Ukrainian officials are urging people across the country to save energy and warning of a harsh winter after Russia destroyed critical infrastructure. This week, dozens of Russian missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones struck power plants and substations, knocking out electricity, heating and hot water in many cities and forcing factories in some areas to shut down. temporarily close.
Man shot and killed in North Lawndale apartment – NBC Chicago
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in an apartment in North Lawndale on the West Side.
At around 5:15 p.m., the 22-year-old was inside the residence on the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives are investigating.
Wild pull Marc-Andre Fleury early, suffer 7-6 loss to Kings late
Wild coach Dean Evason had only pulled his goaltender once in his NHL coaching career. Yet with the Wild in need of a spark on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, Evason decided to bench future hall of famer Marc-Andre Fleury in favor of backup Filip Gustavsson.
It didn’t matter.
Whether it was Fleury or Gustavsson between the pipes for the Wild, the Los Angeles Kings managed to find the back of the net with relative ease.
The result? A 7-6 loss for the Wild as they dropped to 0-2-0 this season.
After what Evason dubbed a “horrendous” showing in the season opener — a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on home ice — the Wild were equally as bad against the Kings.
The unraveling started in the first period as the Kings got a goal from winger Adrian Kempe to go up 1-0, a goal from winger Gabe Vilardi to make it 2-0, and a goal from defenseman Drew Doughty to stretch the lead to 3-0.
That prompted Evason to call a timeout during which he opted not to say a word on the Wild. Instead, captain Jared Spurgeon huddle the group and sent a clear message.
Fittingly, Middleton scored to make it 3-1 a couple of minutes later with a slap shot from the point. The comeback continued a few minutes later as Marcus Foligno scored while falling down to make it 3-2.
With the Wild suddenly on the verge of clawing all the way back, Fleury allowed a backbreaking goal to winger Alex Iafallo as the Kings went back in front 4-2. In the immediate aftermath, Fleury skated away from his crease and slammed his stick into the glass in frustration.
When the Wild emerged for the second period, Gustavsson, not Fleury, led the team out onto the ice. After a big save by Gustavsson in the early stages, Joel Eriksson Ek rewarded his goaltender on the power play to make it 4-3.
Unfortunately for the Wild, they couldn’t build on the momentum, as familiar face Kevin Fiala sucked the life o the lamp for the Kings midway through the second period to make it 5-3. Kirill Kaprizov made it 5-4 with a snipe a few minutes later, only for defenseman Matt Roy to push the lead back to 6-4 in favor of the Kings.
As the clocked ticked away in the third period, Mats Zuccarello cut the deficit to 6-5 on the power play, then Sam Steel miraculously tied the game at 6-6 amid a mad scramble in front.
The time game lasted exactly 31 seconds before Kempe slithered his way into the slot and ripped a shot past Gustavsson to put the back in front 7-6. That held up as the final score.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius LIVE: Start Time & Live Stream, Latest Updates & Results
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius LIVE: All the round-by-round action as Bronze Bomber returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 loss to Tyson Fury
Follow Sportsmail’s live blog for updates on Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius, as well as undercard coverage.
The scale of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, visualized
The Washington Post identified eight energy facilities in six regions that were damaged or destroyed Monday and Tuesday, using images and video shared on social media as well as satellite imagery and fire tracking data. They give an idea of the scale of the Russian attack and the impact on major cities, from Lviv in the west to Kryvyi Rhi in the east.
Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky said the attacks hit energy facilities in 12 regions and Kyiv, the capital, in two days.
Power is restored, for now. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials warned that efforts to fully rebuild the energy infrastructure could take months.
“This heating season will be very difficult,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s electricity transmission company, Ukrenergo, said in a television interview. He warned that future Russian attacks on the power grid were expected and that the utility may have to impose scheduled service cuts.
Ukraine’s allies are working to provide more sophisticated air defense systems and longer-range weapons to protect the country’s infrastructure.
THERMAL COGENERATION PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
At least three thermal power stations that provide heat, electricity and hot water were damaged in the capital, according to a study by The Post.
A video shared on social media shows that two Russian cruise missile strikes hit Kyiv’s number 5 cogeneration thermal power plant. An explosion followed by a large plume of smoke rises from the installation which provides both electricity and hot water.
Another video shows a large plume of dark smoke rising from Kyiv’s Number 6 CHP plant, northeast of the city. And security camera video shows a missile strike on Kyiv’s Number 3 CHP plant.
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
The attacks led to temporary power outages and disruptions in water service throughout the wartime city of about 3 million people.
