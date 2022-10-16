A student suffers from a possible drug overdose Friday at Bernstein High School





When Nicolai Højgaard touched down in Rome for the Italian Open last September, he found himself mobbed by fans congratulating him on winning the European Masters in Switzerland a week earlier.

A flurry of high-fives and punches painted a wholesome scene, but there was one small problem with the image: Nicolai had never won on the DP World Tour.

Indeed, after taking some time off, he had not even competed in the Crans-sur-Sierre event the previous week. His brother Rasmus had done it well and played very well, taking a one shot win.

Welcome to life on the Tour as identical Højgaard twins, the 21-year-old rising stars of Danish golf.

“Not many people can tell us apart, so probably 50 people came up to him…it was tough on him,” Rasmus told CNN’s Jasmine Saunders, aka The Jazzy Golfer.

A few days later, congratulations again poured in for Nicolai, but this time there were no instances of mistaken identity.

Playing via a last-minute invite to the event, a one-shot triumph at Marco Simone Golf Club earned him his first European Tour victory and wrote the name Højgaard in the history books as the first brothers win back-to-back Tour events. .

“It’s pretty amazing that we didn’t notice it right away until we were asked about it,” Nicolai said of the feat.

“It’s a special achievement and I hope we can do it in the future.”

Did the punch fiasco start a fire under Nicolai before the tournament? His twin, who finished 18th in Rome, certainly thinks so.

“One hundred percent I would use it as fuel as well,” Rasmus said.

“I think he was definitely motivated, he really wanted to get this win… so we have to share that together.”

With Rasmus already having two Tour victories to his name, at the Mauritius Open and the UK Championship, Nicolai had the added motivation to catch up on his twin.

As Rasmus picked up his second win in August 2020, Nicolai was going through a tough campaign that saw him no higher than 16th all season.

Capturing his second Tour title at the UAE Ras al Khaimah Championship in February, Nicolai still trails Rasmus by a victory but, incredibly, he sits just one spot in the world rankings above his brother at No. ° 119. The duo consists of the two highest ranked Danish golfers. , with Marcus Helligkilde and Thorbjorn Olesen the only other compatriots inside the top 200.

“He got them [wins] pretty quick and we had good competition so it was good to get some back,” said Nicolai.

Yet while they share a healthy rivalry, it’s the emotional support that’s at the heart of the duo’s touring relationship. Whether it’s having a sparring partner or just having someone to go out to dinner with, the Højgaards make the most of their closeness.

“We obviously knew at some point that we were going to go down different paths, but at the moment we are still on the same path, so we can travel together,” Rasmus said.

“We share the experience of each of the winning and difficult moments. I learned a lot from Nicolai because he struggled a lot in 2020 when I was playing very well. I knew it was tough for him, but he got over it and we talked a lot about it.

“There’s definitely a lot I can take from it, and it’s nice to share all the good times and bad times together.”

With four events remaining until November’s season-closing Tour Championship in Dubai, Nicolai is looking to join his twin on three wins, while Rasmus hopes to display the form needed to secure one of the 10 PGA Tour cards at win next year.

However, the two siblings are united in a common goal: to compete in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

After being postponed two years ago due to the pandemic, the iconic biennial competition returns next September to a much-loved venue of a Højgaard twin, Rome’s Marco Simone club.

And with Danish golfing icon Thomas Bjørn, 15-time European Tour champion, vice-captain of Team Europe, the twins are looking forward to making the 12-man squad. Six players qualify automatically through a ranking point system, with the remaining half chosen by captain Luke Donald.

“There’s a long way to go and there’s a lot of golf to play, so it’s easy to go overboard (but) there’s a lot of work to be done,” Nicolai said.

“I think I have a good chance if I keep focusing on the right things and doing the right job, so that’s definitely one of my big goals.”

“Especially having Thomas as vice-captain,” added Rasmus. “Nic and I have a good relationship with him, he obviously wants us in the team as well.

“It would be a cool experience to share with Nicolai as well, maybe play four together.”