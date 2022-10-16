Finance
A Business Masters – Propel Your Career in Business to the Next Level
Having gained the basic practical and technical qualities from an undergraduate business course, applying for a business masters degree can equip you with all the additional skills and knowledge to propel your career in business to the next level.
Choosing the right business masters for your career is vitally important, selecting the course that is best connected to the needs of businesses and employers worldwide. A business MSc qualification can give postgraduates a truly competitive real world edge. This is because the majority of business masters courses are tailored with the needs of the employer in mind, regularly putting research and theory to the test in practical business situations.
Business students who have undertaken an undergraduate degree are likely to have touched upon a wide variety of elements without being able to specialise in a specific area of interest. The beauty of an MSC business qualification is that there are numerous options available, from finance to management and real estate to shipping.
The biggest decision for most postgraduate students is finding ways and means of funding a business masters course. Fortunately for successful scholars, there are often scholarships and bursaries available for undergraduates applying with particularly impressive first class and upper second class honours.
Perhaps the pinnacle of postgraduate financial study is focused in London. The world’s financial capital is home to high-level contacts with numerous city firms giving graduates the opportunity to move straight from the completion of their studies into well-paid, life-changing postgraduate positions that are well-paid and ambitious.
How Are Auto Insurance Ratings Established?
Most of us have been with the same insurance company for years and years, in spite of the fact that our insurance bill keeps getting bigger every six months. Have you ever asked yourself why, as a valued customer, a company would continue to hike up your prices for seemingly no reason? Well, the reason is that they know it is too much trouble for you to change companies, so they might as well soak you while they have you.
So, instead of sitting back while you are getting ripped off, now is the time to get a new quote on your car insurance. If you don’t know how auto insurance ratings work, then you need to think of them as a very complex equation that involves almost every aspect of your past, your life, and your family.
Auto insurance ratings take into account the most basic factors such as your driving record and the number of miles that you drive, but also the type of car. This is where many people get in trouble. You don’t have to drive a race car for it to be expensive to insure. In fact, many of the most expensive cars to insure are inexpensive to buy. So, before you buy your next car, check with several insurance companies and get a quote on the cars you are looking at.
Auto insurance ratings also take into account your credit score, your overall credit record, your level of education, what you do for a living, and where you live. Where you store your car is important, as is how many people have access to driving it. Knowing all of these factors can help you understand why you may pay more for your insurance than someone else, and also to understand that you need to go shopping for a new policy now.
Asset Protection Planning Tip: Divide Your Business Assets
Your goal in thinking of asset protection planning is to work with a professional to plan to discourage lawsuits and enhancing leverage in negotiations if a lawsuit is filed against you. This type of planning is the subset of Estate planning and its goal is to place assets beyond the range of future creditors. Many physicians, landlords, and other professionals and business owners in high risk businesses are attracted to asset protection planning. In this article, I will discuss one effective asset protection strategy. I emphasize that protection of assets is a proactive type of legal planning, and there is no legal way to make such transfers at any time a lawsuit is pending, or threatening, or other events are occurring which would render the transfer to be deemed a “fraudulent conveyance.”
Also, this is not a “tax dodge,” in the sense that there are any tax benefits arising from this type of planning.
Asset Protection Planning involves a great deal of confidentiality and trust between the person shielding their assets and the lawyer and other service providers assisting in setting up the plan. It is not a commoditized product that can be purchase online; rather, it is a highly tailored plan made for the client.
One of the goals of planning for protection of assets is to discourage lawsuits by lowering your financial profile. Many service providers advertise the need for domestic asset protection trusts, as well as foreign asset protection trusts, in order to accomplish this goal. In this article, I will focus only on dividing the assets of your business as an asset protection tool.
If you are a real estate owner, a physician, or other business owner with high risk, the first thing to do is take an inventory of the assets. Here are a few strategies to deal with specific assets:
1. Equipment: If you own valuable equipment, set up an LLC or other entity and lease the equipment back to your operating entity, whether it be the business or professional practice.