In an interview with The Post, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the threat of future power cuts over the winter would compound the challenges facing city residents struggling to cope with the intense cold of the winter. ‘Ukraine.
The assault damaged dozens of buildings, killing six people and injuring 50, according to Klitschko.
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Dashcam footage verified by The Post captures the moment a Russian cruise missile struck an electrical substation in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. The essential piece of energy infrastructure is used to distribute electricity to power factories, hospitals and homes in the area.
An estimated 1.5 million people were left without electricity. Two substations were destroyed.
“The enemy completely disabled them,” Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv regional state administration, told the Post. It will take about 8-10 months to rebuild.
But without an effective air defense to protect the region’s energy grid from Russian missiles, Kozytskyi fears any reconstruction effort will be in vain.
“We can restore, and the enemy will strike again,” he said.
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Four Russian missiles hit the Burshtynska thermal power plant in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano Frankivsk. Local media reported a sharp drop in power generation and hot water delivery was temporarily halted.
The Burshtynska thermal power plant is one of several facilities in western Ukraine that exports electricity to Europe, according to Andrian Prokip, a Kyiv-based energy expert at the Kennan Institute.
The damage stopped electricity exports in the region affecting neighboring countries along the western border of Ukraine. This is also important because Ukraine relies on revenue from energy exports to support the country’s war-ravaged economy, Prokip said.
Attacks on infrastructure had little impact on the battlefield to the east and south where the Ukrainian army is conducting a counter-offensive. The purpose of this week’s strikes across the country, according to Mason Clark, a senior Institute of War analyst who has followed the conflict since the invasion began, is fear.
“The Kremlin is still determined to think that it can intimidate the Ukrainian people into surrendering,” he said.
Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov and Ellen Francis contributed to this report.
News
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her Dream Cast for Sister Act 3
The star had made similar comments on View on October 7 while discussing the upcoming movie with a celebrity guest Kathy Najimiwho played Sister Mary Patrick in both the original film and the 1993 sequel Sister Act: back to normalwhich also featured a teenager Lauryn Hill years before rising to fame and winning Grammys as the lead singer of a hip-hop group fugitives. Lizzo paid tribute to the character during a performance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Whoopi, an EGOT winner, also told Najimy that she thinks Disney’s decision to produce the new Disney+ movie Hocus Pocus sequel, in which the actress reprized her role as Mary from the cult 1993 comedy, inspired the company to develop another sister act.
“Put those nuns back over there,” Whoopi said, “and see if they get any juice!”
In September, Tyler said the View that they had a “good script” for Sister Act 3 and have “got off to a good start”.
He added: “We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get things done.”
Whoopi said there was initial reluctance from executives to greenlight another sister act after. “They were kind of lukewarm for a really long time,” she said. “They said no one wanted to see it. And then Tyler came in and said, ‘I want to see it. And the next thing I knew we were gone!”
Tyler added, “Well, that’s the power of having millions of people wanting to see it too. I mean, we all want to see it. My kids want to see it.”
Discover 30 secrets about the original sister act movie below:
3 Twin Cities foundations experiment with new — and dramatically different — forms of philanthropic giving
When the Venn Foundation funds access to afterschool music classes, med-tech research at the University of Minnesota or the Minnesota Children’s Museum’s traveling exhibits, it expects the money back. The St. Paul-based charitable lender specializes in issuing low-interest and no-interest loans, among other “program-related investments,” or PRIs — below-market-rate financial obligations that are intended to keep on giving to other worthy initiatives as they’re paid off.
That’s a different approach than the one led by Andrew Dayton at the Constellation Fund, where an economist, an evaluation officer and a research associate have turned philanthropic donations in direct service into an analytical science. Working with advisers such as the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the Constellation team rates grant applicants based on some 200 metrics before writing the nonprofits checks of up to $200,000 to fight poverty.
“A lot of philanthropy is really rooted in relationships, and getting access to people with resources, frankly people like me,” said Dayton, son of former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, whose family was once best known for department stores such as Dayton’s, Marshall Fields and Target. “And my perspective is I’m not the best person to make a decision about how to fight poverty,” he said. “I’ve never experienced poverty. (Our evaluation is) rooted in evidence, the best that we have, as opposed to my preferences or predilections as a donor.”
The Venn Foundation and Constellation Fund are two of the youngest philanthropic foundations in the Twin Cities, where Minnesotans — including especially wealthy ones — have turned charitable giving into an art form.
