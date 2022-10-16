Cheap Business Calls Made Simple With Non-Geographic Phone Numbers

Pin 0 Shares

You already know that cutting costs for day to day operations of your business is one of the ways that you can maximize your bottom line profits. But sometimes finding ways to continue cutting costs without sacrificing quality can be one of the most challenging tasks for your company. This is particularly true when it comes to your telephone service. You want to retain the best features on the market today, which in the past have been somewhat limited to landlines. At the same time, you see the need to cut costs in continually rising communication costs such as your telephone services but you know that you cannot afford to sacrifice the quality.

The good news is that there are other options on the market that are cost effective and will allow your company to create a scenario where cheap business calls are made simple. The solution is non-geographic phone numbers. When you have worked to build a reputation for your company, the last thing you want is to have that reputation tarnished by an inadequate telephone system. However, when you decide to use a non-geographic number such as 0800 or 0845, you can keep your landlines and integrate these new numbers typically without the need for any additional equipment or software. You can continue to provide your clients with the award-winning service they are accustomed to and recognize a savings with cheap business calls.

Non-geographic numbers allow you to make sound business decisions about how your calls will be handled. If you are focused on the general public and want to ensure that you establish a national presence, these numbers are the way to go. It has been studied and shown that non-geographic numbers not only increase inbound call volumes but demonstrates a level of increase professionalism for your company by picking up the cost of the call entirely or charging a small fee for clients to contact your company.

You have the responsibility towards your customers and employees to provide a solid network that can handle calls no matter what the volumes may peak up to previously unrecognized levels. Non-geographic numbers allow you to send a powerful message to a targeted audience or the general public. When you choose 0800 numbers, there is no cost to the caller. Choosing 0844 numbers allows them to pay a small cost from any landline. Additional benefits can include revenue rebates on 0844 calls and inclusive minutes in packages as small as 250 minutes up to larger package with 2500 minutes or more.

Other benefits include easy registration and set up, sending out the right message to your clients, keeping the number for life and improving your call efficiency; to name a few. If you have been looking for a way to cut costs and maximize the spending dollars allotted to the cost of business calls, you can easily choose a non-geographic number and create a win-win scenario for your clients and your business at the same time. Find out what your options are today!