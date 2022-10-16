Home Renovations That Are Illegal to Do on Your Own

Pin 0 Shares

It doesn’t matter how handy or knowledgeable you are, there are some home renovations that are against the law to do yourself. There are many reasons why these projects are illegal to “DIY“, but it is mostly due to the fact that they involve complicated codes and procedures, which require specialized licensing, training, and equipment. Examples include water heater replacement, plumbing work, lead paint removal, framework construction, and more. Aside from being legally prohibited, performing these types of projects on your own can also void warranties, jeopardize insurance claims, lower property value, and even hinder resales. Continue reading to review some illegal DIY home improvement projects, so you can better protect yourself, your home, and all that’s in it, from trouble.

DO NOT Do This at Home

There are many home improvement projects that are not permitted to do on your own, and for good reason. These include electrical work, light fixture installation, fuel conversions, large tree removal, mold remediation, animal removal, HVAC repair, asbestos removal, and more. For instance, if you want to replace your electric stove with a gas stove, you would need to convert your home’s fuel-type. This involves installing gas lines, doing electric work, and much more, not to mention strict safety codes to prevent chemical explosions. For this reason, this is a job for a team of licensed professionals with formal training and experience. Here are some additional home improvement projects that are require a licensed professional:

Lead Paint Removal – Old homes and structures built before 1980 are likely to be painted with lead-based paint. In order to remove lead-based paint safely, you must have the proper knowledge, training, tools, and of course, licensing. That is because lead is deadly, and requires specialized methods of removal to ensure safety.

Water Heater Replacement – Hot water heaters can be dangerous appliances if handled improperly. If you need to replace or install a water heater, you’ll need to have it done by a licensed professional. It requires strict code obedience, sensitive electrical work, and fuel line management.

Garage Door Spring Replacement – This may sound like an easy job, but one wrong move can be severely injurious or even fatal. Over time, garage door springs lose tension and require replacement, and part of the process of removing the old and installing the new is to release and return the tension. A single slip of the hand can cause the spring to fly at your body, resulting in serious injury.

Wall Removal – If you are dreaming of an open-floor concept, don’t just grab your sledgehammer and start demolition. Some walls are strictly structural, so taking one down can be extremely dangerous. For that reason, it requires official building permits. It is necessary to hire a general contractor is you wish to remodel or convert a space.

Septic System Pumping – Although it is considered an undesirable chore, many homeowners look into doing it themselves to save a buck or two. But this is not a good idea. Not only does septic pumping require specialized equipment in order for it to be safe and effective, it requires official city permits for authorized waste disposal.