Berlusconi appoints Meloni as spar of Italian right-wing coalition – POLITICO
Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi appeared to describe Italy’s likely next prime minister and his supposed ally Giorgia Meloni as “condescending, authoritarian, arrogant and offensive” in a note photographed by the press.
The epithets, scribbled on a piece of paper in Italy’s parliament, were published by La Repubblica on Friday and escalated a row between two of the three parties trying to form Italy’s next government.
“No will to change, this is a person you can’t get along with,” the note concludes.
“There’s an adjective missing: I’m not subject to blackmail,” Meloni replied Friday night.
The far-right Brothers of Italy leader is seeking to form a government after her coalition with Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League swept elections last month.
But disputes over ministerial and parliamentary assignments have soured the mood.
Berlusconi refused to endorse Italy’s Brothers Ignazio La Russa – a collector of fascist memorabilia – as the country’s next Senate president.
Salvini told La Stampa he warned Berlusconi not to fight Meloni, whose party won more than 1.5 times as many votes as Forza Italia and the League combined.
“I warned him, ‘Look, Giorgia has the numbers, you can’t be embarrassed,’” Salvini reportedly said.
Enrico Letta, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, jumped into contention on Saturday.
“That does not seem to me to be a majority capable of giving a solid government to the country. They can only give the country an internal war, a permanent conflict,” La Stampa reported, according to Letta.
Border Patrol agents killed man with scissors
An illegal immigrant escaped from a holding cell, grabbed a pair of scissors and advanced on Border Patrol agents who fatally shot him, the agency said on Saturday. .
Officers first tried using a taser, but it “had no effect on the man”, Customs and Border Protection said.
The Mexican man, whose name has not been released by CBP, was arrested on the morning of October 4 along the border in Texas.
CBP did not describe the circumstances in which the man was able to escape from his cell, saying instead that he “pulled him out” and “went his way past an officer” before seizing scissors on a desk in the area where migrants are brought in and processed.
“Officers issued verbal orders and one officer deployed an electronically controlled weapon, which had no effect on the man. The man advanced towards two other officers with the scissors in hand and two officers discharged their firearms, striking the assailant who managed to stop his advance,” CBP said.
The Mexican migrant was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
CBP did not explain why it waited more than 10 days before making a public notification.
The agency said there was no video footage of the incident and said the Border Patrol Station’s video recording system was not working.
washingtontimes
Woman Receives 50 Stitches In Head, Hand And Leg After Pit Bull Attacked Her
Rewari:
A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog in the village of Baliar Khurd in Rewari in Haryana. The woman, who was admitted to hospital, received 50 stitches in her leg, hand and head, her family said.
Both children were discharged from hospital on Saturday.
Suraj, a former village sarpanch, said when he and his wife arrived home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The animal also attacked their two children.
After hearing their cries, people nearby rescued the woman and children from the dog. The injured were taken to hospital.
Suraj said, “Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it didn’t stop.”
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
How to perform at your best every day
If you’re staying up at 4 a.m. studying for a test or skipping meals to prepare for a presentation at work, you’re doing it all wrong, according to Target CEO and President Brian Cornell.
Instead, take his approach to doing the “best” every day: Sleep and eat “like you would if you were playing the US Open or the Super Bowl.”
“It’s the day before the game. I’m going to have a good meal. I’m going to rest. I’m going to show my best side,” Cornell said on a recent episode of “How Leaders Lead with David Novak,” podcast hosted by Yum Brands Executive Chairman David Novak.
Cornell, 64, has run Target since 2014, leading the retailer through rapid e-commerce expansion over the past decade and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, Target’s annual revenue reached $106 billion, an increase of more than 35% over the past two years.
The CEO said he fell victim to some pretty common bad habits: going through the day with little sleep, drinking coffee for meals, and not leaving time to exercise or relax after work.
Workplaces can easily create a culture where these unhealthy habits seem perfectly normal, Cornell explained. But they harm your long-term health and can affect the quality of your work: A 2016 study by researchers at Hult International Business School found that sleep loss among workers negatively impacts decision making, creativity, processing, adaptability and can lead to other damaging physical and emotional side effects.
“They’re tired, they’re exhausted, they haven’t eaten and you can’t expect them to do their best,” Cornell said.
Cornell eventually found that approaching each day as if he was about to compete in a major sporting event helped him “revamp” his approach to work-life balance, he said. declared. He learned that from a program called the Human Performance Institute, which worked with professional athletes before moving on to working with executives, he added.
The program taught Cornell to eat full, nutritious meals, incorporate some sort of exercise into the day, and get the right amount of sleep, typically eight hours, which is normal for many professional athletes.
This helps Cornell maximize his energy each day, he said. Anyone can make this change in their life, whether they are a senior manager, a mid-level employee or even a student, he added.
