Blockchain

Masters of the Universe NFT Collection Launched by Mattel

  • The collection was released this week to coincide with MOTU’s 40th anniversary.
  • Each MOTU drop, as stated by Cryptoys, will include 10,000 toys for each character.

Cryptoys, a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform, and Mattel, Inc., a toy and game manufacturer, announced on Wednesday their intention to release a digital collectable collection based on the Masters of the Universe (MOTU) sword and planet-themed media franchise. The limited edition collection was released this week to coincide with MOTU’s 40th anniversary, according to the press release.

In 1981, a series of 5.5-inch action figures based on the characters He-Man and She-Ra was produced. It instantly became a hit with kids everywhere. Two years later, in 1983, came the animated film series MOTU, also known as the He-Man cartoons. After 40 years, Mattel’s Masters of the Universe brand is still a cultural touchstone. With He-Man and Skeletor appearing in memes and getting their own toy lines. Mattel has partnered with Cryptoys. An NFT startup that fuses toys, games, and entertainment, to create the new MOTU NFT collection.

Old Memories Cherished in NFT

Cryptoys makes use of the Flow network, a blockchain initiative used by Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day NFT collections. He-Man/Prince Adam, Tri-Klops, Battle Cat/Cringer, and Evil-Lyn are just some of the characters included in the first of three waves of the MOTU NFT collection. Other characters including Orko, Man-at-Arms, Skeletor, and Beast-Man will be released in waves between November 2022 and January 2023.

Mattel’s worldwide head of digital gaming, Mike DeLaet, has remarked that the Masters of the Universe IP has a high degree of consumer recognition and a high collectability value because of the franchise’s 40-year tenure at the forefront of popular culture. 

Each MOTU drop, as stated by Cryptoys, will include 10,000 toys for each character, each with seven possible skins. Cryptoys claims that the “power” of each collectable skin will increase due to its rarity. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here's What To Expect

October 16, 2022

  • BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. 
  • BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. 
  • The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) ahead of the weekly close. 

The price movement of Bitcoin (BTC) has shown some great price action lately as the price garnered momentum to bounce from a low of $18,200 to $19,800d against tether (USDT). Despite the strength shown by the price of Bitcoin (BTC), it has struggled to reclaim $19,500, which is key for a rally to the region of $20,000. Ahead of the weekly close, it is yet to be known if the price of BTC will rally to the upside or downside, as many traders are left in a dilemma. (Data from Binance)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The week has been packed with so many events in the crypto space, but a notable one was the sharp decline in the crypto market after the release of the CPI news; the market appeared to be manipulated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping from $19,200 to $18,200 in hours and then back up to a range high of $19,800 before rejection back to $19,200. This price action seems more of manipulation with so much price volatility in a short time. With the possibility of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) rising to a high of 45%, altcoins could suffer more if BTC retraces. 

The price of BTC has struggled in recent times to restore the strength it showed, rallying from a region of $18,700 to $25,000. BTC’s price declined from $25,000 to a weekly low of $18,800-$19,300. The has since struggled to breakout from this range.

BTC’s price needs to reclaim $19,500 with good volume for the price to restore a measure of relief for BTC price and altcoins. If the price of BTC fails to close above $19,500, we could see the price retesting the low of $18,800-$18,200.

Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $19,500.

Weekly support for the price of BTC – $18,800-18,200.

Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily BTC Price Chart | Source: BTCUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for the price of BTC has been more of a struggle to 

breakout from its descending triangle could spark some relief and bounce to the high of $20,500 and higher with strong buy volume. 

BTC’s price trades at $19,130 as the price continues its range movement 

as the price forms a descending wedge below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA); the price of $20,200 corresponds to the 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher. 

Daily resistance for the price of BTC – $20,200.

Daily support for the price of BTC – $18,800.

Blockchain

Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on Cryptocurrency

October 16, 2022

