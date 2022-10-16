Finance
An Aspect of Drug Abuse and Addiction Which You Might Not Know About
Why is it that we are sitting with such a problem concerning drug abuse and addiction nowadays, surely with all our knowledge, medical technology and psychological experience this should not be such a difficult topic to get under control? Well then, why are we getting such poor results when it comes to recovery?
I might not have a degree in the treatment of drug abuse or addiction, but I am more than prepared to say that I have more experience in this field than the majority of the experts who create and design the recovery programs. A lot of these programs are perfect, but they seem to me to be missing something when you look at the recovery statistics.
What is it about drug abuse and addiction which results in these poor recovery statistics? In my humble opinion as a recovering junkie, it is the personal or human factor. All of these methods of treatment and therapy which are used when trying to treat drug abuse and addiction are very clinical, but how many of the people who designed them were in fact addicts themselves?
Have they ever considered that there might be more than simple physical and mental addiction involved when it comes to addressing the issue of drug abuse and addiction? I know I have spent 10 long years coming to terms with the addiction which almost killed me and in the process discovered many aspects of my own addiction which did not fall into the mainstream categories.
There are so many different aspects to drug abuse and addiction which you will not find in a text book or in a thesis as many of the people who have written these books and designed recovery programs have in fact never been to the abyss and needed to find their way back.
Returning from the abyss of drug abuse and addiction is no easy task and there is no quick fix involved, it requires a passion to survive, a will to recover and sheer mental strength and determination in order to get out on the other side alive. Luckily, soon there will be a system which will be designed by a junkie for the junkie in order to stand the best possible chance of recovery.
So before we look at the statistics of drug abuse and addiction recovery and loose all hope for ourselves or our loved ones, let’s focus on what it truly takes to recover from this situation and try ways other than those which only have a 4% success rate.
Thypro Thyroid Formula – A Natural Way To Restore Thyroid Health
The human thyroid gland is located in the neck and is one of the largest endocrine glands in the body. Keeping it healthy and functioning properly is vital because it controls the rate of energy and protein production in the body, and also determines the sensitivity of the body to other essential hormones.
Proper iodine intake is very important for maintaining a healthy thyroid gland and this tends to be a major problem in areas where iodine is not readily available in the proper amounts. It can lead to a condition known as endemic goiter, where the thyroid gland becomes enlarged.
This is why it is very important for people who follow very strict and unusual diets to make sure they are getting enough iodine. Iodine deficiencies in pregnant women can result in offspring who are born with thyroid problems. These problems can manifest as physical growth and brain development issues.
Iodized salt is used in many countries as a simple and efficient way to help ward off iodine deficiencies and the resulting health problems. This salt has been credited with virtually eliminating thyroid problems related to iodine deficiencies in most developing countries.
Two of the most common thyroid problems are hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. People suffering from hyperthyroidism have an overactive thyroid that produces too many T3 and T4 hormones. This condition is most often caused by an autoimmune disease known as Graves’ disease that produces antibodies which stimulate the excess hormone production. It can produce thyroid goiter and other complications if it is not treated properly.
Hyperthyroidism is often treated with powerful drugs or surgery that can produce undesirable side effects. Some people choose to take radioactive iodine that is attracted to the thyroid gland and gradually destroys a portion of the cells that are producing too many hormones. Surgery is also sometimes used to partially or completely remove the thyroid gland in order to stop the rapid hormone production.
Hypothyroidism results when the thyroid gland does not produce sufficient T3 and T4 hormones. This condition can result from an autoimmune disease, from thyroid surgery that removes the gland, or from congenital defects. Some of the symptoms of this disorder include abnormal hair loss, tiredness and excessive weight gain. The condition is generally treated with hormone replacement therapy, which has to be used for the rest of the patient’s life if the thyroid gland has been removed.
Some studies have estimated that over 11 million Americans suffer from hypothyroidism. This has resulted in a high obesity rate and in high cholesterol problems. However, many people are not aware that they have a thyroid problem and try to solve their health problems through dietary supplements or some other methods.
People who suspect that they have a thyroid problem should visit their doctor to discuss the issue. It would certainly not be wise to administer self-treatment for a problem that has not been properly diagnosed. In addition to the usual treatments for thyroid problems mentioned above, there are some natural products that may be useful. One such product is called Thypro Thyroid Formula and it has helped a lot of people regain thyroid health.
