Ex-Fbi Agent Timothy Thibault Declines Interview With Judicial Republicans Due To Agency Bias

Former FBI agent Timothy Thibault declined an interview requested by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee about politicization at his agency, saying he could not speak about ongoing investigations.

GOP lawmakers requested information from Mr. Thibault last month about the FBI’s approach to probing President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Regarding the interview request, as the subject involves sensitive law enforcement information and/or ongoing investigations, our client is unable to accept this invitation at this time,” reads- on in an October 7 letter from his attorney.

Mr Thibault resigned after a 30-year career at the FBI amid revelations of his partisan leanings on social media, when he headed the agency’s public corruption unit.

Mr. Thibault’s attorney added that his client no longer has access to any FBI materials or is in possession of any FBI laptops, cell phones or other electronic devices.

The former agent’s conduct has come under scrutiny from Republicans, as more than a dozen whistleblowers have raised allegations of political bias within the FBI. Mr. Thibault has been accused of suppressing information that could benefit the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Darrell Issa of California, who originally sent the request, responded by calling on the defense of Mr. Thibault’s attorney to respect an ongoing investigation and sensitive information as a “baseless” excuse.

The trio also rejected the idea that Mr. Thibault no longer has access to his FBI files, citing their requests to have official and personal records related to their investigation. Lawmakers also asked him to prove that he was taking all necessary steps to preserve documents related to their investigation.

Mr. Jordan, the committee’s top Republican, has pledged to investigate allegations of political bias within the FBI if his party wins a majority in November. Lawmakers reiterated those actions in their response.

“Our request that you appear for a transcribed interview remains outstanding,” they wrote. “Your testimony is necessary for our oversight, and you can be assured that Committee Republicans will continue to pursue this case through the 118th Congress.”