Do You Need a Family Law Attorney?
Unfortunately many people have issues that need to be settled in a court of law. Many of these issues are difficult ones that involve children. In order to make sure that everything is handled properly, people will usually retain the services of a family law attorney.
A family law attorney handles a variety of issues. Some of these issues include adoption, child support, visitation and custody, alimony, divorce, mediation, prenuptial agreements, and juvenile delinquency. The lawyer’s job is to listen to the client and then determine what will be the best legal solution to their problem.
One of the most common issues this type of lawyers deals with is divorce. Divorce is never an easy situation and it is one that can affect every member of the household. It is up to the lawyer to focus on the legal strain of divorce so that clients can focus on the wellbeing of their loved ones. Some of the issues that the family law attorney will focus on include child custody and visitation, child support, division of marital debts, sale or possession of the marital home, spousal support and temporary support and distribution of personal property, bank accounts, stocks, and other assets.
Custody issues are perhaps one of the toughest areas a family law attorney will handle for their clients. Custody can range from sole custody with no visitation, to custody equally shared between both parents. There are a variety of factors that a judge will consider when making a custody decision. Some of these include the capacity of each parent to provide the child with food, clothing, medical care and other material needs; the love, affection and emotional ties between each parent and the child; the mental and physical health of each parent; the moral fitness of each parent as it affects the child’s welfare; the home, school and community of the child; and how much responsibility each parent has previously taken in raising the child.
In some cases a lawyer must represent a grandparent in court. In many cases grandparents are forced to step in and raise their grandchildren, due to the parent’s issues with drugs, incarceration or even being deceased. Some parents will try to keep grandparents from seeing their grandchildren, regardless of how positive of a relationship they may have. The court always tries to consider what is best for the welfare of the child so it is always a good idea to have a lawyer in court to help people navigate through the complicated legal system.
A family law attorney has a very difficult job. Because they deal with so many different issues, it can be very difficult to decide who to hire. Potential clients are usually entitled to a free initial consultation with the lawyer to see if they actually provide the service that will be most beneficial. It is important for people to hire a lawyer that will work tirelessly for them and who has their best interests at heart.
Broadband Comparison – Get the Best Deal!
Since broadband Internet connections have been introduced, technology has been improving at a rapid pace and internet connections have been faster and much more easier to operate. But then why would anyone want to take out the time to conduct a broadband comparison? Aren’t all broadband companies offering the same thing? That’s a common misconception people have while choosing a broadband provider. They assume that all providers offer the same services at approximately the same price. You must check what you’re getting before choosing a service.
There are a whole lot of broadband providers across the world and they offer many different types of connections – DSL, ASDL, cable, wireless and a lot others. As a result, when a customer is choosing a broadband package he has many options to choose from. By carefully researching and comparing the different broadband connections available in the market, you are sure to find the right package for you- with the needed speed and the appropriate price.
These broadband comparison websites started in the UK about a couple of years ago. When BT was forced to open up their network to other providers due to the reduction in the price of high speed internet, consumers wanted to know more about what was being offered, as they had already done with other utilities. Initially the services would just list the providers with the name of the product, the basic details like speed and bandwidth limits, and the monthly price. But then additional details had to be put up like setup costs, contract lengths, special offers, etc when the users became more informed.
First of all, the user must consider what he will be doing on the Internet. If gaming is the primary use of Internet, a faster connection is well warranted. On the other hand, someone who will be using the Internet as a means of communication via e-mail or chat platforms will not require the same connection. One will require a faster speed and low download limit, while the other will require medium speeds and high download limit. As a rule, services with slower bit rate transmission speeds tend to cost less.
Providers of broadband Internet services are very competitive. Many offer in-house virus protection, web-hosting, blogs, e-mail servers and they may even include domain names in the cost of your monthly bill. However, these services usually aren’t free but might be required as part of the package.
If you’re wondering as to what the best way is to do a broadband comparison, you will need to know how to search and compare different aspects of each broadband provider’s business and home broadband services. The best and the most efficient way is to make a list of all the features you want from your broadband service. When you have a list prepared, you can easily siphon through the deals you need and the one’s you don’t so as to reach a list of potential providers. It is very difficult to find the one broadband provider who can meet all your expectations, therefore you may need to compromise on the issues you deem less important. Although, when a business organisation does a broadband comparison they have to find a provider who can render all the services they need.
The broadband providers in UK are numerous. There are several providers such as O2, Vodafone, T-mobile and others, so with such a wide array of services available for broadband comparison, it is recommended that you exactly know what services you need and what price you are willing to pay for them. By doing so, consumers can be sure to select the best connection to meet their needs.