Thypro is made with all-natural ingredients that were chosen for their ability to nurse the thyroid gland back to health without producing nasty side effects as some other treatments do. The side effects from these other treatments are sometimes almost as bad as the problems produced by the thyroid condition itself.
Thypro Thyroid Formula provides essential nutrients that are often missing from the diets of people who suffer from thyroid problems. The body is designed to heal itself and once it is given the ingredients to do so, the healing can begin. This is why many people report a rapid increase in energy and wellness after they start taking this natural supplement.
How To Build A Website For Google Adsense Revenues
There’s plenty of competition on the net, and you have to corner your market to turn a profit. Google AdSense has created an easy way to generate revenue on your website. Unlike other forms of advertising, Google AdSense does not require the same investment before you start seeing a profit. If you want to build a website to earn Google AdSense advertising revenue, just follow these four basic steps for joining the Google AdSense program.
1) Choose a topic for content on your website. It can be anything at all because Google AdSense has relevant ads for a multitude of categories or topics. You can choose something you are interested in or have experience with. If you are an expert in a specific area, you can provide advice on your chosen topic. Google AdSense is intuitive and will provide you with numerous ads that are relevant to your content. Should Google AdSense provide you with an undesirable ad, you have the power to filter it out! Have no fear, Google AdSense is flexible and will change to suit your website’s needs.
2) If you are a pro at website development, go ahead and build your own. If you feel HTML-impaired, find a free professional template for a site you like and add your own graphics, pictures, and fonts to give it a personal touch. Google AdSense gives you the ability to customize the ads to match the look of your site. Don’t settle for anything you don’t like because Google AdSense ads can be adjusted until they are just right. Once your website is constructed, register a domain name and find a hosting provider. You are just about ready to see some income from Google AdSense.
3) Sign up for inclusion in the Google AdSense program. The Google AdSense site has a simple online application that you can complete quickly. It might take a couple days for the Google AdSense team to review and approve your site. Once Google AdSense accepts your application, you can learn how to generate Google AdSense coding to insert in your website’s HTML. Then you’ll be ready to receive Google AdSense revenue through your site traffic. If Google AdSense rejects your website, they will give you a detailed reason for the rejection. Fix your problem areas and reapply for the Google AdSense program.
4) This is the most important step for generating Google AdSense revenue. To profit from Google AdSense, you need to heavy site traffic. You want visitors to click on the Google AdSense. The more traffic you have, the more likely you are to get some income from Google AdSense. Here are some tips for driving more traffic to your site.
– Try Pay-Per-Click advertising to send visitors to your Google AdSense. The most popular PPC search engines are Google and Yahoo.
– Explain Google AdSense to your friends and family. Let them spread the word about your Google AdSense.
– Write articles that relate to your content and Google AdSense ads and submit them to article directories with a link to your site and Google AdSense. Post links to your Google AdSense in blogs and forums.
If you follow these simple steps for building a website with Google AdSense, you are ready to join a competitive market. Google AdSense will generate revenue for your site if you give it time and choose how to implement the Google AdSense program. Check out the Google AdSense site for more details and sign up for it today!
Dave Ramsey Has Long-Term Care Insurance Planning Wrong
I am a big fan of the various pundits who ladle out practical financial advice. And, having listened to many of them for well over 50 years, some of their advice is well-placed. But not all of it is accurate.
So, Dave Ramsey advised his millions of followers that long-term care insurance planning should begin at age 65, he is doing a significant injustice to a large percentage of innocent followers.
The 15-second “start at 65” soundbite sounds good. And, indeed one could say it make sense to start planning at what typically marks the beginning of retirement. After all, the cost of needing long-term care is the most significant risk to a secure retirement that people face.
But Ramsey is overlooking a most serious fact about long-term care insurance. Individuals must health qualify when applying for this protection. Or, more simply stated, insurers are selective in who they accept as clients. Applicants who have health issues are more likely to ultimately file claims. If insurers did not screen applicants, but rather accepted all comers, healthy applicants would bear the cost of the added overall risk.
So, when an individual applies for coverage, they will need to answer health and medical questions. Records from doctors may be requested.
This is the important fact that Dave Ramsey overlooks when advising people to start planning at age 65. According to independent research of over 155,000 applicants for individual long-term care insurance in 2009, some 23.0 percent (almost one in four) of those who actually applied for long-term care insurance were declined coverage for health reasons.