Their approaches, heavy on financial analysis, differ considerably from that of the John and Denise Graves Foundation, an emerging Minneapolis-based family foundation that has shown growing interest in unproven ventures, even if it entails launching a new nonprofit and handpicking its staff.
“New ideas need time and space to form,” said Bill Graves, who leads the foundation on behalf of his parents. “Graves Ventures is really focused on incubating new ideas, new ventures, new products, new campaigns that did not exist before, and helping them grow to sustainability.”
DIFFERENT APPROACHES TO GIVING
For 20 years or more, foundations and other major donors to charitable causes have called for nonprofits to be run more like businesses, with data-driven strategies that provide a measurable return on investment. The pushback has been palpable, with some frontline workers noting it’s difficult to measure the tangible impact of mentoring youth, erecting public art, feeding the hungry or coaching little league.
Even some major donors have found the philanthropic world has become too risk-averse and disinterested in experimenting with promising but unproven new solutions to old problems.
Others see data-driven analysis as a key lens through which to help small, emerging nonprofits scale their operations and expand sustainably, much like a startup business looking to grow.
In the Twin Cities, three foundations dedicated to fighting poverty and launching new initiatives have taken heavily diverging paths on the continuum, each one focused, at least in part, on helping young ventures expand through starkly different means.
GRAVES FOUNDATION BACKS YOUTH HOUSING BY HIRING ITS STAFF
Working from his garage, John Graves founded a computer software firm in the mid-1980s, gradually building Convey Compliance Systems into a tax compliance software company that would net his family a multimillion-dollar profit when he sold it in 2014. His son, Bill Graves, was then tasked with spending down a good share of the family fortune on worthy causes, to the tune of up to $3 million per year for 30 years.
How best to direct the $47 million or so of funds in the John and Denise Graves Foundation? Around 2017, the foundation made its first major gift toward a proposed housing development in Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill neighborhood centered in part on youth aging out of foster care.
To open the Peris Hill affordable-housing development in Minneapolis last year, the Graves Foundation hired an executive director specific to the 45-unit housing project, with the expectation that after two years of fundraising and applications for low-income housing tax credits, the director would no longer be on the foundation’s payroll and would continue with the project independently. Peris Hill now has its own nonprofit board.
“We were new to philanthropy, and not realizing that what we were doing was different,” said Bill Graves. “Now we realize philanthropy most often takes the form of giving out grants to organizations that already exist, who already have a track record of doing good works.”
Through the foundation’s Graves Ventures unit, Bill Graves is looking to buck that trend and fully engage what some might call the startup world of nonprofit initiatives, even if it means handpicking their staff.
“We were essentially the philanthropic developer,” said Graves, who has worked with Volunteers of America to manage the Peris Hill property. “We have a long-term commitment to provide services funding for young people in the building. We fund an organization called the LINK that provides the services. They were a supporter of (Peris Hill) throughout and stayed engaged with us.”
Working out of the Midtown Exchange building in South Minneapolis, Graves plans to devote roughly $2 million per year toward established youth, education and anti-poverty initiatives in Minneapolis and its first-ring suburbs, and at least $1 million annually toward less proven new initiatives through Graves Ventures.
“They’re of equal interest to us as a foundation,” Bill Graves said.
Among its grantees, the foundation has funded the Minneapolis Educator Leadership Awards, a project with Achieve Twin Cities to recognize outstanding educators, and Close Knit, a nonprofit that invests in existing “chosen family” arrangements to prevent youth homelessness. Other grants, in the areas of housing and community building, will be issued by invitation only.
CONSTELLATION FUND
While working in the mayor’s office in San Francisco, Dayton became familiar with a foundation called the Tipping Point, which seeks to fight poverty in the Bay Area by helping small organizations scale up their services. He was so impressed that he decided to launch a similar effort in Minneapolis.
With grants of $75,000 to $200,000, the Constellation Fund has supported more than 25 grantees since launching in 2018. The goal is to fight poverty in the Twin Cities by backing direct service organizations, but grantees are all offered — and almost all accept — “Beyond Dollars” benefits that go beyond a one-time financial donation.
That includes introducing the grant winners to private corporations that can provide volunteer man hours, consulting, technology help and other expertise.
Even nonprofit applicants that don’t receive funding but submit to a full review walk away with a thorough data-driven assessment of their organization, the kind of report that a private-sector business might pay consultants handsomely for.
“We conduct a benefit-cost analysis on every organization that we fund,” said Rose Carr, the Constellation Fund’s chief impact officer. “We also provide these analyses to those organizations who don’t receive funding. They are providing us with data, and we want them to leave with something that’s useful. … We’re looking specifically at the individuals that the organizations serve.”
