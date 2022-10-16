Finance
Health and Nutrition During Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a nine month journey… It is a time in your life to feel happy, excited, serene and joyful. However it is also quite normal to experience anxieties about the birth and worrying about whether you are nourishing yourself properly, exercising, keeping, calm, positive, loving thoughts and emotions within your being.
Pregnancy lasts 39 weeks or nine months from conception and is looked at in three stages.
Health & Nutrition During Pregnancy
To ensure that your baby develops in a healthy environment, you should keep your body as fit and well nourished as you possibly can. Do not think in terms of devising a special diet for pregnancy, it is more to do with eating a good variety of the right foods which are those that are rich in the essential nutrients.
Weight Gain
The amount of weight put on by women in pregnancy varies between 9 – 16 kilograms, with the most rapid gain usually between weeks 24 and 32.
Don’t “eat for two”. Some 46 percent of women gain too much weight during pregnancy.
Diet During Pregnancy
You ARE What You Eat therefore Your Baby Is What You Eat!
What You Eat affects your baby’s future. What you eat in the following nine months can impact your baby’s health, as well as your own, for decades to come.
A good diet is vital to health during pregnancy, and to the normal development of the baby. The time to pay attention to diet, and if necessary change it for the better, is several months prior to conception and not when pregnancy is confirmed.
During the critical early weeks the normal, healthy development of the embryo depends on the mother’s state of nutritional health and also her toxic state.
Mineral and vitamin imbalances which would probably go unnoticed in a child or adult can have a disastrous effect on the developing baby.
This is because the cells in the embryo are growing at such a rapid rate, causing an exaggerated response to any harmful influences.
A natural, organic, whole food diet is the only one which will adequately serve during pregnancy.
A high quality diet is needed to maintain your own health and the best possible conditions for the baby to develop.
As our environment becomes more polluted and the soils more depleted of nutrients, going 100% organic, if possible, is the best thing you can do for oneself, and for a developing fetus, and last but not least; the environment.
Pesticides, herbicides, and other forms of pollution interfere with the metabolic pathways of many nutrients and thus indirectly interfere with the development of the immune, endocrine, and neurological systems.
Eating as many of our foods in their live, raw form preserves 70 to 80% more vitamins and minerals, 50% more bioactive protein, and up to 96% more bioavailable vitamin B12.
Grains, nuts and seeds are the most potent health-building foods of all. Eaten raw or sprouted if possible (some grains need to be cooked), they contain all the essential nutrients for human growth, sustenance, and ongoing optimal health.
A well balanced diet is based on whole cereals and grains (brown bread, rice, pasta, buckwheat, rye, oats), nuts and seeds, pulses and beans, fresh fruit and vegetables, pure unrefined oils such as cold pressed olive oil, with some fish and eggs if required.
Fruit and vegetables are all excellent sources of vitamins, minerals and trace elements provided they are eaten in the right way.
They should be fresh, either raw or quickly cooked, steamed or stir-fried, and preferably consumed immediately after they are harvested.
Salt is needed to maintain the extra volume of blood, to supply enough placental blood, and to guard against dehydration and shock from blood loss at birth, (except in cases of kidney and heart problems) Suggested form of salt is Himalayan Pink Salt.
Proteins
ï¿½ Form the basic building blocks of all our body tissues, cells, hormones, and antibodies.
ï¿½ Food must fuel the growth of the uterus, which can grow to 30 times its original size over the nine months gestation period Add the development of breasts, placenta, development of breast milk, the baby’s body.
Proteins are divided into complete and incomplete:
Complete proteins contain significant amounts of all the essential amino acids, you find them in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk and soya bean products.
Vegetable proteins are incomplete and contain only some of the essential amino acids. Some vegetarian sources of complete protein are: buckwheat, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, and almonds.
Plant proteins are easier for our bodies to digest and produce less toxic waste than animal proteins. The fiber in plants also has a very beneficial effect on the bowel; it ensures healthy bowel movements and the correct bacterial population in the gut, and prevents the buildup of putrefactive bacteria produced by excess animal proteins.
Eating meat and meat products also carries the risk from chemical and hormonal residues found in intensively reared animals. Also soya beans or soy products are mostly genetically engineered, hence it is wise to stay clear of them.
Pregnant women need about 60 to 75 grams of protein a day.
