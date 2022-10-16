News
Lamar Jackson vs. Wink Martindale as Ravens fly in to Giants’ nest
The Giants’ reward for beating Aaron Rodgers is a visit from Lamar Jackson.
“It’s like going from playing Steph Curry to LeBron James,” Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said Friday.
The Giants (4-1) would like to think their familiarity with Jackson is to their advantage when the Ravens (3-2) arrive at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and Wilkins both were on the Ravens’ coaching staff, facing Jackson daily in practices the past four years.
That could mean they know how to attack him. Or it could mean they’re in for their first, bitter taste of the real thing.
“All those times we were going against him [in practice] and a guy said, ‘Oh, I got him,’ because you’ve got to stay away from the quarterback?” Martindale said. “We’re going to find that out on Sunday, whether or not they got him.”
There is no one else in the NFL like Jackson. He’s lightning fast. He’s slippery. He can throw the ball downfield. Every play can be a big play.
He won the MVP award in 2019, one year after the entire league (including the Ravens) passed on him in the top 31 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft’s first round.
This year, he’s already over 1,000 yards passing. His 374 rushing yards rank 10th in the league among all players. And Giants coach Brian Daboll said the big number that jumps out at him is Jackson’s career wins and losses as a starter: 40-14-0.
“Look at his record, that’s first and foremost as a quarterback, I think,” Daboll said. “He hasn’t had many losses. He knows how to win.”
Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Baltimore is still running a similar system to Martindale’s under new DC Mike McDonald. So Campbell was excited about what firepower Jackson can unleash against a familiar defense.
“I can’t wait to see what Lamar does,” Campbell said. “In practice, we go against him a lot, and there are days when he dominates us, and there are days when we dominate. So I think he knows the defense very well, and I think that should, hopefully, give us some kind of advantage. We’ll see.”
Martindale’s Giants rank second in the NFL with a 40% blitz rate on dropbacks. One of Jackson’s weaknesses in previous years was his performance against the blitz. So the Giants hope their pressure bursts Baltimore’s pipes.
This season, however, Jackson has been the NFL’s third-best quarterback when facing five or more pass rushers, throwing seven TDs and only one interception against the blitz, according to NFL NextGen Stats.
Only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has a better TD-to-INT ratio (9-0) against pressure.
A lot of current Giants players also fell victim to Jackson in a 27-13 road loss, when Baltimore bullied them off the ball for 249 rushing yards. So they’ve seen how dangerous he is for themselves.
“In my eyes, he’s the best quarterback in the league,” Giants safety Julian Love said. “It’s going to take all of us to account for him, and they have some serious weapons around him.”
Jackson, 25, admitted Martindale’s pressure schemes are unpredictable.
“Ain’t no telling,” Jackson said this week. “Coach ‘Wink’ is known for exotic blitzes and just doing his thing. Shoutout to Coach ‘Wink.’”
The Giants, for their part, are not intimidated even though they respect Jackson’s talent.
Daboll’s bunch is looking to become the first Giants team to get four wins in a five-game stretch since 2016. They’re seeking the franchise’s first three-game win streak since Weeks 9-13 of 2020.
Spirits are high in East Rutherford, N.J., coming back from London with a win.
“It’s great being able to walk in the building and there’s a different feeling,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. “You don’t feel like there’s a dark cloud over your head every time you walk in.”
Baltimore also is without injured top receiver Rashod Bateman. So tight end Mark Andrews is his clear primary weapon. And Jackson managed only 19 points and 232 yards on his own in last week’s 2-point win over the Bengals.
That’s a bit less daunting than Jackson’s 437 yards (318 passing, 119 rushing) and four total TDs in Baltimore’s 42-38 Week 2 loss to the Dolphins.
Not that this Giants team could ever underestimate Jackson. They know him too well, especially Martindale and Wilkins, who saw the Ravens quarterback flourish up close.
“He took command so early in his time there,” Wilkins said of Jackson’s impact in Baltimore. “He was drafted in 2018. My son was born in 2018. I mean, one of the first words he could say was ‘Lamar.’ He’s got all the action figures, the bobbleheads and the jersey.
