VanVleet is coming off his first All-Star season. Scottie Barnes, the Rookie of the Year, showed he has more scoring ability than most believed he would coming out of Florida State. Scoring in the halfcourt remains a concern, especially when VanVleet isn’t on the floor.
7. Cleveland Cavaliers
2021-22: 44-38, didn’t qualify (lost in play-in)
Key additions: Robin Lopez, Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio
Key subtractions: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton
Analysis: Cleveland leaned on its size and defensive prowess — spearheaded by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley — to qualify for last year’s play-in. Their incoming All-Star guard in Mitchell will raise their ceiling and take the offensive creation burden off of Darius Garland, which will be needed after Cleveland’s offense finished with a below-average offensive rating. The challenges will be maintaining the defensive standards they set for themselves after their offseason moves and figuring out which one of their wings will be ready to step up.
8. Atlanta Hawks
2021-22: 43-39, eliminated in the first round
Key additions: A.J. Griffin Jr. (rookie), Justin Holiday, Dejounte Murray
Key subtractions: Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Delon Wright
Analysis: The Hawks are in a similar as position as Cleveland after also trading for an All-Star guard (Murray) during the offseason. A difference is they’ll need to fix a defense that fell to the bottom five last year after being average the prior season. Atlanta, which had the second-best regular season offense, can outscore opponents. The addition of Murray will make it harder for defenses to slow down fellow All-Star guard Trae Young but the Murray-Young duo will need time to gel.
9. Chicago Bulls
2021-22: 46-36, eliminated in the first round
Key additions: Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Dalen Terry (rookie)
Key subtractions: Troy Brown Jr., Tristan Thompson
Analysis: The uncertainty in Chicago after Lonzo Ball’s second arthroscopic surgery on his left knee since the end of January makes it difficult to project its season. On one hand, a rejuvenated DeMar DeRozan and healthier Zach LaVine can lead a good offense and will keep Chicago in the playoff hunt. Former Magic big man Nikola Vucevic should be better than last year. But Ball is vital for the Bulls’ defense, which was evident by their slippage on that end of the floor after his initial injury.
10. New York Knicks
2021-22: 37-45, didn’t qualify
Key additions: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein
Key subtractions: Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel
Analysis: Brunson gives the Knicks much-needed playmaking next to R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle, who took a significant step backwards last after being named to the All-NBA second team in 2020-21. Their frontcourt spacing will likely remain an issue since they lack bigs who can shoot. If the defense, which was above average last year, gets back to performing at an elite level and Barrett takes a leap in his development, they’ll have a shot at climbing up the standings. Being a play-in team feels like their ceiling in a deep East.
The rest of the field (in alphabetical order):
Charlotte Hornets
2021-22: 43-39, didn’t qualify (lost in play-in)
Key additions: Mark Williams (rookie)
Key subtractions: Miles Bridges, Montrezl Harrell
Analysis: Outside of Steve Clifford returning to take over the coaching reins, the Hornets had an underwhelming offseason. The absence of Bridges, who was Charlotte’s leading scorer, could have a significant impact after he was arrested in June and charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in July. He pleaded not guilty. LaMelo Ball’s expected absence from the start of the season because of a sprained left ankle could put the Hornets in a hole that’ll be difficult to climb out of.
Detroit Pistons
2021-22: 23-59, didn’t qualify
Key additions: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Jalen Duren (rookie), Jaden Ivey (rookie), Nerlens Noel
Key subtractions: Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk
Analysis: The Pistons made the moves of a team that could jump into the play-in race. They surrounded their young core headlined by Cade Cunningham with more shooting and veterans. Cunningham showed flashes of stardom after a slow start to his rookie season. Quality depth could be an issue for a Detroit team that’s looking to be more competitive.
Indiana Pacers
2021-22: 25-57, didn’t qualify
Key additions: Bennedict Mathurin (rookie), Andrew Nembhard (rookie), Aaron Nesmith
Key subtractions: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren
Analysis: With the Pacers rebuilding around third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana is poised to be one of the league’s worst teams. How bad they’ll be depends on if they’ll move on from Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner. They have quality young talent in players such as Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Durate and Jalen Smith but are behind the rebuilding process compared to others.
