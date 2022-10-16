News
Magic’s Jalen Suggs available for season opener vs. Pistons
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs will be available for the team’s season opener at the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit, coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters Sunday.
Suggs had been sidelined since suffering a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7, missing their final two preseason games.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa reflects after tough Game 3 loss: ‘I’m just disappointed in myself’
CLEVELAND — After the collapse, in a clubhouse that was quiet, but felt like it was simmering under the surface with frustration, Isiah Kiner-Falefa sat at his locker with his head down and waiting. The Yankees starting shortstop sat there for 10 minutes waiting to relive what looked like the toughest game of his career to date.
“Frustration, anger. Shock. Me personally, I’m just disappointed in myself,” Kiner-Falefa said after making three bad plays in the Yankees’ shocking 6-5 loss to the Guardians. “Like I had opportunities to come up with some key plays and I’d help the team win. Wasn’t able to come up with them and feel like you know, those are big runs that cost us the game tonight.”
Kiner-Falefa was just one of the pieces that failed the Yankees Saturday night. Mistakes on the field and in the dugout cost the Yankees their first ever playoff game when going into the ninth inning when leading by multiple runs. Their seemingly fragile bullpen blew a two-run lead in the critical Game 3 of the best-of-five game series and they went into Sunday night facing elimination.
“We’ve been through this all year. I think we’ve had a lot of comeback wins and we’ve just dealt with a lot of adversity,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So I think you know, the next couple of games we’re gonna be really put to the test. So just see what we’re really made of.”
There was plenty of blame to go around after dissecting Saturday night’s gut-wrenching loss.
Oswaldo Cabrera found his offense after starting the series 0-for-8 with a double and a two-run homer on Saturday night. Playing just his 10th big league game in left field, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stuck with him going into the critical ninth inning instead of the veteran outfielder, Aaron Hicks, and his inexperience showed when he overran Myles Straw’s bloop single.
“No, no. He’s shown us a lot. I think that’s just a no-man’s-land ball,” Boone said. “Credit to them, they put it in play in that inning, but just a lot of perfectly placed ones in there too. And then a great two-strike at-bat by Gonzalez to finish it off. But, no, I think that’s just one of those that falls in no-man’s land there. I loved what I’ve seen from Oswaldo out there.”
With Clay Holmes available “just in case of emergency” Saturday night, Luis Severino’s rough first two innings, which cost him 56 pitches, made bullpen management critical. Severino got them into the sixth, but Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loaisiga were used for just three outs combined and then Boone relied heavily on Wandy Peralta. When the lefty, who spent time on the injured list with a tight spine in the last few weeks of the regular season, started to falter with one out in the ninth, the manager was stuck. He chose to protect Holmes, who had missed time with a back issue and ended the season rehabbing a rotator cuff injury, and go to his rookie Clarke Schmidt.
Kiner-Falefa just made mistakes that the Yankees had seen throughout the season. The Yankees’ management made the decision to use Kiner-Falefa as a shortstop until one of their prospects — Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza — were ready. Peraza made his big league debut this season and was solid defensively. Still, the Yankees chose to go with Kiner-Falefa on the roster for the ALDS instead of Peraza.
He went after Josh Naylor’s grounder in the first awkwardly, diving to his left and trying to backhand it, letting it trickle into left field. That not only turned into a run-scoring single, but cost Severino an extra 15 pitches that inning on a play a veteran shortstop not only would have made, but probably would have gotten two outs on.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, he made a good play on Andres Gimenez’s grounder, but his throw to first was wide and the speedy Guardians second baseman was safe. That eventually ended up putting a Guardians run on the board when pinch hitter Will Brennan slapped a single.
In the ninth, after Cabrera came in too far on Myles Straw’s bloop to left, Kiner-Falefa recovered the ball, but then casually threw the ball to third, allowing Straw to take second. Straw went on to score there.
“I think he saw Straw halfway, and I was surprised too that Straw turned around, went to first. I think he saw there was no play at 2nd, which there wasn’t had he ran initially,” Boone said. “Obviously, threw it into third and that’s when Straw actually went.
While Boone insists that the Yankees’ internal metrics have Kiner-Falefa as a good defensive shortstop, he’s made some mistakes in really big spots this season. He’s made 15 errors and according to Baseball Savant, he is among the bottom 19th percentile in outs above average.
