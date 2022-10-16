Finance
Dave Ramsey Has Long-Term Care Insurance Planning Wrong
I am a big fan of the various pundits who ladle out practical financial advice. And, having listened to many of them for well over 50 years, some of their advice is well-placed. But not all of it is accurate.
So, Dave Ramsey advised his millions of followers that long-term care insurance planning should begin at age 65, he is doing a significant injustice to a large percentage of innocent followers.
The 15-second “start at 65” soundbite sounds good. And, indeed one could say it make sense to start planning at what typically marks the beginning of retirement. After all, the cost of needing long-term care is the most significant risk to a secure retirement that people face.
But Ramsey is overlooking a most serious fact about long-term care insurance. Individuals must health qualify when applying for this protection. Or, more simply stated, insurers are selective in who they accept as clients. Applicants who have health issues are more likely to ultimately file claims. If insurers did not screen applicants, but rather accepted all comers, healthy applicants would bear the cost of the added overall risk.
So, when an individual applies for coverage, they will need to answer health and medical questions. Records from doctors may be requested.
This is the important fact that Dave Ramsey overlooks when advising people to start planning at age 65. According to independent research of over 155,000 applicants for individual long-term care insurance in 2009, some 23.0 percent (almost one in four) of those who actually applied for long-term care insurance were declined coverage for health reasons.
Only 14.0 percent of applicants between ages 50 to 59 were declined and less than one in 10 (9.5%) below age 50 were declined.
Keep in mind, these numbers reflect individuals who took the time to meet with an insurance professional, complete and submit an application for insurance protection. Insurance agents who know clients will definitely be declined won’t waste their time or the prospects.
So, I am very sorry Dave Ramsey has it wrong. The time to start planning for long-term care is when you have the most options. If one views long-term care insurance as one of those options, then the best time to apply is in one’s 50s. That is when you are still likely to health qualify.
Two final points for Ramsey to consider. Once one health qualifies for long-term care insurance, you can not be dropped by the insurer if and when your health changes. Secondly, insurers offer discounts to those applicants who are in better health. Some 46.0 percent of applicants between ages 50-to-59 qualified for this discount. For ages 60-to-69 the percentage was only 38.0 percent.
Facts every Dave Ramsey follower needs to know.
Start a Home Based Company With Small Business Grants
In this day and age as we witness the rapid advancing of technology in unison with the increasing unemployment rate, many American citizens are turning to small business grants sponsored by the US government as a means of establishing home based online businesses. This practice is becoming more and more popular each and every day as the evolution of technological business enhancements is rapidly rendering traditional methods of company operations obsolete.
There is no better time than now to begin considering telecommunication and virtual office positions as a regular work or career procedure. This is the age of computers, and web cams, and digital this, and automated that. It’s seldom that you are ever even able to reach an actual live representative when calling most customer service centers. It is pretty frightful to think that your job can actually be eliminated and replaced by an inanimate object, yet those days are growing near. It is a daily occurrence that thousands are laid off of their long time jobs while major corporations downsize employees to redirect payroll funds, in order to upgrade their automated systems. Becoming self-employed is seemingly the last chance at any type of job security for some, and small business grants are often the only chance of achieving that.
The smartest thing about using small business grants to establish an online “work from home” business is, obviously, because this is free government money. Most taxpaying American citizens are eligible to qualify for business grants, and the best part is, they never have to pay them back. There is no credit check, cosigner, interest, collateral, or anything else. This is a gift from the government awarded to you to establish your new business. By using these funds to create an online web and/or home-based business, you can virtually open up shop and see an immediate profit with absolutely no overhead whatsoever. No other type of business can achieve those highly favorable results.
You can acquire enough free government money in small business grants to start your home-based business in the utmost of professional fashions. It is entirely possible to be awarded enough funding to…
*Construct and/or set up an efficient and well equipped home office
*Purchase computers, software, telephones, copy machines, fax machines, printers, and all other essential major electronic or technical equipments to keep your company running smooth and efficiently.
*Buy all paper, pens, folders, professionally printed letterhead stationary, calendars, business cards, and all other necessary office supplies that you will need.
*Afford advertising materials and services to properly promote your business, whatever it may be.
*Obtain special training or college courses that correspond to your choice of career path to enhance and improve your business.
These are just a few of the advantages of creating your own online business. We haven’t even touched on the pleasure and freedom of not having a boss, not having to commute to work, not having to pay for gas or parking, wait for trains or buses, get stuck in rush hour traffic, be late for work, take a cut in pay, or get laid off. Sounds pretty appealing, doesn’t it. Well imagine being able to do all of that, for free.
Follow the links below to see how much free government money you qualify for in small business grants. It may not be long before you are enjoying lifetime job security in that plush corner office with a window…with a view of your patio.
Accident Lawyer
Introduction
Accident lawyers are great for helping you with a personal injury case. You may need an accident lawyer if you have been in an automobile accident, have been hurt at work, injured from a defective product or have been a victim of assault. Accident lawyers will do their best to provide you a strong case from provided details and medical history.
