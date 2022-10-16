Finance
Auto Insurance Estimate For a Car and a Van – 3 Tips For Multi-Vehicle Insurance
Auto insurance is one of those things that nobody really likes to have to buy. That is, until you get into an accident. Then, auto insurance can become your very best friend.
And, even if you do not ever think you will get into an auto accident, you are still required to purchase insurance by law in most places.
But just because auto insurance is required doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to get the cheapest insurance you can.
One great way to lower your insurance costs is to shop around; it is always better to have more choices than fewer when looking for an auto insurance estimate.
Another way to get cheaper insurance is to try to qualify for discounts. One great discount: insuring two vehicles on the same policy.
Why Insuring Two Vehicles Can Be Cheaper
Car insurance companies want your business. Of course, they would rather insure two vehicles with you rather than just one. In fact, they are willing to give you a discount to accomplish just that. Some insurers will even charge you the exact same amount for insuring two vehicles (e.g., a car and a van, two cars, etc.) as insuring one!
But, how can they do that? Well, one reason is limited liability. After all, insurance companies know that if you own two vehicles, you cannot be driving both of them at once. So, your chances of getting in an accident are about the same with two vehicles as with one.
3 Steps To Getting An Auto Insurance Estimate For A Car And A Van
Here are 3 steps to getting an auto insurance estimate for more than one vehicle:
1. Create a list of at least 5-7 insurance companies: Would you rather go shopping for a pair of jeans at a store that has just 10 pairs of jeans in stock or 1,000 pairs? Having more choices is a no-brainer, right? And yet, so many people looking for auto insurance make the mistake of just getting one or two quotes before selecting a lender. Don’t make that mistake! Do your online research and create a list of multiple insurance companies.
2. Get your vehicle information ready ahead of time: Prepare each vehicle’s make, model, year, license plate number, and VIN (vehicle identification number) ahead of time. Having it on hand will make your calls go faster.
3. Call at least 3-5 of the companies: Call at least 3-5 of the companies you found in step #1 above. Very important: in order to get apples-to-apples estimates, make sure to get the same types of coverage (liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage and medical payment coverage, as needed) and coverage limits (deductibles, maximum coverage amounts per person and per accident, etc.).
Follow these 3 tips to get the cheapest-possible auto insurance estimate for a car and a van.
T1 Data Service Providers And Factors You Ought To Consider When Choosing A Provider
The number of T1 data service providers has increased tremendously due to the availability of customers who are in dire need of internet connection. However, in order to ensure that you create a competitive edge with your rivals, always ensure that your customers do not experience frequent internet failures. Large companies that provide internet services have been forced to revise contracts with their clients because in most cases, their internet connection service has been faulty on a regular basis.
Nonetheless, the removal of a client from a contract will not help to recover the lost e-mails and voice calls which were resulted from the poor internet service. However, due to the emergence of many service providers, this has led to increased competition in the marketplace and improved service delivery. The main characteristics of this type of marketplace are price cutbacks and scramble for customers by competing companies.
Therefore, it would be prudent to seek the services of an independent agent or a telecommunication broker who will be able to take you through the service providers that are available in the market. An agent saves you the time and resources that you would have committed to shop for a reliable service provider. In most cases, agents are known to help the clients identify the service that would best suit their needs.
Service providers normally classify customers as residential clients and business clients. In the event that you fall in the category of a residential client, it is advisable to subscribe for a DSL service instead of a T1 circuit. This is because most residential clients are sensitive to price margins and they should only consider a T1 circuit if only they have a reason to pay for such a service. However, what most clients do not realize is that DSL can be as fast as a T1 with a speed of 1.5Mbps.
The disadvantage of using a DSL service is that in most cases, it is oversubscribed. Therefore, in the event when clients residing in the same neighborhood decide to use the DSL connection at the same time, this may lead to a decreased amount of bandwidth resulting in reduced internet speed. In this case, clients are advised to subscribe for SDSL which is designated for business clients although it is priced at a higher price margin.