News
Joe Harris, Seth Curry out for season opener
And here… we … go.
The injury bug that plagued the Nets virtually all of last season has followed them into yet another new year with championship aspirations.
After missing Nets’ final three preseason games, Joe Harris will miss Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans with that the team is calling soreness on the left foot that underwent two surgical procedures last season.
Sharpshooter Seth Curry, who did not play in any preseason games, will also miss the opener working to get his left ankle in a better place after offseason arthroscopic surgery.
Both will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
That means the Nets will be without their best two shooters to start the season. Head coach Steve Nash has started Royce O’Neale in place of Harris and has given second-year guard Cam Thomas minutes in place of Curry.
The development is concerning, however, for both Harris and Curry, but more so for Harris, who told ESPN he was optimistic he’d be able to play in the opener. Harris said the soreness in his foot was expected, given the preseason opener was his first on-court action since his initial ankle sprain on Nov. 14, but the ailment has to have lingered longer than both he and the Nets would have liked.
More to come on this developing story.
News
‘Halloween Ends’ wins box office but renews streaming debate
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend.
Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
“We are extraordinarily excited that Blumhouse once again delivered an incredible film and another No. 1 opening,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s head of domestic distribution. “Jamie Lee Curtis had audiences across North America engaged and terrified.”
The film also renewed an evergreen debate about day-and-date movie releases and some in Hollywood are wondering whether it could have been even bigger if it hadn’t debuted simultaneously on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service.
Going into the weekend, some analysts had pegged “Halloween Ends” for an opening in the $50 to $55 million range. “Halloween Kills,” the previous installment in the David Gordon Green-directed “Halloween” trilogy,” opened day-and-date last year and still grossed $49 million on opening weekend.
Green’s first “Halloween,” by contrast, debuted to $76.2 million in 2018. But that was pre-pandemic, theatrical release only and the highly anticipated revival of a beloved franchise with good reviews. His subsequent “Halloween” films were more divisive among critics and fans, however. “Kills” had a 39% Rotten Tomatoes score while “Ends” has a 40% and still opened over $40 million.
“The day-and-date model was put to the test again, but I think this is a mandate in favor of the movie theater,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “Audiences had the option to watch it at home but they chose to go to the theater.”
Many studios experimented with day-and-date releases during the second year of the pandemic to varying results, but 2022 has seen most returning to traditional theatrical-first releases — especially for their most valuable brands and franchises.
Still, it triggered a self-proclaimed “rant” from filmmaker Christopher Landon, who tweeted this weekend that he felt his horror film “Freaky” was hurt by its simultaneous release in theaters and streaming in November 2020.
“Stop doing this. Please. It doesn’t work. Studios: stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies to try and prop up your fledgling streaming services,” Landon wrote on Twitter. “I begged the studio not to do this…We got hosed.”
Though there was likely some financial impact on “Halloween Ends,” it’s hard to glean exactly how much money was left on the table with the release. Peacock is notably smaller than many of its streaming competitors, with 13 million paid subscribers reported at the end of July. Studios also rarely release specific streaming data.
“Smile,” meanwhile, has continued to defy horror-movie odds with another strong weekend. Paramount’s original thriller added $12.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $71.2 million after three weeks.
Dergarabedian noted that it’s rare two have two R-rated horror movies at the top of the box office charts.
“The appeal of being scared in a movie theater is time honored,” Dergarabedian said. “Throughout the pandemic, horror movies have grossed over $1 billion, and that’s just domestically.”
Third place for the weekend went to Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” down 35% from its debut with $7.4 million, while “The Woman King” landed in fourth place with $3.7 million in its fifth weekend, bringing its domestic total to $59.7 million. “Amsterdam” rounded out the top five in weekend two with $2.9 million.
In limited release, United Artists Releasing’s Mamie Till-Mobley film “TILL” got off to a strong start with $240,940 from only 16 locations. Director Chinonye Chukwu’s fact-based account of Emmett Till’s mother’s quest for justice will be expanding in the coming weeks.
“Hats off to producers Barbara Broccoli, Keith Beauchamp, and Whoopi Goldberg who fought to get this movie made for decades,” said Erik Lomis, UAR’s President of Distribution. “This weekend, the film attracted an incredibly diverse, multi-generational audience, playing both ‘smarthouse’ and commercial venues. We’re off to a great start.”
