Finance
After the Flood: What to Do When Your Home Suffers Water Damage
Home flooding can occur for a variety of reasons, from natural disasters to burst pipes. Whatever the cause, the result is the same: soggy carpeting and upholstery, peeling paint, mildewing fabrics, and often, the appearance of mold. Obviously, the sooner you can dry out your home and belongings, the better-but you can’t only focus on the surface damage. Standing water can also weaken your home’s infrastructure, which is why it’s a good idea to carefully examine structural supports before entering a severely flooded area. Follow certain steps and guidelines after a flood to repair your belongings and restore your home.
List the Damage
If you have homeowner’s insurance that covers water damage or flooding, call your insurance provider to inform them of the flood and file a claim. Photograph the water damage in your home and any items that will require immediate disposal, so that you have adequate records of the things that were damaged beyond repair. Also, make a list of damaged items and their value, including receipts or other documentation, where possible.
Get the Water Out
If the flood is in an area of your home that will not drain naturally, such as a below-ground basement, you need to pump the water out. While you can do this on your own using a wet vacuum or sump pump, it’s often a good idea to call in a water damage restoration company, even for minor flooding. Disaster recovery professionals have the tools and the knowledge to quickly and efficiently dry out your home.
Get Your Belongings Dry
Remove portable belongings to a dry area as soon as possible after the flood, to prevent the development of mold or mildew. The National Flood Insurance Program recommends cleaning and disinfecting soaked-through items with a pine-oil cleaner and bleach, and then monitoring them for fungal and mold growth for several days after they’ve dried. Be particularly vigilant with upholstered furniture and other fabric belongings, as these might still be damp inside for days after the exterior appears dry. Many flood restoration companies offer professional upholstery cleaning, in addition to their other services.
Monitor for Mold
Mold is a frequent aftereffect of home flooding, and most often appears in walls, carpeting, and upholstery that has been persistently damp. Mold is not just unsightly, it’s also hazardous to your health; people living with mold growth can experience allergic reactions ranging from sneezing and coughing to severe breathing problems. Stop mold in its tracks by thoroughly drying and disinfecting the flooded area, and by employing a dehumidifier in areas that remain damp. If you see visible mold growth, contact a mold removal specialist to determine the extent of the problem and to eliminate mold colonies.
Always deal with flood damage promptly and comprehensively. While it can seem expensive to hire a water damage restoration company to assess and deal with the problem, turning the task over to a pro is generally your best bet-especially if your home is insured against flood damage. A disaster recovery specialist knows exactly what to look for, whereas you might miss underlying damage that could become more dangerous and more expensive to fix the longer it goes undetected. You can’t always protect your home and family from disaster, but by being smart in your response to flooding, you can minimize the aftermath.
Finance
Infusionsoft Vs 1ShoppingCart Comparison
Infusionsoft vs 1ShoppingCart is a common online shopping cart software comparison, but is it really a fair ecommerce comparison to make?
Infusionsoft stakes its claim with their advanced email marketing system… while 1ShoppingCart is best known for being a very basic, mature hosted shopping cart system.
So let’s take a closer look at each of the systems and look for areas of commonality, and then areas of exception and individuality. By the end of this comparison, you’ll see that both Infusionsoft and 1ShoppingCart both excel in certain areas, and as is expected, both struggle in others.
Depending upon where your online ecommerce business needs lie, you should be able to easily choose one system over the other since they each address a unique target market.
Infusionsoft – Getting Specific
Infusionsoft places a high degree of their focus on email marketing. In other words, their software is best suited to online marketers that use the business model of getting their website visitors to “opt-in” to one of their mailing lists by offering some form of “ethical bribe” i.e. Free report, free newsletter, etc. Once this person has opted into the emailing list, then the objective is to use the automated follow up messages and broadcasting tools to then sell them products and/or services.
The advantage to this type of marketing is that you’re able to market to your email list repeatedly and for no additional cost (unless your email volume exceeds 75,000 monthly).
There are 3 areas where Infusionsoft misses the mark:
1. Complexity – Since this system is targeted towards the “geek” set, many people with only average technical skills will struggle to make use of anything more than the most basic functionality. There’s a reason why there are so many Infusionsoft consultants… because they are needed by so many Infusionsoft users.
2. Non-Email Sales Functionality – If you’re not using an email centric sales model, the biggest advantages of Infusionsoft will be lost on you and then you’ll simply be paying a high price for a basic shopping cart.
3. Cost – High start up costs, triple the monthly price of 1ShoppingCart and high priced consultants needed to make it work for your business.