Orlando Magic
2021-22: 22-60, didn’t qualify
Key additions: Paolo Banchero (rookie), Caleb Houstan (rookie)
Key subtractions: None
Analysis: They’re essentially running it back with the same that finished with the conference’s worst record, counting on internal development. Franz Wagner had an elite rookie season and seems poised to take another step forward as a ballhandler and shot creator after his run with Germany in EuroBasket 2022. Wendell Carter Jr., who’s in the first year of a 4-year extension on his rookie contract, showed his defensive versatility and a greater willingness to let it fly from beyond the arc which helped open space for himself and his teammates. Banchero could be the rim-pressuring, offensive hub Orlando needs to end its streak of having mediocre offenses. The young guards (Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz) all bring different skillsets to the table. The Magic are built to defend at a high level because of their size, length and instincts. The availability of Jonathan Isaac, who’s missed the last two seasons after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the NBA bubble on Aug. 2, 2020, could take Orlando from good to great on that end of the floor.
Washington Wizards
2021-22: 37-45, didn’t qualify
Key additions: Will Barton, Johnny Davis (rookie), Monte Morris, Delon Wright
Key subtractions: Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Tomas Satoransky
Analysis: Having Bradley Beal, limited to 40 games last season after having wrist surgery, will help. Kristaps Porziņģis was good for Washington after being traded from Dallas midseason. They’re equipped to have better lead guard play. It’s hard seeing them being above average on either side of the floor despite their changes, likely leading to them being too good to be in the sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama but not good enough to make it back to the playoffs for the second time in five seasons.
Heat shift focus to stocking G League affiliate, including with familiar faces
There are few times during the course of the calendar when a G League affiliate becomes an NBA priority. The Miami Heat are in the midst of such a moment.
Having sorted out their own regular-season roster in the immediate wake of Wednesday night’s preseason finale, the Heat since have gotten the house in order for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The latest moves had the Heat adding 2021 camp prospect DJ Stewart and international-experience guard Jon Elmore, turning around and waiving the two, and then moving their G League rights to the Skyforce.
Unchanged through the process is the composition of the roster the Heat will carry into Wednesday night’s 2022-23 season-opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
Under standard contract for the Heat are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Under two-way contract (eligible for up to 50 regular-season appearances) are Jamal Cain and Dru Smith.
As for the Skyforce, who are coached by former Heat forward Kasib Powell, it will be another round of roster churn, with veteran point guards Brandon Knight and Mario Chalmers not in the mix after time last season in Sioux Falls.
Also not back from the Skyforce’s season-ending roster are Javonte Smart (New Orleans Pelicans’ G League team), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz), Trey Mourning (New Zealand), Martin Krampelj (Poland) and Mike Smith (Poland).
In addition, while the Skyforce in the offseason traded for the rights to former NBA players Jared Harper and Cheik Diallo, both have elected to play overseas, Harper in Spain, Diallo in Japan.
All players on the Skyforce roster are free to be signed by any NBA team, with the exception of Cain and Smith, whose rights are held by the Heat regardless if they play in the G League.
The Skyforce roster is set up at the moment to include:
Jamaree Bouyea: The undrafted guard out of the University of San Francisco appeared in four of the Heat’s five exhibitions, averaging 8.5 points on .609 shooting from the field, 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. He will receive a $50,000 Exhibit 10 bonus if he spends at least 60 days in the G League.
Jamal Cain: On a two-way contract, and therefore limited to a maximum of 50 games with the Heat, Cain is eligible to spend the remainder of his time with the Skyforce, all while receiving his full $509,000 two-way contract NBA salary (half of the NBA minimum for a standard contract).
Jon Elmore: Undrafted out of Marshall in 2019, after three times being selected first-team All- Conference USA, the 6-foot-3 guard has spent the past three seasons playing in Italy, Greece, Hungary and Lithuania.
Marcus Garrett: Although the plan is for defensive-minded guard to remain in South Florida to rehab his wrist fracture in the wake of losing his two-way contract, Garrett will be a Heat affiliate player with the Skyforce, eligible to be shifted to Sioux Falls once healthy.
Chandler Hutchinson: The 6-6 wing, who has 103 games of NBA experience with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, appeared in 20 games last season with the Skyforce, averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds.
Mychal Mulder: This will be the third season with the Skyforce for the 28-year-old 3-point specialist. He will receive a $50,000 Exhibit 10 bonus if he spends at least 60 days in the G League.
Orlando Robinson: The undrafted center out of Fresno State appeared in four of the Heat’s five exhibitions, his below-the-rim game not immediately translating to the NBA. He will receive a $50,000 Exhibit 10 bonus if he spends at least 60 days in the G League.