Get Details of the Accident
Once you have been in an accident, seek immediate medical attention. They will ask you details about how you were hurt and provide the necessary medical treatments that you need. You should also contact the police so that you can file a report. Along with the police, you should also write your own details of the accident and take photos. If you are unable to do this, appoint a close friend or family member to do this for you. A police report, your own account of the accident and medical report will help your accident lawyer with your case.
Do you need an accident lawyer?
After you have had some time to recover from the accident, decide if an accident attorney will be right for you. Research some accident attorneys found in your area and call some of them for details of their pricing and the types of services that they offer. If they are able to provide it, find out about how much compensation you think you could possibly be rewarded. If you will end up paying an accident lawyer more than what you would be compensated, you could be better off representing yourself. With proper details of the accident, photos and medical reports from both emergency responders and your primary physician, you could successfully win your case. If the assailant has clearly done harm to you either physically or emotionally and you are not at fault, you can represent yourself with your evidence.
What does an accident lawyer cost?
All lawyers have their own special fees. It will depend if you hire an accident attorney from a large law firm or one who has his own firm. Accident attorneys who handle their own firms will have more affordable fees and be able to work closer with you one on one. Larger law firms may have a better reputation but also have higher fees. Accident attorneys and firms offer a variety of payment options. Some offer contingency fees, while others allow you to pay by the hour, a flat fee or a retainer. Other lawyers may not expect you to pay completely until the case has been successfully resolved.
Where can you find an accident lawyer?
There are many accident attorneys who advertise their services on the Internet, television and in the newspaper. You can also find services offered by accident lawyers in the yellow pages of your phone book. Some of the best accident attorneys that you will hear about will be through word of mouth. Many of the best services are often the ones that we hear about from our friends and family. If you have a family member or friend who has recently used a specific accident lawyer, you should find out if they offer a free phone consultation or see if they are willing to hear about your case.
The Primary Secret of Private Practice Mastery
Those who continue to be very successful in private practice have an ever evolving vision about the way they want their life to be and then carefully design the way they want their practices to support their personal goals and dreams.
Never before have there been more simultaneous changes facing those amongst us who continue to choose the private ownership of a viable business, the entrepreneurial pathway.
Make no mistake about it. Private practice today is not for the indecisive or faint of heart. There are easier ways to make a living.
So the question becomes then, why would somebody choose this more challenging pathway over different and, in many respects, far easier routes?
In my opinion and in my experience as a private owner for many years and, now, as a consultant, those who continue to be successful recognize fully the immense rewards that only ownership and being 100 percent in-charge can bring.
Indeed, it is that same spirit that drives anybody that strives to stay on top in any worthwhile chosen endeavor.
There’s something about going to the office daily and knowing that you are the implementer, the creator, and the manager of your whole life. It is what really separates the private practice owner of today.
There is also the immense reward of knowing that you are part of a very small segment of humanity. In fact, you are at the absolute pinnacle of successful people!
But what really drives you and I down this pathway is the realization and ultimate human satisfaction that no challenge is too great and no single obstacle too big.
And given the complexities of the world we live in necessitates more effective systems than ever before and the leverage only powerful design can produce. Not to mention supplying our teams with impeccable tools.
So why then, does it sometimes seem to the outsider that a powerful practice is elusive and not attainable?
Almost universally, it is because the first secret of private practice mastery, the habit of continually visualizing “The end in mind” is neglected!
Most often, in my consulting time with doctors, failure in private practice results because doctors too often wait for far too long before making crucial changes in design.
Why is this so? I’ve often observed that it is simply because as good as doctors are at giving advice, they are often very reluctant to engage their coaches and mentors, especially those who have achieved similar goals or greater successes.
Another really big point. Jim Rohn said, one of the reasons many people do not do well is they do not have enough reasons to do well!
So if it’s been quite some time since you’ve really looked at the reasons that get you out of bed every day, what are you waiting for? Being very vigilant with your thoughts and always focusing on those reasons make even the most difficult of days seem a lot easier.
Once your “end in mind” is clearly delineated, powerful systems, and leverage, a team that shares your vision, is absolutely paramount to your success.
However, design alone will not suffice! It is, however, the most important, and the most powerful weapon in the owner/doctor’s arsenal.
I tell doctors, time and time again, those who continually do well are those that continue to engage in frequent redesign!
This, however, does not necessitate a complete overhaul of the whole practice. On the contrary, what it really means is that you will refine systems, carefully consider the addition of better of technology, and better staffing that really sets your practices apart in terms of economic and personal satisfaction.
And you must continually provide your team with only the finest marketing and communications to get the job done.
Simplification, organization, but most especially, surety in their personal actions throughout the day while in contact with your patients and your community.
This is true in today’s time, but it is also the reason why we extensively teach doctors how to autopilot the whole system and how to get all of this “stuff” done.
