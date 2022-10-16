Finance
Criminal Justice Process
Criminal justice refers to the system used by the government to maintain social control, enforce laws and administer justice. The criminal justice process varies from state to state and involves the following steps: investigation, search warrant, interrogation, arrest, complaint, information or indictment, arraignment, bail, plea negotiations, trial, verdict and appeal.
The first step is the investigation by the police on receipt of a complaint from a victim. The police officers then report the crime. Next step is the issue of search warrant to the investigating officers. For this the police must mention the evidences regarding crime to the judge.
Next come interrogation by the police, which involves questioning of the suspects and witnesses. After this, the police may arrest any suspect. This arrest can be made at any public place with or without an arrest warrant. Within a specified period, the law enforcement officials should either charge a crime on the suspect or release the suspect.
Law enforcement officers can file a written complaint, which starts the criminal justice process in motion. The next step is the arraignment process, when a preliminary hearing is done in an open court. The charges are read to the accused person by the judge and the defendant is asked to plea guilty or not guilty.
Bail is the next step. Bail refers to money or property that an accused person puts forth as security. Bail can be paid in the form of cash or as a bail bond or a pledge property if the court permits. This is followed by plea negotiation, which includes a plea bargain. It refers to the accused pleading guilty to lesser charges than those in the complaint or information or a guilty plea to any one of the numerous charges.
Then comes the trial, followed by the verdict. If a plea agreement is not reached, the proceedings move towards the trial step. When the jury reaches a verdict, their finding is read to the defendant in an open court.
The last step is the appeal made by the defendant. The defendant is entitled to an appeal to one level of appellate court.
Texas Flood Insurance – 8 Reasons Why
As a Houston, Texas Farmers insurance agent I frequently get questions about flood insurance. Here are eight reasons to consider getting flood insurance:
1) Your homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage. One of the main reasons people get homeowners insurance is for protection against a loss from fire. In Texas you are far more likely to have flood damage than fire damage. Flood insurance is valuable coverage for one of your most important assets.
2) Everyone lives in a flood zone. (According to the FEMA website.) In other words there is no such thing as a home that can not be flooded.
3) Even an inch or two of water can cause very costly damage to your property.
4) Federal disaster assistance is normally a loan that you must pay back with interest. This is not a good substitute for insurance.
5) It is easy to get flood insurance. You can get a quote and order a policy on the internet or by phone. This often takes less than 15 minutes.
6) In the event of a flood disaster it is far better to be one of the people with flood coverage!
7) With this insurance your family will have less to worry about when a big storm is in the news.
8) Flood insurance is generally inexpensive. Listed below is a chart for consumers that qualify for the preferred residential program:
Contents Only
$8,000 $61 per year
$20,000 $116 per year
$40,000 $146 per year
$60,000 $166 per year
$80,000 $181 per year
Home and Contents Combination
Building-Contents-Cost
$20,000 $8,000 $112 per year
$50,000 $20,000 $180 per year
$100,000 $40,000 $233 per year
$150,000 $60,000 $264 per year
$200,000 $100,000 $317 per year
Not everyone will qualify for the preferred rates. If you would like to get flood coverage consult with a good insurance company and get details and a quote. Customers in Texas can get more information at my Texas flood insurance site. Or you are welcome to call my office at 281-537-2700.
Personal Injury Lawyers for Boat Accident Compensation
Today, the world is overcrowded, and in the hustle and bustle of daily life, there is every chance of an accident. The number of accidents has increased a great deal and this can be observed with the increase in the number of personal injury law firms in Toronto. Accidents can happen anywhere, but according to the personal injury lawyers in Toronto, the legalities of accidents that occur on the ground are different from those that occur on water. The rules are more stringent for boating accidents as one is required to follow maritime laws and admiralty laws that govern the sea.
When there is an accident, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of the accident as sometimes the accident may occur as a result of your own carelessness or due to the negligence of others. There are many people who suffer in silence and fail to report the accident when it has been caused due to the negligence of others. It is important to protect your legal rights and seek a fair compensation if somebody has infringed upon your personal rights.
Legal help is available in the form of some of the best personal injury lawyers who specialize in dealing with various types of boating accidents. Some of the most common forms of boating accidents are boat collisions when the boats collide with each other on the open sea. It could be due to narrow passageways or any other reason. Object collisions usually occur due to the inefficiency of the boat operator. The collision can occur either due to an object that is placed on the dock or that is present in the water. Most loose buoys, inner tubes and boat parts are involved in the accident. In case of accidents involving water skiers, these occur when the sports equipment is defective or when the boat driver is at fault. The driver may be under the influence of alcohol while on duty or due to a lack of proper expertise required for maneuvering the boat.