The best and cleanest sources of protein are green vegetables, spirulina, seeds (hemp, flax, sesame, poppy, sunflower, chia, quinoa, amaranth ).
Real strength and building material comes from:
ï¿½ green – leafy vegetables, seeds and superfoods. They contain all the amino acids we require.
Essential Fatty Acids are vital to:
ï¿½ the development of the baby’s nervous and immune systems. They build the cell walls in all our tissues, and so that trace elements and fat-soluble vitamins (A,E,D, and K) can be absorbed.
ï¿½ EFA’s are needed to make adrenal and sex hormones, and to maintain a healthy population of bacteria in the gut.
ï¿½ They are also essential to the normal development of the fetus’s brain: 70 per cent of all EFAs go to the brain.
The Best Fatty Foods include:
Avocados, Borage Seed Oil, Raw Cacao Beans (Chocolate Nuts), Coconut oil/ butter, Flax seed and its oil, Grape seeds, Hemp seed and its oil (cold pressed), RAW Nuts of all types (cashews must be soft to be truly “raw”), Nut Butters (almond butter is excellent), Olives and their oil (stone pressed or cold pressed), Peanuts (must be certified aflatoxin free), Poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds and their oil (cold pressed), Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tahini (sesame butter), or even better if you can get hold of it at a health food store unhulled tahini (an alkaline fat, high in calcium), Young Coconuts (young Thai coconuts are available in the US at Asian markets), Coconut milk, coconuts (mature).
SUPERFOODS
Superfoods are foods with extraordinary properties. Usually they contain all essential amino acids, high levels of minerals, and a wide array of unique, even rare, nutrients. I have included the superfoods in the nutritional tips below.
Some prominent superfoods to include:
1) Himalayan Pink Salt – offers 84 minerals exactly identical to the elements in your body.
2) Spirulina (a spiral algae consumed for thousands of years by indigenous people in Mexico and Africa)
-It has the highest concentration of protein on Earth. 60%
-It is also very high in Iron, and many other vitamins and minerals.
-It is one of the highest sources of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) on the planet. Only mother’s milk is higher.
-It is recommended to take more Spirulina during breastfeeding because of the GLA.
-Spirulina is very high in human-active B12.
3) Blue-Green Algae (Klamath lake algae wonderful brain food). It is high in protein, chlorophyll, vitamins, and minerals and enhances the immune system.
I value it in pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, and lactation for its enhancing effect on brain function.
4) Bee Pollen (wild pollen, not orchard pollen, should be used and should come from ethically harvested sources where bees are treated respectfully. Bee Pollen is nature’s most complete food) All amino acids, immune system, brain, eyes.
5) Flax, Sunflower, Chia, Sesame and pumpkin seeds are the best to use. Flaxseeds are excellent and the highest vegetarian source of omega-3-essential fatty acids, important for the immune system, nervous system, and brain development. I recommend one to two tablespoons daily of the uncooked and unheated oil or three to six tablespoons of freshly ground flaxseeds. (Use a coffee grinder). You may also grind the other above mentioned seeds and add them to salads, and fruit salads.
6) Wild young coconuts (not be confused with white Thai coconuts found in markets, wild coconuts are one of the greatest foods on earth. The coconut water and soft inner flesh are strength enhancing, electrolyte-rich, mineral-rich, youthening and invigorating. Great in smoothies.
NUTRITION TIPS
Here Are Some Nutrition Tips that will help you both:
1) Get Enough Folic Acid. 400 micrograms (mcg) daily. Folic Acid reduces chance of birth defects such as spina bifida. Especially in the first 6 weeks of pregnancy.
2) Best Food Sources of Folic Acid are: RAW Green leafy vegetables, including spinach, kale, beet greens, beet root, chard, asparagus, and broccoli. Starchy vegetables containing folic acid are corn, lima beans, green peas, sweet peas, sweet potatoes, artichokes, okra, and parsnips. Oats are high in folic acid as well as whole wheat brown bread. Many fruits have folic acid such as oranges, cantaloupe, pineapple, banana, and many berries including loganberries, boysenberries, and strawberries. Also fresh sprouts such as lentil, mung bean sprouts are excellent sources. REMINDER: Folic acid is available from fresh, unprocessed food, which is why it is so common a deficient in our culture’s processed, cooked food diet.
