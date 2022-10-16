News
Area college football: Jaran Roste, Joey Kidder lead Bethel past Concordia (Moorhead) 45-7
Jaran Roste and Joey Kidder made Saturday’s Minnesota Intercollege Athletic Conference game at Royal Field in Arden Hills look like a game of two-man catch.
The Bethel quarterback and receiver piled up big numbers to lead the Royals to a 45-7 victory over visiting Concordia (Moorhead).
Roste completed 34 of 39 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Bethel rushing game, finishing with 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Killer caught 16 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as Bethel improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the MIAC. Concordia fell to 3-3 and 1-3.
Carleton 56, St. Scholastica 20: Ugo Anyaegbunam returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, then Beau Nelson returned another punt for touchdown in the second to lift the Knights past the Saints at Laird Stadium in Northfield. Carleton is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAC.
Gustavus Adolphus 44, Hamline 7: George Sandven was 27 of 38 passing for 336 yards and two TDs in the Gusties’ win over the Pipers at Klas Field in St. Paul. Alejandro Villanueva completed 30 of 51 passes for 307 yards and Hamline’s only TD. Charlie Wilson caught 15 passes for 138 yards for the Pipers.
St. John’s 49, St. Olaf 10: Aaron Syverson threw five TD passes as the Johnnies rolled over the Oles at Klein Field in Northfield, Minn. Syverson completed 26 of 40 passes for 351 yards.
Augsburg 42, Macalester 21: The Auggies overwhelmed the Scots with their balanced offense, producing 226 yards passing and 231 yards rushing to win at Macalester Stadium in St. Paul. Logan Pampel rushed for 114 yards for Macalester, which finished with 311 yards of offense.
Minnesota Duluth 53, Concordia-St. Paul 7: Four quarterbacks combined to complete 23 of 33 passes for 269 yards, and the Bulldogs rushed for 304 yards and five TDs to rout the Golden Bears at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul and drop the hosts to 0-7 this season.
Winona State 43, SW Minnesota State 7: The Warriors used a punt return for a touchdown, a blocked punt for a touchdown and a safety on a punt in a run of 43 unanswered points that overwhelmed the Mustangs in Marshall, Minn. Winona State won the Battle for the Sledge trophy for the sixth straight time.
Minnesota State Mankato 43, Upper Iowa 20: The Mavericks rolled up 455 yards offense — 285 yards rushing, 170 passing — to beat the winless Peacocks at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minn. Hayden Ekern and Shen Butler-Lawson ran for two TDs apiece for Mankato.
South Dakota State 23, North Dakota State 21: Hunter Dustman’s third field goal of the game, an 18-yarder with under four minutes remaining, lifted the Jackrabbits over the top-ranked and defending national champion Bison in the Dakota Marker rivalry game in Fargo, N.D. South Dakota State (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked second and third in two FCS national polls, beat North Dakota State (5-2, 3-1) for the third consecutive time, NDSU’s only three regular-season losses over the past two seasons.
Illinois State 12, South Dakota 10: Former Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading the Redbirds past the Coyotes in Normal, Ill.
News
Loss to Illini extends two Gophers losing streaks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Gophers watched two droughts drag on in their 26-14 loss to No. 24 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Illini coach Bret Bielema extended his unblemished record against Minnesota to 9-0, which includes Illinois’ 14-6 upset of the U last year and a 7-0 record during his tenure at Wisconsin (2006-12).
Minnesota also saw its losing streak grow to 11 on the road against ranked teams. They are now 1-32 in such games since 2001, with the last win coming at Nebraska in November 2014.
LINES MOVE WITH QB NEWS
Minnesota was a 6.5-point favorite against No. 24 Illinois on Saturday morning, but the line moved to 4.5 points with news that Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito would return from an ankle injury.
The U was a 12-point favorite against Purdue on Oct. 1 until it was announced Aidan O’Connell would return from a ribs injury. That spread dropped to 9.5 points at kickoff. Minnesota went on to lose 20-10 to the Boilermakers.
BIG RETURN COMING
The Gophers’ return teams provided brief flashes in loss to Purdue two weeks ago. Quentin Redding had 20-yard punt return, and he also busted off a long kickoff return, though it was called back by a penalty.
