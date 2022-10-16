News
Breece Hall’s next challenge comes against stout Packers defense
When the Jets selected Breece Hall with the No. 36 pick overall in last April’s draft, they knew he was one of the best players in the draft.
But they probably didn’t think he would already be playing like one of the best running backs in the NFL.
That’s what Hall has done the last couple of weeks. Hall had to wait until Friday, the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft, to hear his name called and that has definitely continued to keep a chip on his shoulder.
“I definitely took some receipts,” Hall said. “It sucks, but I’m here for a reason. It was a blessing for me to be here with this great draft class and everything like that.
“But I definitely do want to prove every week why I should’ve been a first-round pick and why I was worthy of that. That internal motivation for sure.”
Through five games this season, Hall has been sharing a backfield with second-year running back Michael Carter. The results have certainly paid off, especially in recent weeks.
Against the Steelers in Week 4, Hall rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Because of his play, Hall was named the NFL Rookie of the Week.
He followed up that performance by registering 197 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. His highlight play of the game came in the first quarter when he caught a 79-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson that brought the ball down to the one-yard line as fans at MetLife Stadium were chanting “Breece.” Carter then punched the ball in for a touchdown.
“He was awesome,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s an explosive player. When we drafted him, it was because we needed a home run hitter on this team, and he did that.”
Through five games, Hall, or as his teammates call him, “Breece the Beast” leads the Jets in rushing with 275 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also has 17 receptions for 213 yards and a TD through the air.
Hall’s early success in the NFL isn’t a big surprise after his time at Iowa State, where he recorded 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also had 82 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns.
It was at Iowa State that Hall drew comparisons to former Steelers and Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and former Texans running back Arian Foster.
“I got asked about him, about how his speed and size just kind of sneaks up on you,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I think, again, whether I’m explaining that well enough, it’s just kind of what I see when he’s out there, you just think you have an angle on him and then he goes and then he’s got just this massive body, with that speed.
“I think the thing that goes maybe unnoticed, just because it’s only five games in and he hasn’t had a ton of time with you guys or what-not, he just hasn’t been in this league, is just how smart he is as a football player, he just gets it, he sees it.
“You could see that at Iowa State, you could see that in the draft process, Joe [Douglas] and those guys did just an absolutely awesome job recognizing that and then all the talks they had with him. Not comparing him to Matt Forte in terms of what he’s about to become or what he can become, but just in terms of the body size and how he’s being used, I see a similar skill set.”
To continue his string of excellent play this weekend, Hall will need to succeed against one of the more formidable defenses in the league.
Gang Green will face a Packers defense that’s ranked fifth as they allow 303.4 yards per game. However, the Packers are allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.
Hall’s play this season certainly has some talking about him as a candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. While Wilson is still working his way back from knee injuries that sidelined him for seven weeks, the team has relied on the rushing attack and will likely continue to do so as the season progresses.
“I’m real big on being comfortable,” Hall said about his play so far this season. “That’s when I play my best, so as I’ve said previously, I just feel like I’ve been getting better every week.
“I feel like it is going to continue because of the coaches staying on me as they feel like I have a lot to improve on. So it is going to keep getting better.
“I feel like I can get more open on some of my routes out of the backfield and play action pass and stuff like that.”
News
3 keys to a Giants win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
1. TAKE CARE OF THE BALL
The Baltimore Ravens’ eight interceptions and 11 takeaways are both tied for most by an NFL defense this season. Daniel Jones only has three turnovers in five games. But he has to continue to limit those miscues for the Giants to have a chance on Sunday.
2. KEEP EYES ON LAMAR
Lamar Jackson is responsible for 14 of the Ravens’ 16 touchdowns this season. The Giants have scored 10 as a team. Wink Martindale’s defense is not going to stop the dynamic former MVP. But they have to stay disciplined and tackle well to avoid explosive, game-wrecking plays.
3. IT’S ALL ABOUT SAQUON
Saquon Barkley leads all Giants skill players with 115 touches (rushes and receptions) through five games. Wideout Richie James ranks second on the team with 19. It’s no secret that Barkley and efficient, dual-threat play from Jones is making the offense go. Big plays from Barkley could make the difference in a second straight upset over an imposing opponent.