Through the Constellation Fund, the Ostara Initiative, which oversees the Minnesota Prison Doula Project, was teamed with Piper Sandler, an investment bank and financial services company, that helped them rethink their business model, from building out their employee base to considering new options for earned revenue.
“Most nonprofits don’t have those types of skills in-house,” Dayton said.
Other grantees have included the new Dougherty Family College, which offers a two-year associate’s degree at the University of St. Thomas, Lutheran Social Service’s work on youth homelessness, the YWCA of St. Paul and the Family Tree Clinic in Minneapolis.
VENN FOUNDATION
For 50 years or more, large foundations have offered low-interest and no-interest loans, equity and other forms of capital investment to unproven orphan drugs, startup technology and other risky young initiatives.
Since 2018, Jeff Ochs and two partners have attempted to connect individual, socially-conscious investors to similar opportunities, whether or not they have the capital to lend that a larger foundation might.
Based in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood, the Venn Foundation pools funds from philanthropists into some 80 donor-advised accounts and counting. The accounts have issued 30 program-related investments to date, totaling some $16 million in giving. The expectation is those financial obligations, offered at below-market rates, will be paid back into the funds to back more good works down the line.
Recipients have ranged from a baker opening her first commercial space to helping researchers at the University of Minnesota develop a prognostic test for osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone cancer in children.
“Our whole purpose as a public charity is around mainstreaming a very powerful but underutilized tool in philanthropy,” Ochs said. “We’re trying to really unleash the power for maximum impact.”
For instance, many low-income families don’t take advantage of Minnesota’s $1,000-per-child education tax credit to pay for afterschool music lessons, private tutoring and other classes because they can’t afford to front the money and wait until April for a tax reimbursement.
To better connect qualifying families to the tax credit, the Venn Foundation is working with the nonprofit Youthprise to provide zero percent, low-fee loans to pay for out-of-school-time learning, on the condition each recipient family’s tax credit is automatically assigned back to the foundation.
“We’ll do over $1 million this year to over 1,000 families statewide in that program, and we’re looking to scale that program,” Ochs said. “It is a no-interest, no-fee loan, unsecured and paid back only via tax credit.”
Ochs added: “If I’m a philanthropist, I give one time and it helps one kid for that one year. You need to find a way to keep that going. PRIs recycle dollars that could be used more than one time.”
Cargo ship that sank in Lake Superior 120 years ago is found
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. — A 292-foot steamship that sank a hundred years ago in Lake Superior has been found, officials with a shipwreck museum said Wednesday.
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said a Whaleback vessel named Barge 129 was found in 2021 in 650 feet of the lake’s water about 35 miles off Vermilion Point. The society found it, along with eight other shipwrecks, using sonar technology.
“I’ve looked for this ship for so long because it was a Whaleback,” Darryl Ertel, the historical society’s Director of Marine Operations, said in a statement. “I was pretty excited.”
A Whaleback has low, rounded hulls, decks, and deckhouses designed to reduce water and wind resistance, according to the Smithsonian. Between 1887 and 1898, 44 whalebacks were produced: 23 were barges and 21 were steamships, including one passenger vessel, it said.
“The whalebacks were pretty unusual ships,” said Bruce Lynn, the historical society’s executive director. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said Barge 129 sank Oct. 13, 1902.
The vessel was carrying iron ore and being towed by a steamer named the Maunaloa when the cargo ship sank during a storm, according to the museum. The towline snapped, and the Maunaloa turned around to reconnect the towline, but wind and waves slammed the two vessels together.
Maunaloa’s anchor ripped a hole into Barge 129’s side, and it began sinking. The cargo ship’s crew managed to board its lifeboat, and the Maunaloa’s crew helped them onto their boat as Barge 129 sank.
Lynn said the society last summer sent a remotely operated underwater vehicle equipped with a camera to get a closer look at Barge 129’s wreckage.
“You could clearly see the distinctive bow with a part of the towline still in place…that was an incredible moment,” he said.
Ertel added that the devastation of the ship was surprising.
“It’s totally destroyed on the bottom,” he said. “It’s nowhere near intact. It’s at least 4 to 5 big pieces and thousands of little pieces. It’s just disintegrated.”
Founded in 1978 and based in Whitefish Point, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society operates the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Whitefish Point and the U.S. Weather Bureau Building in Sault Sainte Marie. It also funds the exploration of historic shipwrecks in eastern Lake Superior.
