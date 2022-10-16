News
MLS Cup Playoffs: Loons drawing on their success in Dallas in May
Going into the MLS Cup Playoffs first-round match against FC Dallas on Monday, Minnesota United points to the regular-season success the club had there in May.
FC Dallas had the second-best home record in the Western Conference this season (10-3-4), but the Loons produced a 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium on May 22. It was part of a MNUFC season-record six victories away from St. Paul this season.
“It gives us hope that we already did it and there is nothing that can stop us from doing it twice,” midfielder Robin Lod said this week.
Dallas returned the favor with a 3-0 win at Allianz Field on Sept. 3. Manager Adrian Heath believes MNUFC was the better team that game outside of “five minutes of madness” when the Loons gave up all three goals.
“At the same time, playing them at home and them beating us 3-0 gives us a good lesson that we can’t underestimate them,” Lod said. “We have to be for sure as players 100 percent giving our best to beat them.”
Dallas, which earned the third seed in the West, has one of the league’s most dangerous goal-scorers in MLS in in Jesus Ferreira. The U.S. men’s national team striker had 18 goals in the league this season —the fourth-highest total in MLS in 2022.
Heath explained what’s important with Ferreira.
“Concentration levels have to be good; he’s very smart and has got more pace than people think; he is sneaky quick,” Heath said Saturday. “But more importantly when the ball goes wide you have to be fully focused on where he is because he makes good runs, good-timed runs.”
Ferreira’s goal against Minnesota in September came in that type of situation: a glancing header off a cross into the 6-yard box.
Not to be overlooked was how Dallas (14-9-11) conceded 37 goals this season, second-fewest goals in MLS, and scored 48. Sixth seed Minnesota (14-14-6) also scored 48 but allowed 51.
The Loons might receive a boost in their attack with winger Bongi Hlongwane returning to training this week. After the South African missed the last five games of the season with a knee injury, he will be available for selection Monday.
For the 8:38 p.m. kickoff Monday, MNUFC will have roughly 175 traveling supporters in Texas, thanks to a Sun County Airlines charter flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“The fact that we might have a couple hundred people there will make it enjoyable for everybody,” Heath said. “Make the spectacle better.”
Ravens RB Justice Hill inactive for game vs. Giants; ILB A.J. Klein set to make 2022 debut
Ravens running back Justice Hill, still limited by a hamstring injury, will not play Sunday against the New York Giants.
Hill was considered doubtful for the Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium after returning to practice as a limited participant Thursday. Hill, who also missed the Ravens’ Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, leads the team’s running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry.
The Ravens will also be without top wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), starting outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot), who were ruled out Friday after missing the week of practice. Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is a healthy scratch.
Inside linebacker A.J. Klein will make his 2022 debut Sunday, as will outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington, who were elevated from the practice squad.
Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Jason Pinnock and former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson are inactive for the Giants. Starting defensive end Leonard Williams and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, limited in practice all week, will play.
Minnesota elections 2022: District 58A
House District 58A
Greg Bruggentheis
- Candidate responses not available
Kristi Pursell
- Age: 41
- Party: DFL
- City: Northfield
- What qualifies you to hold this position?
As the Executive Director of a rural clean water organization, I’ve had the opportunity to assist in creating, testifying, and supporting a bill that became law that rewards farmers for the great work they do to safeguard our rivers and streams, keeping their soil on their land, and ensures profitability for future generations.
- What would your top priorities be if elected?
I know we can, and must, do better for the future of Minnesotans young and old- no matter your zip code, your race or religion, your gender or your political party. I care about families not going bankrupt because of medical bills, supporting our educators and kids, safeguarding our democracy and having a livable planet.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone?
When rural places get painted with a broad brush, many in my area feel left behind. I believe we have so much in common and that we all want the same things for our families. I want to bring the lessons learned from working with rural leaders on clean water, soil health, and climate state-wide for a better, more just, more beautiful future.