“I really try to balance the importance of my energy and making sure I never had a bad day,” Cornell said. “But to do that, I need to get enough sleep, eat well and exercise.”
cnbc
Blumenthal Under 50%, almost tied with Leora Levy
Leora Levy, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, closes the gap and is nearly tied with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D), according to the latest Connecticut Examiner poll.
The poll found Blumenthal has a narrow lead over Levy, at 49%, to Levy’s 44%. Another seven percent of Connecticut voters remain undecided with just over three weeks until the midterm elections.
Levy’s campaign said the latest data reflects the “reality of this race.”
Levy campaign spokesman Tim Saler said:
It took until mid-October, but finally a public inquiry reflects the reality of this race: Leora Levy is in a margin-of-error race, neck and neck with Dick Blumenthal, a career politician with a career thirty-seven years old. an advance. Dick Blumenthal is below 50% despite spending more than $5.3 million on advertising since mid-June.
Wesleyan University professor Logan Dancey was surprised at Levy’s performance in the latest poll, saying he “would have expected a bigger lead for Blumenthal.”
According to Dancey, Connecticut Democrats like Blumenthal are being dragged down by President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic agenda.
“Inflation and general pessimism about the state of the economy are creating real headwinds for Democrats, and that extends to a state like Connecticut,” Dancey said.
The poll found Biden’s approval rating among Connecticut voters sits at just 43%, with 53% disapproving of Biden’s job performance.
Economic issues are at the top of Connecticut voters’ minds, with 24 percent of likely voters identifying inflation as the most important issue in determining their choice for state governor. Jobs and the economy was the second most important issue, with 14% of respondents saying it was the most important issue.
The race for governor had similar results to the race for the Senate, with Gov. Ned Lamont (D) holding just a six-point advantage over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Lamont got 46% support among respondents, while Stefanowski received 40%.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Rob Hotaling won 5% support, while another 10% of voters remain undecided.
The Connecticut Examiner poll polled 1,200 likely voters from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13. The poll’s margin of error is ± 2.8%.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Breitbart News
Chicago cop won’t be fired despite Proud Boys ties – NBC Chicago
A Chicago police officer will not be fired for fraternizing with members of the far-right Proud Boys and failing to tell officers he was under FBI control, the police watchdog announced Friday. town.
Agent Robert Bakker was instead suspended for 120 days after a lengthy internal investigation was resolved by a ‘mediated agreement’ in which he agreed not to contest the allegations against him, according to the latest quarterly report from the Office of the Inspector General.
Bakker was not named in the report, but the Sun-Times previously reported on the investigation and his association with the Proud Boys, an extremist group now at the center of the sprawling criminal investigation into the riot in US Capitol on January 21. 6, 2021.
The investigation was triggered after Vice reported on his ties in May 2020. The initial report centered on leaked chat logs showing Bakker communicating and arranging meetings with members of the Proud Boys, which has been designated a group hateful by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Canadian government.
While Bakker previously told the Sun-Times he was never a member of the group, he did not deny participating in a Proud Boys Telegram channel.
In the chat logs, Bakker spoke harshly about a rainbow-colored police emblem the police department posted on social media to celebrate the LGBTQ community. “I’m not wearing a rainbow bull – – – -,” he said.
Bakker did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. Neither did the representatives of the police department.
The department’s Office of Internal Affairs previously found that Bakker failed to submit a written report saying he was under FBI investigation and recommended a five-day suspension, the report said.
Other allegations, including that Bakker was associated with known criminals and members of the Proud Boys, were dismissed.
The inspector general’s office urged the department to review the investigation in November 2020 “to address deficiencies materially affecting the outcome,” according to the report.
The Inspector General’s office found that the Office of Internal Affairs “did not account for all available evidence,” also noting that Bakker may have discredited the department and made inconsistent statements to the FBI and the BIA.
But instead of reconsidering the original allegations, as requested by the Inspector General’s office, the Home Affairs Office raised new questions. Allegations that Bakker ‘made a contradictory statement’ about his role in a Proud Boys chat group and lied about attending a group-sponsored barbecue have been confirmed, but others have not .
The office used a mediated agreement to resolve the case, but the inspector general’s office urged the superintendent. David Brown to review the evidence and determine whether Bakker broke department rules by lying and making contradictory statements.
Brown did not respond but approved the roughly four-month suspension, according to the report.
Last June, the Sun-Times reported that Bakker was the subject of multiple internal investigations, including an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. It is unclear whether these investigations have been resolved.
He currently earns a salary of $95,586, according to city records.
NBC Chicago
T20 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Live Score Updates: Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit Solid; Namibia Cross 150 vs. Sri Lanka
SL vs NAM 1st Match, Group A: Here are the XIs in play –
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
ndtv