News
NFL: Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to face undefeated Eagles
CNN
—
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) square off in Week 6 with the AFC East’s dominance on the line.
The Cowboys, against all odds, are on a four-game winning streak. The team’s season began with a disastrous season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, in which starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.
That injury proved to require surgery, sidelining Prescott for several weeks and putting the reins in the hands of quarterback Cooper Rush.
Rush’s experience at the helm was limited to an early pro career against the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.
During that game, he picked up a win with an impressive stat line: 30 of 47 for 325 yards with two touchdowns (including a game-winner from behind) and an interception.
Now entering Week 6 of the 2022 season, Rush is yet to lose a career start and has given the Cowboys momentum heading into the second third of the season.
The Eagles are the only team in the league that has yet to lose. With a win on Sunday, they would become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start a season with a 6-0 record and have a positive turnover differential with every win.
The main reason they haven’t lost a game so far this season? Explosive offense.
The Eagles are one of the most efficient teams once in the red zone and have one of the best games in the league.
They’ve scored 18 of the 20 times they’ve entered the red zone, with touchdowns on 13 of those drives. It’s 90% success and 65% hit. Eleven of those 13 touchdowns in the red zone have come via open play, including six from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts and the Eagles will feel the pressure from the Cowboys defense on Sunday.
In five games, Dallas has allowed just five touchdowns and is third in the league in points allowed per game.
Linebacker Micah Parsons has recorded multiple sacks in three of his first five games this season. In Week 5, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. All this to say that it will not be easy for both sides to climb to victory.
A strong attack encountered with a well-matched defense could turn into a shootout and rely more on special teams.
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is one of the most accurate kickers in the league, getting 13-for-14 tries from the field, including some from longer distances.
The situation for the Eagles’ kickers is a bit more uncertain.
In Week 5, 22-year-old Cameron Dicker made his debut. After signing with the team a few days prior, “Dicker the Kicker” collected both extra run attempts and two field goals, including the 23-yard winner. It was a performance impressive enough to earn him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, but his inexperience could show in his later performances.
The AFC East battle kicks off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 6 features a dramatic rematch of last season’s playoffs featuring the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1).
Ahead of this week’s contest, both teams claim the league’s highest scoring offenses. Kansas City is averaging 31.8 points per game, while Buffalo is averaging 30.4.
The game also features two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
The pair are no strangers as this will be the fifth time they have faced each other in three seasons. Since joining the league, they have competed for AFC supremacy, consistently turning off as the division’s first and second-best quarterbacks.
Currently, Mahomes leads the league with 15 touchdowns, Allen is right behind with 14.
Tune in to the quarterfinals showdown Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has made the case for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He leads all rookies with three interceptions this season and has earned an interception in each of the last three games. To top it all off, he recorded a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.
With an interception against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, Woolen would become the third rookie since 2000 to record an interception in at least four consecutive games.
The Seahawks and Cardinals face off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Here’s how to catch these and other teams across the league in action, wherever you are.
Australia: NFL Game Pass, ESPN, 7Plus
Brazil: NFL Game Pass, ESPN
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS, NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Germany: NFL Game Pass, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN
Mexico: NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports
United Kingdom: NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5
United States: NFL Game Pass, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime
Sports
News
Hyde5: Defense has to wake up, run the ball again – five ways Dolphins can beat Vikings
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are 4-1.
Yes, the Miami Dolphins are on their third quarterback and look to be without both starting offensive tackles.
But just as last week at the New York Jets the Dolphins will have their good chance to win. And don’t overdo the Vikings record. This is about as flimsy a 4-1 as the New York Giants. Three of their wins were last-possession affairs – two against the dregs of the league in Chicago and Detroit and the third against an Andy Dalton-led New Orleans in London. Minnesota also beat Green Bay easily in the opener and were crushed by the one top team on their schedule in Philadelphia, 24-7.