In case of an accident, one is required to file a BAR that stands for Boat Accident Report. Most boaters are required to have knowledge of the various federal and state laws regarding boating when going through the safety training program. One can also file the report on the internet as an application form is available. Hiring a personal injury lawyer is also useful as he will give the best advice for dealing with the boating accident. The personal injury lawyer will represent your case in the court of law and provide a fair compensation for the boating accident. If a large number of passengers are involved then one is required to fulfill all the formalities and hire a good professional personal injury lawyer in order to deal with the case. Also the rules for boating may vary according to the geographic location and it is advisable to hire a good lawyer who is proficient in the state rules. This way, it would be easy to win the legal battle and get a fair compensation for the personal injury. Entire law firms are dedicated to boating accident and some of the best lawyers are also available.
Long Tail Keywords and Insurance SEO
Long tail keywords, whether they happen to be related to insurance or any other business, are typically a three to five word search phrase, though they can be a longer and highly specific search term. These phrases can be relatively broad or extremely narrow, as internet users seek relevant content when searching for information, products and services. Google and Bing search bots index website information including Meta and on page content, and when users enter search phrases, the engines subsequently display their search results allowing users to navigate to the relevant pages (SERP).
Engines offer both organic and paid results, allowing users to select those responses they deem most germane to their query. What does this mean to the average insurance agency, broker or carrier? Insurance agents and brokers need to determine the long tail keyword phrases applicable to their organization and optimize their website for those phrases. Some insurance SEO long tail keyword examples include:
- New Mexico Truck Insurance
- Arizona Machine Shop Insurance
- New York Restaurant Insurance
- Professional Liability Insurance
- Florida Property and Commercial Insurance
- New York Coastal Condominium Insurance
The more keywords included in a phrase and the more specific the term, the narrower the results, and the less frequently that term is searched. Conversely, the shorter the phrase (auto insurance for example), the broader the results, and the greater the competition for the phrase. It’s important to note that the on page insurance SEO optimization is only part of the job. For effective insurance SEO, off page optimization is extremely important including news releases, social media marketing and ePublishing. Effective long tail research and optimization can and will result in improved insurance website traffic, and when combined with an up to date website and advanced insurance website tools, should translate into an increased book of business.
How does the Google Penguin and other algorithm shifts impact your insurance SEO and long tail keyword initiatives? These types of algorithm shifts were directed at websites that violate Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. The algorithm shifts account for greater emphasis on original content and social media than back link popularity. Further, insurance organizations which were focused heavily on backlink building, link swapping and directory submissions, often in pursuit of broader keyword phrases were adversely impacted by this shift. These algorithm shifts actually favor long tails keywords, as the content surrounding those keywords should be very specific, and thus very relevant to both users and search bots (search engine indexing engines). As Google, Bing and other search engines continue efforts to deliver more relevant content, quality content and focus on long tail keywords should be the mantra for an effective insurance SEO initiative.
Though organic insurance SEO and social media marketing is an important aspect of insurance marketing, insurance organizations seeking to rapidly build their pipeline will find the fastest path to B2B insurance lead generation remains insurance eMarketing and appointment setting calls. B2B insurance marketing often requires targeting a very specific niche, carrying a specific value proposition to a predetermined title or titles. For example, an insurance agency might want to discuss restaurant insurance or business interruption policies with dining and entertainment establishments. Though effective use of insurance SEO for this target market is important, agents and brokers should remember that insurance SEO initiatives are only one tool for insurance agency lead generation. Insurance SEO initiatives should be complemented with insurance eMarketing and appointment setting campaigns to ensure optimum lead generation attainment.
Choose a Web Host That’s On Your Side: The Ethics of Green Web Hosting
Choose a Web Hosting Provider
A web hosting company, just like any other commercial business, is a for-profit enterprise. The company hooks web sites to the world wide web, but that’s just the start of your relationship with your provider. In fact, your provider (at least a good one) works with you as you build your on-line business.
And a good provider wants you to be successful as much as you do. Unfortunately, not all hosting companies share the same business values and some are downright unethical, placing your web-based business in danger and lessening your chances for on-line success.
So what should you expect from your web host? Honesty, integrity, concern, help and a corporate friend that puts your best interests first.