3) Eat Your Fish. Getting enough DHA (found in abundance in seafood and flaxseed) is one of the most important things you can do for you and your developing baby’s health. DHA is the omega-3 fatty acid that can boost baby’s brain development before birth, leading to better vision, memory, motor skills and language comprehension in early childhood. Eat at least 12 ounces a week of low-mercury fish, or take a DHA supplement such as Krill Oil.
ï¿½ Avoid large, predatory fish such as shark, swordfish, king mackerel and tilefish. (As big fish eat smaller fish, the larger, longer-living ones accumulate more mercury).
ï¿½ Seaweed and Cilantro remove heavy metals and radioactive isotopes from the tissues.
4) Avoid Alcohol – The main risk of consuming alcohol during pregnancy is the development of “fetal alcohol syndrome” (FAS). mother.. NO AMOUNT IS SAFE. AVOID TOTALLY.
5) Avoid Caffeine: In high amounts causes birth defects and still births, miscarriages and premature delivery.
6) Avoid Drugs – As far as possible all orthodox drugs should be avoided during pregnancy, especially in the first three months. Consider natural alternatives and visiting a medical herbalist or nutritionist prior to conception.
FOODS THAT MAY CAUSE INFECTIONS
Although the chance of contracting one of these rare infections is limited, you will reduce this likelihood even further if you follow the basic guidelines given here.
Listeriosis – caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, this is a very rare infection. Its symptoms are similar to flu and gastroenteritis and it can cause still birth.
Toxoplasmosis – usually symptomless (apart from mild flu symptoms), this can cause serious problems for the baby. Caused by direct contact with the organism Toxoplasma Gondi, it is found in cat faeces, raw meat, and unpasteurized goats’ milk. Soil on fruit and vegetables may be contaminated.
Salmonella – Contamination with Salmonella bacterium can cause bacterial food poisoning. This doesn’t usually harm the baby directly, but any illness involving a high temperature, vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration could cause a miscarriage or preterm labour.
HERBS TO AVOID DURING PREGNANCY.
Herbal remedies are for the most part quite safe to be taken during pregnancy; some are useful alternatives to drugs both in chronic illness and acute minor problems such as may arise during pregnancy. It is still preferable to take NO MEDICATION whatsoever in the first three months, unless there is a specific problem that needs treatment.
There are many Herbs which should never be taken in pregnancy – their emmonagogue or oxytocic properties may, in large amounts, cause uterine contractions and thereby risk miscarriage: I will only mention a few as there at least twenty on the list.
Nutmeg Myristica Fragrans
Thuja Thuja occidentalis
Calendula Calendula officinalis
Sage Salvia officinalis
Thyme Thymus vulgaris
Marjoram Origanum vulgare
Lovage Levisticum officinale
Rosemary Rosmarinus Officinalis
Rhubarb Rheum sp.
Herbs that are safe to eat to take in culinary doses but not as a medicine during pregnancy include:
celery seed, cinnamon, fennel, fenugreek, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and saffron.
If you enjoyed reading this article and would like to read the full version of this e-book called ‘A Natural Approach To Pregnancy’, visit my website http://www.barbarakarafokas.com or e-mail me at: [email protected]
————————————————————————————————————
“The Doctor Of The Future Will Give No Medicines, But Will Interest His Patients In The Care Of The Human Frame, In Diet, And In The Causes Of Diseases.”
–Thomas Edison.
After the Catastrophe: Recovering From Auto Accidents With a Car Injury Lawyer
Every day, we strap on our seatbelts, say a prayer and head out into the dangerous world in our vehicles. We hope that this trip isn’t the one where we end up in the emergency room after colliding with a deer, drunk drivers, pedestrians or some jerk running a red light. Unfortunately, accidents happen sometimes, even to the best of drivers. Drivers are injured, and someone is held responsible for the accident. When you need it most, your car injury lawyer is looking out for you after you’ve had an accident. Car injury lawyers know that expenses after an accident add up to monumental sums, and they can help you get the money you need.
There are several critical areas that often become injured after a car accident has occurred. The head, neck and back are the most common body parts to sustain injury, followed by internal organs, the upper limbs and the lower limbs. The two most common head and neck injuries are whiplash and disk injury. Whiplash usually occurs when the impact from the car accident happens from behind. Whiplash can damage soft tissues such as muscle, nerves and ligaments, and severely impair a person’s neck movements and peripheral vision. Your neck is comprised of many intervertebral discs. If the outer skin, or annulus, of a disc is ruptured, slipped, bulged or herniated during an accident, surgery is required.