On Saturday, Redding and Minnesota’s kickoff return team provided a spark with a 92-yard kickoff return to start the second half. With a horse-collar tackle penalty tacked on the return, the U then took a 14-13 lead. It was the last points Minnesota scored.
“That was awesome,” defensive end Thomas Rush said. “Really happy for him. He had a great return, our kickoff return unit did a fantastic job that play. … That is something to keep going on.”
The Gophers’ last kickoff return for a touchdown was Rodney Smith against Nebraska in 2019. He went 100 yards.
SCHEDULE UPDATE
Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said on KFXN-FM the 2023 Big Ten football schedule has not yet been sorted out due to impacts from the pandemic-affected season.
Coyle said some programs had to go on the road to face certain opponents in consecutive years, and the conference is working to even out that imbalance. He also said the conference is working on game schedules with its media partners.
On news Minnesota will face Alabama in 2032-33, Coyle said that home-and-home series came about when he was working on another sport. He and Alabama AD Greg Byrne both sit on the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and started discussions last spring about their football teams playing.
BRIEFLY
Illinois offensive tackle Alex Palczewski made his 59th collegiate start Saturday, breaking the Big Ten record held with Minnesota alum Conner Olson (2017-21). … With the aid of crutches, receiver Chris Autman-Bell was on the Gophers sideline Saturday. It’s the first road trip for the Kankakee, Ill., native after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Colorado on Sept. 17. … Running back Trey Potts did not play Saturday after having only nine carries against Purdue. … Safety Tyler Nubin had a career-high 13 tackles Saturday, including two for lost yards. The St. Charles, Ill., native had eight tackles three times prior.
News
Third-string freshman Gabe Abel carries Tommies past winless Drake 26-14
St. Thomas held a 6-point lead over winless Drake early in the fourth quarter on Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, with the Tommies off their game just enough to leave the homecoming crowd wary of a deflating finish.
The Tommies were in need of someone to step up and make a big play. One first-and-10 from the Drake 38-yard line, third-string running back Gabe Abel took a handoff from quarterback Cade Sexauer and broke free down the right sideline. Knocked out of bounds at the Drake 5-yard line, Abel finished the drive on the next play, scoring his third touchdown of the game , and St. Thomas went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-14 in Pioneer Football League game.
Abel, a 5-foot-9, 191-pound freshman from Trenton, N.J., got the start for the Tommies with Hope Adebayo still limited by injury and his backup, Shawn Shipman, out due to injury. Abel finished with 100 yards on 18 carries.
“It feels good to step up, like the next man up,” he said. “They always tell us in practice to have that next-man-up mentality. I was really excited to make sure I got it done for the team.”
Abel said he sensed prior to breaking his long run in the fourth quarter that the team needed something good to happen. “It was a great momentum-changer,” he said. “We lulled a little bit, and I felt that brought the energy back.”
The Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer Football League) won on a day when head coach Glenn Caruso acknowledged they didn’t have their A game.
“We were somewhere between a B and a B-minus,” Caruso said. “There are many teams that lose those games.”
Safety Grif Wurtz, who had an interception and was in on six tackles, said all that mattered was that that the Tommies came away with the win. “It aint going to be pretty all the time,” he said, “but we kept working. We never gave up and found a way.”
It became apparent early on that Drake was not going to go down easily. After stopping the Tommies on fourth and 1 near midfield on the opening series of the game, the Bulldogs moved down the field and scored to take a 7-0 lead. The Tommies pulled even late in the first quarter when Sexauer connected with wide receiver Andrew McElroy on a 24-yard touchdown pass. The drive started at the Drake 30-yard line after Wurtz’s interception.
The Tommies took a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Abel. The lead grew to 20-7 late in the first half when Abel scored from a yard out. Drake responded with a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the half to cut the Tommies’ lead to 20-14.
“We talked at halftime that for Drake to score right before halftime, we know that that is a predictor of success (for the second half),” Caruso said. “That made the game a lot different. But we also said at halftime that there are people who allow the outcome to sway their emotion and their attitude. That can’t be us. We need our emotion and our attitude to sway the outcome. That’s what our guys did.”
And they did it with a major boost from a third-string freshman. Abel said he had never heard of St. Thomas when he began to get recruited. All it took was one visit for him to decide it was the place for him.
“I knew this was home,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of a team like this, where I feel everybody believes in me. I love everybody on this team, and everybody loves me. It makes me want to play harder.”