Green Hosting Technology
The air is getting dirtier. The seas are turning black. Clean drinking water is scarce in many places in the world and we all have a responsibility to use less energy. It’s the ethical thing to do.
So, to start, look for a provider company that shows concern for the environment today and in the future – a provider that employs green tech to deliver services to you. What to look for?
- more renewable energy sources like wind turbines and cold water cooling for web host servers
- Energy Star rated, highly efficient servers, which are nothing more than huge hard drives on which your web site resides on the server side
- responsible disposal of outdated equipment to prevent heavy, toxic metals from seeping into our water supplies
- an ethical, corporate value to employ the least amount of energy while delivering the highest quality of service
Green hosting services are the future. Only a few hosts employ green technology end-to-end. Choose one of these vanguard companies. That commitment to a cleaner future makes an ethical statement about what’s important to the web hosting company’s management team.
More Shared Access
A web hosting company is a collection of servers – huge hard drives that connect web sites to the world wide web.
Now servers cost money and energy efficient servers cost a LOT of money. So, there’s always the temptation to stuff as many web sites onto a server as possible. In fact, it’s not at all unusual for some web hosts to cram 3,000 web sites onto a single server to recoup the cost of that server as quickly as possible.
The problem with loading up a single server with a few thousand web sites is accessibility to server assets. For example, a server uses a common CPU – central processing unit. If the server is overloaded, you may not get instant access to your server’s CPU, and neither will site visitors.
Bandwidth is another shared asset – how quickly does your web site interact with site visitors. Studies show that 90% of web surfers will sit through a 10-second download while only 10% will sit through a 30-second download. In the space of 20 seconds, you can lose 80% of visitors trying to access you site because the web host has placed so many web sites on your server that adequate bandwidth isn’t always available.
And you lose site visitors. If you use a shared hosting account to store your web site, ask about the number of other websites that’ll be competing for access to shared, server side resources. You want your fair share and so do site visitors.
Take a Test Drive
An ethical provider doesn’t want a bunch of unhappy clients. It wants happy, satisfied buyers of the host’s services.
An ethical provider company will let you try out the back office while providing a money back guarantee. A 30-day, money back guarantee shows that the web host cares about client satisfaction more than making a few extra bucks.
If a provider you’re considering doesn’t offer a cash back refund, find an ethical provider that does the right thing – every time.
Locked In
Also, take a look at the terms of service (TOS) of any web host you consider. Most lock you into a 12- or 24-month contract with lots of boilerplate and fine print so tiny no one can read the real TOS.
If you’re locked in to a long-term contract, you continue to pay a monthly hosting fee even if you take your site down! Does that sound fair to you? Does it sound ethical?
An ethical provider doesn’t want to lock in customers. It wants customers who are happy with the delivery of services and stay because they get their money’s worth every month.
Also, watch out for teaser rates – a big come on to get you to sign up at $4.95 a month for six months, at which point the hosting fee jumps to $39.95 every 30 days. Does that sound like a company you want as your on-line partner? Sounds highly unethical but a lot of web hosts tease you in to signing up before hitting you with a whopping jump in your monthly hosting fee.
Surprise! You’ve been duped by an unethical provider that hides the truth. Look for total and complete transparency. And check out the terms of service. If the TOS are loaded with legal gibberish, that web host isn’t being transparent in its dealings with you. And that’s just not ethical.
Help When You Need It
When you choose a provider, look for one that delivers more than server space. Look for a host that wants to help you reach the highest levels of success in every way.
And one of those ways is a 24/7 toll-free hotline so you can get tech support or answer to a billing question at any time – even 2:00 AM if you have a question. The help desk should be available, totally knowledgeable, empowered to solve problems and 100% patient. If it takes a while to walk you through how to hook up a blog module, you want someone on the other end of the line who has the knowledge and endless patience to help you accomplish your on-line objective.
Reliability
An ethical provider is a reliable web host – one you can count on to deliver the highest levels of service, a full bag of web site building tools and applications and an uptime that makes the other web hosts jealous, because when your server is “down,” your business is off-line and your prospects can’t find you.
With today’s state-of-the-art technology, you should expect your web site to be “up” 100% of the time using redundant systems and procedures that kick in automatically, even if the power grid goes down in the city where your provider is located.
Longevity
Any one can become a web host. In fact, there are thousands of host resellers – small businesses that rent server space at wholesale prices and sell that space at retail. These small companies are in business to make money – period. They often lack customer support, some have only been in business for a few months and still don’t have all the “bugs” worked out and some disappear overnight.