Web Analytics And Why They’re Important
What’s the difference between web stats and web analytics? It’s a question we hear all the time. Well web stats can give you lots of information on traffic, search engine referrals and page downloads but they can be difficult to interpret by the average business user. Web Analytics on the other hand gives detailed information on visitor behaviour and is a much richer source of information for marketers.
Typically web analytics solutions collect session information for every visitor to your website. This data can then be analysed pretty much in any way you want. So you can find out which search engine and queries people are using to find you. But you can also study the behaviour of those users who went on to sign up to your service or make a purchase. Users can be segmented and followed through the site to identify patterns of behaviours. These patterns of behaviour can then help to identify which pages or content produce most sales or show up usability issues which cause users to exit your site.
Combine this with ability to overlay visitor data over a live copy of your website and you have a really powerful tool for developing your web strategy. Perhaps you have a button on your homepage that you want visitors click on and download a demo piece of software? The click through rate on this button is probably an important metric for your business. Does your web stats package tell you what the click through on this button is? Web analytics will not only tell you this but also allow you to track this metric over time. May be you decide to make the button more prominent or change the call to action. The analytics can tell you whether these changes have worked and suddenly you’re developing your site using objective information with a clear business strategy in mind.
If you manage some pay per click campaigns you are probably tracking the average cost per clicks you might even be using Google Conversion Tracking to give you some idea of the return on your advertising investment. Most web analytics packages can do this for AdWords and Overture but also for email campaigns as well so that you know which campaigns are the most profitable or effective in achieving your business objectives. However the real advantage over conversion tracking is that web analytics tells you what the visitor gets up to between the landing and final check out page.
With out web analytics you are pretty much driving your website blind but for a relatively small investment you can get the full dashboard plus satellite navigation.
Changing Facets Of Sexual Offences – An Indian Outlook
Man has learned and is able to control may of nature’s forces, but so long as he is unable to control the forces within himself, there can be no question of real civilization. Human culture has not carried things beyond putting a finer polish on its animal impulses i.e. physically reacting to external stimuli, without emotional bonding and intellectual analysis. The human race may have become more developed materially and technically, but it is not happier. The great mechanical and urban advancement is being achieved to the detriment of the integrity and character of the human being, which values are the barometer of its development level in the real sense.
Taylor Caldwell wrote-
“Man is never victorious, never defeated,
The looters yield their loot to the cheated,
Honesty and folly can never be parted,
The waters return to the hills from where they started.”
That is the ultimate Truth, Research may ultimately find that person involved in extramarital affairs get paralytic strokes, as nature reacts violently when disharmony is intentionally/deliberately created for every action has an equal and opposite reaction and whether one likes it or not, all karmas-physical, emotional and intellectual bear their fruits. There is always an ultimate justice.
Man is the first product of evolution who is capable of controlling his evolutionary destiny, Human being is constituted of five sense organs (eyes, ears, nose, tongue and flesh giving him the power of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch) emotions and intellect through which he perceives and analyses the other beings and nature around and express himself. In inter-personal relationships, more particularly when it relates to two different sexes, these five sense organs are used and on some occasions, their (mis) use results into an offence. Use of senses of smell and taste seldom lead to committal of any sexual offence but some movement of the eyes, some words spoken, sounds and noises made can be offensive and touch of flesh by way of bottom pinching, brushing past, embracing, indecent assault or rape would amount to suppression of will of the other by invading the privacy or the personal space which an individual requires for stable progression in life and will constitute sexual offences.
Every act of a human being whether on the physical, mental or intellectual plane of consciousness which leads to inflicting pain or suppression of the will of another being is an offence. All acts in the nature of offence done by a male human being against a female human being can be termed as sexual offence. Women are the victims of almost all sexual offences because the offenders, and they themselves think, they are unable and, therefore, unlikely to retaliate either with physical force or with recourse to law. They become victims and sacrificial lambs on the altar of the fragile male ego. They are the victims of a cozy belief that they go willingly to the slaughter.
As human beings co-exist in the social system, one of the most important aspects of criminal law and human contribution is to effectively and efficiently deal with this aspect of social aberration, and see that no only the offender is convicted, the victim compensated, but this offensive nature is controlled and the thoughts and energies of perpetrator and victim channelised into constructive fields of development. The criminal justice system will also have to be vigilant that in the existing dangerous state of exploitation of every human being by another, either for political or economic gains, false facts are not sought to be established or supposed leading to more evil than reform.