2. Building/ Real Estate: If your business or professional practice owns a building, you transfer ownership to an entity, and have your business or practice lease it from that entity, on a long-term lease with extremely favorable terms. Secure the lease payments by assets of your practice or business, and file a security interest lien on the public records.
3. Accounts Receivable: This belong to the business or your professional practice, so they cannot be transferred to another entity. What you’ll want a professional to help you with is, among other strategies: a) factoring the accounts, b) pledge the accounts, c) use the accounts to fund life insurance and d) secure the lease referred to in paragraph 2 above with the accounts receivable.
The goal with the accounts receivable is to permit this asset to be seized by the practice in the case of a lawsuit. Again, all of this planning must be put in place as a proactive measure, and not when a lawsuit is either threatened or pending.
Asset Protection Planning involves a great deal of confidentiality and trust between the person shielding their assets and the lawyer and other service providers assisting in setting up the plan. It is not a commoditized product that can be purchase online; rather, it is a highly tailored plan made for the client.
Different Types of Dual Diagnosis Treatment Programs
Drug and alcohol addiction and mental illness are two problems that a large number of today’s youth faces and are more often than not, interrelated to each other. Often it is the mental and emotional condition like Anxiety, Depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) etc that lead a person to drugs and alcohol while many a times long term addicts lose control of their mind and psychological disorders like Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia take a grip. Suffering from dual diagnosis of addiction as well as a mental illness can be extremely harmful and in some cases even fatal, not only for the addict but also for his or her family members. Hence, a condition of dual diagnosis must be dealt with on an urgently.
Now, for such treatment, a simple addiction treatment facility or a mental institution may not suffice. As dual diagnosis includes the worst of both the problems of addiction and mental illness, you need to seek out a clinic which specializes in dual diagnosis treatment. But even if you have found a dual diagnosis treatment facility, you cannot be sure whether it is the best for the patient. That decision depends upon the condition of the patient and the nature of his mental illness. For example, even the problem of depression is not as simple as it seems to be. There are various types of depression like Dysthymia, Psychotic Depression, Atypical Depression, Post Partum Depression (after child birth), Catatonic Depression and many others. In fact, depression has been projected to take over the second place among the most disabling diseases in the United States. When we are dealing with a disease of such an enormous magnitude, it definitely deserves special attention and care.
Hence, there has been a continuous drive to integrate the treatment of addiction as well as mental illness in the form of dual diagnosis treatment so that people can get the treatment for both their problems at the same place.
Now, the first step is to detoxify the patient, that is, the use of medicines and chemicals to clean the patient’s body of all the residual traces of addictives and their byproducts. This is perhaps the most difficult step as the person goes into withdrawal with the body craving for the drugs or alcohol that it has been used to and in its absence the person undergoes severe pain, cramps and other symptoms. Hence, it is important for the facility to have enough palliative medical facility to help the patient ride through this phase of intense discomfort. Once the patient has been detoxified, he undergoes counseling session with a specialist psychotherapist to help evaluate his mental condition and the extent of damage that has been done. This process also helps the psychologist understand the factors or emotional traumas that might have led the person to his addiction and then the patient undergoes specific counseling procedure to help relieve the stress on his mind and thus completely cure him of the dual diagnosis condition.
Auto Insurance – Join a Car Pool and Save on Your Rates
There two point I would like for all you looking for simple ways to reduce your auto insurance rates to be aware of. One very interesting way to reduce your auto insurance rates is to join a car pool. What do you achieve? You lower your mileage. Whatever you do that lowers your mileage, immediately translates into a lowering of your premium.
I’m sure you agree this is a simple point.
Next thing that can save you some dollars is your frequency of payment.
People who choose to pay their premiums monthly end up paying far more than their counterparts who pay yearly.
You might wonder why? Lets look at some simple facts.
There are administrative charges that go with your payments e.g check processing fees, mailing of payment notices etc.
Lets just look these two. I you pay monthly, these charges are simply multiplied by 12 but if you pay yearly, this charge comes just once.
