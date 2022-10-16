Finance
Getting Online Instant Term Life Insurance Quotes Is Swift And Effortless
With technology permeating every part of life, people want instant solutions and answers to all their questions. No one wants to wait around or spend time talking to people in order to get answers. With an Internet connection and an ordinary PC, you can now get instant term life annuity quotes at home or office. Just visit the website of a popular search engine and you can get multiple websites that will offer you insurance quotes. Using these sites helps in evaluating and selecting the right insurance policy that much easier.
Most instant term life annuity quotes require the applicant to answer a standard questionnaire that will provide the insurance provider with information regarding the age, address, medical history and such. Using this information, you will receive a quote with an approximate cost and other terms and conditions. It is extremely important that you answer the questionnaire truthfully so that the insurance company can underwrite the suitable coverage that you will suit your needs.
Take into consideration the following points when looking online for instant term life insurance quotes:
• Get complete information on the insurance company that will be underwriting your policy
• The insurance company’s financial rating
• The terms and conditions they offer to ensure smooth payout to beneficiaries
• The different policies that the company offers
• If all the policies require a health exam
• Is there a money back guarantee on the policy
In order to make an informed decision on the best company and policy to select, each applicant must be clear on the above points. Knowing the answer to these points will allow applicants to select the company with the best life annuity rates that they can afford. A money back guarantee allows the applicant to have a take an insurance policy for a limited period. After this, if you do not wish to go ahead with the policy you can get your entire money refunded. This is a very attractive option to those who are confused about the many insurance policies available in the market and do not know which to choose.
Purchasing life insurance online is the same as going through an agent with some added advantages. It is quicker, you can get much better life insurance rates by comparing different policies of different companies and you need not listen to endless sales talk from different insurance agents trying to sell their particular policies or spend hours visiting different insurance companies and getting information about their policies.
Term life insurance has two broad categories – level premium term and yearly renewable term. Life insurance rates will vary depending on which category you choose. Under each category, there could be many variations offered by different insurance companies. Most people are attracted by low life insurance rates and making online comparisons is one way to find the company with the lowest rate. However, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully for low rate does not equal the best policy.
Another advantage of getting online quotes is that you can get individualized quotes depending on your particular medical history. This can help people match their health profile with the best life insurance policy. Those with unhealthy lifestyles like smoking or drinking will attract higher life insurance rates. So, change your lifestyle by stopping smoking and drinking if low rates are your main criteria when choosing a life insurance policy. The three main categories of life insurance rate plans are – preferred, preferred plus and standard.
Those who wish to qualify for the first two categories need to undergo a medical test that will include cholesterol and blood pressure tests among others. If they pass these tests with flying colors, then they can get the preferred rate. Those who do not have any history of drinking, smoking or drug problems and with excellent health can qualify for the preferred plus rate. Those with a few health problems will qualify for the standard rate which could be higher than the first two. There are some companies which offer those with medical problems or poor lifestyle and who do not wish to go through a medical test the option of taking a ‘no exam’ policy. While this policy can simplify the eligibility process for an insurance policy, it will also attract much higher rates than a policy which requires a medical test.
Life Insurance and Critical Illness Insurance. Cancer Tests To Increase Women’s Premiums
Ladies, if your mother or any other female blood-line relatives have a history of breast or ovarian cancer then from next year onwards, you could face higher insurance premiums. You could even be refused cover altogether.
When these women apply for life and critical illness cover, the insurance industry wants to ask them whether they have been tested for the gene mutations BRCA1 or BRCA2. These are the gene complications that increase the chances of them developing these cancers. But before the insurance companies can ask these questions on their application forms, they must get approval from the Genetics and Insurance Committee, the body that advises the Government on these and similar issues.
In the coming months the Association of British Insurers (ABI) will be requesting the Committee for authority to ask women whether they have been tested positive for BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations. These are the mutations that are present in 1 in 10 of newly diagnosed cases of ovarian cancer and 1 in 20 of new cases of breast cancer. Approximately 1 in 850 women in Britain inherit a faulty BRCA1 gene and of those, 14 – 18% will develop breast cancer during in their lives.
On the web site for the Genetics and Insurance Committee we found a notice saying, ” The Committee expects that the Association of British Insurers will submit in late 2006/2007 four revised and updated applications for the use of adverse results from the predictive genetic tests of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes (breast/ovarian cancer) in helping to determine insurance premiums for life and critical illness insurance”.