Free Health Insurance Quotes – Securing Your Future Health
Healthcare Insurance is essential for avoiding circumstances where you fall ill and lack the money needed for the treatment. These health plans ensure that you and your family have adequate health coverage without the need to incur the large, avoidable costs. There is a common misconception that such plans are usually beyond the common mans’ reach. However, these plans are now available at affordable rates. All you are required to do is, shop around and compare as many free health insurance quotes as you can.
Free health insurance quotes are a common sight on websites these days, and you have a wide variety to choose from. You can obtain information about different kinds of plans offered in the market. Then you must analyze each and every feature of each quote and thoroughly compare it with the ones in the other offers. Adequate amount of time should be devoted to this work. The benefits you derive on getting insured must match your healthcare needs. Depending on how frequently you fall sick, or whether you require constant monitoring, you can choose a plan ideal for you. The flexibility offered by your policy in terms of visits to a specialist, is another feature you need to consider. Besides, your plan must provide adequate preventative care. Pediatric care is an important feature to look out for in case of free health insurance quotes with family plans.
For analyzing the costs effectively, the premium, the deductible and the so-called co-payments need to be considered. It is pointless to get a policy where you need to pay small amounts but it does not provide you with adequate coverage either. Guaranteed renewable plans must be preferred while comparing the free health insurance quotes. In the case of a policy which is not guaranteed renewable, the insurer may cancel it at his free will irrespective of whether you have paid up fully and on time. Rating of the insurance companies and customer services they provide are other things to look out for while comparing these free quotes.
Group insurance plans can be purchased at lower rates when you are a home business. This can be used to lower your personal insurance costs. Part-time workers in such home-based companies are also covered by such insurance quotes and policies. Your health quote should mention the benefits of utilizing the services of free clinics- checking the blood pressure, giving advices on simple medical problems and so on.
Tips For Auto Insurance Buyers – Car Insurance Online
People who are buying a car insurance contract for the first time find themselves either nervous or a little bit afraid but this need not be the case if you follow the given tips below…
Go online and search thoroughly the many companies that offer auto insurance and their quotes. You can also ask a friend in the insurance industry or a family member, and then compare their rates so that you will not be confused. You are advised to do this research before setting out for a Car insurance contract.
Access your vehicle to find out the type of coverage you will go for. If your car is old or it is going to be driven by many drivers in your home or it may even belong to a lien holder, then you may need to add towing coverage and your premium may likely be high. You also bear in mind how much you can be comfortable to part with monthly.
Shopping for the purpose of comparing rates used to be time consuming in the past but now there are several online sites where you can shop for quotes in the comfort of your home, so use the opportunity and go online to shop for your Auto Insurance quotes.
Your auto cover plan is very important if you must drive. It saves you a lot from car repair financing issues and problems; also, it secures your automobile which is your investment.
The best service provider for this will give you access to the best profession free consultation services on demand.
Where To Get This?
Is a Paperless Office Really a Possibility?
What are your practice’s goals for having an electronic medical records (EMR) system? It is important that your practice understands the answer to this question.
Do you want a truly paperless office?
Do you hope to make your practice more efficient overall?
Are you in preparation for ‘pay-for-performance’ reviews?
Do you expect electronic medical records to be the norm in the future?
Does any of it even seem possible?
When moving from a paper office to an electronic one, a challenge faced is what to do with the many paper-based forms that are currently in use at the practice. Some of these forms are federal and state requirements, while others are simply frequently used at the practice on a daily basis.
At our practice, we have so many forms, we don’t know the exact number. We’re putting a binder together which will help us evaluate which of the forms are truly necessary, which are gathering duplicate information, and which are relatively unused and can be discontinued.
Our goal was to enter as much documentation as we could to the EMR system. Many of the forms needed to be made into templates which could be filled in electronically. You’ll have to select the forms that need to be incorporated into the EMR system and which to fill out manually; the creation of custom templates costs time and money.
The paper forms will have to be scanned into the system and saved as images. The downside to this type of scanning solution is that the data stored in this way has limited uses. This ‘read-only’ data is not easily accessible for research or data mining. Still, some practices running on EMR systems have already discovered that some paper forms are integral elements in overall workflow, even if shredded after use at the end of the day.
One way to reduce paperwork without needing to switch to a full EMR system is e-Prescriptions. Prescriptions can be sent electronically to the patient’s pharmacy, without the need for a doctor to look around for a prescriptions pad and write it out by hand.
Also take into consideration the communication between medical practitioners – a majority of them won’t be ready for EMR in the immediate future. Estimates state that around 7 to 10% of all medical practices are currently using EMR. Some systems can create documents from the clinical exam, then either print them and send out by post, or transfer them to digital to send to a referring doctor by fax. The legal terms for transmitting medical information by email have become increasingly complex, and would require another full column to discuss properly.
If you are scanning all of your paper records into electronic format, you still might not be able to totally eliminate the use of paper at your practice. Some forms of paper record-keeping need to be kept for regulatory and legal reasons. So, don’t sell the file cabinets just yet. It could be quite a long time before we see all documentation stored electronically.