“He still loves Lamar,” Wilkins said with a smile. “But he’s all in on the Giants.”
()
News
Breece Hall’s next challenge comes against stout Packers defense
When the Jets selected Breece Hall with the No. 36 pick overall in last April’s draft, they knew he was one of the best players in the draft.
But they probably didn’t think he would already be playing like one of the best running backs in the NFL.
That’s what Hall has done the last couple of weeks. Hall had to wait until Friday, the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft, to hear his name called and that has definitely continued to keep a chip on his shoulder.
“I definitely took some receipts,” Hall said. “It sucks, but I’m here for a reason. It was a blessing for me to be here with this great draft class and everything like that.
“But I definitely do want to prove every week why I should’ve been a first-round pick and why I was worthy of that. That internal motivation for sure.”
Through five games this season, Hall has been sharing a backfield with second-year running back Michael Carter. The results have certainly paid off, especially in recent weeks.
Against the Steelers in Week 4, Hall rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Because of his play, Hall was named the NFL Rookie of the Week.
He followed up that performance by registering 197 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. His highlight play of the game came in the first quarter when he caught a 79-yard pass from quarterback Zach Wilson that brought the ball down to the one-yard line as fans at MetLife Stadium were chanting “Breece.” Carter then punched the ball in for a touchdown.
“He was awesome,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s an explosive player. When we drafted him, it was because we needed a home run hitter on this team, and he did that.”
Through five games, Hall, or as his teammates call him, “Breece the Beast” leads the Jets in rushing with 275 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also has 17 receptions for 213 yards and a TD through the air.
Hall’s early success in the NFL isn’t a big surprise after his time at Iowa State, where he recorded 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also had 82 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns.
It was at Iowa State that Hall drew comparisons to former Steelers and Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and former Texans running back Arian Foster.
“I got asked about him, about how his speed and size just kind of sneaks up on you,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I think, again, whether I’m explaining that well enough, it’s just kind of what I see when he’s out there, you just think you have an angle on him and then he goes and then he’s got just this massive body, with that speed.
“I think the thing that goes maybe unnoticed, just because it’s only five games in and he hasn’t had a ton of time with you guys or what-not, he just hasn’t been in this league, is just how smart he is as a football player, he just gets it, he sees it.
“You could see that at Iowa State, you could see that in the draft process, Joe [Douglas] and those guys did just an absolutely awesome job recognizing that and then all the talks they had with him. Not comparing him to Matt Forte in terms of what he’s about to become or what he can become, but just in terms of the body size and how he’s being used, I see a similar skill set.”
To continue his string of excellent play this weekend, Hall will need to succeed against one of the more formidable defenses in the league.
Gang Green will face a Packers defense that’s ranked fifth as they allow 303.4 yards per game. However, the Packers are allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.
Hall’s play this season certainly has some talking about him as a candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. While Wilson is still working his way back from knee injuries that sidelined him for seven weeks, the team has relied on the rushing attack and will likely continue to do so as the season progresses.
“I’m real big on being comfortable,” Hall said about his play so far this season. “That’s when I play my best, so as I’ve said previously, I just feel like I’ve been getting better every week.
“I feel like it is going to continue because of the coaches staying on me as they feel like I have a lot to improve on. So it is going to keep getting better.
“I feel like I can get more open on some of my routes out of the backfield and play action pass and stuff like that.”
()
News
3 keys to a Giants win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
1. TAKE CARE OF THE BALL
The Baltimore Ravens’ eight interceptions and 11 takeaways are both tied for most by an NFL defense this season. Daniel Jones only has three turnovers in five games. But he has to continue to limit those miscues for the Giants to have a chance on Sunday.
2. KEEP EYES ON LAMAR
Lamar Jackson is responsible for 14 of the Ravens’ 16 touchdowns this season. The Giants have scored 10 as a team. Wink Martindale’s defense is not going to stop the dynamic former MVP. But they have to stay disciplined and tackle well to avoid explosive, game-wrecking plays.