A significant number of writers have explored the psychology behind human behaviour and while Sigmund Freud place emphasis sex-motivated expressions, Karl Marx on the economic motivation, Nietszhe on the power motivation, the Bhagwat Gita rests on theory of functional sense, in the evolution process, the division into two sexes was brought about by nature only for the purpose of procreation of reproductivity of species and must, therefore, should have limited to monogamous relationship behind closed doors. But in the changing social environment it has come out on the roads and places of work and as a result of constant awareness, easy accessibility has resulted in increasing exhibition of sexuality and thereby the commission of sexual offences. Sexual offences are acts or expressions of violence and perversion unleashed on the weakest available female in the safest possible circumstances by the stronger male as a result of feelings of anger, frustration, depression, insecurity, deprivation and hostility and arising out of ignorance of his true nature of sat, chitta and ananda.
Sexual offences are covered under the following Acts of Parliament-
1. Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986
2. Indian Penal Code, 1860
3. Suppression of Immoral Traffic in Women and Girls Act, 1956
4. Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961
Obscenity and indecent representation of women
The sexual representation of women in cross-culture is an issue of grave concern. Obscenity is a threat to the purity of women’s sexuality and her modesty. It tends deflect an active involvement and participation so that men cannot be held to be at fault. Blame, however, lies with those who produce these obscene representations including the women who appear in it. Intelligent, well built and groomed, half clad women on the cover page of Cosmopolitan or Sports Illustrated-swimming suit issue all over the world provokes more sexuality than bare adivasi rustic females. Sex and violence in movies and media and erotic lucid details in best sellers or those which sell most is the material available to every citizen from rickshaw-pullers students to CEOs.
Eve-teasing, winking, staring, bottom pinching, improper toching, brushing past etc.
These sexual offences are becoming common amongst teenagers with urbanization and are morally committed in crowded places like college campus, public transport, fairs and fetes. These expressions are a result of sadistic tendencies and sick mentality of those human beings who cannot control their urges of indecently act towards fellow female beings in society. The reactions of the female give them the pleasure they had sought by violating the privacy of another individual. The male being feels elated about his superiority; he boasts about his acts amongst his peer group and thinks that he has achieved something great and unusual. Actions like these need immediate reaction from rational people and should be nipped in the nipped. An act which is demonical can never be appreciated and needs emphatic resistance. These cases may not get reported and, therefore, it is for the public and the citizens to be vigilant about them.
Sexual harassment
Sexual harassment contains elements of coercion, threat, and/or unwanted attention in a non-reciprocal relationship. In the University, sexual harassment of women by male faculty members undermines women as students or co-workers. Sexual harassment in this case may, therefore, take the following forms when man in position of control, influence or affect a woman’s job; career makes use of his authority and power to coerce the woman into sexual relations or to punish her refusal. In these cases the superior tends to take advantage of his position and the economic pressure leads to silent suffering.
Where in cases of sexual harassment men accused and found guilty of sexual harassment are professors and teachers, it becomes a serious issue and they should be suspended from their jobs or demoted from their posts, as students look up to their teachers as mentors and guides who are pillars of inspiration and place them on a pedestal and believe that they can do no wrong.
Sexual harassment at the workplace may include:
1. Verbal harassment of abuse.
2. Subtle pressure for sexual favors.
3. Sexist comments about the student’s clothing, body or sexual activities.
4. Unnecessary patting or pinching.
5. Leering or ogling at a woman’s body.
6. Constant brushing against a women’s body.
7. Demanding sexual favors accompanied by implied or overt threats concerning one’s job, marks, letters of physical assault.
Recently the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the matter of Rupan Deol Bajaj and Anr. Vs. K.P.S. Gill and Anr. 1995 (6) SCC 0194 has given directions to Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh to take cognizance upon the police report in respect of the offences under Section 354 and 509 IPC and try the case himself in accordance with Law. After a lapse of almost 8 years, a lady IAS Officer was successful in getting a senior police officer no less than D.G. Police, Punjab to the book, for outraging her modesty.
Immoral trafficking
The Suppression of Immoral Traffic in Women and Girls Act, 1956 remains practically in suspended animation. There has been an alarming increase in trading of women. A woman can be purchased in the open market for half the price of a buffalo. Ashwini Sarin, an Indian Express Correspondent reported the purchase of Kamla, a mother of six children from the circuit house for two thousand rupees only. A large area of Dholpur provides girls in abundance for sale. The plight of homeless girls in protection homes, which are meant for their rehabilitation but where they are, treated inhumanly and as barterable commodities it pitiable.