Dru Smith: On a two-way contract, and therefore limited to a maximum of 50 games with the Heat, Smith is eligible to spend the remainder of his time with the Skyforce, all while receiving his full $509,000 two-way contract NBA salary (half of the NBA minimum for a standard contract). The Heat’s backcourt glut potentially could have him in Sioux Falls as much as in South Florida.
DJ Stewart: Undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021, Stewart was with the Heat in summer league and training camp in 2021, later spending 22 games with the Skyforce, averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. There also was a brief two-way contract last season with the San Antonio Spurs. He joins the Skyforce after being cut by the Dallas Mavericks. He will receive a $50,000 Exhibit 10 bonus if he spends at least 60 days in the G League.
Padres stun Dodgers to reach National League Championship Series
CNN
—
Was it the biggest upset in playoff history? The Los Angeles Dodgers were on a winning streak like no other – but it’s the San Diego Padres who are on their way to the National League Championship Series (NLCS).
Jake Cronenworth capped a seventh inning for the Padres with a two-out, two-run single on Saturday night as the Padres rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to knock National League champions West out of the playoffs.
The 3-1 National League Division Series (NLDS) win secures the Padres a berth at home against Philadelphia, which beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 to win their NLDS in four games.
The Dodgers had enjoyed winning a franchise-record 111 regular-season games and the NLDS Series opener, but then lost three straight to the Padres heading to their first NLCS in 24 years.
By 2022, the Padres had lost all six series to the Dodgers. According to MLB.com, only one team in playoff history—the 1906 White Sox vs. the Cubs—had never won a postseason series against a team it trailed so much in the standings.
In the American League Division Series, Jeremy Pena homered in the 18th inning as the Houston Astros knocked out the Seattle Mariners to win the best-of-five series 3-0.
The circuit decided the longest scoreless game in playoff history in a game that lasted six hours and 22 minutes and totaled nearly 500 shots.
“It’s a moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” Pena said, according to MLB.com
Elsewhere, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-out two-out single in the ninth inning as host Cleveland rallied for a win over New York in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.
Sports
Yankees bullpen collapses in 9th as Guardians steal Game 3, pushing Bombers to the brink in ALDS
CLEVELAND — There was misery and mystery Saturday night as the Yankees season teeters on the brink. Oscar Gonzalez’s two-out, two-strike sharp grounder off rookie righthander Clarke Schmidt got through second base and capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth 6-5 walk-off win for the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
All while the Yankees’ “closer,” Clay Holmes watched from the bullpen.
It was the Yankees’ first-ever postseason loss with multiple runs going into the ninth inning. They were previously 167-0 in that situation and now the Guardians take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the best-of-five-game series on Sunday night. The Yankees will have their ace Gerrit Cole in regular rest going in what is now a do-or-die game for the Bombers.
“Love that Gerrit’s on the mound. Let’s go get it. Tonight obviously was a gut-wrenching ending, but we got to get over it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Now we’re obviously up against it, but I still love our chances. Got Gerrit going tomorrow. Got to go take care of business and try to get back to New York.”
The Yankees were one strike away from going into Sunday’s game with the series lead.
Lefty Wandy Peralta, who had gotten the four previous outs for the Yankees, came in to start the bottom ninth. He got Luke Maile to fly out to right, before Myles Straw singled on a ball that dropped in front of a diving Oswaldo Cabrera in left field. When shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa went to throw the ball in, Straw took second. Steven Kwan lined a single into shallow left field.
Boone went to Schmidt.
Amed Rosario hit a hard grounder to left field for an RBI single and Jose Ramirez singled on a grounder to shortstop to load the bases. Schmidt struck out Josh Naylor and was ahead of Gonzalez 1-2, but the Guardian’s right fielder slapped a slider past the shift at second base and into center field.
“It’s probably my best pitch,” Schmidt said when asked about going with four straight sliders to Gonzalez. “So, you definitely want to lean on it in a situation like that.”
Holmes, who had thrown 16 pitches in Friday night’s game and 10 in Tuesday nights, was for “emergency use,” only Saturday, Boone said. The All Star who saved 20 games for the Yankees this season, is coming off a rotator cuff strain that shut him down for the last week of the regular season. The Bombers’ brass had decided not to use him in back-to-back situations. Boone said that Holmes had no further injury, but they considered him “compromised.”