- Website or contact: www.kristipursell.com
Vikings rookie Luiji Vilain active for first time NFL career vs. Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS — Vikings rookie outside linebacker Luiji Vilain was active for Sunday’s game against against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium and ready to make his NFL debut.
Vilain, who was undrafted out of Wake Forest, suited up due to D.J. Wonnum having been ruled out due to an illness. He had been inactive for the first five games of the season.
In addition to Wonnum, inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed and Vederian Lowe, defensive linemen Khyiris Tonga and Esezi Otomewo and safety Theo Jackson.
Twins position breakdown: With Miguel Sano out of the picture, three solid hitters will share first base
The Miguel Sanó days in Minneapolis have just about reached their end, and in the coming weeks, it will all become official.
Once one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Sanó’s career in Minnesota will end after an injury-plagued season in which he played in just 20 games. Sanó first sustained a left knee injury during a walk-off celebration on April 26, tearing his meniscus, and after returning from surgery and rehab in late July, he wound up on the injured list with knee inflammation just days later.
The Twins have a $14 million club option on the 29-year-old or a $2.75 million buyout, the latter of which they are expected to pay as they move on from the strikeout-prone slugger.
2022 RECAP
Entering the 2022 season, Sanó and Alex Kirilloff were the two players expected to see the most time at first base.
What happened instead? Rookie Jose Miranda and batting champion Luis Arraez, neither first basemen by trade, wound up spending the most time there, Miranda for 77 games and Arraez for 65.
The day Sanó landed on the injured list the first time, the Twins called up Miranda, one of their top prospects, from Triple-A. After a rocky first month, the 24-year-old Miranda settled in nicely, finishing the season hitting .268 with 15 home runs, a team-leading 66 RBIs, a .751 OPS and a 116 OPS+ (100 is league average).
Arraez, who had little prior experience at the position, adjusted well, and wound up playing more games there than anywhere else on the field. His season included a mix of first, second and a few games at third base at the beginning of the season — which did not go smoothly — as well as 38 games as designated hitter.
Offensively, in his fourth season in the majors, he paced the American League in hitting at .316, sewing up the AL batting title on the final day of the season.
Kirilloff, like Sanó, spent most of the season out with injury, playing in 45 games — plus a month in the minors — before undergoing a second season-ending wrist surgery. While at times he was healthy and looked the part of the hitter the Twins believe him to be, wrist discomfort sapped him of his power and he eventually underwent an ulnar shortening procedure.
2023 OUTLOOK
Barring an offseason move, expect to see some kind of mixture of Miranda, Arraez and Kirilloff at first base next season.
Kirilloff, the best defensive first baseman of the bunch, can also play the corner outfield spots, Miranda will also see some time at third base and Arraez can go out to second. The Twins also figure to have a rotating designated hitter yet again, helping create more playing time for the group of talented hitters.
Asked recently if Arraez needed a set position, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey pointed out that the DH rotation was good for the infielder to help him sustain his health through the course of the season. Arraez avoided the injured list entirely in 2022, save for a stint on the COVID IL, though he had lingering hamstring issues in the back half of the season.
“He’s willing and open to being flexible there, but obviously his bat is what’s significant here and we want to keep him as healthy as possible, so I think that will all factor into it,” Falvey said. “But we’ll answer that probably at a later date when we get a little better idea of the roster.”
Gophers passing game ‘hurt us’ in 26-14 loss to Illinois
The Gophers’ seventh offensive play in Saturday’s 26-14 loss at Illinois was both damaging and foreboding.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan dropped back to pass, had pressure in his face from multiple Illinois defensive linemen and was hit as he released a less-than-perfect throw. When receiver Mike Brown-Stephens didn’t high-point the catch, Illini defensive back Kendall Smith was able to rip the ball away for an interception.
It was a glaring example of how Minnesota’s offensive line, pass-catchers and quarterbacks each suffered breakdowns in a damaging loss to a Big Ten West division foe. There will be failures left and right when a college football team passes for a mind-blowingly-low 38 yards in 2022.