News
Gophers volleyball sweeps Illinois
The 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Illinois in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) has won seven matches in a row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini (9-9, 4-4).
Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills, and Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills and nine digs. Defensively, Rachel Kilkelly posted a season-high 10 digs for the Gophers.
Raina Terry led Illinois with 15 kills.
News
California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread.
That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer.
The two worked at night, after the day’s business was done. The lovingly crafted details show Han Solo’s anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.
Hanalee said she might have gotten a bit obsessed.
“Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips,” Hanalee Pervan told the New York Times. “She was like, ‘You need to walk away.’”
Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.
“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.
The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about a half-hour’s drive north of San Francisco.
Pan Solo is the bakery’s entry in the annual Downtown Benicia Main Street Scarecrow Contest. The public will get to vote on their favorites from among more than two dozen creations entered by local businesses.
The Pervans, who are big science-fiction and fantasy fans, entered another “Star Wars”-themed creation in 2020 featuring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
Unfortunately, Pan Solo won’t last forever. The dough eventually will be composted, not eaten.
So as a wise Jedi might warn: Don’t use the forks, Luke.
News
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s nuclear threats and strikes on civilians rule out negotiations or an off-ramp
On Tuesday morning, as news broke of Russia’s vicious missile strikes on civilian targets all across Ukraine, I texted a friend in the badly hit city of Kharkiv.
“We will not be intimidated,” Oleksiy quickly texted back. (I am using only his first name because he is now serving with the Ukrainian army.) “Kharkiv is ready for this.” He told me he was cooking borscht on a makeshift outdoor grill as we spoke because a barrage of Russian missiles had knocked out electricity in the city. The Russians had also targeted a children’s playground, civilian apartment blocks, and a downtown crossroads at morning rush hour.
“We will win. We will teach everyone how to love their land and their home,” Oleksiy told me. “There is an expression from 2014″ — when Russia first invaded Ukraine — ‘You don’t need to die for your homeland. You need to kill for your homeland!’ That is our motto now.” He meant killing Russian soldiers, not murdering civilians, as Vladimir Putin prefers.
Oleksiy’s words are key to understanding where the war stands — and how President Joe Biden should respond to the Russian leader’s nuclear threats and war crimes.
Ukrainians believe they are in an existential struggle for the very survival of their homeland. They are willing to pay a very high price for victory. Now is not the time for cease-fires or negotiations, which would only give the Russians a breather to rally their flailing troops.
Indeed, Putin’s missile assault — and his nuclear threats — reflect the fact that his forces are in deep trouble. The missiles were revenge for last week’s stunning truck-bomb attack — the work of Ukrainian intelligence forces — on a strategic bridge connecting the Russian mainland to Russian-occupied Crimea. The bridge attack humiliated the Russian leader — and showed that Crimea is vulnerable.
Moreover, Russia is running out of trained fighters and sophisticated weapons. Putin’s botched “partial” call-up of more troops is angering the wider Russian public. Russia’s military industry, which depends on components from the West, is crippled by sanctions.
“The Russian ability to ‘punish’ Ukraine is significant, as we have seen,” I was told by former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus, “but it is not going to stop Ukraine from retaking their country. Ukraine sees this as their war of independence. They are determined to win it, and with enormous support from the U.S. and other Western nations, they have developed the military capability to win it.”
Ukrainians like Oleksiy say any peace talks are impossible until Russian forces are driven out of most or all of their country. What kind of negotiations can be held with a Russian leader who insists that the Ukrainian state has no right to exist because it is part of Russia? Putin insists that Russia will never return the roughly 20% of Ukraine that it has annexed via fake referendums — including the Black and Azov Sea coastal areas that are key to the Ukrainian economy.
The rants of Russian talking heads on state-controlled TV reflect the prevailing Kremlin attitude that Ukrainians are less than human — “Satanists” and “Nazis” are the common insults. (If you have a strong stomach, you can listen to this garbage, with English subtitles provided, by clicking on @JuliaDavisNews on Twitter.)
One example: Pavel Gubarev, a Russian proxy leader in occupied Donetsk, warned Ukrainians of Russia’s intentions: “We aren’t coming to kill you, but to convince you. But if you don’t want to be convinced, we’ll kill you. We’ll kill as many as we have to: 1 million, 5 million, or exterminate all of you.”
