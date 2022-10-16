Iran plans to send missiles and drones to Russia for war against Ukraine, officials say

If you’re staying up at 4 a.m. studying for a test or skipping meals to prepare for a presentation at work, you’re doing it all wrong, according to Target CEO and President Brian Cornell.

Instead, take his approach to doing the “best” every day: Sleep and eat “like you would if you were playing the US Open or the Super Bowl.”

“It’s the day before the game. I’m going to have a good meal. I’m going to rest. I’m going to show my best side,” Cornell said on a recent episode of “How Leaders Lead with David Novak,” podcast hosted by Yum Brands Executive Chairman David Novak.

Cornell, 64, has run Target since 2014, leading the retailer through rapid e-commerce expansion over the past decade and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, Target’s annual revenue reached $106 billion, an increase of more than 35% over the past two years.

The CEO said he fell victim to some pretty common bad habits: going through the day with little sleep, drinking coffee for meals, and not leaving time to exercise or relax after work.

Workplaces can easily create a culture where these unhealthy habits seem perfectly normal, Cornell explained. But they harm your long-term health and can affect the quality of your work: A 2016 study by researchers at Hult International Business School found that sleep loss among workers negatively impacts decision making, creativity, processing, adaptability and can lead to other damaging physical and emotional side effects.

“They’re tired, they’re exhausted, they haven’t eaten and you can’t expect them to do their best,” Cornell said.

Cornell eventually found that approaching each day as if he was about to compete in a major sporting event helped him “revamp” his approach to work-life balance, he said. declared. He learned that from a program called the Human Performance Institute, which worked with professional athletes before moving on to working with executives, he added.

The program taught Cornell to eat full, nutritious meals, incorporate some sort of exercise into the day, and get the right amount of sleep, typically eight hours, which is normal for many professional athletes.

This helps Cornell maximize his energy each day, he said. Anyone can make this change in their life, whether they are a senior manager, a mid-level employee or even a student, he added.

“I really try to balance the importance of my energy and making sure I never had a bad day,” Cornell said. “But to do that, I need to get enough sleep, eat well and exercise.”