Another common head injury sustained in an auto accident is temporomandibular joint (TMJ). When this area of the jaw is injured, chewing, eating and speech are all affected adversely. Traumatic brain injuries during accidents can have frightening and lasting effects. Brain injuries occur due to the extreme acceleration and deceleration that occurs upon impact in an accident. Diagnosing brain injuries through CT and MRI scans is extremely difficult and costly, and symptoms include concussions, headaches, seizures, dizziness and memory loss.
Any injury to the intervertebral disks in the neck (cervical) or the spine (thoracic,) whether it is a compression fracture, herniation or bulge, may cause weakness in the legs and arms, paralysis, numbness, bowel and bladder control issues, and difficulty breathing. Treatments for spinal injuries are costly and include treatments such as prescriptive medications, physical therapy and chiropractic sessions.
Internal organs that are especially susceptible to damage during an auto accident include the kidneys, the bowels, the spleen, lungs, the heart, the liver and the aorta. Any damage to these areas will require immediate and possibly extensive hospitalization. Upper arm injuries to the shoulders, wrists, fingers, hands and forearms are generally treated to with splints and casts. Some severe shoulder injuries may require reconstructive work. Injuries sustained below the waist such as ankle sprains, stress fractures, and Achilles tendon injuries are often treated with casting and surgeries, while in extreme cases hip replacements and knee arthroplasty may be necessary.
For every form of injury there is a costly form of treatment combined with rigorous physical therapy. To make sure you get the proper care that is necessary to heal and rebuild your fractured life, make sure you have a good car injury lawyer to get the money you need.
After the Flood: What to Do When Your Home Suffers Water Damage
Home flooding can occur for a variety of reasons, from natural disasters to burst pipes. Whatever the cause, the result is the same: soggy carpeting and upholstery, peeling paint, mildewing fabrics, and often, the appearance of mold. Obviously, the sooner you can dry out your home and belongings, the better-but you can’t only focus on the surface damage. Standing water can also weaken your home’s infrastructure, which is why it’s a good idea to carefully examine structural supports before entering a severely flooded area. Follow certain steps and guidelines after a flood to repair your belongings and restore your home.
List the Damage
If you have homeowner’s insurance that covers water damage or flooding, call your insurance provider to inform them of the flood and file a claim. Photograph the water damage in your home and any items that will require immediate disposal, so that you have adequate records of the things that were damaged beyond repair. Also, make a list of damaged items and their value, including receipts or other documentation, where possible.
Get the Water Out
If the flood is in an area of your home that will not drain naturally, such as a below-ground basement, you need to pump the water out. While you can do this on your own using a wet vacuum or sump pump, it’s often a good idea to call in a water damage restoration company, even for minor flooding. Disaster recovery professionals have the tools and the knowledge to quickly and efficiently dry out your home.
Get Your Belongings Dry
Remove portable belongings to a dry area as soon as possible after the flood, to prevent the development of mold or mildew. The National Flood Insurance Program recommends cleaning and disinfecting soaked-through items with a pine-oil cleaner and bleach, and then monitoring them for fungal and mold growth for several days after they’ve dried. Be particularly vigilant with upholstered furniture and other fabric belongings, as these might still be damp inside for days after the exterior appears dry. Many flood restoration companies offer professional upholstery cleaning, in addition to their other services.
Monitor for Mold
Mold is a frequent aftereffect of home flooding, and most often appears in walls, carpeting, and upholstery that has been persistently damp. Mold is not just unsightly, it’s also hazardous to your health; people living with mold growth can experience allergic reactions ranging from sneezing and coughing to severe breathing problems. Stop mold in its tracks by thoroughly drying and disinfecting the flooded area, and by employing a dehumidifier in areas that remain damp. If you see visible mold growth, contact a mold removal specialist to determine the extent of the problem and to eliminate mold colonies.
Always deal with flood damage promptly and comprehensively. While it can seem expensive to hire a water damage restoration company to assess and deal with the problem, turning the task over to a pro is generally your best bet-especially if your home is insured against flood damage. A disaster recovery specialist knows exactly what to look for, whereas you might miss underlying damage that could become more dangerous and more expensive to fix the longer it goes undetected. You can’t always protect your home and family from disaster, but by being smart in your response to flooding, you can minimize the aftermath.