The birth of a girl child is still regarded as contemptible and some parents do not even hesitate in trading the body of their girl child for a few worthless dimes. Inhuman conditions in Agra Protection Home compelled two eminent law professors Dr. Upendra Buxi and Dr. Lotika Sarkar to move the Supreme Court for redress. It is on the record of the Supreme Court that the inhuman treatment, mental and physical torture, turned 19 of the girls into mental cases. The protection homes set up for proper and adequate care for homeless and handicapped women seem to have been converted into centers of torture frequented by sex hungry law enforcement and other power wielding officials.
The nefarious practice of flesh-trade and sex-exploitation is not confined within the territorial limits of this country. The case of Tulsa, a minor Nepali girl highlights the planned and well-established practice of importing poor foreign girls into the vice dens of big cities in India where brothels are run on a large scale. She was kidnapped from Thankot, a nature village in Nepal, brought to Bombay and sold to the brokers operating in the red-light area of Bombay. After being brutally used and abused, and becoming afflicted of many venereal diseases, because of the continuous sexual exploitation, when she was seen to be unfit for the brothel, she was kicked out and left on the streets. Fortunately she was admitted to a Government Hospital by a philanthropist, who also informed her family in Nepal about her whereabouts.
Sheela Barse, noted journalist and social worker, on the basis of her intensive study of criminal exploitation of women in India rightly remarks- “Kidnapped children, abducted as teenagers or lured to cities in young adulthood in the hope of employment and the lives of thousands of women are thereafter destined to be circumscribed by the four wall of sleazy brothels. All other deprived sections of society get at least sympathy but for prostitutes there is only ostracisation”.
Licentious life is destined for them. The continuous fear of torture by brothel operators looms large over them; their rights get rusted by dilution of enforcement efficiency and apathy. Members of anti-prostitution squads are won over by the flesh traders and made to share the booty of the flesh trade. Instead of discharging their duty by taking prompt action even on the receipt of a complaint, they deliberately remain indifferent and rather shield the anti-social element and thereby allow and encourage the criminal exploitation of the unfortunate and helpless poor women.
The height of the inefficiency in the system is revealed by the nexus between criminal dons and top officials when it is reported that top police and judicial officers of Bombay were present at a lavish party hosted by the under-world Kind in a posh hotel of Bombay. A two hour long video film showed about 15 police officers including the Assistant Commissioner of Police and some high Judicial Officers attending the party and freely mixing around with criminals of the wanted category. When the custodians of law are hand in glove with those who are actually running the whole criminal show what can be the fate of the rights of the weaker sex.
Rape
While all rapes result in total emotional devastation, child rapes particularly inflict gross physical damage on the victim. Rape is the most horrendous of the sexual offences even more disasters than murder for the victim continues to lead a traumatic life. Its gravity is not in the injury to the body, alone but in the injury to self-esteem and self-respect. The physical battling and assault which accompany rape are not only what constitutes rape but it is the injuries added to the insult.
Victims of this sexual assault have survived a horrifying, humiliating, degrading, brutalizing, angering, demeaning and dehumanizing experience. Rape is the most serious violation of a person’s body because it deprives the victims of both physical and emotional privacy and autonomy. When the offence of rape occurs, the victim’s sense of self as well as her body is abused without consent. She loses her most basic human need right: Control of her physical and emotional of self. The victim’s psychological response to rape primarily reflects her reaction to violation of self. Therefore, they deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion and assured that their decision of getting the accused to the book is respected.
The prevailing view, which with great respect needs reconsideration is, that women who cannot be held as chaste or innocent are not raped as their consent is presumed. Rape has nothing to do with innocence and chastity, nor does it require blood to be spilt or minds to be lost. The act of rape is the most violent abuse of a woman’s body, privacy, modesty, autonomy and will. It is an act of unrestrained hostility and anger, an assault unique in the degradation it inflicts. The suffering, mental agony and trauma it causes is profound and the scars that are imprinted on the memory of victim never heal completely. The community and the law must be responsible for the scarcely veiled threat “They’ll never believe you.”
This attitude became only too evident by the various decisions of the Hon’ble Courts as in the case of Raju Vs. State of Karnataka, 1994 (1) SCC 0453 better known as Hassan Case, the Hon’ble Supreme Court, centered its decision on the concept of “victim-precipitated rape”, a concept in which the victim is regarded as the cause of the crime often on such flimsy grounds as the alleged provocation of her attire, or past sexual.
In State of Rajasthan Vs. Narayan 1992 (3) SCC 615, the Hon’ble Supreme Court however observed that, even if there has been a delay of two to three days in lodging the criminal complaint such delay is usual as in the “Indian Society, being what it is, the victims of such a crime ordinarily consult relatives and are hesitant to approach the police since if involves the question of virtue and chastity of a married woman. A woman and her relatives have to struggle with several situation before a deciding to approach the police, more so when the culprit happens to be relative.” The Hon’ble Supreme Court, set-aside the acquittal order passed by the High Court and restored the order of conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court.