1ShoppingCart – Getting Specific
1ShoppingCart is a very basic hosted online shopping cart system that works well for basic sales, and is fairly simple to set up and operate. They offer a basic shopping cart, affiliate system and autoresponder all in one package, along with some basic integration with 3rd party systems such as AWeber, Wishlist, aMember.
If you’re looking for a basic system, then 1ShoppingCart offers just that.
The weakness of 1ShoppingCart will start to manifest as your business grows, and your needs become greater.
1. Affiliate System – While the system does a good job of recording sales, paying your affiliates with 1ShoppingCart could not be more time consuming, more cumbersome and more manual.
2. Autoresponder – From a technical standpoint, the system has many useful features, but from a deliverability perspective you’ll quickly discover that deliverability becomes a thorny issue and the large “power users” of 1ShoppingCart all migrate over to AWeber.
3. Support – If you want phone support, get ready to pay $34 per support call or $370 per year for an annual subscription. This additional cost needs to be factored into your value decision.
The comparison between Infusionsoft and 1ShoppingCart comes down to your individual business. If your focus is on email marketing, then spend the extra money and go with Infusionsoft. If you only need a basic shopping cart system and do not plan on using affiliates to sell your products, then go with 1ShoppingCart.
Best Wishes,
Wendy
Finance
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones – Affordable Phones With Great Value For Your Money
Sony Ericsson, counted among the world’s leading mobile manufacturers, was formed with the merger of two powerhouse brands – Sony and Ericsson. Sony, a brand known the world over for its innovations in the field of technology, had been trying to get into the mobile phone market for quite some time, but had failed to achieve a strong foothold.
A merger with Ericsson was what it needed to gain entry into the billion dollar mobile phone market. Ericsson on the other hand, was desperately looking for partner after its Mexico based chip plant was destroyed in a fire tying up the production and launch of he company’s new products for months. A collaboration with the electronics giant Sony helped Ericsson to turn its fortune back around
Sony phones are most known for their amazing cameras and music quality. The P-series, Walkman and Cybershot series of phones are the branches that have brought a lot of revenue and fame for this company, helping it recover from major losses and shoot up to become one of the most dangerous competitors in the mobile phone industry.
Sony Ericsson phone’s have immense buyer utility, they are available at reasonable prices and come with features that put all other mobile phones in the same segment to shame. Sony has been the pioneer of various new technologies, it came out with the P800, a powerhouse of a smartphone in an age where business phones were almost non existent. Boasting of both a touchscreen and a QWERTY keyboard, the P800 was the a phone far ahead of its time.
After the success of the P800, Ericsson launched a range of powerhouse smartphones in the ‘P’ series, all of which were readily accepted by the masses. After the P-series had established Sony Ericsson’s presence in the market, the company further consolidated it with its Walkman and Cybershot series of phones. Instead of putting together two great features and making a high end mobile, Sony Ericsson chose to split them up and design a mobile around only one feature that would be affordable for everyone.
The Walkman series of phones were defined by their Orange color scheme and the ‘W’ button, which upon pressing, would open up the phone’s multimedia options. These phones could play songs with amazing clarity and helped push the still developing portable music industry take a huge leap forward.
The Cybershot phones came out with features that were meant to enhance the photo capturing experience of the users. These phones focused on superior camera technology more than anything else, as a result of which Sony Ericsson came out with the 2 mega pixel camera, Sony Ericsson K750i. The world’s first 5.0 mega pixel camera was also launched by this company.
Sony Ericsson phones, wile already cheap can provide even more value for money if bought from online retail stores. These stores offer several deals, discounts and free gifts such as – LCD TVs, laptops, MP3 players and Gaming consoles with their products and if you’re lucky you might be able to get a cheap Sony Ericsson mobile phone with something as amazing as a 42 inch LCD TV.
Finance
How to Find the Best Price When Using a Life Settlement
One of the big questions when you have decided to look into a life settlement is, “how do I get the best price for my policy?” The key to getting the best price when you decide to sell your life insurance policy is to get as much information on your policy as you can. You will want to do several steps to make sure that you know you are getting the best deal for this valuable asset.
First, you should find out everything you can about your policy. If you have an insurance agent, this individual should be assisting you with this process. You want to find out the date the policy was enacted. You will want to know exactly what your premiums each month are, and whether they have changed or are about to change. Most importantly, you will want to know what type of policy this is, whether it is whole life, term, universal life, etc. You will want to know when it expires, and what the face amount of the policy is. This is also called the death benefit.