The reason why most residential clients opt for a DSL connection service is because price is their critical factor. However, business clients opt for a T1 circuit because reliability is their critical factor of consideration in order to be able meet customer needs.
It is also important to know important factors that you ought to factor in before choosing the best internet service of your choice. However, it is not advisable to purchase an internet service based on price alone as many clients have been in for a rude shock due to frequent internet failure. Therefore, as a business client, you ought to consider reliability in the event that your clients depend on your connection for responses.
Lastly, it is important to know that an unswerving T1 data connection is critical to the development of your business without which your business is bound to fail. Therefore, it is important to ensure that you are able to purchase the best service of your choice in order to be able to meet you personal or business needs.
Cheap Business Calls Made Simple With Non-Geographic Phone Numbers
You already know that cutting costs for day to day operations of your business is one of the ways that you can maximize your bottom line profits. But sometimes finding ways to continue cutting costs without sacrificing quality can be one of the most challenging tasks for your company. This is particularly true when it comes to your telephone service. You want to retain the best features on the market today, which in the past have been somewhat limited to landlines. At the same time, you see the need to cut costs in continually rising communication costs such as your telephone services but you know that you cannot afford to sacrifice the quality.
The good news is that there are other options on the market that are cost effective and will allow your company to create a scenario where cheap business calls are made simple. The solution is non-geographic phone numbers. When you have worked to build a reputation for your company, the last thing you want is to have that reputation tarnished by an inadequate telephone system. However, when you decide to use a non-geographic number such as 0800 or 0845, you can keep your landlines and integrate these new numbers typically without the need for any additional equipment or software. You can continue to provide your clients with the award-winning service they are accustomed to and recognize a savings with cheap business calls.
Non-geographic numbers allow you to make sound business decisions about how your calls will be handled. If you are focused on the general public and want to ensure that you establish a national presence, these numbers are the way to go. It has been studied and shown that non-geographic numbers not only increase inbound call volumes but demonstrates a level of increase professionalism for your company by picking up the cost of the call entirely or charging a small fee for clients to contact your company.
You have the responsibility towards your customers and employees to provide a solid network that can handle calls no matter what the volumes may peak up to previously unrecognized levels. Non-geographic numbers allow you to send a powerful message to a targeted audience or the general public. When you choose 0800 numbers, there is no cost to the caller. Choosing 0844 numbers allows them to pay a small cost from any landline. Additional benefits can include revenue rebates on 0844 calls and inclusive minutes in packages as small as 250 minutes up to larger package with 2500 minutes or more.
Other benefits include easy registration and set up, sending out the right message to your clients, keeping the number for life and improving your call efficiency; to name a few. If you have been looking for a way to cut costs and maximize the spending dollars allotted to the cost of business calls, you can easily choose a non-geographic number and create a win-win scenario for your clients and your business at the same time. Find out what your options are today!
Digital Marketing Strategy To Increase Your Sales and Boost Your Business
Digital Marketing Approach to Boost Your Business:
SMS Marketing:
The great thing about SMS marketing is that it grants companies to connect with many people at the same time. Nonetheless, for your campaign to flourish you need to ensure your message is sent to the correct audience. These days, everyone keeps their mobile phones handy, implying that it’s less demanding than at any other time to speak with prospects by means of content. One of the important things of SMS advertising is that it can have an astonishing potential when incorporated into extra marketing efforts. Traditional media and online networking are insufficient to connect with clients on time. Be that as it may, while including SMS marketing in with the general mishmash, your chances to interact the crowd of people and making them tune in to what you need to state should be possible significantly more consistent.
Email Marketing:
Sending email is a generally less expensive alternative than sending a regular mail option. With email advertising tool easily accessible, you can send countless within the short time. Also, you can track the status of the email sent by you as of whether that has been answered to, conveyed as spam, read or basically lying new in the email box. This help in analyzing the criticism of your email as well.
