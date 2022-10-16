News
“Con Man:” Electric Truck Company Founder Nikola Found Guilty of Fraud
Trevor Milton, the founder of electric truck maker Nikola, has been convicted of fraud after being accused of bragging about non-existent technology in a bid to inflate his company’s stock price. “Trevor Milton is a crook,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”
A federal jury in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Friday found Milton guilty of defrauding investors by lying about Nikola’s alleged technical achievements, according to a report by the New York Times.
Milton was found guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. The most serious of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
The jury reportedly returned the verdict after about six hours of deliberation, after four weeks of testimony. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos allowed Milton to remain free on $100 million bond until sentencing in January.
After hearing the verdict, Milton was seen shaking his head in apparent disbelief as his wife, Chelsey Milton, sobbed, her head leaning against the back of a bench in the courtroom.
During the trial, prosecutors described Milton as a “crook”, who lied to investors, claiming that Nikola was on the verge of producing long-haul trucks capable of running emissions-free on cheap hydrogen.
“Trevor Milton is a crook,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Thursday. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”
Defense attorneys for Milton argued that the Nikola founder never intended to defraud anyone.
“He loved Nikola,” one of Milton’s defense attorneys, Marc Mukasey, told the jury Thursday.
Mukasey also allegedly claimed that Milton sometimes spoke in the present tense of the accomplishments he hoped Nikola would achieve in the future. The lawyer also compared his client to “an over-enthusiastic parent who brags about his child”, the New York Times Noted.
Nikola would have been able to avoid the regulatory scrutiny typically applied to initial public offerings by striking a deal with a so-called “blank check” company, the report adds.
Milton, who owned 25% of Nikola shares, then embarked on a luxury shopping spree after the stock market made him rich. Among his purchases were a Gulfstream jet and a multi-million dollar home in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
The Nikola founder spent more than $80 million in just six months in 2020. After that, investment firm Hindenburg Research accused Milton of making false claims about Nikola’s technology.
The case provides a lesson in the dangers of investing in “pre-revenue” electric vehicle makers, which proved to be in trouble initially.
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive, for example, said last week that it was recalling almost all of its vehicles because the company installed fasteners incorrectly, which could potentially lead to loss of steering control. . Additionally, this is Rivian’s third recall since the vehicle began production late last year.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
A student suffers from a possible drug overdose Friday at Bernstein High School
A 17-year-old student was hospitalized with a possible drug overdose at Helen Bernstein High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A male student was found by school staff unresponsive to a possible overdose, according to LAPD officer Norma Eisenman. High school staff administered Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, she said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the school in the 1300 block of Wilton Place and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, Eisenman said.
Police did not release details about the type of substance the student had ingested.
Friday’s incident marks the second time a Bernstein student has overdosed in just over a month. In September, officials said nine students had overdosed in the district in the previous month, including seven linked to the Bernstein campus and Hollywood High School.
Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old student at Bernstein, died Sept. 13 of a suspected fentanyl overdose after she and another student bought what they believed to be Percocet pills from a 15-year-old boy on campus, police said.
Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom by her friend’s stepfather and a school employee around 9 p.m., when the campus was open for volleyball and soccer games, officials said. of the LAPD. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her friend also overdosed and was hospitalized.
School officials said they were aware of drug problems among some students and were actively tackling the problem. And last month they said they would do much more to raise awareness among students and parents and to strengthen safety.
After Ramos’ death in September, Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they would stockpile the overdose reversal drug naloxone on campus, putting the nation’s second-largest school system at the forefront of a strategy to increasingly favored by public health experts.
The move, which will affect some 1,400 elementary, middle and high schools, is part of the district’s recently expanded drug strategy, quickly put in place in response to student overdoses.
Naloxone is very effective in reversing opioid overdoses if given quickly by nasal spray or injection. LA Unified will use the nasal version, which is as easy to use as any other nasal spray. Naloxone won’t harm someone if that person overdoses on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it in the event of a suspected overdose, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Paddington Bears left out for Queen to be donated to charity – NBC Chicago
More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other soft toys left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to children’s charity, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.
Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace and in London’s royal parks and outside Windsor Castle in a wave of grief after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on September 8 at the age of 96.
