Cargo ship that sank in Lake Superior 120 years ago is found
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. — A 292-foot steamship that sank a hundred years ago in Lake Superior has been found, officials with a shipwreck museum said Wednesday.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said a Whaleback vessel named Barge 129 was found in 2021 in 650 feet of the lake’s water about 35 miles off Vermilion Point. The society found it, along with eight other shipwrecks, using sonar technology.
“I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a Whaleback,” Darryl Ertel, the historical society’s Director of Marine Operations, said in a statement. “I was pretty excited.”
A Whaleback has low, rounded hulls, decks, and deckhouses designed to reduce water and wind resistance, according to the Smithsonian. Between 1887 and 1898, 44 whalebacks were produced: 23 were barges and 21 were steamships, including one passenger vessel, it said.
“The whalebacks were pretty unusual ships,” said Bruce Lynn, the historical society’s executive director. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said Barge 129 sank Oct. 13, 1902.
The vessel was carrying iron ore and being towed by a steamer named the Maunaloa when the cargo ship sank during a storm, according to the museum. The towline snapped, and the Maunaloa turned around to reconnect the towline, but wind and waves slammed the two vessels together.
Maunaloa’s anchor ripped a hole into Barge 129’s side, and it began sinking. The cargo ship’s crew managed to board its lifeboat, and the Maunaloa’s crew helped them onto their boat as Barge 129 sank.
Lynn said the society last summer sent a remotely operated underwater vehicle equipped with a camera to get a closer look at Barge 129’s wreckage.
“You could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place…that was an incredible moment,” he said.
Ertel added that the devastation of the ship was surprising.
“It’s totally destroyed on the bottom,” he said. “It’s nowhere near intact. It’s at least 4 to 5 big pieces and thousands of little pieces. It’s just disintegrated.”
Founded in 1978 and based in Whitefish Point, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society operates the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Whitefish Point and the U.S. Weather Bureau Building in Sault Sainte Marie. It also funds the exploration of historic shipwrecks in eastern Lake Superior.
Ex-Wild star Kevin Fiala already loving his new life on West Coast
Kevin Fiala loved his time in Minnesota. He made that very clear on Saturday morning at Xcel Energy Center before his former team, the Wild, played his current team, the Los Angeles Kings.
Not surprisingly, though, Fiala is already loving his new life on the West Coast.
Especially the weather.
“It’s very different than here,” Fiala said with a laugh while chatting with a few familiar faces. “I like it a little more than there.”
Nonetheless, Fiala was thrilled to be back on the Twin Cities over the weekend. He caught up with some former teammates on Friday night. They hit up a local spot they used to frequent when he was on the team.
“It was nice to see them,” said Fiala, who the Wild acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Feb. 25, 2019. “It’s been awhile with the summer.”
It was an eventual summer to say the least.
Though he produced at a high level for the Wild last season, Fiala ended up being a cap casualty with so much dead money dedicated to Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Because the Wild couldn’t afford to give Fiala the raise he deserved, they traded the 26-year-old winger to the Kings in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, as well as Minnesota native Brock Faber.
It’s only been a month since Fiala arrived at training camp with the Kings and he already feels entrenched the locker room. He’s currently playing on the top line alongside Anze Kopitar and opposite Adrian Kempe.
“It feel very tight in the group already,” Fiala said. “I feel home there.”
That wasn’t always the case with the Wild. As much as Fiala tried to block out the outside noise last season, Fiala admitted it was easier said than done amid constant questions about his contract.
“I had it in the back of my mind,” said Fiala, who had a career-high 33 goals and 52 assists, dominating despite the distractions. “Just tried to enjoy it as much as possible.”
The biggest problem Fiala had during his Wild tenure was his propensity to come up small in the playoffs. That proved to be the case last season as Fiala was practically invisible as the Wild bowed to the St. Louis Blues in the first round.
No doubt that played a role in Fiala being moved this past offseason. Now he’s on to the next chapter in his life.
As for if there was extra motivation to play his former team, Fiala smiled and replied, “Oh yeah. I’ve very motivated.”
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge back in No. 2 hole
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge is back in his comfort zone. After leading in 36 games this season, the Yankees slugger, who has gotten off to a slow start in the playoffs, was dropped to the No. 2 spot in the Bombers’ batting order for Saturday night’s Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians at Progressive Field.