So far, application forms issued by British insurance companies are only allowed to ask for the results of predictive tests for Huntington’s disease. Even then, the question can only be asked when the application is for more than £500,000 of life insurance cover or mote than £300,000 for critical illness insurance or over £30,000 for payment protection insurance. This rule is set under an agreement entered into by the insurance industry which is due to expire in 2011 but the Chairman of the ABI’s Genetics Working Party, Harpal Karlcut, is reported in the trade insurance magazine “Cover”, as saying: –
“We are looking to get approval for the breast cancer test by the end of the year”, adding, “The two breast cancers are the next conditions that we will look at but after that we don’t see the need to look at other conditions. We do keep an eye out for what diseases may come up in the future but there is nothing else on the horizon”. We add another important rider – yet!
Green Tea Helps With Cancer Treatment
One of the biggest health concerns most people have today is preventing cancer. Incidences of cancer and in the cancer mortality rate in the United States have risen each year for the last fifty. The age-adjusted cancer mortality rate in 1930 was 143 per 100,000 members of the population, but by 1990, it had risen to 174 per 100,000 in 1990.
Medical technology has come along way in treating this insidious disease, but we still don’t appear to know a great deal about preventing many types of cancer. And, even with the treatments that we do have, 300 people in the United States die from cancer every single day.
Many of our country’s deaths from cancer are completely preventable. For example, about 90 percent of the one million skin cancers in the United States that were diagnosed in 2005 could have been prevented by protection from sun. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2006 about 170,000 lives will be lost to cancer because of tobacco use, so these too are completely preventable.
However, there are many other cancers that we cannot prevent, in part because we don’t know what causes them. But, there may be a product already in your cupboard that can help prevent, or even treat, cancer. Over the past several years, medical science has begun to scientifically prove out what Asian culture seems to have known for years; tea, particularly green tea is effective in preserving health.
The Chinese have used green tea for centuries to treat everything from headaches to depression. One of the most significant health benefits that green tea appears to provide is prevention against certain types of cancer. But, the studies are getting even more promising. It looks as though green tea can be an effective treatment for certain types of cancer, too.
Tea comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. Therefore, what we refer to as “herb tea” is not really tea at all, but rather an herbal infusion. There are many different types of tea; most of the differences come from the way the tea is processed.
Tea leaves naturally contain catechins. Catechins belong to the flavan-3-ol class of flavonoids. EGCG is one of the many catechins contained in tea, and is considered to be the most powerful anti-oxidant in tea leaves.
Fermenting the tea leaves, which is part of processing tea leaves for black tea, converts these catechins to other compounds and reduces their health benefits. Therefore, green tea, because it is not fermented, retains more of its original anti-oxidants than black tea. Scientists have discovered that tea is healthy primarily because of these anti-oxidants.
Each day, as we convert the foods we eat into energy, we create free radicals in our body. These free radicals are oxygen containing molecules that can damage our cells and our DNA if we don’t combat them. It is believed that unchecked free radicals contribute to the development of cancer.
Anti-oxidants are powerful free radical combatants. Fruits and vegetables are also high in anti-oxidants. Anti-oxidants are linked with preventing cancer, and a decreased risk of stroke, heart disease and lower blood cholesterol.
In addition to these anti-oxidants, all teas, whether black, white or green contain calcium, magnesium, potassium and vitamins C and K. Green tea is also appears to be very good for your teeth.
As exciting as it is to think that green tea may be helpful in preventing cancer; what’s even more exciting is that it may also be a powerful treatment for cancer. In one recent study by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Shizuoka, Japan*, research showed that green tea, when combined with the drug Adriamycin, was more effective in treating a certain kind of ovarian sarcoma (cancer of the ovaries) than using the adriamycin alone.
In fact, the cancer cells in the rats in the study were not very responsive at all to the drug when it was administered alone; but when administered along with the substance in tea called theanine, the rats became extremely responsive to the treatment. The rats showed a much higher concentration of the drug in their cancer cells when the drug was administered along with the theanine.
This combination of andriamycin and theanine appears to inhibit the growth of tumors; suggesting that cancer patients might be able to avoid progression of their tumors and might be less susceptible to developing new tumors, when green tea substances are used in conjunction with cancer drugs.
This is, of course, very exciting news. Cancer treatment typically has two facets. The first is killing the cancerous cells that already exist in the body. The second is preventing new cancer cells from growing, both in the organ where the cancer originated, and in other organs (metastasis).
If green tea can help with both aspects of cancer treatment, as well as preventing cancer in the first place, we may be closer than ever to dramatically reducing the incidence of or even eradicating this disease. Of course, far more research is needed, but these results are promising, indeed.