Only 14.0 percent of applicants between ages 50 to 59 were declined and less than one in 10 (9.5%) below age 50 were declined.
Keep in mind, these numbers reflect individuals who took the time to meet with an insurance professional, complete and submit an application for insurance protection. Insurance agents who know clients will definitely be declined won’t waste their time or the prospects.
So, I am very sorry Dave Ramsey has it wrong. The time to start planning for long-term care is when you have the most options. If one views long-term care insurance as one of those options, then the best time to apply is in one’s 50s. That is when you are still likely to health qualify.
Two final points for Ramsey to consider. Once one health qualifies for long-term care insurance, you can not be dropped by the insurer if and when your health changes. Secondly, insurers offer discounts to those applicants who are in better health. Some 46.0 percent of applicants between ages 50-to-59 qualified for this discount. For ages 60-to-69 the percentage was only 38.0 percent.
Facts every Dave Ramsey follower needs to know.
Start a Home Based Company With Small Business Grants
In this day and age as we witness the rapid advancing of technology in unison with the increasing unemployment rate, many American citizens are turning to small business grants sponsored by the US government as a means of establishing home based online businesses. This practice is becoming more and more popular each and every day as the evolution of technological business enhancements is rapidly rendering traditional methods of company operations obsolete.
There is no better time than now to begin considering telecommunication and virtual office positions as a regular work or career procedure. This is the age of computers, and web cams, and digital this, and automated that. It’s seldom that you are ever even able to reach an actual live representative when calling most customer service centers. It is pretty frightful to think that your job can actually be eliminated and replaced by an inanimate object, yet those days are growing near. It is a daily occurrence that thousands are laid off of their long time jobs while major corporations downsize employees to redirect payroll funds, in order to upgrade their automated systems. Becoming self-employed is seemingly the last chance at any type of job security for some, and small business grants are often the only chance of achieving that.
The smartest thing about using small business grants to establish an online “work from home” business is, obviously, because this is free government money. Most taxpaying American citizens are eligible to qualify for business grants, and the best part is, they never have to pay them back. There is no credit check, cosigner, interest, collateral, or anything else. This is a gift from the government awarded to you to establish your new business. By using these funds to create an online web and/or home-based business, you can virtually open up shop and see an immediate profit with absolutely no overhead whatsoever. No other type of business can achieve those highly favorable results.
You can acquire enough free government money in small business grants to start your home-based business in the utmost of professional fashions. It is entirely possible to be awarded enough funding to…
*Construct and/or set up an efficient and well equipped home office
*Purchase computers, software, telephones, copy machines, fax machines, printers, and all other essential major electronic or technical equipments to keep your company running smooth and efficiently.
*Buy all paper, pens, folders, professionally printed letterhead stationary, calendars, business cards, and all other necessary office supplies that you will need.
*Afford advertising materials and services to properly promote your business, whatever it may be.
*Obtain special training or college courses that correspond to your choice of career path to enhance and improve your business.
These are just a few of the advantages of creating your own online business. We haven’t even touched on the pleasure and freedom of not having a boss, not having to commute to work, not having to pay for gas or parking, wait for trains or buses, get stuck in rush hour traffic, be late for work, take a cut in pay, or get laid off. Sounds pretty appealing, doesn’t it. Well imagine being able to do all of that, for free.
Follow the links below to see how much free government money you qualify for in small business grants. It may not be long before you are enjoying lifetime job security in that plush corner office with a window…with a view of your patio.
Accident Lawyer
Introduction
Accident lawyers are great for helping you with a personal injury case. You may need an accident lawyer if you have been in an automobile accident, have been hurt at work, injured from a defective product or have been a victim of assault. Accident lawyers will do their best to provide you a strong case from provided details and medical history.
Get Details of the Accident
Once you have been in an accident, seek immediate medical attention. They will ask you details about how you were hurt and provide the necessary medical treatments that you need. You should also contact the police so that you can file a report. Along with the police, you should also write your own details of the accident and take photos. If you are unable to do this, appoint a close friend or family member to do this for you. A police report, your own account of the accident and medical report will help your accident lawyer with your case.
Do you need an accident lawyer?