Distrust of rape complaints stems from the ease with which rape allegations can be made. There seems to be no reciprocal distrust stemming from the ease with which they can be denied and nearly always are. When a rapist leaves few physical scars on his victim, he usually claims in court that prosecutrix is lying, the allegations are false and that there was consent. The manner in which trials are conducted, gives the accused ample scope for showing that the woman’s behaviour was provocative and to cast sufficient doubt on her evidence. The attitude towards women who have been raped undoubtedly deters many victims from reporting their assault. Whether the victim conceals the rape of confronts the community with it, she is affected by the social implications of her involvement in such a sordid.
In a recent judgment i.e. Delhi Domestic Working Women’s Union vs. Union of India, 1995 (1) SCC 0014, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has analyzed the defects of the existing system. Firstly, complaints are handled are handled roughly and are not given such attention as is warranted. The victims, are humiliated by the police. The victims have invariably found rape trials a traumatic experience. The experience of giving evidence in court has been negative and destructive. The victims often say, they considered the ordeal to be even worse than the rape itself. Undoubtedly the court proceedings added to and prolonged the psychological stress they had to suffer as a result of the rape itself.
The Hon’ble Supreme Court quoted from Modern Legal Studies-Rape and the Legal Process by Jennifer Temkin, 1987 Edition, page 7:
“It would appear that a radical change in the attitude of defense counsel and judges to sexual assault is also required. Continuing education programmes for judges should include re-education about sexual assault. Changes in the substantive law might also be helpful in producing new ways of thinking about this type of crime.”
And Fox and Scherl, who studied “Patterns of response among victims of rape.” offered suggestions to help victims through the various stages of reaction. There is a typical emotional response to rape which occurs in three phases:
– acute reaction
– A period of integration and resolution in which the victim comes to terms with feelings of guilt and anger.
– Depression and numbness which the victim feels.
– Some may also need to go through a period of guilt and self-punishment.
The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India further indicated broad parameters in assisting the victims of rape.
1. The complainants of sexual assault cases should be provided with legal representation. It is important to have someone who is well-acquainted with the criminal justice system. The role of the victim’s advocate would not only be to explain to the victim the nature of the proceedings, to prepare her for the case and to assist her in the police station and in court but to provide her with guidance as to how she might obtain help of a different nature from other agencies, for example, mind counseling or medical assistance. It is important to secure the continuity of assistance by ensuring that the same person who looked after the complainant’s interest in the police station represents her till the end of the case.
2. Legal assistance will have to be provided at the police station since the victim of sexual assault might very well be in a distressed state upon arrival at the police station. The guidance and support of a lawyer at this stage and whilst she was being questioned would be of great assistance to her.
3. The police should be under a duty to inform the victim of her right to representation before any questions are asked of her and that the police report should state that the victim was so informed.
4. A list of advocates willing to act in these cases should be kept at the police station for victims who do not have a particular lawyer in mind or whose own layer is unavailable.
5. The advocate shall be appointed by the court, upon application by the police at the earliest convenient moment, but in order to ensure that victims are questioned without undue delay, advocates should be authorized to act at police station before leave of the court is sought or obtained.
6. In all rape trials anonymity of the victim must be maintained, as far as necessary.
7. It is necessary, having regard to the Directive Principles contained under Article 38(1) of the Constitution of India to set up Criminal Injuries Compensation Board. Rape victims frequently incur substantial financial loss and some are too traumatized to continue in employment.
8. Compensation for victims shall be awarded by the court on conviction of the offender and by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board. Whether or not a conviction has taken place. The Board will take into account pain, suffering and shock as well as loss of earnings due to pregnancy and the expenses of child birth if this occurred as a result of the rape.
Some steps that should be taken while dealing with such sexual offences and some suggestions:
1. The victim of a sexual attack should first and foremost be taken to any institute which is in the form of women’s and children hospital, so that the health and safety of the victim which should be the prime concern can be taken care of.
2. Going to a hospital as soon as possible after the assault is extremely important for several reasons :-
a. The victim may need immediate medical attention.
b. Tests for pregnancy, venereal disease and AIDS.
c. recording of medical for prosecution of the offence committed.
1. Preferably, during such a sensitive stage of after-offence care, a female attendant/nurse should be the one who should deal with the victim who has undergone such physical and emotional traumatic experience.