Focus Features’ “Tár,” another buzzy awards contender, also expanded into 36 theaters this weekend — earning another $360,000 — and will continue opening in more markets over the next two weeks.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
1. “Halloween Ends,” $41.3 million.
2. “Smile,” $12.4 million.
3. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $7.4 million.
4. “The Woman King,” $3.7 million.
5. “Amsterdam,” $2.9 million.
6. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $2.2 million.
7. “Barbarian,” $1.4 million.
8. “Bros,” $920,000.
9. “Terrifier 2,” $850,000.
10. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $685,000.
News
Business People: Walser Auto’s Erikka Tiffany Wells wins national award
OF NOTE – HONORS
The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, along with online car finance company Ally Financial Inc., announced that Erikka Tiffany Wells of Twin Cities-based auto dealership Walser Auto Group has received this year’s Ally Sees Her award, recognizing influential minority women leaders. In conjunction, Ally will donate $10,000 to the Newgate School, a nonprofit Minneapolis technical school that offers tuition-free auto body and auto mechanic training for unemployed or under-employed adults.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Fargo, N.D.-based international business accounting firm Eide Bailly announced that Brian Bluhm, chief quality officer, Minneapolis, and Ben Ellingson, national assurance practice leader, Mankato, have joined its management team.
FOOD
Hormel Foods Corp., an Austin, Minn.-based provider of branded packaged grocery products, announced the promotion of Katie Larson to senior vice president of human resources. Larson previously was director of human resources for the company. … International Dairy Queen Inc., a Bloomington-based owner and operator of franchised ice cream and fast-food restaurants, announced that Nicolas Boudet has joined the company as chief operating officer, international. Boudet most recently served as senior vice president global development and president of international at Wingstop Restaurants Inc.
GOVERNMENT
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Bree Maki as state director of the Office of Broadband Development, replacing Angie Dickison. Maki previously was senior outreach director and state broadband and telecommunications outreach director for Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
HEALTH CARE
Fairview Health Services, a Minneapolis-based chain of hospitals and clinics associated with the M Health Fairview brand, announced the promotion of Joe Gaylord as chief financial officer. Gaylord previously was the system’s vice president for finance.
MARKETING
Clutch, a Minneapolis-based agency focused on B2B consulting, announced the following additions over the course of the past year: John Poferl, senior director, reputation + influence; Kenni Bores, manager, reputation + influence; Erica Ballmer-Riley, manager, reputation + Influence; Laurie DePhillips, director, client success; Paula Sonnabend, senior manager, client success + catalyst; Bailey Scholl, manager, client success, and Jack Lumpe, manager, catalyst.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Patterson Cos. Inc., a Mendota Heights-based national supplier of medial equipment to veterinary and dental practices, announced the promotion of Don Zurbay from chief financial officer to president and chief executive officer, succeeding Mark Walchirk; Zurbay also has been elected to the company’s board. Kevin Barry, currently vice president, finance & corporate controller, has been appointed interim chief financial officer. … DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a Minneapolis-based clinical-stage developer of treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, announced the appointment of Julie VanOrsdel Daves as senior vice president, Clinical Development Operations. Davies most recently served as a consultant to DiaMedica and as vice president and global head, Clinical Operations at Sanifit.
NONPROFITS
Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced the hire of Jeremiah Hawkins as senior director of Children and Family Services. Most recently, Hawkins served as chief programs officer at D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, a social service organization in Grand Rapids, Mich.
OPENINGS
Clothing retailer T.J. Maxx announced the Oct. 20 opening of a store at Tamarack Village shopping center in Woodbury; the move marks the relocation of the company’s store at 2089 Old Hudson Road.
TECHNOLOGY
Datasite, a provider of software and services for managing mergers & acquisitions for businesses, announced the promotion of Deven Lindemann to chief customer success officer. Previously she was the company’s executive vice president of customer service. … Concord USA, a Hopkins-based technology consulting and digital transformation firm, announce the hires of Chris Whaley as chief revenue officer and John Baglivo as chief marketing officer. … Total Expert, a St. Louis Park-based provider of customer engagement software and services for financial institutions, announced that Dan Catinella has joined the company as chief lending officer. Catinella previously worked with Total Expert while chief digital officer at Finance of America.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead out vs. Vikings, along with Durham Smythe, Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is out for the team’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Armstead will be inactive for the first time with the Dolphins. He just missed another full week of practice dealing with his toe injury that has lingered since the opener against the New England Patriots.