So in the weekly study in how the Dolphins can win, here’s five things to happen:
1.Don’t put it all on Skylar Thompson. As I wrote in my column Sunday, this game will tell more about the larger team than Thompson. When New England started third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe last week, the defense shut out Detroit and returned a fumble for a touchdown; running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for the 161 yards and kicker Nick Folk was five-for-five on field goal attempts. Zappe passed for 188 yards and his offense had one touchdown. The big phrase is “complementary football,” and it’s something the Dolphins haven’t had consistently since the opener against the Patriots. Time to bring that back. With left tackle Terron Armstead listed as questionable, that’s an added challenge. Greg Little has played equal to or better than Austin Jackson looked at right tackle so that’s not a concern. It helps, too, that Minnesota doesn’t have an overpowering pass rush. It’s tied for 12th with seven other teams with 11 sacks.
2. This defense has to be better. The question coming into the game season was who this defense was. It directed the seven-game win streak near the end of last year. That streak also was built on playing back-up quarterbacks, and the Dolphins then got dragged around the field by Tennessee in the season finale with the playoffs on the line. It led the win against New England, didn’t buckle against Buffalo despite huge Bills numbers and came to life in the fourth quarter against Baltimore this year. It’s had moments, in other words. But look at the stats: 28th in giving up 26.2 points a game; 23rd in giving up 368.8 yards a game; 30th with four takeaways. Defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips have only one sack each. That’s a good place to start. Sure, it’s been without Byron Jones all year and Howard last week. Those injuries don’t explain away the fact this defense needs to play better.
3. Get a handle on running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the beneficiary of having as good a complement of a running and receiving stars as the league has. In their wins, the Miami-native Cook averages 4.7 yards a carry and 89 yards a game. Jefferson leads the league with 547 receiving yards (Tyreek Hill is third with 527) and has at least nine catches and 147 yards in three of their wins. With cornerback Xavien Howard back from groin issues (and apparently healthy?) the question is how to cover Jefferson. The option is what the Dolphins did against Cincinnati in putting Howard on the second-best receiver, Tee Higgins, and double-cover the top receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. But Minnesota’s second receiver, Adam Thielen, is 32 and far from his impact days. Do they put Howard on Jefferson? That would free up other possibilities. Still, for all their firepower the Vikings average 23 points – same as the Dolphins.
4. Run the ball. Like the defense, this can be Thompson’s best friend. The Dolphins discovered a rushing game for the first time last Sunday against the Jets. Raheem Mostert had 113 yards on 18 carries. He missed a day of practice with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for the game. That’s a big deal if he misses as Chase Edmonds has been a decided step down at runnning back,Minnesota’s rushing defense ranks a meh 18th (120.4 yds/game). It faced one elite rushing team in fifth-ranked Philadelphia and gave up 163 yards rushing on 35 carries for a 4.8-yard average.
5. Finish the game. The previous two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, the Dolphins have been outscored 36-0 in the fourth quarter. They led against Cincinnati until being outscored 15-0 in the final quarter, and were within two points of the Jets when outscored 21-0. The quarterback issues didn’t help, but everything fell apart, including the special teams that has been good for a problem play most games. Mike McDaniel recognized that and you can expect addressed it this week. It helps to be back at home where, as we all know, a 1 p.m. kickoff in mid-October can wilt an opponent.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Vikings 20. I’m not sold on the Vikings 4-1 record and think the homefield heat comes into play again.
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers at Lambeau Field
1. DISGUISE COVERAGES VS. RODGERS
Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the league today. He knows every trick in the book.
It will be up to the Jets defense to mix up coverages to confuse Rodgers during his pre-snap looks. If Gang Green shows precisely what they’re going to do before the ball is snapped, Rodgers is the type of QB who will take advantage.
2. STOP THE RUN
The Packers offense has been average at times this season. Green Bay ranks ninth in total offense (362.2 yards per game). A good chunk of that yardage comes on the ground (134.8 ypg).
With stout running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the Jets defense will need to perform better than they have the last two weeks. In their 40-17 victory over the Dolphins, the Jets allowed Miami to rush for 135 yards and two TDs.
If the Jets can contain the Packers rushing attack, they can put them in third and long-yardage situations.
3. SOUND DECISIONS FROM ZACH
The last five quarters for Zach Wilson have been some of the best in a Jets uniform.
What made Wilson so good against the Dolphins was he took what the defense gave him. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and a rushing TD.