2. When the victim is interviewed by the police, there should always be a female police officer to conduct such interview, considering the emotional and traumatic state of the individual the questions generally asked at this time makes the victim recounting the assault, including what force, threats weapons, the assailant may have used, questions as to what happened before and after the assault may also be asked, which may deem harsh, invasive, insensitive, but which often are necessary for investigating the crime.
3. Lie detector test? A polygraph is a machine that measures bodily functions, such as heart rate, breathing rate blood-pressure. The accused person is asked firstly such questions that have nothing to do with the assault and then ask question concerning specific details of the assault. The changes in the heart-rate, breathing rate, and blood-pressure are used to indicate degree of truthfulness. Though results of polygraph examination are not admissible in the courts, but still can be quite helpful in giving right kind of leads to the police in their investigations.
4. Plea bargaining- The concept of plea-bargaining is new to Indian system, but although not an ideal solution, it may sometimes benefit the victim. In cases where it is difficult to prove all the elements of the higher offence for lack of sufficient evidence then the prosecution may plea-bargain with him to admit his guilt in a lower offence and be liable for a reduced sentence. The victim will not have to endure the trauma of a trial through which they are forced to relieve the trauma once under-gone.
5. Sweeping legal reforms are essential, not small adjustments to the sentencing policy or quibbling over age limits. Reforms must give equal status to the word of the complainant and the accused in court and must put into perspective the crime’s sexual element.
6. The corroboration requirement must be dropped as the present practice is grossly offensive to women, and discriminatory. Evidence relating to the sexual reputation of the complainant has to be made inadmissible. Consent should not be assumed on the basis of sexual reputation, sexual behaviour with other persons or lack of physical injuries. The law, as it stands today, does not take into account the mental anguish caused by sexual attack.
7. Public censure- In order to curb these vile urges which overpower men and lead to commission of sexual offences violating the mind, body and soul of the victims? I.e. female, the perpetrators should be publicly censured. The offender’s name, place of residence, the particulars of the offence, punishment imposed alongwith his photograph should be published in news papers and other sources of mass medial i.e. T.V. Radio, Local cable operators and even on Internet at the expenses of the offender. Sec. 74 C of the Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 1978 contemplates public censure; Sec. 375 to 377 must also be included in Sec. 74 C (3) of the 1978 Bill. This kind of adverse publicly of the accused, would deter future offenders to resist from indulging in such shameful crimes and the fear of maligning the name and status to his family may also keep a check on such reckless urges.
8. Gender education is necessary for it will promote understanding between males and females, which will encourage men to identify with women, which will remove the ease with which men can depersonalize women, which will blur the daunting and destructive edges of masculinity and femininity.
Analysis of the offender will provide some clues to deal with him. Researchers have established that majority of sexual offences are committed in cases where the female is known to the male. In these cases girls of tender age and development fall easy prey to elder male members. The other cases are either by way of retribution by a caste against another or by those who have developed a sadistic tendency.
The punishment factor of a prison sentence for rape is considerably undermined by its erratic application. Only a very small percentage of men who commit rape get punished for it by imprisonment. More than half the cases are not reported. Of the reported half the men do not eventually go to prison for the crime so long as half the men tried, do not deserved prison sentences the notion of rape-being one of the most serious crimes seems farfetched.
Dowry deaths, bride burning
A survey on “Why women burn? conducted by Sunjay Suri and Sevanti Niham, brings forth the oppressive attitude towards women on her giving birth to a female child. The survey published in parts, shows society treats women as a chattel and no effort is made to change the attitude of men towards women.
Of late there has been an alarming increase in cases relating to harassment, torture, abetted suicides and dowry deaths of young innocent brides. This growing cult of violence and exploration of young brides, though keeps on sending shock waves to the civilized society whenever it happens, continues unabated. There is a constant erosion of the basic human values of tolerance and the spirit of “live and let live” lack of education and economic dependence of women have encouraged the greedy perpetrators of the crime.
The Dowry Prohibition Act was enacted in 1961 and has been amended from time to time but his piece of social legislation keeping in view the growing menace of the social evil, also does not appear to have served much purpose as dowry seekers are hardly brought to book and convictions recorded are rather few.
Awakening of the collective consciousness is the need of the day. Change of heart and attitude is what is needed. If man were to regain his harmony with others and replace hatred, greed, selfishness and anger by mutual love, trust and understanding and if the woman were to receive education and become economically independent, the possibility of this pernicious social evil dying a natural death will not remain a distant dream only. The legislature, realizing the gravity of the situation has amended the laws and provided for stringent punishment in such cases and even permitted the raising of presumptions against an accused in cases of unnatural deaths of the brides within the first seven years of their marriage.