3. IT’S ALL ABOUT SAQUON
Saquon Barkley leads all Giants skill players with 115 touches (rushes and receptions) through five games. Wideout Richie James ranks second on the team with 19. It’s no secret that Barkley and efficient, dual-threat play from Jones is making the offense go. Big plays from Barkley could make the difference in a second straight upset over an imposing opponent.
()
News
NFL: Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to face undefeated Eagles
CNN
—
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) square off in Week 6 with the AFC East’s dominance on the line.
The Cowboys, against all odds, are on a four-game winning streak. The team’s season began with a disastrous season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, in which starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury.
That injury proved to require surgery, sidelining Prescott for several weeks and putting the reins in the hands of quarterback Cooper Rush.
Rush’s experience at the helm was limited to an early pro career against the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.
During that game, he picked up a win with an impressive stat line: 30 of 47 for 325 yards with two touchdowns (including a game-winner from behind) and an interception.
Now entering Week 6 of the 2022 season, Rush is yet to lose a career start and has given the Cowboys momentum heading into the second third of the season.
The Eagles are the only team in the league that has yet to lose. With a win on Sunday, they would become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start a season with a 6-0 record and have a positive turnover differential with every win.
The main reason they haven’t lost a game so far this season? Explosive offense.
The Eagles are one of the most efficient teams once in the red zone and have one of the best games in the league.
They’ve scored 18 of the 20 times they’ve entered the red zone, with touchdowns on 13 of those drives. It’s 90% success and 65% hit. Eleven of those 13 touchdowns in the red zone have come via open play, including six from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts and the Eagles will feel the pressure from the Cowboys defense on Sunday.
In five games, Dallas has allowed just five touchdowns and is third in the league in points allowed per game.
Linebacker Micah Parsons has recorded multiple sacks in three of his first five games this season. In Week 5, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. All this to say that it will not be easy for both sides to climb to victory.
A strong attack encountered with a well-matched defense could turn into a shootout and rely more on special teams.
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is one of the most accurate kickers in the league, getting 13-for-14 tries from the field, including some from longer distances.
The situation for the Eagles’ kickers is a bit more uncertain.
In Week 5, 22-year-old Cameron Dicker made his debut. After signing with the team a few days prior, “Dicker the Kicker” collected both extra run attempts and two field goals, including the 23-yard winner. It was a performance impressive enough to earn him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, but his inexperience could show in his later performances.
The AFC East battle kicks off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Week 6 features a dramatic rematch of last season’s playoffs featuring the Buffalo Bills (4-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-1).
Ahead of this week’s contest, both teams claim the league’s highest scoring offenses. Kansas City is averaging 31.8 points per game, while Buffalo is averaging 30.4.
The game also features two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
The pair are no strangers as this will be the fifth time they have faced each other in three seasons. Since joining the league, they have competed for AFC supremacy, consistently turning off as the division’s first and second-best quarterbacks.
Currently, Mahomes leads the league with 15 touchdowns, Allen is right behind with 14.
Tune in to the quarterfinals showdown Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has made the case for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He leads all rookies with three interceptions this season and has earned an interception in each of the last three games. To top it all off, he recorded a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown.
With an interception against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, Woolen would become the third rookie since 2000 to record an interception in at least four consecutive games.
The Seahawks and Cardinals face off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Here’s how to catch these and other teams across the league in action, wherever you are.
Australia: NFL Game Pass, ESPN, 7Plus
Brazil: NFL Game Pass, ESPN
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS, NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Germany: NFL Game Pass, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN
Mexico: NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports
United Kingdom: NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5
United States: NFL Game Pass, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime
Sports
News
Hyde5: Defense has to wake up, run the ball again – five ways Dolphins can beat Vikings
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings are 4-1.
Yes, the Miami Dolphins are on their third quarterback and look to be without both starting offensive tackles.
But just as last week at the New York Jets the Dolphins will have their good chance to win. And don’t overdo the Vikings record. This is about as flimsy a 4-1 as the New York Giants. Three of their wins were last-possession affairs – two against the dregs of the league in Chicago and Detroit and the third against an Andy Dalton-led New Orleans in London. Minnesota also beat Green Bay easily in the opener and were crushed by the one top team on their schedule in Philadelphia, 24-7.