The extra charges are of course incorporated into your premium. So where you can, choose to pay yearly.
Finally, the more the quotes you compare, the more likely it is for you to get the best deal. Comparing quotes is a free service offered by quotes sites. All you need do is supply certain information about you and they provide quotes from up to eight or more insurers. All you then need to do is choose which option best suits you. You are however under no obligation to choose any.
Get your quotes today and be shocked at how much you can lose without it.
I recommend these sites.
Improving Business Communications Through VoIP Phone Service
In earlier days, the telephone system was used widely as a means of communication. With the advancement in technology it has automatically given way to wireless gadgets and mobile phones, which are competent enough to enable users to remain in regular touch with their home and office even when on the move. Today, as a part of providing the people with more advanced technology for communication, the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone services are becoming very popular. The Internet, apart from its regular uses such as sending mails, searching and downloading files, can also be used to transfer long distance phone calls to the Internet users at comparatively lower rates. Through VoIP services you can make Internet-to-Internet and Internet-to-Phone calls all over the world. Today, businesses worldwide are looking forward to improving business communications through VoIP phone services.
The requirements in the area of communication of business establishments may vary according to the nature of the business. But the key factor remains the same, that is, of preserving frequent contacts with the customers, suppliers and dealers associated with the business. In order to improve the business communication, many business organizations choose VoIP phone services. VoIP phone services are an affordable means of business communication and help the organization in achieving better productivity. In order to use a VoIP phone service, an Internet connection is essential. VoIP phone services are used by small and medium business establishments as well as by individual users. The advantages of VoIP phone services are
o Increase the savings by reducing the monthly overheads on telephone calls
o Transmit voice, data and videos through a single medium of communication, namely, the Internet
o Establish connection with the different branches of the business establishment all over the world without any extra charge.
o It is more user friendly and reduces the operational costs and other interconnected expenses.
With Voice over Internet protocol service, you can continue using your existing permanent phone lines and mobiles. As a step towards improving business communication through VoIP phone service, many corporate bodies have started using this service to achieve the best of benefits. Users can make multi-calls and browse the Internet at the same time.
So it can be rightly concluded that in order to continue in the competitive world of business, it is always wise to switch over to VoIP services, which help to make tremendous improvements in the arena of business communication.
Benefit Of Hiring A Professional Removal Company
Moving from one place to another can be a daunting task. There are so many things to be planned and a lot of things to be moved. The best way to ensure safe removal is to hire a professional removal company. It helps people and businesses move their possessions from one place to another. The services offered by such a company include, packing, loading, moving, unloading unpacking and arranging items to be shifted.
When you start your search for a professional removal company, you will find that there a number of them ready to help make your moving process a smooth one. Here are some of the benefits you can enjoy by hiring one such company:
Reduces Stress– Hiring professionals for your moving will keep you stress-free. Shifting to a new place is already a stressful process and doing removals on your own will make it even more stressful.
Efficient Services– The employees of the professional removal companies are well trained to efficiently pack and move your belongings. They know the best and the safest ways to lift heavy items and pack your precious belongings in proper containers and boxes to transport them without any risk. They are dedicated and committed to offer the best services to their clients.
Insurance– One of the best benefits of hiring experts is that their services are fully insured. The terms of the insurance is included in their contract. You can also buy extra coverage if you feel that the given one is not enough. Many companies also offer insurance coverage for ‘goods in transit’, if there is any damage caused during the move.
Saves Time– To save time is very important while moving. A professional removal company knows how to finish a job fast and within the given time frame. It will swiftly manage all the arrangements, from packing to transporting.
Storage Facility– A professional removal company also offers storage facility along with other services.
Safe and Convenient– Hiring a professional removal company offers a lot of convenience. It allows you to get other things done instead of worrying about the removals. Working with a professional also ensures that your items will be safely packed and transported to the destination.
It is very important to choose a reputable and professional removal company. To ensure the best possible service, you should carry out a background check before hiring.