You go to bed after checking your web site and wake up the next morning and get a 404 error message telling you that your web site isn’t available. Why? Because that low-ball web host you chose flipped the switch and walked away with thousands of customer profiles – personal data that’s now up for sale on hacker sites around the world.
Check the lineage of your web host’s management team before making any decision. An ethical provider will have a long track record of quality to assure that it’s here today, here tomorrow.
Your provider should be pulling for your success from day one. That’s how the web host grows its business – with an expanding base of happy customers who tell others about the ethics and quality of engagement they receive from their honest, involved and ethical web hosting company.
Think you got nothing to lose going with the cheapie hosts? Think again. Go with a web hosting company that lays it all out for you, provides the tools you need to build and manage a web site and a company that puts your needs first.
That’s a web host that values business ethics, and a web host you want to partner in your web success.
The Advantages of Internet Marketing for Small Businesses
Effective marketing defines the success or failure for businesses of any size. You won’t have one single customer unless they know your products no matter how good your products or service are. They won’t buy from you unless they know your products and think they’re good and worth their money. Small businesses have traditionally used yellow page listing, ads on local newspapers, or word of the mouth to reach target market. The emergence and popularity of Internet give them the leverage to compete against large corporations. A small business faces more challenges than large corporations that have access to vast resources to promote their products and services.
In major US cities, local Internet marketing firms are armed with technology and experience to help small business for online promotion. For instance, a Boston moving company or a Boston personal injury lawyer may seek help from a Boston Internet Marketing company for its online marketing. A major effort of online marketing is Web marketing besides email marketing etc. Web marketing or Web presence involves with creation of quality Web sites, bring visitors to the Websites, and convert the visitors to the customers. When it comes to the Web design, the Boston moving company may search for a Boston Web design company that suits the needs. A Boston SEO company, on the other hand, will work on generating visitors and conversion. SEO or Search Engine Optimization is the process and techniques that generate search traffic. Since both Web design and SEO are the integral parts of Internet marketing. The chances are a small business will find a few online marketing firms that offer complete online marketing solution.
Marketing is a process intended to make consumers aware of certain products and services whether you make sales online or not. Goods can be acquired at your local store or via Internet. Even for small businesses that don’t operate or plan to operate e-commerce website for online transaction, an effective website will service as an online brochure to help your customers to research your products further before they go to your store for purchase.
While the Boston SEO company may have the expertise to design the web site and bring the visitors to your site, it is the owner of the business who understands the customers and the products best. The active involvement of the business owner and the proactive interaction with the SEO company of your choice is the start point to the online marketing success.
The Legal Issues Of Engineering And Constructing A Microbrewery
In the engineering and construction of a microbrewery there are numerous areas where legal issues come into play from concept to completion. This article will attempt to outline some of the legal issues one must ponder while progressing through the entire engineering and construction process of a new 15 barrel (bbl) microbrewery. The process will be divided up into two distinct sections – engineering design and construction.
Let us begin the engineering design process with the owner’s concept: “I want you to design a 15 bbl microbrewery for me”. As an astute engineer, you know that you need a written contract. This written contract must clearly contain several elements in order to be valid. These elements are: competent parties, agreement (offer and acceptance), consideration, lawful purpose, and form. The competent parties would be the owner and you (or your engineering company). The agreement would be your offer to design and engineer the microbrewery, and his acceptance would indicate and agreement. The consideration would be that you receive a fee (for instructional purposes let’s say you charge a flat fee to design building plans that will be accepted by the permit office for construction. The owner’s consideration would be those completed building plans that are accepted by the permit office, thus being ready to use for construction. The contract must be for a lawful purpose, in this case, the design and engineering of a microbrewery. The form, of course, would be the written form outlining all of the above elements. Now, that the basic elements of the contract are known, you must now work with the owner to get some answers that will help you design this new microbrewery.
Since the microbrewery is going to be a 15 bbl system, you might need details like:
What is the maximum annual production capacity expected?
What type of beer will be produced (ale, lager, stout)?
How will the beer be packaged (bottles, cans, kegs)?
You are asking these questions because they are needed to determine the size of the facility, as well as what special items must be designed. For example, the owner says he wants to be able to brew and store three brews a week. Knowing this you now have to calculate enough space and equipment to handle a maximum annual capacity of 2250 barrels at 50 brewing weeks per year.