“Just kind of woke up on it. I just did not want to have all the focus on the first at-bat of the game, and settle in,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “I feel like we’re a little more whole than we were even 10 days ago. As far as where [Giancarlo Stanton] is now, Gleyber [Torres] and [Anthony] Rizzo for that matter. So I just feel like it’s more doable now.
“I mean, without DJ [LeMahieu] and without [Andrew Benintendi], we don’t really have the ideal leadoff hitter other than Judge, Boone said. “So I just felt like I wanted to get him there and that two-hole for a minute.”
Boone admitted there was some part of it that was a reaction to Judge’s 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Judge, who played 55 of the Yankees last 56 games as he broke the American League and Yankee single-season home run record, has his leadoff 114 times in his career and spent 427 in the second spot.
Saturday night, Torres led off and Judge was back in the spot where he had hit most of his career. Without LeMahieu, the Yankees usual leadoff hitter who is battling a foot injury, Boone toyed with the idea of leading off slugger Anthony Rizzo.
“I like Rizzo behind Judge, I don’t really love [switch-hitting Oswaldo] Cabrera nine and Rizzo one like then just going with eight righties in a row,” Boone explained.
Judge said after Friday night’s loss that his timing is off. He would not blame the heavy workload as he chased Roger Maris’ record, nor the long layoff created by MLB’s new playoff format that gave the Yankees a bye and one game in nine days.
Friday was the first time Judge hadn’t reached base since August 28 in Oakland snapping a 34-game on-base streak. Judge has not reached base in consecutive games just once this season back on June 24 and 25 against the Astros.
He is being pitched largely the same as he was in the second half of the season, seeing slightly more breaking balls and about 5% fewer fastballs. His chase rate is up about 5% too.
But it might just be the Guardians. Of all the pitches he has seen in this series, none have been a miss to his wheelhouse; middle-middle. And he has a history of struggling against Cleveland, slashing .182/.316/.386 with six home runs in 37 career games. He’s just 2-37 (.054) with one homer and 27 strikeouts in nine postseason games against them.
WHERE’S WALDO?
Oswaldo Cabrera was back starting in left field Saturday night, despite going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts. The rookie has not looked overmatched to Boone though.
“He’s in the fight. Yesterday was a tough day. It really was and they can really pitch like I thought [Trevor] Stephan came in and executed so well yesterday. I thought he was terrific,” Boone said. “But I’m not worried about Waldo. I think he’s fine. He’s gotten in some good decent counts and lost out.”
Cabrera went through a similar adjustment period when he first came up to the big leagues, Boone noted. They like the way he works his way out of it.
“Our feel with him has always been that — and part of the reason is that first month. There were a couple weeks there when he was playing regularly and doing really well for us defensively, where he wasn’t really hitting yet. But to me, to my eye, I was seeing a guy that was not overmatched, that was having the right at-bats. Just wasn’t getting results yet,” Boone said.
“And then, you know, we saw him really take off in the month of September. So he’s shown us at every step that he’s not overwhelmed by anything so I think he’s totally cut out for this and equipped for this and confident he’ll go out there and put together some good at-bats for us.”
The Yankees are limited in left field. Boone said he would “think about,” using Giancarlo Stanton, who dealt with a leg injury in the second half, in left field possibly on Sunday. He also said he is not yet comfortable with Matt Carpenter, just returned from missing two months with a fractured foot, in the outfield yet.
HIGGY’S TIME
Kyle Higashioka got his first start of the series Saturday night. The catcher, who lost time to Jose Trevino in the first half of the season, finished the year off solidly. Higashioka has been the better hitter in the second (.299/.317/.485 with five homers and 16 RBI) — especially down the stretch.
He also caught Saturday’s starter, Luis Severino, when he pitched seven no-hit innings in his last start.
“Higgy’s gonna play some. I feel like they’re gonna share this a little bit. I want Trevi tomorrow with Gerrit [Cole],” Boone said. “Higgy’s really swung the bat well, the last really month or two to earn some opportunities you know, he got Saturday’s no-hitter last time like they were together for that. That didn’t hurt.
“I just felt like today was the day to get Higgy in there.”
Area college football: Jaran Roste, Joey Kidder lead Bethel past Concordia (Moorhead) 45-7
Jaran Roste and Joey Kidder made Saturday’s Minnesota Intercollege Athletic Conference game at Royal Field in Arden Hills look like a game of two-man catch.
