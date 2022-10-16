Dave Ramsey Has Long-Term Care Insurance Planning Wrong

Those who continue to be very successful in private practice have an ever evolving vision about the way they want their life to be and then carefully design the way they want their practices to support their personal goals and dreams.

Never before have there been more simultaneous changes facing those amongst us who continue to choose the private ownership of a viable business, the entrepreneurial pathway.

Make no mistake about it. Private practice today is not for the indecisive or faint of heart. There are easier ways to make a living.

So the question becomes then, why would somebody choose this more challenging pathway over different and, in many respects, far easier routes?

In my opinion and in my experience as a private owner for many years and, now, as a consultant, those who continue to be successful recognize fully the immense rewards that only ownership and being 100 percent in-charge can bring.

Indeed, it is that same spirit that drives anybody that strives to stay on top in any worthwhile chosen endeavor.

There’s something about going to the office daily and knowing that you are the implementer, the creator, and the manager of your whole life. It is what really separates the private practice owner of today.

There is also the immense reward of knowing that you are part of a very small segment of humanity. In fact, you are at the absolute pinnacle of successful people!

But what really drives you and I down this pathway is the realization and ultimate human satisfaction that no challenge is too great and no single obstacle too big.

And given the complexities of the world we live in necessitates more effective systems than ever before and the leverage only powerful design can produce. Not to mention supplying our teams with impeccable tools.

So why then, does it sometimes seem to the outsider that a powerful practice is elusive and not attainable?

Almost universally, it is because the first secret of private practice mastery, the habit of continually visualizing “The end in mind” is neglected!

Most often, in my consulting time with doctors, failure in private practice results because doctors too often wait for far too long before making crucial changes in design.

Why is this so? I’ve often observed that it is simply because as good as doctors are at giving advice, they are often very reluctant to engage their coaches and mentors, especially those who have achieved similar goals or greater successes.

Another really big point. Jim Rohn said, one of the reasons many people do not do well is they do not have enough reasons to do well!

So if it’s been quite some time since you’ve really looked at the reasons that get you out of bed every day, what are you waiting for? Being very vigilant with your thoughts and always focusing on those reasons make even the most difficult of days seem a lot easier.

Once your “end in mind” is clearly delineated, powerful systems, and leverage, a team that shares your vision, is absolutely paramount to your success.

However, design alone will not suffice! It is, however, the most important, and the most powerful weapon in the owner/doctor’s arsenal.

I tell doctors, time and time again, those who continually do well are those that continue to engage in frequent redesign!

This, however, does not necessitate a complete overhaul of the whole practice. On the contrary, what it really means is that you will refine systems, carefully consider the addition of better of technology, and better staffing that really sets your practices apart in terms of economic and personal satisfaction.

And you must continually provide your team with only the finest marketing and communications to get the job done.

Simplification, organization, but most especially, surety in their personal actions throughout the day while in contact with your patients and your community.

This is true in today’s time, but it is also the reason why we extensively teach doctors how to autopilot the whole system and how to get all of this “stuff” done.