The role of courts, under the circumstances assumes greater importance and it is expected that the courts would deal with such cases in a more realistic manner and not allow the criminals to escape on account of procedural errors or technicalities as then the criminal would receive encouragement and the victims of crime would be totally discouraged if the crime goes unpunished.
The courts are expected to be sensitive in cases involving crime against women. The verdict of acquittal made by the trial court in this case is an apt illustration of the lack of sensitivity on the part of the trial court. It recorded the verdict of acquittal on mere surmises and conjectures and disregarded the evidence of the witnesses for wholly insufficient and insignificant reasons. It ignored the vital factors of the case without even properly discussing the same.
An important aspect of human development or progress is to rise from its mere animalistic physical existence to reach a higher emotional, intellectual and spiritual plane. On the intellectual and spiritual planes of consciousness there is no question of sex discrimination. Sexual offences are also committed on an emotional plane, which will need a deeper look and serious efforts if we have to co-exist and undertake positive development. It is this lower nature with its animal qualities that must be conquered by the spirit within man in order that he may become truly a human being. The control of lower instinct is necessary in order that human being rises higher.
As long as the satisfaction of the appetite and lust of the flesh is included in man’s ideals and aims, he can never rise above the plane of animalism. Flesh here refers to man’s material nature which violates the spirit. Is opposed to an exclusive of it. Mere animalistic sexual expression has no more places in our civilization than would mud-huts serve as modern houses. But in our pseudo-civilization worse than animalistic sexual misuses are indulged in and condoned. Laws condemning them exist on paper but have no teeth to punish the guilty or warn the like-minded. There can be no question of real civilization until a relentless campaign against the domination of sexual urges is well on its way. A lessening of the overwhelming influence of sex is necessary before the race can claim a semblance of true culture and of becoming spiritualized, where there are no sexual offences.
Is Offline Marketing Back From the Dead?
Traditional forms of marketing have had a pretty hard time over the past five years. Falling revenues, a mass exodus towards digital media and questions of their relevance in a modern online-based world. But now something interesting has happened – the tide has changed. Television and radio companies are announcing better results, the line between digital and traditional media has become increasingly blurred, and marketing experts and journalists are beginning to admit that traditional marketing still does, and always will, play an extremely important part in the marketing mix.
So why the sudden shift in focus?
What seems like quite a sudden shift in opinion is actually related to a number of ‘slow-burning’ factors, the most important of which is how technology, and more importantly the way in which we use technology, is changing. Mobile phones are a great example of this – the technological development and consumer uptake of new technology in this sector over the past 18 months has been astonishing.
We now live in a society where the Internet is widely accessible to the vast majority of the population at their fingertips and at any time. At the same time, the success of tablet devices such as the iPad has made the consumption of the Internet even more portable.
But how does this benefit traditional media and marketing methods? Surely this new technology will make it even more obsolete? Interestingly, the reality is actually quite the opposite.
The emergence of this portable online technology is blurring the lines between what we like to call ‘digital’ and what we call ‘traditional’ media and marketing channels. Let me give you a couple of examples:
1. The recent launch of The Daily, the first ever iPad only online newspaper is a joint venture between Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Apple. If you read The Daily on your iPad you’ll know that it’s laid out like a traditional newspaper (not a news website) – the only difference is it’s being displayed on your tablet device. This is an example of a traditional publishing company updating the way in which it’s content is consumed. So if you, as a company, decide to advertise in this publication are you advertising ‘traditionally’ or ‘digitally’? Hard to say really.
2. Imagine your standing at a bus stop and a billboard advertisement catches your eye. Let’s say it has an offer on it that you’d like to find out more about. You don’t have to wait until you get home to do it anymore (and let’s face it you would have forgotten by then anyway!), you can access it right now on your mobile phone. The chances are there may even be a barcode on the advert that you can scan using your mobile phone to take you straight the additional content. Either way the advertiser has caught your eye using the advert and, with the use of new technology, has managed to make you take action there and then. So if you, as a company, invest in an outdoor marketing campaign and lead customers to an online offer after they take immediate action are you advertising ‘traditionally’ or ‘digitally’? Again, it’s pretty hard to say.
These are just two examples. Think about how we now consume so many things differently – radio, newspapers, television, the Internet, shopping, promotions, etc. So the lines between traditional and digital marketing are becoming increasingly blurred. Digital technology, such as that I’ve just highlighted, is becoming completely ingrained into our society. It’s no longer the case that the Internet is an entity that we consume when at home on our computers or at work – it’s there at our fingertips all the time and it’s changing the way in which we do everything – even advertise our businesses.