Once you know these basic particulars of your life insurance policy, some other important items to know are, for one, what the surrender value of your policy is. This is the amount you will receive if you end the policy voluntarily. A life settlement will always give you more money than the surrender value. You will want to know if your policy is convertible. Can it be changed? You will also want to have a general idea of your current health, any type of health problems you may have, and your medical history. This will be a part of your life settlement, as the company or individual that purchases your policy will need this information, so the more you can collect before you contact a life settlement broker, the better.
What will be the most important factor in the profitability of your life settlement will be your life expectancy. You should work with your life insurance agent and gain access to your medical records so you have a good idea of what your life expectancy is before you proceed with the sale. This will ensure that you have your own expectations before the bidding for your life insurance policy begins and you receive the best possible offer.
Finance
Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers – Read This Before You Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers
Anyone can reverse look up phone numbers these days. Just a few years ago, only the private investigators (PI) and law enforcers knew how to do it. And the PIs make a good living out of such business. Today, even common folks like us can reverse look up any phone number we want to trace the phone owner.
Why Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers?
Such a check is used to trace a phone no. to its caller. From there, you will get details like the phone owner’s name and address. Advanced search will reveal other public records information like the marriage status, birthday etc.
So, people will use this method when they find it absolutely necessary to contact the other party. It could be for good or bad reasons. By that, you could be a victim of prank calls and need to investigate and find out who is the culprit. Or your wife is having an affair as you have seen her receiving calls from an unfamiliar phone number.
But it could also be because you are trying to contact some high school friends for your wedding and the numbers you have are no longer in use. This method of search can help you.
How To Perform this Method of Reverse Search using Mobile Numbers?
Try the free directories first and see if they throw up any meaningful results for you. If your number is a landline in the public domain, then you probably will be able to run a successful phone check.
But if your number belongs to a cell phone, then your search is likely to be futile.
Your next alternative is to perform the reverse search at a paid directory. These directories work great on all numbers, be it cellular numbers, landlines or unpublished numbers. And it does not matter which telephone service company the number is from. In other words, be it a Sprint, Verizon or Nextel, you can locate the carrier!
That’s it. You now have the information to reverse lookup phone numbers anytime you wish.
Finance
Be Adequately Prepared For Affiliate Marketing
We all have to start at some point in time, and the majority of us starting off all chase that magic button that will turn your PC into an instant ATM. I know, I used to be a leading contender and grew quite fond of the idea having a few thousand dollar in the next few days. I live in South Africa and with the exchange rate we’re talking a tiny fortune!
Terrible when that reality comes kicking you in the nuts and you realised you’ve been chasing that damn button for 18 months. Now what’s “Instant” about that, nothing because you’ve been chasing so many promises instead of your dreams. Don’t get confused between promises and dreams, it’s the mother of all failures on the internet!
However, failure is also disguised as knowledge because you will learn to do something whatever you do online. And somewhere, someone is struggling with something you have already mastered. So, as an Affiliate Marketer the only way that you will stand out from an alarmingly large crowd and gain your audiences’ trust, is to be able to engage any questions they may have about the product you are promoting.
This is why most marketers dread the idea of hosting and the research that comes with that!
Which is why your Blog is so important, because that is how you build a “Responsive Email List” with subscribers interested in your content. Your Blog becomes like a Social Signature where you share your knowledge and inspire your audience with useful content and tools. It’s not always about the money, which will come when your content qualifies. Simple as that.
But Where Do You Start?
Glad you asked, and as you well know I love speaking WordPress with a little Google. Because that’s the right place to start once you have built your product knowledge. Effectively you start by discovering your profitable niche, so you can target the keywords you wish to target in your domain name and site title. This is very important, so hold the horses on the domain and hosting if you have not done proper research. You may very well, quite sadly be wasting money.
I know I did and as a computer and device dinosaur (Back Then), it seemed even more so. It really is all about patience and research.
Take a moment and think about the things you love doing most and make a list because that’s how you empower yourself to create unique content (No Where Else Available on the Internet). That’s what Unique Content means, and without that you will reach snail speed at best. And that will be your “Profitable Niche”, but why?
Because if you absolutely love what you do it will be impossible to give up, when you’re truly fascinated by something you’ll be unstoppable! Remember that super successful people are just dreamers who refused to give up, and nothing could make them stop. You know the saying “Quitters never win, and winners never quit”, it really is how this works.
Once you have your niche, you must find the appropriate product to promote to an interested audience. Yes, this means you will actually have to purchase what you’re about to present to your audience and personally test it.
Surprised? You shouldn’t be because if you’re seriously think you will become a dot com millionaire by not spending a single dime, then you are sadly mistaken. Not only must you be prepared to pay for training, you will also pay for hosting and that’s a fact that must not be dismissed.