After you have had some time to recover from the accident, decide if an accident attorney will be right for you. Research some accident attorneys found in your area and call some of them for details of their pricing and the types of services that they offer. If they are able to provide it, find out about how much compensation you think you could possibly be rewarded. If you will end up paying an accident lawyer more than what you would be compensated, you could be better off representing yourself. With proper details of the accident, photos and medical reports from both emergency responders and your primary physician, you could successfully win your case. If the assailant has clearly done harm to you either physically or emotionally and you are not at fault, you can represent yourself with your evidence.
What does an accident lawyer cost?
All lawyers have their own special fees. It will depend if you hire an accident attorney from a large law firm or one who has his own firm. Accident attorneys who handle their own firms will have more affordable fees and be able to work closer with you one on one. Larger law firms may have a better reputation but also have higher fees. Accident attorneys and firms offer a variety of payment options. Some offer contingency fees, while others allow you to pay by the hour, a flat fee or a retainer. Other lawyers may not expect you to pay completely until the case has been successfully resolved.
Where can you find an accident lawyer?
There are many accident attorneys who advertise their services on the Internet, television and in the newspaper. You can also find services offered by accident lawyers in the yellow pages of your phone book. Some of the best accident attorneys that you will hear about will be through word of mouth. Many of the best services are often the ones that we hear about from our friends and family. If you have a family member or friend who has recently used a specific accident lawyer, you should find out if they offer a free phone consultation or see if they are willing to hear about your case.
The Primary Secret of Private Practice Mastery
Those who continue to be very successful in private practice have an ever evolving vision about the way they want their life to be and then carefully design the way they want their practices to support their personal goals and dreams.
Never before have there been more simultaneous changes facing those amongst us who continue to choose the private ownership of a viable business, the entrepreneurial pathway.
Make no mistake about it. Private practice today is not for the indecisive or faint of heart. There are easier ways to make a living.
So the question becomes then, why would somebody choose this more challenging pathway over different and, in many respects, far easier routes?
In my opinion and in my experience as a private owner for many years and, now, as a consultant, those who continue to be successful recognize fully the immense rewards that only ownership and being 100 percent in-charge can bring.
Indeed, it is that same spirit that drives anybody that strives to stay on top in any worthwhile chosen endeavor.
There’s something about going to the office daily and knowing that you are the implementer, the creator, and the manager of your whole life. It is what really separates the private practice owner of today.
There is also the immense reward of knowing that you are part of a very small segment of humanity. In fact, you are at the absolute pinnacle of successful people!
But what really drives you and I down this pathway is the realization and ultimate human satisfaction that no challenge is too great and no single obstacle too big.
And given the complexities of the world we live in necessitates more effective systems than ever before and the leverage only powerful design can produce. Not to mention supplying our teams with impeccable tools.
So why then, does it sometimes seem to the outsider that a powerful practice is elusive and not attainable?
Almost universally, it is because the first secret of private practice mastery, the habit of continually visualizing “The end in mind” is neglected!
Most often, in my consulting time with doctors, failure in private practice results because doctors too often wait for far too long before making crucial changes in design.
Why is this so? I’ve often observed that it is simply because as good as doctors are at giving advice, they are often very reluctant to engage their coaches and mentors, especially those who have achieved similar goals or greater successes.
Another really big point. Jim Rohn said, one of the reasons many people do not do well is they do not have enough reasons to do well!
So if it’s been quite some time since you’ve really looked at the reasons that get you out of bed every day, what are you waiting for? Being very vigilant with your thoughts and always focusing on those reasons make even the most difficult of days seem a lot easier.
Once your “end in mind” is clearly delineated, powerful systems, and leverage, a team that shares your vision, is absolutely paramount to your success.
However, design alone will not suffice! It is, however, the most important, and the most powerful weapon in the owner/doctor’s arsenal.
I tell doctors, time and time again, those who continually do well are those that continue to engage in frequent redesign!
This, however, does not necessitate a complete overhaul of the whole practice. On the contrary, what it really means is that you will refine systems, carefully consider the addition of better of technology, and better staffing that really sets your practices apart in terms of economic and personal satisfaction.
And you must continually provide your team with only the finest marketing and communications to get the job done.
Simplification, organization, but most especially, surety in their personal actions throughout the day while in contact with your patients and your community.
This is true in today’s time, but it is also the reason why we extensively teach doctors how to autopilot the whole system and how to get all of this “stuff” done.