Calculation of Annual Production
System Size (Brewhouse Size) x Number of brews per week x 50 weeks per year = Annual Production 15 Barrels (bbls) x 3 brews/week x 50 weeks/year = 2250 bbls/year
The owner also says that he wishes to brew both ales and lagers – 50% ale production and 50% lager production. You also know that each type of brew has a different cycle for brewing, and thus you need a different amount of fermenters per type of beer.
Calculation of Number of Fermenters
2250 bbl Annual Production Capacity (50% Ale, 50% Lager)
14 Day Ales / 28 Day Lagers with full fermentation in fermenters Ales – 25 cycles / fermenter / year (50 brewing weeks / 2 week fermentation) Lagers – 12.5 cycles / fermenter / year (50 brewing weeks / 4 week fermentation)
Ales: 1125 bbls / year / (15 bbls x 25 cycles/year) = 3 Fermenters Lagers: 1125 bbls / year / (15 bbls x 12.5 cycles/year) = 6 Fermenters Total: 9 – (15 bbl) Fermenters to produce 1125 bbls Ales and 1125 bbls Lagers
This information will affect the dimensions of the microbrewery. You know that ales ferment ideally between 65 and 75 degree F, but you also know that lagers ferment below 65 degrees and must age longer in lager tanks, so you must add not only a “hot room” for brews but also a “cold room” for the lager tanks and dispenser tanks. The owner says that he wants to dispense the beers in ½ bbl kegs and 12 oz bottles. He also stipulates that he needs enough space to store a month’s worth of each type of container. So, based on this requirement you need to calculate the space required for the bottling and kegging machinery, as well as the storage space for a month supply of ½ bbl kegs and 12 oz bottles.
Of course, you will need to figure out the other requirements specific to the microbrewery, such as water needs, drainage, floor finish, electrical, ceiling heights, venting, loading and unloading areas, etc. Slowly but surely the picture of what needs to be designed is coming together. As an engineer, you will need to ask many questions, and get answers to those questions, so that you can clearly outline the specifications of what needs to be built in the contract. In addition, by getting these specifications in writing you are further eliminating any ambiguities there might be which could be used to not honor the contract, or which could be used against you if you must go to court to resolve a contract dispute.
After several weeks of hard work, you finish the project, submit the plans for approval, and they are approved. You present the approved plans to the owner as consideration for your services, and as consideration you are paid your fee.
After having been pleased with your design and engineering services, the owner now asks you to be the general contractor for the construction phase of the project. He asks you to supply him with a bid as soon as possible. You call your suppliers to get prices, availability, lead time for delivery, etc. You receive bids from subcontractors for the various trades (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, flooring, etc). You pick those subcontractors that you think best fit your needs.
In addition, you have done your due diligence by making sure all your subcontractors are licensed, that they are carrying their own forms of liability insurance, and that their workers will be covered in the event of injury. As a general contractor, you, of course, must also be licensed, possess liability insurance, surety bonds, workman’s compensation insurance, etc. These are all instruments that help protect you legally in the event that any liability or injury issues arise during the construction of the microbrewery.
When preparing the contract for the bid (and the job) you ensure that the specifications contain all of the critical elements such as: general provisions, the schedule of work, change order procedures, drawings, receipt and storage of materials, warranty on labor, warranty on materials, methods of payment, procedure for lien release, etc.
Once you have collected your information you submit your bid, and the owner accepts. Of course, there may be many different contracts involved here: the contract between the owner and you (the general contractor); the contracts between you and the subcontractors; and the contracts between you and your suppliers.
Finally, the first building supplies arrive, construction begins, and within several months, you and your team have constructed a new top-of-the-line microbrewery, adding value to the community, the nation’s economy, as well as putting a little money in your pocket.
Now, let’s review. Along the way there were several areas where you could have encountered potential legal pitfalls. In the engineer role, you made sure that the contract contained all of the elements necessary for it to be valid: competent parties, agreement (offer and acceptance), consideration, lawful purpose, and form. Also, based on the owner’s input, you made very detailed specifications of the microbrewery design and you put it in writing. This helped prevent any ambiguities between what the owner wanted and what you thought the owner wanted; furthermore, you put the design specifications in writing.
In the general contractor role, you had to deal with potential legal pitfalls involving the contract between you and the owner, you and your subcontractors, as well as you and you suppliers. You possibly had to encounter labor issues, liability issues, injuries, workman’s compensation insurance claims, incorrect building supply deliveries, theft or damage of materials or equipment on the job site, or maybe even attractive nuisance issues. Whatever you might have encountered as an engineer and as a general contractor you know that you are armed with the knowledge to jump over any legal issues you may encounter. It’s time to have a beer!
