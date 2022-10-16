Marketing Is a Process – Three Tips for Effective Marketing

Pin 0 Shares

One of the main things to remember when it comes to marketing your business effectively is that marketing is not a one-off thing. So many businesses take a look at the order books, or look at the empty shop, and say to themselves: “We need to do some marketing.” And then they do it, and once they’ve done it they think it’s finished, and forget about it, or at least they do until the next time they panic about the empty order books and the lack of customers coming into the shop.

The thing to remember is that marketing is not a one-off thing, or something to be done sporadically, every now and again. Marketing is a process, and as such should be carried out regularly to get the best effects, and that means more customers and revenue.

Three tips for an effective marketing process

1. Have a marketing plan. It may seem ridiculous to say something so basic, but many businesses market themselves without a plan, and that means everything is done on a ad-hoc basis. When you do this, it often means you aren’t tracking your results, which means you don’t know what’s working or not. The good news is that your marketing plan doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, simple can be best. Choose just two or three marketing channels (web, print, email etc.), and then put all your energy into using those, and see which one brings the best result. Keep using the ones that bring business, and drop those that don’t. Then try new channels to see what happens.

2. Do something every day. Because marketing is a process, it’s essential you do something regularly, and the best thing to do is do something every day. This could mean sending out a daily email ( a very effective type of marketing), writing an article for submission to an online directory, or even your local paper, or writing a quick press release about something you company has done.

3. Remember – effects are cumulative. When you first start to market your business, you might find you get very little back, and then stop because you think it isn’t worth the effort. This is a mistake. The more you do, the better your results will be. And the longer you do it, the better the result from each bit of marketing you do.

None of this needs to be difficult. Just make your plan and then make sure you set aside a certain amount of time each day to do one thing. Even one hour a day can have huge and positive effects on your business. Give this simple strategy a try for six months, and you may well be pleasantly surprised at the results you get.