“Part of the thing with him being available for this series was not really in back-to-back situations yet,” Boone said. “He just hadn’t thrown any live or anything. So while he was pretty good today and I fully expect him to be available tomorrow, it just felt like we needed to stay away there.”
But Holmes, who stood up in the bullpen in the final two outs, wasn’t aware of that rule and like most Yankees’ fans watching, he was surprised his name wasn’t called Saturday.
“They’ve asked and I said I was good to go if needed, and that’s kind of how that conversation was,” Holmes said in the middle of a quiet Yankees clubhouse. “Those decisions are not mine but I was preparing to pitch if my name was called.”
It was a gut-punch of an ending after most of the night felt like the Yankees were turning things around.
After a historic regular season in which he broke the AL and Yankee single-season home run record with 62 led the majors in OPS, slugging and RBIs, Aaron Judge snapped his 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts to start the playoffs with a two-run homer in the third. Cabrera, who also was 0-for-8 coming into the game, doubled and scored on Judge’s home run. Then the rookie had a two-run shot of his own. Harrison Bader also homered Saturday night.
Luis Severino made his first playoff start in three years and after a rough two innings, settled in to give the Yankees 5.2 innings. Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga got three outs between them and then they leaned heavily on Peralta, who had thrown 15 pitches Friday night.
Like Holmes, Peralta had missed most of the end of the regular season with a back issue, so Boone wanted to be careful with him too.
“It’s never fun to lose. This team has fought hard all year and obviously, it is a big game, so it’s especially it’s just it’s not a fun one to not go your way. But I believe in the guys in the locker room and our backs against the wall a little bit, but I believe, I believe in the fight in these guys in this room.
Trump testifying live before Jan. 6 committee would require ‘negotiation,’ says Kinzinger
The Jan. 6 House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot is expected to negotiate with former President Donald Trump if he offers to testify live in response to the panel’s subpoena, said Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday.
“I think it’s going to be a negotiation,” committee member Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “I will only address this when we know for sure whether or not the president tried to pressure him to come in and speak to us live.”
“We want to talk to the president. Look, he’s made it clear he has nothing to hide, [that’s] what he said. So he should come in the day we asked him to come in. If he pushes back beyond that, we’ll see what to do next,” Kinzinger added when pressed if the committee would consider holding Trump in criminal contempt for refusing the subpoena.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
Goal is to form a non-BJP government at the centre: MK Stalin
Chenai:
The DMK’s primary goal is to emerge victorious in the 39-seat Lok Sabha in Tamil Nadu and the Pondicherry segment alone as well as in the 2024 parliamentary elections, party chairman and chief minister MK Stalin told Chennai.
The next goal is to facilitate the formation of a new government at the Center that is committed to the principles of social justice and federalism, he said.
“As we approach the (Lok Sabha) elections (in 2024), we will take political steps to this effect,” he said in a video message. This is the first edition of DMK’s public awareness initiative through a series of video messages titled “Answers from one of you”. (Ungalil Oruvanin Pathilgal in Tamil).
The DMK came up with a Tamil political slogan, “Narpathum Namathe, Nadum Namathe”. This could roughly be translated as: “All the 40 parliamentary constituencies are ours, the country is also ours”.
The aim of the outreach program is to answer questions raised on social media platforms by the people on issues such as Dravidian ideology, Dravidian model regime, administration, etc., the DMK said. Party Chairman and Chief Minister Stalin answered questions.
Asked about NEET, Mr Stalin said he was confident that Tamil Nadu could get an exemption from the test.
“Don’t come to the conclusion that it won’t happen just because there is a delay.”
The DMK leader criticized the BJP-led Center for “the injustice of the NEETs”, and said people would teach the Safran party a good lesson in the parliamentary elections.
Responding to a question related to a remark that the BJP is trying to run a ‘parallel government’ through its governors, he said, “We run the government by dealing with this problem. Our Constitution has clearly defined the responsibilities of the governor and the chief minister who was elected by the people. If he is followed, there is no problem for anyone. It could avoid unnecessary problems.
The DMK regime has delivered over 70% of the election promises it made ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. If the financial situation of the state government had been better and if the Center had given proper support, the DMK scheme would have designed more welfare schemes, he said.
The Chief Minister, shortly after being elected as the leader of the party at the general council meeting held recently, he asked the members of the office to take a vow to work towards securing a landslide victory for the party in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and emerge into national politics. as an unassailable force.
Asked about the remarks that DMK has reached a compromise with the BJP, he hit back saying, “the BJP itself will not accept such a comment.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