Traditional marketing was never dead (hate to say I told you so!)
Actually I’m lying, I love to say I told you so! The point I’m making though is that traditional marketing has never been dead – when you think about it the idea that when something new comes along it automatically means the old is completely obsolete it’s pretty ridiculous really.
The best marketing results always arise for the companies that understand that a good marketing strategy is about pulling together online and offline marketing activities. Traditional media such as outdoor or television can be a great way of building a brand and engaging interest but how do you make the consumer take action and engage with you on an ongoing basis? That’s often where online marketing comes in and it’s through creating the perfect blend of online and offline channels that the best results come from. Multi-channel marketing strategies aren’t just reserved for the multi-billion pound companies either – this can still be done with more modest marketing budgets.
Let’s stop talking about ‘online marketing’ and ‘digital marketing’
Hopefully what I’ve highlighted is that digital and traditional forms of marketing are becoming blurred to the point that it actually no longer makes sense to refer to them as separate entities. A marketing strategy that gets results will inevitably be one that utilises a perfect blend of marketing channels all pulled together by a strong, consistent message. So isn’t it time we stopped worrying about whether something is offline or online, traditional or digital, and just focus on building more successful marketing strategies? I think so, what do you think?
The Best Cell Phone Plan & Cell Phone Deals Can Now Be Found in Virtual Franchise Stores
There are a lot of companies out there nowadays that offer some pretty good deals on wireless service plans and cell phones. Metro PCS and Boost Mobile, for example, offer an unlimited monthly calling plan for $40 dollars and $50 dollars respectively. Plus, most mobile phone companies now give away a free phone with one of their service plans. Of course, you will have to keep in mind that most carriers still require contracts and will penalize you for breaking a contract early–and the phone you can get for free won’t necessarily be top of the line. Something revolutionary is happening in the wireless industry, however. T-Mobile, Sprint and a company called Liberty International have teamed up to offer customers the chance to get their cell phone bill for free and a way to make money.
The best cell phone plan and cell phone deal can now be found in what can be called a virtual wireless franchise store. The cellular industry is highly competitive due to the potential profits that are available. This has caused some companies to become more imaginative in their approaches to attracting new customers. One of those ways is this special offer from T-Mobile, Sprint and Liberty International.
So, if you are looking for a good deal in the cell phone market, or want to start a home based business in the mobile phone industry, you can now get a good discount on a top of the line phone, your cell phone bill for free, and start your own virtual wireless franchise, all at the same time.
What is Natural Human Growth Hormone (HGH)?
Natural, or homeopathic Human Growth Hormone (HGH), is considered to be the latest defense in reversing the aging process and revitalizing the weary body. Human Growth Hormones are produced in the pituitary gland and acts on the liver and other tissues to stimulate the production of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which is responsible for cell growth. As we get older, our bodies reduce the amount of HGH production which many believe contributes to the loss of muscle mass, weight gain, reduced bone density, poor sleep, sexual dysfunction, loss of mental acuity, and skin aging.
In 1990, The New England Journal of Medicine published a study touting the positive effects of HGH on 12 men. For eighteen years, that study has been used to extol the wonders of Natural Human Growth hormone supplements. Before you decide to ingest these supplements, there are a few facts to consider.
Natural Human Growth Hormone supplements do not contain Human Growth Hormone. They are amino acids that merely support the production of HGH. Any product that contains HGH must be prescribed by a licensed physician. The use of HGH in a clinical setting is limited mainly to children and adults with deficient HGH levels and other pituitary disorders such as tumors.
Natural Human Growth Hormone Supplements have not been proven to advance physical well-being and health in any long-term clinical study. Considering that HGH is a hormone, it is not advised to use a “hormone stimulating” product unless you have a deficiency. The Endocrine System is a delicate ecosystem that should not be tampered with by an Internet-based store without a doctor’s supervision.
In recent years, Federal and State Governments have cracked down on wellness centers and web-based stores that offer Natural HGH products as a cure for a number of illnesses. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate the ingredients in dietary supplements and can only require that the language used to sell these products is truthful. With so many products on the market, it is difficult to know whether you are using a product that contains harmless amino acids or if you are ingesting harmful substances repackaged from overseas.
It is never wise to self-medicate or self-diagnose. If you are feeling sluggish or notice any other health concerns, please consult your doctor. The symptoms these HGH supplements are supposed to treat, could be the result of a serious underlying medical condition that could exacerbated by these supplements.
There is no quick way to optimal health. Don’t waste your money on these misleading wonder products. Those late night infomercials are not designed to be truthful and accurate, they are geared to remove the cash from your wallet.
