Connect with us

Blockchain

Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. 
  • FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume.
  • The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Fantom (FTM) price movement has had a rough time as the price of Fantom (FTM) shows little or no sign of price bouncing off from its downtrend price formation against tether (USDT). The crypto market recently faced a slight setback with Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropping from $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) news indicated an increase in inflation, which affects the price of BTC and altcoins. (Data from Binance)

Fantom (FTM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Given the sharp decline in the crypto market after the release of the CPI news, the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours and then back up to a range high of $19,800 before rejection back to $19,200. With the possibility of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) rising to a high of 45%, altcoins could suffer more if BTC retraces. 

After dropping to a low of $0.22, the price of FTM bounced off this region as price rallied to a high of $0.42, but the price was soon met with more rejection to the weekly low.

FTM currently trades at $0.2 as the price faces resistance to breaking higher; FTM needs to bounce off this region price has found itself as price dropping lower could lead to more sell-off for holders as there would be more panic for FTM price. FTM needs to breakout this downtrend price formation for the price to have opportunities to trend higher; if the price continues this way, we could see retesting the region of $0.15.

Weekly resistance for the price of FTM – $0.25.

Weekly support for the price of FTM – $0.15

Price Analysis Of FTM On The Daily (1D) Chart

Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues Will Price Break The Downtrend
Daily FTM Price Chart | Source: FTMUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for the price of FTM has been more of a struggle to avoid going lower than breaking out of the downtrend. FTM’s price has since struggled after failing to hold support.

FTM’s price trades at $0.2 as the price continues its movement below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA); the price of $0.5 and $0.24 corresponds to the 200 and 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher. 

The current market is not favorable for FTM but undoubtedly is one of the great crypto projects that would pick as the market bounces from its downtrend movement.

Daily resistance for the price of FTM – $0.24-$0.35.

Daily support for the price of FTM – $0.2.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

MetaMask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

Metamask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank
google news
  • With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day.
  • Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising.

The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.

Instead of waiting for their funds to clear, MetaMask users may now quickly fund their cryptocurrency wallets with bank transfers.

The blog article by ConsenSys suggested that quick ACH transfers through Sardine are superior to alternative options for certain consumers. Limits on how much money may be sent, or denied transactions, whether using a cryptocurrency exchange or a credit card, might reduce the convenience of certain payment options.

Sardine to Bear Full Responsibility

With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day for more than 30 different tokens using the Sardine platform. Concerns concerning security may be raised in light of the fact that instantaneous conversions and transactions are possible. MetaMask said in a Twitter post, “Sardine’s payment system helps combat fraud,” but did not elaborate.

More information may be found on the Sardine website, where it is boasted that the company’s creators “built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled both Coinbase and Revolut.” As an added bonus, the company boasts that its technology can spot three times as much fraud as competing solutions, and that its customers are 90% less likely to be victims of identity theft while using its service than those who go elsewhere.

The company is confident in its capacity to deal with and prevent fraud since it guarantees that Sardine will bear full responsibility for any chargebacks or refunds made by other business customers. And it has a lot of financial support; only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising round spearheaded by Andreessen Horowitz.

Recommended For You:

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Ethereum Users

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Actor Anthony Hopkins NFT Collection Sold in 7 Minutes

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

The Fate Of Nfts In The Crypto Winter
google news

The first NFT art collection by Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, named “The Eternal Collection,” sold out on NFT marketplace OpenSea in under seven minutes.

The collection is a series of over a thousand original artworks commemorating the actor’s decades-long Hollywood career, with visual references to his roles in films like Silence of the Lambs, for which he won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter, and television shows like Westworld.

The promotion for the project states that the works, which have titles like “The Eternal,” “The Jester,” and “The Lover,” are “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” throughout his career.

Exclusive Benefits Along With NFTs

Collaborating with Orange Comet Inc., a Los Angeles-based NFT and Web3-focused design business whose founders include Hollywood producer Dave Broome, ex-NFL star Kurt Warner, and vocalists Gloria and Emilio Estefan, the collection is the result of their efforts. But technological difficulties plagued the rollout, and it was delayed by 45 minutes or so because of “high demand.”

In addition to the digital artwork, purchasers will have the possibility to earn tangible benefits such as a private brunch with Hopkins, a signed print of the artwork, and audio excerpts of Hopkins elucidating the symbolic significance of the many archetypes.

Hopkins has explored the visual arts before. The actor, who says he began painting in the late 1940s, had his first exhibition in 2015 at the Hawaii-based Harte International Galleries. Since then, the actor has shown his semi-abstract portraits and landscapes at galleries in London, New York, Edinburgh, and Las Vegas.

Recommended For You:

Kharkiv Art Museum To Sell Artwork as NFT With Binance

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Transactions in Chinese Digital Currency Exceed 100 Billion Yuan

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 16, 2022

By

Taiwan’s Central Bank Ramps Effort To Launch Interest-Free Cbdc Soon
google news

21 mins ago |