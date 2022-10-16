After the Flood: What to Do When Your Home Suffers Water Damage

We all have to start at some point in time, and the majority of us starting off all chase that magic button that will turn your PC into an instant ATM. I know, I used to be a leading contender and grew quite fond of the idea having a few thousand dollar in the next few days. I live in South Africa and with the exchange rate we’re talking a tiny fortune!

Terrible when that reality comes kicking you in the nuts and you realised you’ve been chasing that damn button for 18 months. Now what’s “Instant” about that, nothing because you’ve been chasing so many promises instead of your dreams. Don’t get confused between promises and dreams, it’s the mother of all failures on the internet!

However, failure is also disguised as knowledge because you will learn to do something whatever you do online. And somewhere, someone is struggling with something you have already mastered. So, as an Affiliate Marketer the only way that you will stand out from an alarmingly large crowd and gain your audiences’ trust, is to be able to engage any questions they may have about the product you are promoting.

This is why most marketers dread the idea of hosting and the research that comes with that!

Which is why your Blog is so important, because that is how you build a “Responsive Email List” with subscribers interested in your content. Your Blog becomes like a Social Signature where you share your knowledge and inspire your audience with useful content and tools. It’s not always about the money, which will come when your content qualifies. Simple as that.

But Where Do You Start?

Glad you asked, and as you well know I love speaking WordPress with a little Google. Because that’s the right place to start once you have built your product knowledge. Effectively you start by discovering your profitable niche, so you can target the keywords you wish to target in your domain name and site title. This is very important, so hold the horses on the domain and hosting if you have not done proper research. You may very well, quite sadly be wasting money.

I know I did and as a computer and device dinosaur (Back Then), it seemed even more so. It really is all about patience and research.

Take a moment and think about the things you love doing most and make a list because that’s how you empower yourself to create unique content (No Where Else Available on the Internet). That’s what Unique Content means, and without that you will reach snail speed at best. And that will be your “Profitable Niche”, but why?

Because if you absolutely love what you do it will be impossible to give up, when you’re truly fascinated by something you’ll be unstoppable! Remember that super successful people are just dreamers who refused to give up, and nothing could make them stop. You know the saying “Quitters never win, and winners never quit”, it really is how this works.

Once you have your niche, you must find the appropriate product to promote to an interested audience. Yes, this means you will actually have to purchase what you’re about to present to your audience and personally test it.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be because if you’re seriously think you will become a dot com millionaire by not spending a single dime, then you are sadly mistaken. Not only must you be prepared to pay for training, you will also pay for hosting and that’s a fact that must not be dismissed.

If an interested buyer asks you a run-down of what they’re looking at purchasing, you must be able to respond confidently. People are tired of desperate sales pitches with hardly any info apart from promotional material provided to thousands of affiliates. Duplicate or “Scroll Over” content as I sometimes call it. Duplicated so many times there’s not much uniqueness anymore.

Test the product to the extent that you can guide your interested audience even before they purchase. People like to know what they’re paying for.

This all comes down to direction and focus, without which you may take a considerably long time to achieve your goals. It’s all about tiny objective steps in the right direction, there’s no such thing as a giant leap.

Some thoughts on making money in a few hours?

Now that’s not even logical, seriously? If it was so easy to make millions online then economies would collapse… just let that sink in for a while. You must be prepared to face failure more times than you may later recall, and your level of achievement depends on YOU. What you put in, is what you get out.

Making money online as an affiliate marketer start with direction and there is no final destination, where little to no effort will bear the equivalent in fruit.

Yes, you may have seen some marketers sharing fancy screenshots but people are growing weary of these, and with good reason. Unfortunately this marketing tactic had become a little over exposed and borders BS by now, right?

Well yes and no. Because not all of these are bogus, but rather quite sadly misunderstood. The most important to watch out for is a full money back guarantee. In my opinion, someone not willing to offer you your money back may not quite have that kind of confidence in their product and neither should you. But that’s just my opinion, don’t want to trample any toes here… just a thought.

Now this coin has a flipside because the products you decide to promote should carry the same surety. Professional marketers call this the “Back Door” and it offers security and peace of mind. You will then have to wait the money back guarantee out before your commissions will be released to you. And there goes the idea of making money the next day, even if by some miracle you succeed in generating sales the first week.

The fancy screenshots from the guy willing to offer you your money back is an indication of what is possible with the system or product, not necessarily what is imminent. You may end up doing even better and it’s all about focus, paying proper attention without rushing in an attempt to make money faster.

In conclusion.

You need to discover your profitable niche, target your keywords and find the relevant products to satisfy an identified common need within your niche. You will spend money online, and may even end up losing some money if you want to make serious money in return. You will most definitely not become a dot com millionaire without spending a dime.

Accept that and prepare to learn instead of earn because a willingness to learn is the best mind-set to get you started, and ensure your success.

Now all this may seem a little much, but I hate to be the bearer of bad news and not present you with a tool to use. There is a training program which is is both unique and quite intensive with WordPress Blogging and Google S.E.O.

In fact, it is the best Affiliate marketing and Blogging online training I have ever tested. And yes, I am still a member because George Brown is nothing short of a genius who has worked exceptionally hard to realise his dreams. He is most certainly not going to con you out of your $47 and tarnish his online reputation.

This exact system has over 100, 000 members and generated over $5, 000, 000 in sales which is a clear indication on its own. It takes you from discovering your profitable niche, to keyword and product research on to choosing a domain and launching a professional affiliate marketing blog.

You will love this simplicity and advanced training, and yes you can refund your purchase anytime (Within 60 Days) from your date of purchase.

Please choose your domain wisely and pay attention, it’s the backbone of your affiliate online business. You can access this training from the “Start Make Money” Page.