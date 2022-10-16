“I hope they had their suntan lotion on!”

Years with statewide elections are typically quiet for local school districts, but not this year in South St. Paul.

The small Dakota County school district of 3,200 students has two tax levies before voters Nov. 8 and an unusually large field of 22 candidates are vying for four seats on the school board. The district is one of three in St. Paul’s suburbs with levies before voters while a number of others have competitive school board races.

It’s not unusual for school districts to avoid asking voters for funding when statewide races, such as when the governor or attorney general, are on the ballot. District leaders prefer to put levies on the ballot in years when voters are more focused on local issues.

Brian Zambreno, who took over as superintendent this spring, said South St. Paul district leaders were confident they could get their message across to voters even in a busy election year. Zambreno noted the large field of candidates who filed to run for school board.

“South St. Paul residents are very engaged voters. We know there will be good turnout,” Zambreno said. “This is such a tight-knit community. People care about our schools.”

ABOUT THE LEVIES

The first decision before voters is whether to increase an existing levy by approximately $900 per student, or about $2.8 million a year, for the next 10 years. If approved, the levy increase would cost the owner of a $275,000 home $348 more a year.

District officials say the additional money is needed to avoid future budget cuts that could impact class sizes, course offerings, activities and athletics.

This spring, board members cut about $1.4 million from the district’s $46 million annual operating budget. Without more money, the board will consider another $1.4 million in reductions next year.

The district also faces a “devastating financial cliff” in 2024 after federal coronavirus aid runs out. That could necessitate $2.7 million in further budget cuts.

Voters are also being asked to approve a second funding increase of $250 per student, or roughly $800,000 a year, but it would only take effect if the first tax request passes. If approved, the owner of a $275,000 home would pay $96 more a year.

School leaders say that additional money would be used to support students’ mental health, add course offerings and expand programs to prepare students for college or the workforce.

The two ballot requests come five years after the district last increased its operating levy in 2017. At the time, school leaders debated asking for a larger increase, but decided against it.

Zambreno notes that the district’s current operating levy of $793 per student is among the lowest in the Twin Cities metro.

“It (falls) short of what the district needs to function well,” Zambreno said. “We don’t want to be in this same situation again.”

Ann Counihan, a former board member now working with community members in support of the levy, says the reaction from residents has largely been positive and they’re hopeful both measures will win approval.

“I would say we are hopeful,” Counihan said. “If the district didn’t need it, we wouldn’t be asking. I think the district has done a good job demonstrating the need.”

SCHOOL BOARD RACES

The 22 candidates running for four seats up for election on the South St. Paul school board is easily a record-size field, at least in recent memory. Part of the reason so many names will appear on the ballot is, unlike many other districts, South St. Paul does not hold a primary to winnow the number of candidates down to a more manageable number.

The field includes two incumbents, several previous candidates and several political newcomers. Two incumbents, board chair Linda Diaz and treasurer Chris Walker, are not seeking re-election.

The field almost wasn’t historically large. Only a handful of people had filed to run with a few days remaining before the deadline when there was a community-wide push for more candidates.

“There was a real surge of excitement,” Zambreno said.

To learn more about candidates running for school board, go to twincities.com/tag/school-board-races/.

OTHER LEVIES, SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Both the White Bear Lake and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale districts are asking voters to approve capital levies for technology, safety and other needs.

In White Bear Lake, the levy would generate about $2.6 million a year over the next decade. The district is requesting the renewal of an expiring tax measure so property owners would not see an increase in taxes, but if the levy is rejected, taxes on a $350,000 home would drop by about $77 a year.

In the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district, voters are being asked to approve a capital levy that will raise $3 million a year. It would cost the owner of a $300,000 home roughly $84 a year.

In addition to the wide field of candidates in South St. Paul, there are competitive school board races in the Dakota County districts in Lakeville, Farmington and Hastings.

In Ramsey County, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district has four seats up for election. In Washington County, the Forest Lake, Mahtomedi and Stillwater districts have competitive school board races.