Email Autoresponder Review: GVO/Pureleverage V Infusionsoft

Pin 0 Shares

Should you go for the GVO autoresponder or get the Infusionsoft autorespondor instead? In this autoresponder review, we discuss both products as objectively as possible.

GVO autoresponder has made its mark in the industry already as perhaps the most cost-effective email marketing tool out there. Email marketers love this product because of various reasons, which are discussed in this autoresponder review.

Infusionsoft is a comprehensive sales and marketing software for small businesses and is much more than just an autoresponder. It is also a CRM software in addition to being an all-in-in email marketing tool. We are only concerned with the Infusionsoft autoresponder here in this autoresponder review, and that will be our focus.

Email Deliverability

Email deliverability is perhaps the most important thing you would expect from an autoresponder. So what does the term mean? Just that the emails sent by your autoresponder are delivered to the subscriber’s inbox, and don’t get banished to the Spam folder. Many autoresponders have a horrible email deliverability, which really defeats the purpose of buying them. Infusionsoft autoresponder has a very good email deliverability. And GVO autoresponder probably has the best email deliverability in the business – it’s that good, and that’s why internet marketers love it so much.

Pricing

If there is one thing that is instantly noticeable about Infusionsoft autoresponder, it’s that it is a very expensive product. Its basic plan starts at $200/month, and holds 2500 contacts. But, to get all the features, you will have to get the $300/month plan. That’s not it – you will have to pay a setup fee of $2000 to get started!

And GVO autoresponder? Are we really making a comparison here? Well, GVO has two plans, one costs you $10/month and holds 5,000 contacts, and the other costs $15/month and holds 10,000 contacts.

We have a clear winner here!

Features

As said earlier, Infusionsoft is much more than just an autoresponder – it is a comprehensive small business package. It can help you take your business on an autopilot, take personalization to a whole new level, accelerate or decelerate your emails and more.

GVO autoresponder does not offer as many features, and it cannot, considering it costs so much lesser than what Infusionsoft does. But it does have some great features such GVOConference, which helps you host your own webinars, the Easy Video Producer, using which you can host videos.

Ease of Use

GVO autoresponder has a simple, easy and highly intuitive interface. It’s easy to learn and can be used by just about anyone. It takes less than 30 minutes to understand, and you will get started in no time at all.

In comparison, Infusionsoft autoresponder involves a steep learning curve. It’s hard to really come to grips with it if you are not comfortable with technology. You need a lot of patience and hard work to pick up the basics of using Infusionsoft.

Most people don’t even make the effort to learn – they just hire techies from India or Philippines on freelance websites such as oDesk or Elance to manage their Infusionsoft account for them. This only adds to the expense on Infusionsoft. Clearly, Infusionsoft has great features, but it’s not for everyone.

Affiliate Program

GVO autoresponder has a terrific affiliate program where you can make a lot of money. GVO offers $100 for every 5 members you register in a week. For 25 referrals in a month, you can earn commissions of up to 300% on GVO, which is as high as it gets. It’s possible to make $2000/month, just from GVO commissions. There is no entry fee to be paid to be included in the GVO affiliate program.

Infusionsoft’s affiliate program starts with a distinct disadvantage. You need to pay an entry fee of $500 just to get approved for it! Also, to remain in the program, you should make at least 10 sales per year. But the commissions are huge – you can earn $1500 per sale.

The Bottom Line

GVO autoresponder and Infusionsoft autoresponder are both completely different products. GVO is a cost-effective email marketing tool for the average email marketer, while Infusionsoft is a pricey all-in-one marketing and CRM solution for a small business. It’s not fair to compare the two, as both have their own target audience. Clearly, if you are a young, up and coming internet marketer, you will prefer GVO to Infusionsoft. Frankly, most people cannot afford Infusionsoft.