If an interested buyer asks you a run-down of what they’re looking at purchasing, you must be able to respond confidently. People are tired of desperate sales pitches with hardly any info apart from promotional material provided to thousands of affiliates. Duplicate or “Scroll Over” content as I sometimes call it. Duplicated so many times there’s not much uniqueness anymore.
Test the product to the extent that you can guide your interested audience even before they purchase. People like to know what they’re paying for.
This all comes down to direction and focus, without which you may take a considerably long time to achieve your goals. It’s all about tiny objective steps in the right direction, there’s no such thing as a giant leap.
Some thoughts on making money in a few hours?
Now that’s not even logical, seriously? If it was so easy to make millions online then economies would collapse… just let that sink in for a while. You must be prepared to face failure more times than you may later recall, and your level of achievement depends on YOU. What you put in, is what you get out.
Making money online as an affiliate marketer start with direction and there is no final destination, where little to no effort will bear the equivalent in fruit.
Yes, you may have seen some marketers sharing fancy screenshots but people are growing weary of these, and with good reason. Unfortunately this marketing tactic had become a little over exposed and borders BS by now, right?
Well yes and no. Because not all of these are bogus, but rather quite sadly misunderstood. The most important to watch out for is a full money back guarantee. In my opinion, someone not willing to offer you your money back may not quite have that kind of confidence in their product and neither should you. But that’s just my opinion, don’t want to trample any toes here… just a thought.
Now this coin has a flipside because the products you decide to promote should carry the same surety. Professional marketers call this the “Back Door” and it offers security and peace of mind. You will then have to wait the money back guarantee out before your commissions will be released to you. And there goes the idea of making money the next day, even if by some miracle you succeed in generating sales the first week.
The fancy screenshots from the guy willing to offer you your money back is an indication of what is possible with the system or product, not necessarily what is imminent. You may end up doing even better and it’s all about focus, paying proper attention without rushing in an attempt to make money faster.
In conclusion.
You need to discover your profitable niche, target your keywords and find the relevant products to satisfy an identified common need within your niche. You will spend money online, and may even end up losing some money if you want to make serious money in return. You will most definitely not become a dot com millionaire without spending a dime.
Accept that and prepare to learn instead of earn because a willingness to learn is the best mind-set to get you started, and ensure your success.
Now all this may seem a little much, but I hate to be the bearer of bad news and not present you with a tool to use. There is a training program which is is both unique and quite intensive with WordPress Blogging and Google S.E.O.
In fact, it is the best Affiliate marketing and Blogging online training I have ever tested. And yes, I am still a member because George Brown is nothing short of a genius who has worked exceptionally hard to realise his dreams. He is most certainly not going to con you out of your $47 and tarnish his online reputation.
This exact system has over 100, 000 members and generated over $5, 000, 000 in sales which is a clear indication on its own. It takes you from discovering your profitable niche, to keyword and product research on to choosing a domain and launching a professional affiliate marketing blog.
You will love this simplicity and advanced training, and yes you can refund your purchase anytime (Within 60 Days) from your date of purchase.
Please choose your domain wisely and pay attention, it’s the backbone of your affiliate online business. You can access this training from the “Start Make Money” Page.
Finance
Cell Phone People Search – Reverse Directory Service
It can be very important to lookup either a cell number, business number or landline by using a cell phone people search service. Mobile phone numbers are usually private but with the technology today it can easily be done.
1. Do you suspect your spouse is carrying on an affair?
2. Are you a victim of prank calls or annoying telemarketing calls that are wasting your time?
3. Are your children getting prank calls or prank texting messages?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, then running a cell phone people search is the answer.
Are there any free reverse cellular phone lookup services online?
If you are wanting the name and detailed information on a landline or business number there are some free reverse phone lookup services that may work on the internet.
But if you are looking for a reverse lookup for a cellular phone, these services will not work because they do not have the cell phone listings in their directories. I would suggest you choose a reputable paid service online since they specialize in reverse cellphone lookups.
A legitimate reverse cell directory will charge you approximately $14 dollars for searching one time. The information you will receive is the address, previous address, cellular phone provider, full name, previous owners of the number searched and more.
They also allow you to perform as many reverse cellphone people searches as you want for a year. Normally this will run approximately $39 which is much cheaper than paying a private investigator hundreds of dollars.
With these services you can also trace fax numbers, pagers, and unlisted numbers. You can have all the information on your unwanted caller within a few minutes.
There are so many cell phone people search companies online to choose from. It is difficult to choose which one is the best to go with.