Mobile Phone – Take Your Life To A New High
In our busy life, mobile phones are serving every role from communication, information to entertainment. In fact, now mobile are playing much bigger role than before due to rapid advancement both in e-connectivity and technology. For heterogeneous people, these gadgets are fulfilling various needs. For instance, more and more consumers are using their cell phones for tasks such as downloading music, streaming video, browsing the Internet or receiving emails with attachments.
As technology is slowly but surely weaving its way towards next generation of new mobile phones, this ongoing process is making the new generation mobile phones highly advanced and multi-faceted. Latest handsets from mobile manufacturers such as Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Motorola, etc., are now power packed with PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) and operating systems that allow mobile users to install other applications specially designed for cell
phones. Moreover, new generation phones make tasks faster and easier by utilizing HSDPA (High Speed Downlink Packet Access), an evolutionary technology offering downloads up to 10 times faster than over usual WCDMA networks.
Furthermore, the mobile industry has taken a huge stride forward by using 3G technology. And users are now experiencing the full potential of 3G wireless technology. With high speed data access and ease of connectivity, 3G cheap mobile phones have given a new experience to the users. The new Walkman series phones from Sony Ericsson to business phones from Samsung & Nokia, Smart-phones with smart features are all set to change your mobile lifestyle.
The other application that has further enhanced mobile phone capability is the entertainment applications on these gizmos. Mobile games, camera functions, media player and FM radio are some of the multimedia applications that have changed the way you were using your cellular phone. In addition, these phones have also become the latest information centre. With WAP, GPRS and EDGE technologies, your world is at your fingertips. Connect and share data to other compatible devices via Bluetooth, Infrared & USB.
Besides that, the latest buzz is on the iPhone. It is a multimedia and Internet-enabled quad-band GSM EDGE-supported mobile phone designed and sold by Apple. The iPhone’s functions include those of a camera phone and a portable media player (“iPod”), in addition to text messaging and visual voicemail. It also offers Internet services including e-mail, web browsing, and local Wi-Fi connectivity. User input is accomplished via a multi-touch screen with virtual keyboard and buttons.
Thus, choose the best mobile phone deal of your choice and access the newly-open opportunity.
Social Media Marketing Services: Your Key To Online Business Visibility
Social media marketing services are the fastest-growing marketing channels in the world. Spend on social media marketing in the U.S. will grow annually at a 34% compound rate through 2014, according to industry research. By then, social marketing will amount to a $3.1 billion industry, surpassing email marketing in terms of spending, Forrester said in a 2009 report.
From the Fortune 100 to small and medium businesses, marketers have industriously built out a social presence in just a few years. The hyperactive growth of such companies as Facebook and Twitter has prompted many organizations to plant their flags on the social landscape, without much planning as to how their marketing investments can be measured and effectively optimized.
In fact, marketers cannot afford to wait to riddle out the details. Competitors are diving into social media, and evidence suggests strong payback for companies whose products enjoy positive reviews from new media users. Marketers that can persuade prospects and customers to join a company’s Facebook fan page also stand to gain. Consider:
- 67% of Twitterers that follow a brand more than likely will buy products from that brand
- 60% of Facebook users that are a brand’s fan more than likely will recommend the brand to their friends
- 74% of consumers surveyed said their buying decisions are more influenced by fellow socializers after receiving feedback via social media sites.
How Far Does Your Social Media Marketing Reach?
Online marketing is more than just setting up a Facebook fan page and monitoring brand sentiment. As the social gold rush continues to unfold, marketers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their use of social media sites, syndicated videos and blogs to engage customers and prospects.
- Social media sites. Facebook, LinkedIn, MySpace, and other sites are attractive because ads can be demographically targeted based on gender, age, and interests as reflected by the socializer’s list of fan pages. Marketers also seek to engage customers with corporate fan pages and branded applications, and strike up a dialogue with consumers via Twitter.
- Syndicated videos. Videos are increasingly accepted as a means of reaching a larger, targeted audience with interactive and engaging content. Videos may be hosted on YouTube or other providers and syndicated across networks, or be featured on a company-owned web property.
- Blogs. By consistently delivering high quality content, successful blogs enjoy a large and segmented readership and offer marketers a good opportunity to demonstrate thought leadership, promote their brands and products and, most importantly, to engage in meaningful dialog with clients and prospects.
- User review sites. From computing to automobiles, from leading retailers to niche communities, the social landscape is full of sites at which users swap opinions and recommendations. Marketers are taking advantage with display ads and expert commentary and technical guidance.
As marketers deepen their commitment to social media, they face vexing questions on how to measure the return on investment (ROI) of social media campaigns and assets:
- Does social media marketing pay off in conversions and revenue?
- Which campaigns and channels perform best and which perform worst?
