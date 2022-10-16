“Con Man:” Electric Truck Company Founder Nikola Found Guilty of Fraud

Trevor Milton, the founder of electric truck maker Nikola, has been convicted of fraud after being accused of bragging about non-existent technology in a bid to inflate his company’s stock price. “Trevor Milton is a crook,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”

A federal jury in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Friday found Milton guilty of defrauding investors by lying about Nikola’s alleged technical achievements, according to a report by the New York Times.

Milton was found guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud. The most serious of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The jury reportedly returned the verdict after about six hours of deliberation, after four weeks of testimony. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos allowed Milton to remain free on $100 million bond until sentencing in January.

After hearing the verdict, Milton was seen shaking his head in apparent disbelief as his wife, Chelsey Milton, sobbed, her head leaning against the back of a bench in the courtroom.

During the trial, prosecutors described Milton as a “crook”, who lied to investors, claiming that Nikola was on the verge of producing long-haul trucks capable of running emissions-free on cheap hydrogen.

“Trevor Milton is a crook,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Thursday. “He lied to investors to get their money, plain and simple.”

Defense attorneys for Milton argued that the Nikola founder never intended to defraud anyone.

“He loved Nikola,” one of Milton’s defense attorneys, Marc Mukasey, told the jury Thursday.

Mukasey also allegedly claimed that Milton sometimes spoke in the present tense of the accomplishments he hoped Nikola would achieve in the future. The lawyer also compared his client to “an over-enthusiastic parent who brags about his child”, the New York Times Noted.

Nikola would have been able to avoid the regulatory scrutiny typically applied to initial public offerings by striking a deal with a so-called “blank check” company, the report adds.

Milton, who owned 25% of Nikola shares, then embarked on a luxury shopping spree after the stock market made him rich. Among his purchases were a Gulfstream jet and a multi-million dollar home in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Nikola founder spent more than $80 million in just six months in 2020. After that, investment firm Hindenburg Research accused Milton of making false claims about Nikola’s technology.

The case provides a lesson in the dangers of investing in “pre-revenue” electric vehicle makers, which proved to be in trouble initially.

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive, for example, said last week that it was recalling almost all of its vehicles because the company installed fasteners incorrectly, which could potentially lead to loss of steering control. . Additionally, this is Rivian’s third recall since the vehicle began production late last year.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.