Significantly, showcasing technique lies in the content of the email. It makes to connect with your clients friendly, better still discuss a day by day ordinary issue which could be a day by day issue confronted by your clients to which you guarantee a magnificent solution. It would be ideal if your email chats with them on one to one as though you truly do comprehend the issue and are guaranteeing them a beyond any doubt shot solution for their issues. Email provides a cost-effective method to test different marketing content, including visual, creative, marketing copy, and multimedia assets.
Social Media Marketing:
Social media has risen as a standout amongst the most crucial tools that can influence your business. There are a lot of processes involved in SMM, which takes the brand to a new level and strive hard to deliver the best services with regards to:
Social Media Promotions
Social Media Planning
Social Media Apps
Social Media Marketing
Social media is a platform that invests you with inventive approaches to help you in communicating with your target audience adequately. You can make promotions on different social media channels to make big fan base and followers. Most of these social media platforms have their own built-in data analytics tools, which enable companies to track the progress, success, and engagement of ad campaigns.
Lead generation:
Lead generation is the procedure of attracting and converting qualified prospects to fill your sales funnel. There are a lot of ways to generate the sales significantly, but without right and interested audience, those ways are waste of time. You can create a contact list and generate the interest with effective lead generation strategies. These strategies will surely help to raise right audience for your product/company and make it easy for others to engage.
Reverse Phone Lookup Services – Identify the Unknown Caller
Nowadays, it is not uncommon to experience problems with unknown callers, especially those who cause unnecessary problems by pranking or harassing. Occasionally, you may also want to know if that particular call was important. However, these issues are not without a solution. The reverse phone lookup services can help in solving this problem. These services can help find the source of the telephone number, which would then reveal the identity of a person or business behind the number displayed on your caller ID.
When it comes to reverse phone lookup services, there are free services and paid services that provide the required information. Paid services require a subscription fee. These services may cost approximately 15 USD to 40 USD dollars annually for monthly or yearly use. They may even have a one-time charge with a limit of one-time or one-day use. Such fee structure makes the subscription process very simple and affordable.
Free services usually give information only on landline owners, which can usually be found in white pages if the numbers are listed publicly. Some telephone listings have current information, but not all lists are updated frequently. This results in outdated results when reverse lookup is undertaken for a phone number. On the other hand, on the paid services, the databases are updated very frequently. To main huge databases that include information on both phone numbers and cell phone numbers, costs incur to the service providers; therefore, they charge fees. The amount they charge is reasonable in compare to what they have to deal with to find and store information on the cell, unlisted, and business phone numbers, which are usually harder to track. The best part about these lookup services is that they also offer records on personal information.
The process to perform a reverse phone lookup is usually easy. The webpage of the reverse look up company will usually have some fields to enter the telephone number to search. When users submit the number they will be supplied with information such as the person’s name or company, the address, a small map identifying a location, land or cell phone service providing company, and other personal information.
To conclude, it is a good idea to consider all factors when doing a reverse lookup search, whether by using a free or paid membership services. It is quite obvious that a reverse pone lookup service is always a good source for finding out information about any unwanted or unknown callers. Remember, this service can also help prevent unnecessary phone calls from telemarketers to get your number off of their marketing campaigning list. At the end of the day, a reverse lookup service will give a peace of mind by providing control over the identification of all incoming calls.
Time to Compare Life Insurance
If you have ever needed a reason to compare life insurance, here is one important aspect that you really need to consider carefully in order to make sure that you are getting the benefits that you need and that you will be guaranteed a payout in the event of a claim against your policy. Insurance companies are quite pedantic about their payouts and any discrepancies that occur in the paperwork could be a viable reason for them to reject your claim and avoid a payout of benefits to a policy holder’s dependents. You always need to ensure that the information that you give them is one hundred percent correct at all times. If you need to make any amendments to your policy then you should do so as soon as possible. The last thing you want is to cut off your benefits because of a discrepancy in the underwriting of your policy.