The Bethel quarterback and receiver piled up big numbers to lead the Royals to a 45-7 victory over visiting Concordia (Moorhead).
Roste completed 34 of 39 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Bethel rushing game, finishing with 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Killer caught 16 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as Bethel improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the MIAC. Concordia fell to 3-3 and 1-3.
Carleton 56, St. Scholastica 20: Ugo Anyaegbunam returned a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, then Beau Nelson returned another punt for touchdown in the second to lift the Knights past the Saints at Laird Stadium in Northfield. Carleton is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MIAC.
Gustavus Adolphus 44, Hamline 7: George Sandven was 27 of 38 passing for 336 yards and two TDs in the Gusties’ win over the Pipers at Klas Field in St. Paul. Alejandro Villanueva completed 30 of 51 passes for 307 yards and Hamline’s only TD. Charlie Wilson caught 15 passes for 138 yards for the Pipers.
St. John’s 49, St. Olaf 10: Aaron Syverson threw five TD passes as the Johnnies rolled over the Oles at Klein Field in Northfield, Minn. Syverson completed 26 of 40 passes for 351 yards.
Augsburg 42, Macalester 21: The Auggies overwhelmed the Scots with their balanced offense, producing 226 yards passing and 231 yards rushing to win at Macalester Stadium in St. Paul. Logan Pampel rushed for 114 yards for Macalester, which finished with 311 yards of offense.
Minnesota Duluth 53, Concordia-St. Paul 7: Four quarterbacks combined to complete 23 of 33 passes for 269 yards, and the Bulldogs rushed for 304 yards and five TDs to rout the Golden Bears at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul and drop the hosts to 0-7 this season.
Winona State 43, SW Minnesota State 7: The Warriors used a punt return for a touchdown, a blocked punt for a touchdown and a safety on a punt in a run of 43 unanswered points that overwhelmed the Mustangs in Marshall, Minn. Winona State won the Battle for the Sledge trophy for the sixth straight time.
Minnesota State Mankato 43, Upper Iowa 20: The Mavericks rolled up 455 yards offense — 285 yards rushing, 170 passing — to beat the winless Peacocks at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minn. Hayden Ekern and Shen Butler-Lawson ran for two TDs apiece for Mankato.
South Dakota State 23, North Dakota State 21: Hunter Dustman’s third field goal of the game, an 18-yarder with under four minutes remaining, lifted the Jackrabbits over the top-ranked and defending national champion Bison in the Dakota Marker rivalry game in Fargo, N.D. South Dakota State (6-1, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked second and third in two FCS national polls, beat North Dakota State (5-2, 3-1) for the third consecutive time, NDSU’s only three regular-season losses over the past two seasons.
Illinois State 12, South Dakota 10: Former Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team’s only touchdown, leading the Redbirds past the Coyotes in Normal, Ill.
Loss to Illini extends two Gophers losing streaks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Gophers watched two droughts drag on in their 26-14 loss to No. 24 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Illini coach Bret Bielema extended his unblemished record against Minnesota to 9-0, which includes Illinois’ 14-6 upset of the U last year and a 7-0 record during his tenure at Wisconsin (2006-12).
Minnesota also saw its losing streak grow to 11 on the road against ranked teams. They are now 1-32 in such games since 2001, with the last win coming at Nebraska in November 2014.
LINES MOVE WITH QB NEWS
Minnesota was a 6.5-point favorite against No. 24 Illinois on Saturday morning, but the line moved to 4.5 points with news that Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito would return from an ankle injury.
The U was a 12-point favorite against Purdue on Oct. 1 until it was announced Aidan O’Connell would return from a ribs injury. That spread dropped to 9.5 points at kickoff. Minnesota went on to lose 20-10 to the Boilermakers.
BIG RETURN COMING
The Gophers’ return teams provided brief flashes in loss to Purdue two weeks ago. Quentin Redding had 20-yard punt return, and he also busted off a long kickoff return, though it was called back by a penalty.
On Saturday, Redding and Minnesota’s kickoff return team provided a spark with a 92-yard kickoff return to start the second half. With a horse-collar tackle penalty tacked on the return, the U then took a 14-13 lead. It was the last points Minnesota scored.
“That was awesome,” defensive end Thomas Rush said. “Really happy for him. He had a great return, our kickoff return unit did a fantastic job that play. … That is something to keep going on.”