The Jets have several playmakers like Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Garrett Wilson, who score touchdowns at any time. Wilson doesn’t have to feel like he has to put the team on his back. He just needs to execute the plays the way Mike LaFleur wants them to be run.
News
Ayo Dosunmu enters his 2nd season prepared to lead the Chicago Bulls at point guard: ‘I’m just trying to be that guy who keeps everyone together’
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan posed preseason as a trial for the starting point guard position, but the last two weeks made one thing clear — there really wasn’t a competition.
Ayo Dosunmu will be the starting point guard for the foreseeable future, beginning his sophomore NBA season the same way he ended the first by filling in for the injured Lonzo Ball.
Dosunmu, 22, shoulders the expectation of leading the Bulls offense into the 2022-23 season, which begins Wednesday against the Heat in Miami. It’s a challenge the hometown guard feels ready to accept.
“We have a great team who’s willing to listen and willing to win,” Dosunmu said. “I’m just trying to be that guy who keeps everyone together, be that guy to push us when we need it and just be that vocal guy. I think that’s just a God-given talent that I have.”
Dosunmu will take plenty of inspiration from Ball, who spent hours after practice last season shooting with the rookie. Ball coached Dosunmu to catalyze a faster pace and hone his decision making to individual teammates, two traits Dosunmu believes will fuel his presence at point guard this season.
But Dosunmu also wants to create a distinct identity for himself. The Bulls still don’t know when — or if — Ball will be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Dosunmu can’t be an imitator. He needs to forge his own path as a player and as a leader.
“He has no problem leading,” Donovan said. “If he thinks he’s got something to say to somebody that can help the team or help that individual, he does it and he does it in the right way. … He has never backed away from that responsibility and I think he’ll only get better at that.”
Dosunmu excelled as an emergency fill-in last season, averaging 8.8 points on 52% shooting and 3.3 assists. But expectations will be higher as he sheds the anonymity of his status as a second-round rookie and becomes a full-time starter.
For Donovan, the clear focus for Dosunmu is to become a more independent playmaker. This self-direction is less about learning plays and more about building the comfort and confidence to direct and adapt the offense on the fly.
Dosunmu is a film-room junkie, and even as a rookie he didn’t struggle going off-book from the plays and schematics of the offense. But the vision required to mold an offensive plan to an individual game can be built only in game situations.
Last season, Donovan spent dedicated game time coaching Dosunmu through situations. The guard needs to take initiative to elevate the offense into a less predictable system.
“(Donovan) was always hard on me. He never sugarcoated anything,” Dosunmu said. “Now that I’m older, you can see that he’s giving me a little bit more rope and starting to trust and believe in my capabilities more. He knows I put the work in.”
It’s a big leap for a second-year player, but Dosunmu feels ready to make it.
He punched in at the Advocate Center almost every day this summer, working with his father and the Bulls coaching staff to speed up his jump shot. And after a whirlwind introduction to the league, Dosunmu said he’s prepared to help his hometown team through ups and downs this season — and for as long as the Bulls need him at point guard.
“Good or bad, I want to always learn from it,” Dosunmu said. “That’s how you get better as a person, on the court and off the court. It’s about learning from your mistakes and also learning from the positive things you did well.”
News
What’s the biggest problem on offense? What does Justin Fields need to do to take a step forward? 4 questions facing the Chicago Bears.
Chicago Bears players have the weekend off to regroup between Thursday’s loss to the Washington Commanders and their Oct. 24 trip to play the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
As coaches and players reflect on the first six games of the season, our team of writers dig into four key topics surrounding the 2-4 Bears.
1. The biggest problem with the Bears offense is ________.
Brad Biggs: Layered, which makes a solution problematic.
The passing game is as bad as it gets in the NFL. The Bears are last in the league in completion percentage and last in net passing yards despite playing one more game than 30 teams. Justin Fields hasn’t played well enough. The offensive line hasn’t done a good enough job protecting him. The wide receivers are undermanned and have not played well enough.
I would liken this to a chicken-or-egg discussion, but the problem is there are three causes to the passing game’s ineffectiveness and none of them offers simple in-season fixes. Fields is struggling to operate efficiently in the pocket when there is time to go through his progressions or space to climb the pocket and make a play. He’s dropping his eyes too often and in the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, too often the best play was for Fields to make one read, pull the ball down and take off. That’s not a sustainable offensive approach.
Rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones has had a difficult time when not given chip help at left tackle. That’s not overly surprising and it complicates things, especially with veteran left guard Cody Whitehair sidelined with a right knee injury. Darnell Mooney is the only wide receiver Fields seems to have a connection with and he’s not getting enough chances to make plays, although he was targeted 12 times against the Commanders. With a chance to win the game in the closing moments, he bobbled a pass at the goal line. It doesn’t appear that there is an effective plan to involve tight end Cole Kmet, who has been targeted 15 times (2.5 per game) after having 93 targets (5.5) per game in 2021. Where to start for the coaching staff during a mini-bye week? Everywhere.
Colleen Kane: Everything, except for maybe the running backs.
The Bears are averaging 15.5 points and 293.7 yards per game, both ranked 29th in the NFL. An offense doesn’t get off to a start like that with only one thing wrong. There has been so much arguing on social media among the Bears fan base about the root cause of the struggles. Guess what: multiple things can be true.
Justin Fields has at times played indecisive and anxious in the passing game. Coaches Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy at times haven’t helped Fields enough. The offensive line has failed to protect Fields well enough. The wide receivers have dropped balls and made mental errors. The last two are a reflection of general manager Ryan Poles’ roster decisions to rely on a young offensive line and a group of mostly unproven receivers. There are a lot of problems. But at least David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert have been strong.
Dan Wiederer: Everything. Absolutely everything.
Offensive line instability: check. A lack of playmaking pass catchers: check. Quarterback inconsistency: check. Missed opportunities: quadruple check. The Bears have a top-three rushing attack and have done some wonderful things on the ground through six games. Still, they have a bottom-five scoring offense and are one of four teams that hasn’t reached 24 points in a game this season. In a word: ugly. U-G-L-Y. The Bears haven’t topped 200 net passing yards and have been held below 160 net passing yards five times. Justin Fields has been sacked 23 times and has a passer rating of 72.7. (That ranks 31st.) Their leading receiver, Darnell Mooney, has 241 yards — which ranked 48th in the NFL heading into Sunday even with the Bears having played one more game than 30 teams. With a gap between Thursday’s loss and a Monday night game at New England in Week 7, Bears coaches must intensify their troubleshooting efforts.
2. To take a true step forward, Justin Fields must ________.
Biggs: Start hitting on the easy throws and short completions.
That will put the offense in better down-and-distance situations and keep drives alive. Fields began making some of the “cheap completions” as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy termed them in the Week 5 loss at Minnesota but there weren’t a lot against the Commanders when he completed 14 of 27 attempts. Wipe out four screen passes and his completion percentage on balls thrown beyond the line of scrimmage was unacceptable. He missed wide-open tight end Ryan Griffin off a beautiful play fake in the end zone, and on the final possession Mooney was open for a walk-in touchdown on second down if Fields would have lofted the pass over the defender. His 54.7 completion percentage is unacceptably low and the easiest way to improve it is to start choosing the easy throws and passing on a few downfield shots. It requires better presnap recognition of what coverage the defense is in and where the open man is going to be.
Kane: Make incremental improvements in multiple areas.
Fields needs to show poise in the pocket and not pull the ball down and run too quickly. He needs to execute in the red zone. He needs to not wildly miss open receivers, and that includes making adjustments if those receivers are not in the exact spot he expects them to be. There’s a lot to work on, but I am not at all of the camp that is ready to count out Fields after just 16 career starts, even though he has completed 57.7% of his passes with 11 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 59 sacks in his career. I’m also not of the group that is going to write off Getsy after six games.
Everyone came into this season knowing it would be a rebuilding one, but some people panicked when the Bears actually looked like a rebuilding team. It’s hard to do in the middle of the highs and lows of the season, but I’d suggest saving the panic until the end of the season. If Fields doesn’t show any progress by then, maybe it’s time to talk about what the Bears do next.
Wiederer: Continue to work on his pocket poise.