The Queen has become linked to Paddington Bear, another British national treasure, after the two appeared together in a short humorous video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne . The video, which showed the Queen having afternoon tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear, saw her telling the bear that she shared her love for marmalade sandwiches – and loved them. hide in her purse “for later”.
Buckingham Palace and Royal Parks said on Saturday that the hundreds of bears left in tribute to the Queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.
Elizabeth was patron of the charity for over 30 years and in 2016 passed the patronage to Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and now known as the Queen Consort.
“We are honored to be able to give homes to the stuffed animals that people have left in his memory,” said Lynn Perry, General Manager of Barnardo’s. “We promise to take care of these bears who will be beloved and bring joy to the children we support.”
Members of the Royal Family, including three of Queen Elizabeth II’s children, admired messages of support from the public, at Balmoral
NBC Chicago
News
Oscar Gonzalez hits two-out walk-off single to give Guardians Game 4 win over Yankees
CLEVELAND — The Yankees season is on the brink. The Bombers’ bullpen coughed up a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night and Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez hit a sharp grounder through second base to walk off a 6-5 win over the Bombers in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.
The Guardians take a 2-1 lead into Sunday night’s — do-or-die for the Yankees — Game 4 of the best-of-five-games series. Entering this postseason, the winner of Game 3 in a best-of-five postseason series tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 71.9% of the time, 47 out of 51 times.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Myles Straw’s short fly ball off Wandy Peralta dropped in front of a diving Oswaldo Cabrera and got behind him. As he was picking it up to throw it in, Straw went to second base. Steven Kwan singled and Yankees manager Aaron Boone went out to the mound to bring in rookie right-hander Clarke Schmidt, not closer Clay Holmes.
Former Mets prospect Amed Rosario lined an RBI single into left field off Schmidt to cut the Yankees’ lead to a run. Jose Ramirez lined another single over the shortstop to load the bases.
Gonzalez walked it off with his grounder past a charging Gleyber Torres.
It spoiled what had been a pretty dramatic comeback for the Yankees.
After a historic regular season in which he broke the AL and Yankee single-season home run record with 62 led the majors in OPS, slugging and RBIs, Judge was 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts in the first two games of the series, with a four-strikeout night on Friday. So for the first time this postseason, Boone dropped Judge back into the two-hole where he had started 427 games in his career.
“Just kind of woke up on it. I just did not want to have all the focus on the first at-bat of the game, and settle in,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “I feel like we’re a little more whole than we were even 10 days ago. As far as where [Giancarlo Stanton] is now, Gleyber [Torres] and [Anthony] Rizzo for that matter. So I just feel like it’s more doable now.
“I mean, without DJ [LeMahieu] and without [Andrew Benintendi], we don’t really have the ideal leadoff hitter other than Judge,” Boone said. “So I just felt like I wanted to get him there and that two-hole for a minute.”
The rookie Cabrera was 0-for-8 with five strikeouts going into Saturday night’s game, but Boone never hesitated to put him back in the lineup Saturday.
“Our feel with him has always been that — and part of the reason is that first month. There were a couple weeks there when he was playing regularly and doing really well for us defensively, where he wasn’t really hitting yet. But to me, to my eye, I was seeing a guy that was not overmatched, that was having the right at-bats. Just wasn’t getting results yet,” Boone said. “And then, you know, we saw him really take off in the month of September. So he’s shown us at every step that he’s not overwhelmed by anything so I think he’s totally cut out for this and equipped for this and confident he’ll go out there and put together some good at-bats for us.”
The 23-year-old converted infielder snapped that in his first at-bat against Tristan McKenzie, lining a double into right field with one out in the third. That set up Judge’s first hit of the postseason, which appropriately was a game-tying home run. It was his 12th career postseason home run.
Cabrera came up with Harrison Bader on first with one out in the fifth and hit his first career home run — and he enjoyed it. The rookie turned toward the Yankee dugout and posed, tossed his bat and then yelled as he trotted around the bases. He is the first Yankees rookie with a postseason home run since 2017, when Judge hit four.
()
News
Xi warns against Taiwan’s interference in CCP’s national congress in China
In a high-profile speech at the opening session of the 20th Communist Party of China Congress, Xi spoke strongly about China’s desire to reunite with the self-governing island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. .
