Metamask Now Supports Instant Crypto Purchase Via Bank

With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day.

Only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising.

The parent company of the popular cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, ConsenSys, has announced an integration with the fintech business Sardine that would make it simpler for customers to convert cash into cryptocurrency.

Instead of waiting for their funds to clear, MetaMask users may now quickly fund their cryptocurrency wallets with bank transfers.

The blog article by ConsenSys suggested that quick ACH transfers through Sardine are superior to alternative options for certain consumers. Limits on how much money may be sent, or denied transactions, whether using a cryptocurrency exchange or a credit card, might reduce the convenience of certain payment options.

Sardine to Bear Full Responsibility

With the new MetaMask integration, users may exchange up to $3,000 per day for more than 30 different tokens using the Sardine platform. Concerns concerning security may be raised in light of the fact that instantaneous conversions and transactions are possible. MetaMask said in a Twitter post, “Sardine’s payment system helps combat fraud,” but did not elaborate.

More information may be found on the Sardine website, where it is boasted that the company’s creators “built the fraud prevention and compliance infrastructure that scaled both Coinbase and Revolut.” As an added bonus, the company boasts that its technology can spot three times as much fraud as competing solutions, and that its customers are 90% less likely to be victims of identity theft while using its service than those who go elsewhere.

The company is confident in its capacity to deal with and prevent fraud since it guarantees that Sardine will bear full responsibility for any chargebacks or refunds made by other business customers. And it has a lot of financial support; only last month, Sardine secured $51.5 million in a Series B fundraising round spearheaded by Andreessen Horowitz.

Recommended For You:

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Ethereum Users