So in the weekly study in how the Dolphins can win, here’s five things to happen:
1.Don’t put it all on Skylar Thompson. As I wrote in my column Sunday, this game will tell more about the larger team than Thompson. When New England started third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe last week, the defense shut out Detroit and returned a fumble for a touchdown; running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for the 161 yards and kicker Nick Folk was five-for-five on field goal attempts. Zappe passed for 188 yards and his offense had one touchdown. The big phrase is “complementary football,” and it’s something the Dolphins haven’t had consistently since the opener against the Patriots. Time to bring that back. With left tackle Terron Armstead listed as questionable, that’s an added challenge. Greg Little has played equal to or better than Austin Jackson looked at right tackle so that’s not a concern. It helps, too, that Minnesota doesn’t have an overpowering pass rush. It’s tied for 12th with seven other teams with 11 sacks.
2. This defense has to be better. The question coming into the game season was who this defense was. It directed the seven-game win streak near the end of last year. That streak also was built on playing back-up quarterbacks, and the Dolphins then got dragged around the field by Tennessee in the season finale with the playoffs on the line. It led the win against New England, didn’t buckle against Buffalo despite huge Bills numbers and came to life in the fourth quarter against Baltimore this year. It’s had moments, in other words. But look at the stats: 28th in giving up 26.2 points a game; 23rd in giving up 368.8 yards a game; 30th with four takeaways. Defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips have only one sack each. That’s a good place to start. Sure, it’s been without Byron Jones all year and Howard last week. Those injuries don’t explain away the fact this defense needs to play better.
3. Get a handle on running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the beneficiary of having as good a complement of a running and receiving stars as the league has. In their wins, the Miami-native Cook averages 4.7 yards a carry and 89 yards a game. Jefferson leads the league with 547 receiving yards (Tyreek Hill is third with 527) and has at least nine catches and 147 yards in three of their wins. With cornerback Xavien Howard back from groin issues (and apparently healthy?) the question is how to cover Jefferson. The option is what the Dolphins did against Cincinnati in putting Howard on the second-best receiver, Tee Higgins, and double-cover the top receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. But Minnesota’s second receiver, Adam Thielen, is 32 and far from his impact days. Do they put Howard on Jefferson? That would free up other possibilities. Still, for all their firepower the Vikings average 23 points – same as the Dolphins.
4. Run the ball. Like the defense, this can be Thompson’s best friend. The Dolphins discovered a rushing game for the first time last Sunday against the Jets. Raheem Mostert had 113 yards on 18 carries. He missed a day of practice with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for the game. That’s a big deal if he misses as Chase Edmonds has been a decided step down at runnning back,Minnesota’s rushing defense ranks a meh 18th (120.4 yds/game). It faced one elite rushing team in fifth-ranked Philadelphia and gave up 163 yards rushing on 35 carries for a 4.8-yard average.
5. Finish the game. The previous two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, the Dolphins have been outscored 36-0 in the fourth quarter. They led against Cincinnati until being outscored 15-0 in the final quarter, and were within two points of the Jets when outscored 21-0. The quarterback issues didn’t help, but everything fell apart, including the special teams that has been good for a problem play most games. Mike McDaniel recognized that and you can expect addressed it this week. It helps to be back at home where, as we all know, a 1 p.m. kickoff in mid-October can wilt an opponent.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Vikings 20. I’m not sold on the Vikings 4-1 record and think the homefield heat comes into play again.
()
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers at Lambeau Field
1. DISGUISE COVERAGES VS. RODGERS
Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the league today. He knows every trick in the book.
It will be up to the Jets defense to mix up coverages to confuse Rodgers during his pre-snap looks. If Gang Green shows precisely what they’re going to do before the ball is snapped, Rodgers is the type of QB who will take advantage.
2. STOP THE RUN
The Packers offense has been average at times this season. Green Bay ranks ninth in total offense (362.2 yards per game). A good chunk of that yardage comes on the ground (134.8 ypg).
With stout running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, the Jets defense will need to perform better than they have the last two weeks. In their 40-17 victory over the Dolphins, the Jets allowed Miami to rush for 135 yards and two TDs.