So when you take out your policy, you need to ensure your benefits are correct and that you are correctly underwritten. When you compare life insurance you need to be looking at affordability and of course the type of cover that you re entitles to. In most instances the minimum cover for a life policy is in fact the death benefit in which your beneficiaries are paid out a lump sum amount or paid out monthly as instructed by the policy holder upon inception of the policy. In some cases, the companies that offer you the cover will have varying risk profiles for clients and some people might be better suited for different insurers. So if you are better suited to one company, then you will most likely get a better premium with them. If you are in a general category for most insurers, you will find that your premiums work out more or less the same all the time and you will need to make your choice based on the additional benefits that are included in your premium. If you are able to extend the cover to include disability and dreaded disease, or serious illness as it is known in some countries, as a part of the cover you have, then you should definitely take it.
It’s true that there are lower risks involved in paralysis if you avoid activities that put you at risk of that, but you always have that small risk of it happening when you cannot control the circumstances. An car accident that isn’t your fault, or perhaps you slip on wet steps as you are walking in your own garden, the chances are always there and can never be foreseen or predicted.
Streamlined Office Phone System Tech and Other Tips For Improving Workplace Atmosphere
If you watch The Office, American or British version, and find yourself laughing so hard you almost cry, or worse, just cry, without the laughing part, because you relate to it so well, you may want to forward these tips about improving office atmosphere to your management. CC the appropriate parties, of course.
Or if you’re already the boss, thanks for stopping by! We’re glad your here, and so will your staff be if you implement these ideas in your workplace.
Comfortable seating: Ergonomic office chairs are a must. Sitting puts continuous pressure on the lower back muscles and disks. Make sure your staff has chairs that support the length and width of their backs, with adjustable armrests and seat height. Remind everyone to get up regularly and stretch, as well as shift their sitting position at least once every 30 minutes.
Encourage regular breaks and lunchtime walks: Don’t create an atmosphere where your staff feels pressure to skip lunch or that they’re slackers if they take breaks. Much better than a non-stop working machine, since your staff, we’re assuming, is human, is for them to take pleasure in head-clearing exercise and a break from their tasks. Many non-smokers don’t feel like they have an excuse to leave their desk, and this is a real shame. Make it clear to your staff that you value their mental health.
Clean air supply: You may not have thought of this one, but it makes a real difference, especially in offices without windows–or even in city offices where windows afford a view, but are never opened. Don’t let germs and toxins float around your office space. Get an air purifier and place plants around the room for fresh air and cheer.
Climate control: Don’t freeze them to death. Ever notice how many employees keep a sweater at their desk? Offices need to be kept cool in the warm months (and warm in the winter), but most workplaces tend to go overboard.
Comfortable lighting: Your employees eyes strain enough, staring at a computer screen all day, don’t let harsh lighting add extra strain. Moods brighten with better lighting, too. Depressing lighting is often cited when office workers unite to complain.
Don’t hover: Studies show that performance drops in employees who feel (or know) they are being closely monitored by bosses. Make them feel trusted, and they’ll rise to the occasion.
A streamlined office phone system: Dropped calls, missed calls and wrongly directed calls are frustrating and a waste of time. A streamlined office phone system is a sign that you take communication seriously and value your staff’s time.
Water cooler: Promote hydration in the office with a water cooler. Just like the old cartoons! It’s a place to socially congregate, hydrate, and cuts down on the waste of plastic bottles.
Coffee: It doesn’t exactly hydrate, but your staff will love you for it. Rather than famously bad office coffee (burnt, cold), spring for a good machine, a grinder, and stock fresh beans in the mini-fridge. Otherwise they’re just going to run out for better coffee, anyway. The cost to you is much less, proportionately, than buying an individual gourmet coffee is to them, especially for your entry-level employees. It’s such a lift, they might even give you a call on the fantastic new office phone system to thank you.