Infusionsoft Vs 1ShoppingCart Comparison
Infusionsoft vs 1ShoppingCart is a common online shopping cart software comparison, but is it really a fair ecommerce comparison to make?
Infusionsoft stakes its claim with their advanced email marketing system… while 1ShoppingCart is best known for being a very basic, mature hosted shopping cart system.
So let’s take a closer look at each of the systems and look for areas of commonality, and then areas of exception and individuality. By the end of this comparison, you’ll see that both Infusionsoft and 1ShoppingCart both excel in certain areas, and as is expected, both struggle in others.
Depending upon where your online ecommerce business needs lie, you should be able to easily choose one system over the other since they each address a unique target market.
Infusionsoft – Getting Specific
Infusionsoft places a high degree of their focus on email marketing. In other words, their software is best suited to online marketers that use the business model of getting their website visitors to “opt-in” to one of their mailing lists by offering some form of “ethical bribe” i.e. Free report, free newsletter, etc. Once this person has opted into the emailing list, then the objective is to use the automated follow up messages and broadcasting tools to then sell them products and/or services.
The advantage to this type of marketing is that you’re able to market to your email list repeatedly and for no additional cost (unless your email volume exceeds 75,000 monthly).
There are 3 areas where Infusionsoft misses the mark:
1. Complexity – Since this system is targeted towards the “geek” set, many people with only average technical skills will struggle to make use of anything more than the most basic functionality. There’s a reason why there are so many Infusionsoft consultants… because they are needed by so many Infusionsoft users.
2. Non-Email Sales Functionality – If you’re not using an email centric sales model, the biggest advantages of Infusionsoft will be lost on you and then you’ll simply be paying a high price for a basic shopping cart.
3. Cost – High start up costs, triple the monthly price of 1ShoppingCart and high priced consultants needed to make it work for your business.
1ShoppingCart – Getting Specific
1ShoppingCart is a very basic hosted online shopping cart system that works well for basic sales, and is fairly simple to set up and operate. They offer a basic shopping cart, affiliate system and autoresponder all in one package, along with some basic integration with 3rd party systems such as AWeber, Wishlist, aMember.
If you’re looking for a basic system, then 1ShoppingCart offers just that.
The weakness of 1ShoppingCart will start to manifest as your business grows, and your needs become greater.
1. Affiliate System – While the system does a good job of recording sales, paying your affiliates with 1ShoppingCart could not be more time consuming, more cumbersome and more manual.
2. Autoresponder – From a technical standpoint, the system has many useful features, but from a deliverability perspective you’ll quickly discover that deliverability becomes a thorny issue and the large “power users” of 1ShoppingCart all migrate over to AWeber.
3. Support – If you want phone support, get ready to pay $34 per support call or $370 per year for an annual subscription. This additional cost needs to be factored into your value decision.
The comparison between Infusionsoft and 1ShoppingCart comes down to your individual business. If your focus is on email marketing, then spend the extra money and go with Infusionsoft. If you only need a basic shopping cart system and do not plan on using affiliates to sell your products, then go with 1ShoppingCart.
Best Wishes,
Wendy
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones – Affordable Phones With Great Value For Your Money
Sony Ericsson, counted among the world’s leading mobile manufacturers, was formed with the merger of two powerhouse brands – Sony and Ericsson. Sony, a brand known the world over for its innovations in the field of technology, had been trying to get into the mobile phone market for quite some time, but had failed to achieve a strong foothold.
A merger with Ericsson was what it needed to gain entry into the billion dollar mobile phone market. Ericsson on the other hand, was desperately looking for partner after its Mexico based chip plant was destroyed in a fire tying up the production and launch of he company’s new products for months. A collaboration with the electronics giant Sony helped Ericsson to turn its fortune back around
Sony phones are most known for their amazing cameras and music quality. The P-series, Walkman and Cybershot series of phones are the branches that have brought a lot of revenue and fame for this company, helping it recover from major losses and shoot up to become one of the most dangerous competitors in the mobile phone industry.
Sony Ericsson phone’s have immense buyer utility, they are available at reasonable prices and come with features that put all other mobile phones in the same segment to shame. Sony has been the pioneer of various new technologies, it came out with the P800, a powerhouse of a smartphone in an age where business phones were almost non existent. Boasting of both a touchscreen and a QWERTY keyboard, the P800 was the a phone far ahead of its time.