Mostly playing through the ailment, he made an early exit in last week at the New York Jets, after eight offensive plays. He didn’t travel back with the team on Oct. 9 to see a foot specialist in the New York/New Jersey area before returning to South Florida.
Miami, on Saturday, elevated two offensive tackles from the practice squad, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith, to prepare for Armstead’s absence.
The Dolphins also still don’t have right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a fifth consecutive game on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Without Armstead or Jackson at New York, Miami used Greg Little at right tackle and Shell at left tackle.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also among the Dolphins’ seven pregame inactives, which was expected after he was ruled out by coach Mike McDaniel early in the week through his recovery from a concussion on Sept. 29.
He and fellow quarterback Teddy Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol on Saturday. Bridgewater, after having limited practice reps throughout the week, is available as a backup to rookie starter Skylar Thompson. Bridgewater was in the protocol despite not being diagnosed with a concussion but being forced to exit due to ataxia witnessed by a spotter, an emphasis under the NFL’s Oct. 8 revision to concussion protocol.
Tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) is out Sunday against the Vikings, but running back Raheem Mostert, who also entered questionable with a knee injury, is available.
Cornerback Kader Kohou, who was already doubtful with an oblique ailment is inactive. While Miami is minus Kohou, the undrafted rookie that has seen significant playing time and three starts thus far, it gets back All-Pro Xavien Howard after he missed the loss to the Jets. With Byron Jones still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Dolphins may use Howard and Nik Needham to start and either Noah Igbinoghene or Keion Crossen when the team plays the nickel defense.
Healthy Dolphins inactives are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive tackle John Jenkins. Miami defensive back Elijah Campbell, who was questionable with a foot injury, is available.
For the Vikings, outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum was among pregame inactives after entering Sunday questionable with an illness. The other Minnesota player that went in questionable, running back Alexander Mattison, is available.
This story will be updated.
News
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons drawing on their success in Dallas in May
Going into the MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against FC Dallas on Monday, Minnesota United points to the regular-season success the club had there in May.
FC Dallas had the second-best home record in the Western Conference this season (10-3-4), but the Loons produced a 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium on May 22. It was part of a MNUFC season-record six victories away from St. Paul this season.
“It gives us hope that we already did it and there is nothing that can stop us from doing it twice,” midfielder Robin Lod said this week.
Dallas returned the favor with a 3-0 win at Allianz Field on Sept. 3. Manager Adrian Heath believes MNUFC was the better team that game outside of “five minutes of madness” when the Loons gave up all three goals.
“At the same time, playing them at home and them beating us 3-0 gives us a good lesson that we can’t underestimate them,” Lod said. “We have to be for sure as players 100 percent giving our best to beat them.”
Dallas, which earned the third seed in the West, has one of the league’s most dangerous goal-scorers in MLS in in Jesus Ferreira. The U.S. men’s national team striker had 18 goals in the league this season —the fourth-highest total in MLS in 2022.
Heath explained what’s important with Ferreira.
“Concentration levels have to be good; he’s very smart and has got more pace than people think; he is sneaky quick,” Heath said Saturday. “But more importantly when the ball goes wide you have to be fully focused on where he is because he makes good runs, good-timed runs.”
Ferreira’s goal against Minnesota in September came in that type of situation: a glancing header off a cross into the 6-yard box.
Not to be overlooked was how Dallas (14-9-11) conceded 37 goals this season, second-fewest goals in MLS, and scored 48. Sixth seed Minnesota (14-14-6) also scored 48 but allowed 51.
The Loons might receive a boost in their attack with winger Bongi Hlongwane returning to training this week. After the South African missed the last five games of the season with a knee injury, he will be available for selection Monday.
For the 8:38 p.m. kickoff Monday, MNUFC will have roughly 175 traveling supporters in Texas, thanks to a Sun County Airlines charter flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“The fact that we might have a couple hundred people there will make it enjoyable for everybody,” Heath said. “Make the spectacle better.”