Christmas Celis | AFP | Getty Images
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the right to “take all necessary measures” against “interference by external forces” on the Taiwan issue.
In a high-profile speech on Sunday, Xi spoke strongly about China’s desire to reunite with the self-governing island, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which is held once every five years.
“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and utmost effort,” Xi said in Chinese, according to an official translation. “But we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures.”
“It only targets the interference of outside forces and some separatists seeking Taiwan independence,” he said, stressing that resolving the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people to resolve.
Cross-Strait tensions
Tensions around Taiwan escalated this summer after US President Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island.
The visit took place despite warnings from China, which maintains that the island should not be allowed to conduct foreign relations. The United States recognizes Beijing as the sole legal government of China, while maintaining unofficial relations with Taiwan.
On Sunday, Xi gave the Taiwan issue greater prominence in his speech than he did five years ago at the party’s 19th National Congress.
The high-level meeting decides which officials will become the leaders of the party and, ultimately, of China.
Next weekend, the names of the new core team around Xi are due to be announced. State titles such as president and prime minister are officially confirmed at an annual meeting of the Chinese government, usually held in March.
cnbc
News
Bakers create giant Star Wars ‘Pan Solo’ out of dough
Hanalee Pervan, co-owner of One House Bakery in Benicia, Calif., has teamed up with her mother, co-owner Catherine Pervan, to create a Star Wars treat fans will love.
In 2020, the pair made other Star Wars-themed pastries, but this year chose to focus on Han Solo from the movie Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, the San Francisco Eater reported on Thursday:
The couple create their fantastical sculptures for the annual scarecrow contest on the main street in downtown Benicia. The mother-daughter duo really start preparing three months in advance, then fire up their targeting computers three weeks before the holidays. For the past few weeks, the two have worked at the bakery during the day and at Pan Solo every night.
In a social media post on Monday, the bakery shared footage of the team at work on Pan Solo, which was spread out on a wooden table.
Here are some pictures of Pan Solo’s building process!! So much fun with @catherinepervan and yes apparently me and Harrison Ford are the same size 😂 #starwars #harrisonford #hansolo #lucasfilms
Posted by One House Bakery on Monday, October 10, 2022
Social media users expressed their excitement over the breaded creation, with one person writing: “A few months ago I started wondering what an amazing thing you were going to come up with! It’s always a show stopper!
“You are all so talented!” another commented.
The Pervans wanted to do the project because “We love puns, like Java the Hutt, so it’s fun for us to see how many we can squeeze in,” Catherine told The Eater.
Bakery photos of the completed project, made entirely of bread dough, shocked followers with its realistic look.
Introducing… Pan Solo!!!! This is our entry to the @beniciamainst scarecrow contest!! Pan Solo was locked in…
Posted by One House Bakery on Saturday, October 8, 2022
“Absolutely top notch! I love it and can’t wait to see it in person! You and your staff have a genius level game! said one follower.
“You are… phenomenal!!!!!!! My 6 year old who loves Star Wars is over the moon!!!!” another replied.
Solo is currently installed outside the store for viewers’ enjoyment and will remain until after Halloween.
Fans will be delighted to hear that the project that took so much time and effort won’t be the last.
“I’m already planning next year,” Catherine said.
Breitbart News
News
Xi Jingping at the key meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China had put ‘the people and their lives first’ in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic as he spoke at the start of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing .
Xi said China has “protected people’s safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
“Con Man:” Electric Truck Company Founder Nikola Found Guilty of Fraud
Digital Marketing Strategy To Increase Your Sales and Boost Your Business
A student suffers from a possible drug overdose Friday at Bernstein High School
Paddington Bears left out for Queen to be donated to charity – NBC Chicago
Reverse Phone Lookup Services – Identify the Unknown Caller
Oscar Gonzalez hits two-out walk-off single to give Guardians Game 4 win over Yankees
Time to Compare Life Insurance
Xi warns against Taiwan’s interference in CCP’s national congress in China
Streamlined Office Phone System Tech and Other Tips For Improving Workplace Atmosphere
Bakers create giant Star Wars ‘Pan Solo’ out of dough
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need