After the success of the P800, Ericsson launched a range of powerhouse smartphones in the ‘P’ series, all of which were readily accepted by the masses. After the P-series had established Sony Ericsson’s presence in the market, the company further consolidated it with its Walkman and Cybershot series of phones. Instead of putting together two great features and making a high end mobile, Sony Ericsson chose to split them up and design a mobile around only one feature that would be affordable for everyone.
The Walkman series of phones were defined by their Orange color scheme and the ‘W’ button, which upon pressing, would open up the phone’s multimedia options. These phones could play songs with amazing clarity and helped push the still developing portable music industry take a huge leap forward.
The Cybershot phones came out with features that were meant to enhance the photo capturing experience of the users. These phones focused on superior camera technology more than anything else, as a result of which Sony Ericsson came out with the 2 mega pixel camera, Sony Ericsson K750i. The world’s first 5.0 mega pixel camera was also launched by this company.
Sony Ericsson phones, wile already cheap can provide even more value for money if bought from online retail stores. These stores offer several deals, discounts and free gifts such as – LCD TVs, laptops, MP3 players and Gaming consoles with their products and if you’re lucky you might be able to get a cheap Sony Ericsson mobile phone with something as amazing as a 42 inch LCD TV.
How to Find the Best Price When Using a Life Settlement
One of the big questions when you have decided to look into a life settlement is, “how do I get the best price for my policy?” The key to getting the best price when you decide to sell your life insurance policy is to get as much information on your policy as you can. You will want to do several steps to make sure that you know you are getting the best deal for this valuable asset.
First, you should find out everything you can about your policy. If you have an insurance agent, this individual should be assisting you with this process. You want to find out the date the policy was enacted. You will want to know exactly what your premiums each month are, and whether they have changed or are about to change. Most importantly, you will want to know what type of policy this is, whether it is whole life, term, universal life, etc. You will want to know when it expires, and what the face amount of the policy is. This is also called the death benefit.
Once you know these basic particulars of your life insurance policy, some other important items to know are, for one, what the surrender value of your policy is. This is the amount you will receive if you end the policy voluntarily. A life settlement will always give you more money than the surrender value. You will want to know if your policy is convertible. Can it be changed? You will also want to have a general idea of your current health, any type of health problems you may have, and your medical history. This will be a part of your life settlement, as the company or individual that purchases your policy will need this information, so the more you can collect before you contact a life settlement broker, the better.
What will be the most important factor in the profitability of your life settlement will be your life expectancy. You should work with your life insurance agent and gain access to your medical records so you have a good idea of what your life expectancy is before you proceed with the sale. This will ensure that you have your own expectations before the bidding for your life insurance policy begins and you receive the best possible offer.
Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers – Read This Before You Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers
Anyone can reverse look up phone numbers these days. Just a few years ago, only the private investigators (PI) and law enforcers knew how to do it. And the PIs make a good living out of such business. Today, even common folks like us can reverse look up any phone number we want to trace the phone owner.
Why Reverse Look Up Phone Numbers?
Such a check is used to trace a phone no. to its caller. From there, you will get details like the phone owner’s name and address. Advanced search will reveal other public records information like the marriage status, birthday etc.
So, people will use this method when they find it absolutely necessary to contact the other party. It could be for good or bad reasons. By that, you could be a victim of prank calls and need to investigate and find out who is the culprit. Or your wife is having an affair as you have seen her receiving calls from an unfamiliar phone number.
But it could also be because you are trying to contact some high school friends for your wedding and the numbers you have are no longer in use. This method of search can help you.
How To Perform this Method of Reverse Search using Mobile Numbers?
Try the free directories first and see if they throw up any meaningful results for you. If your number is a landline in the public domain, then you probably will be able to run a successful phone check.
But if your number belongs to a cell phone, then your search is likely to be futile.
Your next alternative is to perform the reverse search at a paid directory. These directories work great on all numbers, be it cellular numbers, landlines or unpublished numbers. And it does not matter which telephone service company the number is from. In other words, be it a Sprint, Verizon or Nextel, you can locate the carrier!
That’s it. You now have the information to reverse lookup phone numbers anytime you wish.