If the yoga breathing techniques Fields recently adopted aren’t enough, he must find something — anything! — to increase his calm in the pocket. That’s easier said than done with the protection not consistently reliable. But Fields looks uncomfortable, has been hesitant to pull the trigger at times and is too often tucking the ball and scrambling without looking to first make plays as a passer. The path to becoming a true standout NFL quarterback requires top-notch feel in the pocket — when it’s clean and when it’s cluttered. Bears coaches believe experience will help Fields in that regard. But he has to start showing more consistent composure while giving the Bears’ needy passing attack some rhythm.
3. Over his first six games as Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus has shown ________.
Biggs: Consistency in his messaging and that is the kind of thing players respond to.
I think one of the things Eberflus sold general manager Ryan Poles on was the role of the coach and his staff as teachers, a theme Eberflus has touched on a few times, including on Friday.
“We need to look at each individual guy,” Eberflus said. “We’re spending time during this mini-bye to evaluate each guy first. We come up with three things they’re doing well right now and three things they need to improve on. And the plan for each guy fundamentally to improve on that. That’s a very important piece for us to grow as a football team.”
Does that mean there will be significant improvement against New England? Not necessarily, but it’s something Eberflus and his assistants are routinely focused on. And in the long haul, player development will be a big thing for a roster that was eighth-youngest in the league on kickoff weekend.
Kane: A businesslike approach and an ability to get his players to work hard and play with grit.
The work hard part is obviously expected of a professional team, but we’ve seen the coaches’ commitment to the hustle and intensity part of the HITS principle show up late in games. The Bears have been within striking distance late in three of their four losses and have shown an ability to make comebacks from rough starts, a credit in part to coaches’ in-game adjustments. Of course, finishing in the fourth quarter has been elusive at times. As the season wears on, the big task for Eberflus is to maintain those standards and the buy-in from players. The Bears have a lot of tough games remaining on their schedule, including the Oct. 30 road trip to Dallas and back-to-back December home games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. If the losses get really ugly, can Eberflus keep this team motivated?
Wiederer: He wants to have a team full of tough-minded and resilient grinders.
And even in a 2-4 start, the Bears have shown a level of grit and fight that’s admirable. Aside from the Packers loss in Week 2, the Bears have fought through adversity and been in every game to the end. But now Eberflus faces his biggest challenge. With a three-game losing streak and the idea of returning to .500 at any point this season seeming far-fetched, Eberflus and his staff are going to have to work to retain players’ attention and buy-in. As the losses and injuries add up, that challenge will only get more difficult.
4. The biggest surprise has been
Biggs: The resurgence of free safety Eddie Jackson.
It’s not often a player has declined over a long period of time — it’s fair to say Jackson’s performance in 2020 and 2021 wasn’t to the standard he set in his first three seasons — and rebounds to a high level. Jackson has become the guy he was in the secondary under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and that is a credit to how he’s taken to coaching under new coordinator Alan Williams. Jackson embraced the idea of a fresh start, and his attitude off the field has been better and that’s an important piece when considering how young the rest of the secondary is. The Bears hoped a clean slate would be a springboard to improved play for Jackson and it has. Usually, veteran players who begin to fall off continue a downward trend of inconsistency and he bounced back in a big way. Kudos to Jackson and the defensive coaches.
Kane: Eddie Jackson on the positive side and Robert Quinn on the negative side.
Since we’ve already talked so much about the offensive struggles — and it’s surprising to me that the offense has been this bad — I’ll go defense with this one. Jackson’s resurgence, which has included three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 43 tackles, has been a pleasant development after he and coaches billed his sixth season as a fresh start. But Quinn’s lack of impact plays after a 2021 season in which he had 18½ sacks is head-scratching. He has one sack, two quarterback hits and seven tackles, not the follow-up to his franchise record-setting season that I expected. The Bears could really use some game-changing plays from Quinn.
Wiederer: Khalil Herbert.
Credit the second-year running back for taking advantage of his opportunities. Once again Thursday night, Herbert turned one opening into a huge gain, a season-best 64-yard run that pushed the Bears inside the Commanders 10-yard line. Herbert leads the team in rushing, is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and is on pace for an 1,100-yard, eight-touchdown season. With a nod to Eddie Jackson on defense as well, Herbert has been steady and impressive.
Breece Hall’s next challenge comes against stout Packers defense