But at a politically fraught time, when many Trumpist GOP legislators, and Donald Trump himself, are questioning U.S. aid to Ukraine, and when Putin is amplifying his nuclear bluster, it is important that Biden clarify to the U.S. public why they must continue to support Ukraine’s struggle.
It was disappointing that Biden, who has consistently provided Ukraine with weapons — though often too slowly — warned recently that Putin’s nuclear threats raise “the prospect of Armageddon.” Such a casual remark, at a campaign fund-raiser, scares rather than educates, and conveys uncertainty to Putin.
Here is what I wish Biden would say:
“My Fellow Americans, Ukrainians are fighting for the values that we Americans fought for in 1776, and still champion: the right to independence and freedom. They are reminding us what it means to sacrifice for love of country.
“If Vladimir Putin is permitted to seize a neighboring country by force — something unheard of in Europe since Adolf Hitler — his appetite will be whetted for further conquest. If he can use the threat of nuclear weapons to achieve victory, that threat will be raised against Europe or the United States in the future. China, North Korea, and Iran are watching closely.
“So I want to make clear that any use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine will bring catastrophic consequences to Russia. The Kremlin should be in no doubt that the United States and its democratic allies will respond decisively, as we have conveyed to them in detail.
“As for Putin’s barbaric missile attacks on civilians, our, and our allies’ response will be to urgently expedite the immediate arrival of air defense systems to Ukraine that we had previously planned to deliver months or years from now. We will also supply longer-range munitions so that Ukraine can precisely hit the Russian launchers aimed at civilian targets. It is vital to help Ukraine make further gains before winter sets in.
“And when it comes to an off-ramp for Putin, let me quote my friend Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who said: ‘Off-ramp? The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine.’
“This is a war of independence against an imperialist Russian autocrat that is acting like a fascist conqueror from the World War II era. We must preserve international law — as enshrined in the U.N. charter — that rules out such barbarity. We will stand with Ukraine until Putin realizes it is time to end his war of conquest, or Ukrainians force him to do so — and until Russia rejoins the civilized world.”
News
Minnesota elections 2022: Dakota County Attorney
Kathy Keena
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position?My 22 years of experience in the office during which I’ve held several key leadership positions including that of Dakota County Attorney; prosecuted over 6,000 felony cases; vindicated the rights of thousands of crime victims; successfully defended the County in civil litigation; and provided legal advice to the County Board and county departments.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? (1) Protect public safety by prosecuting crime in a fair and just manner to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit; and to safeguard the rights of crime victims; (2) Collaborate with stakeholders to reduce criminal justice involvement with those living with a mental illness or substance use disorder; and (3) Confront fentanyl poisoning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The promotion of public health, safety, morals, general welfare, security and prosperity of all persons.
- Website or contact: VoteKeena.com
Matt Little
- Age:37
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As a successful attorney, two-time Mayor of Lakeville, & State Senator, Matt has run a large city office, with a multimillion-dollar budget & hundreds of staff serving 71,000 people; advocated for vital changes to state/local law, & negotiated funding bills involving billions of dollars- essential qualifications to serve as County Attorney.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Keeping neighborhoods safe is Matt’s top priority: reducing crime, preventing gun violence, shifting the focus away from low-level marijuana offenses, stopping cycles of sexual/domestic violence, establishing a Veterans court, fighting elder abuse, balancing approaches to juvenile crime, and coordinating addiction treatment to reduce drug crime.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Matt believes in putting government to work for the people. That means advocating for vital resources to reduce crime. The incumbent hasn’t submitted a request for increased funding or staff for over two years, so now Dakota County has a substantial backlog of cases. Matt will advocate for resources to prevent crime and reduce the case backlog.
- Website or contact:
Area college football: Jaran Roste, Joey Kidder lead Bethel past Concordia (Moorhead) 45-7
Dave Ramsey Has Long-Term Care Insurance Planning Wrong
Start a Home Based Company With Small Business Grants
Accident Lawyer
The Primary Secret of Private Practice Mastery
Loss to Illini extends two Gophers losing streaks
Free Health Insurance Quotes – Securing Your Future Health
Third-string freshman Gabe Abel carries Tommies past winless Drake 26-14
Tips For Auto Insurance Buyers – Car Insurance Online
Is a Paperless Office Really a Possibility?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need