- Is social media cannibalizing other online marketing initiatives?
- How can we measure ROI of a social media display ad, if the user doesn’t click it?
- Which segments of our blog followers are most likely to buy our products?
If you are a business owner trying to understand the keys to improving your social marketing, hiring a competent and credentialed Hubspot search engine marketing management consultant is one way to save you critical time and effort, which you could apply to furthering your vital business processes.
Truth About Inpatient Substance Abuse Treatment
It is sad to see that society has become more dependent on drugs and alcohol these days and more people are sent into institutions for Substance Abuse Treatment everyday! It has become inevitable to stop the new range of liquor and drugs which becomes available and it is becoming a menace to the society we live in. Not to mention the adverse health effects it has on the users. We know we do have a combination of drugs and alcohol related problems to face, the most inevitable cases of substance abuse to eliminate because it’s apparent that inexpensive ones are for sale and also the variety of types which can be sold to you as long as you are of the right age. It is important that prior to any substance abuse treatment, the condition of a patient must be studied. Treatment for substance abuse usually takes place on patients that belong to 2 very abuses, very often either a case of drug abuse or alcohol abuse treatments.
When work and pressure takes the toll, some falter and resort to alcohol for consolation. Actually alcohol is very enjoyable when taken in small doses as it is also healthy for the heart. Before you sleep, have some red wine. Your heart will be stimulated to become stronger in the long term. However, taking 1 liter of wine in one shot can strain your liver as it tries to filter out all the alcohol. Your brain is also susceptible to damage when you take excessive alcohol regularly.
Treatment for alcohol abuse is usually done using group therapies where the group members support each other in their struggles to break free from alcoholism. A mentor shall be responsible to oversea that everybody joining the treatment therapy be motivated to shy away from alcoholic beverages, while making sure they are aware of the number of days they have thus been sober. The method discussed is effective in aiding many alcoholics drop the bad addiction and move on to a greater life.
Alcohol wasn’t as bad as drug abuse as it is totally illegal to buy drugs. Drug substance abuses are generally the most notorious as there are examples of those who end up with organ failures due to drugs. By taking too much, the abuser runs the risk of instant death.
A person caught with smuggling or selling drugs usually get a life sentence, and death sentences for some countries in South East Asia. Treatment administered to drug abusers can sometimes be exceptionally harsh and they are often subjected to treatment which involves the use of counter active drugs. In severe cases, the patient will be sprayed with cold water to jolt their nerves from their regular patterns of craving. This method is frowned upon by many who think it is cruel.
Substance abuse treatment shouldn’t be tackling problem after they happen, they should also seek to educate before the abuse occurs. By letting people discover what actually contributes or bring harm to them, we can be sure that substance abuse will decrease with years to come. Many of the stress release methods should be taught in schools to aid relaxation and help people unwind. This greatly reduces substance abuse because it enables people to turn to a healthier channel of stress management.
How To Obtain The Best Policies Through Life Insurance Comparison
Indemnity coverage plans are a major part of human existence. There are several types of them and they affect individuals either directly when obtained by them, or indirectly when obtain by members of their families. By conducting life insurance comparison, one can obtain the most affordable whole and term plans.
Indemnity coverage that is concerned with the existence of individuals is the best protection that a family can get. It is a very good way of preparing in advance for the financial needs of the family. There will come a time when the insured individual will be no more, and his or her family may find it difficult to take care of the usual expenses. This could include schooling expenses for the children.
By carrying out life insurance comparison, one could obtain the best policies from the most reliable firms around. That way, even if a client ceases to be alive, his family can claim his entitlements. They could then have money to manage the home and take care of regular expenses. They could even invest part of it as a way of creating more revenue.
Different plans are available for clients to choose from. The whole plan is one that lasts for very long, until the insured person dies. Once he is gone, the immediate family specified by him could then have access to his claims. This plan works better for families that are not planning to make any major purchase or expenditure in the next few years. They will have more financial capacity to continue with the plan until the demise of the insured person.
The term plan is the best for persons who have some major expenditures at hand. This plan expands over a number of years but not until the demise of the client. Once the number of years stipulated elapses, the claims can be collected. With these funds, one could set up a small business that will serve as a revenue source to the entire family.
When different rates offered by the insurers are compared against each other, it will be possible to ascertain which firms offer the most affordable rates. Lower rates translate to cheaper policies so this is worth doing. It starts with collecting as must rates information as possible from several firms.
The next step in life insurance comparison is to sort out the rates into different categories. The higher ones should be separated from the lower ones. Even among the lower ones, some will definitely be lower than others, so they should be further sorted. At the end, the firms having the most affordable rates will be known.