The Gophers’ last kickoff return for a touchdown was Rodney Smith against Nebraska in 2019. He went 100 yards.
SCHEDULE UPDATE
Gophers Athletics Director Mark Coyle said on KFXN-FM the 2023 Big Ten football schedule has not yet been sorted out due to impacts from the pandemic-affected season.
Coyle said some programs had to go on the road to face certain opponents in consecutive years, and the conference is working to even out that imbalance. He also said the conference is working on game schedules with its media partners.
On news Minnesota will face Alabama in 2032-33, Coyle said that home-and-home series came about when he was working on another sport. He and Alabama AD Greg Byrne both sit on the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and started discussions last spring about their football teams playing.
BRIEFLY
Illinois offensive tackle Alex Palczewski made his 59th collegiate start Saturday, breaking the Big Ten record held with Minnesota alum Conner Olson (2017-21). … With the aid of crutches, receiver Chris Autman-Bell was on the Gophers sideline Saturday. It’s the first road trip for the Kankakee, Ill., native after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Colorado on Sept. 17. … Running back Trey Potts did not play Saturday after having only nine carries against Purdue. … Safety Tyler Nubin had a career-high 13 tackles Saturday, including two for lost yards. The St. Charles, Ill., native had eight tackles three times prior.
Third-string freshman Gabe Abel carries Tommies past winless Drake 26-14
St. Thomas held a 6-point lead over winless Drake early in the fourth quarter on Saturday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, with the Tommies off their game just enough to leave the homecoming crowd wary of a deflating finish.
The Tommies were in need of someone to step up and make a big play. One first-and-10 from the Drake 38-yard line, third-string running back Gabe Abel took a handoff from quarterback Cade Sexauer and broke free down the right sideline. Knocked out of bounds at the Drake 5-yard line, Abel finished the drive on the next play, scoring his third touchdown of the game , and St. Thomas went on to beat the Bulldogs 26-14 in Pioneer Football League game.
Abel, a 5-foot-9, 191-pound freshman from Trenton, N.J., got the start for the Tommies with Hope Adebayo still limited by injury and his backup, Shawn Shipman, out due to injury. Abel finished with 100 yards on 18 carries.
“It feels good to step up, like the next man up,” he said. “They always tell us in practice to have that next-man-up mentality. I was really excited to make sure I got it done for the team.”
Abel said he sensed prior to breaking his long run in the fourth quarter that the team needed something good to happen. “It was a great momentum-changer,” he said. “We lulled a little bit, and I felt that brought the energy back.”
The Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer Football League) won on a day when head coach Glenn Caruso acknowledged they didn’t have their A game.
“We were somewhere between a B and a B-minus,” Caruso said. “There are many teams that lose those games.”
Safety Grif Wurtz, who had an interception and was in on six tackles, said all that mattered was that that the Tommies came away with the win. “It aint going to be pretty all the time,” he said, “but we kept working. We never gave up and found a way.”
It became apparent early on that Drake was not going to go down easily. After stopping the Tommies on fourth and 1 near midfield on the opening series of the game, the Bulldogs moved down the field and scored to take a 7-0 lead. The Tommies pulled even late in the first quarter when Sexauer connected with wide receiver Andrew McElroy on a 24-yard touchdown pass. The drive started at the Drake 30-yard line after Wurtz’s interception.
The Tommies took a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Abel. The lead grew to 20-7 late in the first half when Abel scored from a yard out. Drake responded with a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the half to cut the Tommies’ lead to 20-14.
“We talked at halftime that for Drake to score right before halftime, we know that that is a predictor of success (for the second half),” Caruso said. “That made the game a lot different. But we also said at halftime that there are people who allow the outcome to sway their emotion and their attitude. That can’t be us. We need our emotion and our attitude to sway the outcome. That’s what our guys did.”
And they did it with a major boost from a third-string freshman. Abel said he had never heard of St. Thomas when he began to get recruited. All it took was one visit for him to decide it was the place for him.
“I knew this was home,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of a team like this, where I feel everybody believes in me. I love everybody on this team, and everybody loves me. It makes me want to play harder.”
Gophers volleyball sweeps Illinois
The 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Illinois in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota (10-6, 5-3 Big Ten) has won seven matches in a row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini (9-9, 4-4).
Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills, and Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills and nine digs. Defensively, Rachel Kilkelly posted a season-high 10 digs for the Gophers.
Raina Terry led Illinois with 15 kills.
