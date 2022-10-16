Auto Insurance Estimate For a Car and a Van – 3 Tips For Multi-Vehicle Insurance

Pin 0 Shares

Auto insurance is one of those things that nobody really likes to have to buy. That is, until you get into an accident. Then, auto insurance can become your very best friend.

And, even if you do not ever think you will get into an auto accident, you are still required to purchase insurance by law in most places.

But just because auto insurance is required doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to get the cheapest insurance you can.

One great way to lower your insurance costs is to shop around; it is always better to have more choices than fewer when looking for an auto insurance estimate.

Another way to get cheaper insurance is to try to qualify for discounts. One great discount: insuring two vehicles on the same policy.

Why Insuring Two Vehicles Can Be Cheaper

Car insurance companies want your business. Of course, they would rather insure two vehicles with you rather than just one. In fact, they are willing to give you a discount to accomplish just that. Some insurers will even charge you the exact same amount for insuring two vehicles (e.g., a car and a van, two cars, etc.) as insuring one!

But, how can they do that? Well, one reason is limited liability. After all, insurance companies know that if you own two vehicles, you cannot be driving both of them at once. So, your chances of getting in an accident are about the same with two vehicles as with one.

3 Steps To Getting An Auto Insurance Estimate For A Car And A Van

Here are 3 steps to getting an auto insurance estimate for more than one vehicle:

1. Create a list of at least 5-7 insurance companies: Would you rather go shopping for a pair of jeans at a store that has just 10 pairs of jeans in stock or 1,000 pairs? Having more choices is a no-brainer, right? And yet, so many people looking for auto insurance make the mistake of just getting one or two quotes before selecting a lender. Don’t make that mistake! Do your online research and create a list of multiple insurance companies.

2. Get your vehicle information ready ahead of time: Prepare each vehicle’s make, model, year, license plate number, and VIN (vehicle identification number) ahead of time. Having it on hand will make your calls go faster.

3. Call at least 3-5 of the companies: Call at least 3-5 of the companies you found in step #1 above. Very important: in order to get apples-to-apples estimates, make sure to get the same types of coverage (liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage and medical payment coverage, as needed) and coverage limits (deductibles, maximum coverage amounts per person and per accident, etc.).

Follow these 3 tips to get the cheapest-possible auto insurance estimate for a car and a van.