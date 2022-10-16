Pin 0 Shares

The Savoy

Strand, London-Five Star Hotels In London

The Savoy in London is the first of the Savoy group of hotels and restaurants which opened in August 6, 1889. This hotel is one of the best hotels in London, England. It was built by impresario Richard D’Oyly Carte with profits that came from his Gilbert and Sullivan operas.

A pioneer -Five Star Hotels In London

A lot of people don’t know but The Savoy started it all. From the time it was built, it was destined to be one of the five star hotels in London. The Savoy is the pioneer of luxury hotels in London, England. It is the first hotel in Britain that introduced elevators (supplied by the American company Otis), electric lights throughout the hotel, prototypes of telephones and en-suite bathrooms. Ten years after its establishment, The Savoy was proclaimed as the most luxurious hotel in the city of London and still holds true to its title.

Older but better-Five Star Hotels In London

Years passed and the hotel business realm in London expanded drastically. Competition is tighter and harder for business owners. But a century of experience in business solidified Savoy’s reputation that no one could ever defeat. In fact, a three-year of restoration is nothing but a quirk. In 2007, The Savoy shut-down for extensive restoration and reconstruction. The budget for the intricately planned renovation was worth a king’s ransom. Total refurbishment cost was £220 million. A worth of £3,000 of famous memorabilia and furnishings was also auctioned.

The new Savoy is nothing but better. The Edwardian inspired hotel maintained its theme. The lobby was grander. The walls are adorned with precious embellishments fit for a royalty visit. Every piece compliments the interiors. Every room is warm and inviting.

Celebrities’ choice-Five Star Hotels In London

The Savoy possesses and enviable location. Situated at the heart of London’s theater district, next to River Thames, it gives its visitors a picturesque setting of the nature and the city. The prominent hotel housed numerous guests. From celebrities to future nation leaders. Claude Monet and James whistler stayed at The Savoy frequently. They rested and drew inspiration from the famous River Thames. The management even named one of its suites to Monet.

Celebrities that visited The Savoy include Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Fred Astaire, Lionel Barrymore, George Bernard Shaw and Babe Ruth. Future King Edward VII was also an early visitor. Recent decades celebrity visitors, to name a few, are Christian Dior, Julie Andrews, Lena Horne, Barabara Streisand, George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimi Hendrix, U2, the Beatles, Elton John and Led Zeppelin.

Desirable spot-Five Star Hotels In London

Located in Central London, at the heart of the bustling London’s most famed theatre district, The Savoy offers a variety of tourism and activities. The hotel itself represents a rich storied past but is also adjacent to renowned heritage sites like the Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey. Visit the Globe theatre and revisit the Shakespearean age. Stroll or horseback ride at Hyde Park or cruise the river Thames at your indulgence.

For posh shopping experience, trip to Sloane Street for genuine luxury brands. If you like the good, old-fashioned way, visit Savile Row – the home of classic British tailors. If golf is your game, head on to Wentworth Club near the Windsor Castle.

Superb dining-Five Star Hotels In London

Since its opening in 1889, The Savoy Grill continues to serve with culinary excellence. Once headed by the legendary chef Auguste Eksofe, the famed restaurant now possesses two Michelin stars. Chef Patron Stuart currently serves as the head of the culinary staff oversees a lengthy and classic menu that goes back to the classic Escoffier-inspired grill rooms. Light dining and British afternoon tea and delights are served at the Thames Foyer. For delectable French cuisine, the River Restaurant is the perfect spot.