If the Jets can contain the Packers rushing attack, they can put them in third and long-yardage situations.
3. SOUND DECISIONS FROM ZACH
The last five quarters for Zach Wilson have been some of the best in a Jets uniform.
What made Wilson so good against the Dolphins was he took what the defense gave him. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and a rushing TD.
The Jets have several playmakers like Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Garrett Wilson, who score touchdowns at any time. Wilson doesn’t have to feel like he has to put the team on his back. He just needs to execute the plays the way Mike LaFleur wants them to be run.
()
News
Ayo Dosunmu enters his 2nd season prepared to lead the Chicago Bulls at point guard: ‘I’m just trying to be that guy who keeps everyone together’
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan posed preseason as a trial for the starting point guard position, but the last two weeks made one thing clear — there really wasn’t a competition.
Ayo Dosunmu will be the starting point guard for the foreseeable future, beginning his sophomore NBA season the same way he ended the first by filling in for the injured Lonzo Ball.
Dosunmu, 22, shoulders the expectation of leading the Bulls offense into the 2022-23 season, which begins Wednesday against the Heat in Miami. It’s a challenge the hometown guard feels ready to accept.
“We have a great team who’s willing to listen and willing to win,” Dosunmu said. “I’m just trying to be that guy who keeps everyone together, be that guy to push us when we need it and just be that vocal guy. I think that’s just a God-given talent that I have.”
Dosunmu will take plenty of inspiration from Ball, who spent hours after practice last season shooting with the rookie. Ball coached Dosunmu to catalyze a faster pace and hone his decision making to individual teammates, two traits Dosunmu believes will fuel his presence at point guard this season.
But Dosunmu also wants to create a distinct identity for himself. The Bulls still don’t know when — or if — Ball will be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Dosunmu can’t be an imitator. He needs to forge his own path as a player and as a leader.
“He has no problem leading,” Donovan said. “If he thinks he’s got something to say to somebody that can help the team or help that individual, he does it and he does it in the right way. … He has never backed away from that responsibility and I think he’ll only get better at that.”
Dosunmu excelled as an emergency fill-in last season, averaging 8.8 points on 52% shooting and 3.3 assists. But expectations will be higher as he sheds the anonymity of his status as a second-round rookie and becomes a full-time starter.
For Donovan, the clear focus for Dosunmu is to become a more independent playmaker. This self-direction is less about learning plays and more about building the comfort and confidence to direct and adapt the offense on the fly.
Dosunmu is a film-room junkie, and even as a rookie he didn’t struggle going off-book from the plays and schematics of the offense. But the vision required to mold an offensive plan to an individual game can be built only in game situations.
Last season, Donovan spent dedicated game time coaching Dosunmu through situations. The guard needs to take initiative to elevate the offense into a less predictable system.
“(Donovan) was always hard on me. He never sugarcoated anything,” Dosunmu said. “Now that I’m older, you can see that he’s giving me a little bit more rope and starting to trust and believe in my capabilities more. He knows I put the work in.”
It’s a big leap for a second-year player, but Dosunmu feels ready to make it.
He punched in at the Advocate Center almost every day this summer, working with his father and the Bulls coaching staff to speed up his jump shot. And after a whirlwind introduction to the league, Dosunmu said he’s prepared to help his hometown team through ups and downs this season — and for as long as the Bulls need him at point guard.
“Good or bad, I want to always learn from it,” Dosunmu said. “That’s how you get better as a person, on the court and off the court. It’s about learning from your mistakes and also learning from the positive things you did well.”
()
Lamar Jackson vs. Wink Martindale as Ravens fly in to Giants’ nest
Realising VoIP Business Opportunities
Breece Hall’s next challenge comes against stout Packers defense
5 Common Search Engine Marketing Tips
Is ERP the Right Software For a Small Business?
Is Pay-Per-Click Advertising Right For You?
3 keys to a Giants win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
Telephone Systems Advice
NFL: Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to face undefeated Eagles
Hyde5: Defense has to wake up, run the ball again – five ways Dolphins can beat Vikings
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need