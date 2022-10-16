Actor Anthony Hopkins NFT Collection Sold in 7 Minutes

The first NFT art collection by Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, named “The Eternal Collection,” sold out on NFT marketplace OpenSea in under seven minutes.

The collection is a series of over a thousand original artworks commemorating the actor’s decades-long Hollywood career, with visual references to his roles in films like Silence of the Lambs, for which he won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter, and television shows like Westworld.

The promotion for the project states that the works, which have titles like “The Eternal,” “The Jester,” and “The Lover,” are “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” throughout his career.

Exclusive Benefits Along With NFTs

Collaborating with Orange Comet Inc., a Los Angeles-based NFT and Web3-focused design business whose founders include Hollywood producer Dave Broome, ex-NFL star Kurt Warner, and vocalists Gloria and Emilio Estefan, the collection is the result of their efforts. But technological difficulties plagued the rollout, and it was delayed by 45 minutes or so because of “high demand.”

In addition to the digital artwork, purchasers will have the possibility to earn tangible benefits such as a private brunch with Hopkins, a signed print of the artwork, and audio excerpts of Hopkins elucidating the symbolic significance of the many archetypes.

Hopkins has explored the visual arts before. The actor, who says he began painting in the late 1940s, had his first exhibition in 2015 at the Hawaii-based Harte International Galleries. Since then, the actor has shown his semi-abstract portraits and landscapes at galleries in London, New York, Edinburgh, and Las Vegas.

