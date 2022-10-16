Is VoIP Really Right for Your Business?

Pin 0 Shares

Voice Over IP, or VoIP, revolves a very simple premise- audio communication can occur just as easily over a data line as a telephone line. In other words, VoIP makes it possible to send and receive phone calls digitally. When you sign up for VoIP service all you need to do is hook your telephone up to a broadband cable and you won’t even notice the difference.

OK, maybe that explanation oversimplifies the point. After all, setting up VoIP technology for your organization is a little more complicated than simply switching cables, and taking advantage of a VoIP connection’s greatest benefits requires more than simply streamlining the number of wires running through your office. Fully realized VoIP solutions require an investment in a few new pieces of hardware and provide benefits ranging from long-term cost savings to sorts of digitally-enabled additional features traditional telephone lines could never offer.

But that doesn’t mean VoIP technology is right for everyone and every organization. Before you take the plunge and sign up for a VoIP connection you need to first make sure this technological advance will truly benefit you. Because as much as it might help our business to tell every single organization out there they need to immediately upgrade to a VoIP system, the fact of the matter is we want to make sure our clients sign on for the right reasons.

Don’t Do It Just for the Money

Yes, signing up for VoIP services could provide you with a significant amount of cost savings, but these cost savings will accumulate over the long term and may not manifest themselves immediately.

If your business has a single location and operates only during set scheduled hours, it is less likely to have remote employees.

Your monthly telephony expenses will usually be lower with a VoIP phone service than under whatever traditional telephone service you’re currently using, but before you let this piece of information sway your decision-making process keep in mind these savings need to pay off the start-up costs you will incur making the switch over to your VoIP system. When working out your calculations you need to factor in how long it will take before you break even on your VoIP infrastructure investment. Only after you hit that point will you be able to start reaping the cost savings benefits of VoIP.

Cost savings represent a great reason to switch to VoIP, but the long term nature of these savings means you can’t change over solely for financial reasons.

Pay Attention to VoIP’s Value Added Propositions

The main immediate benefits you will experience signing up for VoIP all revolve around the added value digital telephony solutions will provide your company. If you’re looking for a concrete reason to switch over to VoIP right this minute, you’re going to find it here. Some of the added functional benefits offered by VoIP include increased workflow within your organization, improved customer service capabilities, and reduced internal infrastructure.

For example, when you sign up for VoIP you will be able to also sign up for a Virtual PBX system. With a Virtual PBX system you will be able to offload most of your telephony equipment and infrastructure to a third party provider who will host, maintain, and trouble-shoot the necessary equipment for you. By giving you the ability to effectively outsource the creation and operations of your PBX system, VoIP allows you to streamline your internal operations and improve your uptime, increasing satisfaction among both employees and customers.

Simply crunching the cost saving numbers associated with VoIP won’t be enough to change your mind about traditional telephony technology. You need to center your decision to sign up for VoIP-based business phone system based on immediately accessible functional considerations, such as the one mentioned above.