The last time the Gophers threw for under 100 yards was the 59 they managed in last season’s 14-10 loss to Bowing Green — the unequivocal worst loss of head coach P.J. Fleck’s six-year tenure at the U.
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca praised the Illini defensive line on Wednesday not only for its size and power but also its quickness. They, along with blitzing linebackers and d-backs, at times, overwhelmed the Minnesota offensive line.
Both teams featured great running backs in Mo Ibrahim and Chase Brown, and both eclipsed 120 yards. But as Illinois took a lead in the third quarter, Minnesota didn’t have playmakers or the plays to stage a comeback.
“They are really, really good up front, but we’ve got to be able to catch the football when opportunities present themselves because then they create more opportunities,” Fleck said. “When we don’t, it makes you go away from it a little bit more.
“In a game like that, when (the Illini offense) keeps moving the chains and time is dwindling down and you are behind, you have to be able to find ways to get some type of rhythm going. We would get a rhythm going and the pass game would hurt us.”
Minnesota undoubtedly missed top receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who was lost for the season with a knee injury in nonconference play. He moved along the sideline Saturday on crutches.
Daniel Jackson showed signs of picking up the slack with his first two-touchdown game against Michigan State and his first 100-yard game against Purdue. He was targeted four times against Illini, but had just one reception that went four yards.
Brevyn Spann-Ford was targeted six times, and finished with four receptions for 32 yards. A decent performance, but it paled in comparison to the Illini, who had four receivers each eclipse 50 yards. They kept drives alive with timely catches.
Brown-Stephens had three targets and no catches, while Mo Ibrahim had one target and catch for two yards. That’s it.
Dylan Wright, a specimen at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, was absent from the stat sheet. It’s his second straight game without a catch.
The Gophers go into Saturday’s game at Penn State with Morgan’s health in question. He suffered an upper-body injury when scrambling in the fourth quarter and left the game for good. He was carted off the field, taken to a medical center in Champaign, Ill., cleared by staff and traveled back to Minnesota on the team flight.
Morgan completed just four of 12 passes for 21 yards, no touchdowns and the one interception while trying to connect with Brown-Stephens.
Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was thrust into a big situation in his first real action. The redshirt freshman completed two of six passes for 17 yards — and two interceptions.
Both Kaliakmanis and Morgan were sacked once, but that was not a full reflection of how much pressure they were under Saturday. Morgan scrambled a few times and finished with 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Center John Michael Schmitz summed up the defeat completely and succinctly.
“We got to have 11 play as one and we have to do a better job of execution, whether it is pass pro up front, if it’s route running or throws,” he said. “It all (has to) come together at the end of the day.”
On Saturday, it fell apart.
Election 2022: West St. Paul
WEST ST. PAUL CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Pat Armon
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Problem solver and listener. Former member of the West St. Paul City Council and Economic Development Authority, Parks and Rec Committee, Charter Commission, South Metro Fire Board, Moreland Elementary PTA, Scouts, Thompson Park Committee, Volunteer and City Promoter. Occupation – Community Development Professional
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize police and fire depts. Policing which targets and reacts to issues like catalytic converter theft. Embrace diversity. Establish a group of rental housing tenants and stakeholders to make ongoing reports to the city. Support for rental standards and rental density ordinances. Help clean city with volunteers and innovative methods.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Public safety, infrastructure, plowing streets, provide parks and rec, provide property management compliance and assist and attract businesses with economic development resources delivered to all in our diverse community. Partner with other communities in order to ensure this role functions in an effective way for taxpayers and us all.
- Website or contact: patarmon.com [email protected]
- Age: 56
Kimetha KaeJae Johnson
Candidate information not available.
WEST ST. PAUL CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
Wendy Berry
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve served our city for the past 4 years and am proud of how we’ve addressed the needs of our community by engaging as many residents as possible in decision making, improving walkability and accessibility, and done so while spending tax dollars wisely.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritizing outreach so to hear from our diverse community about the decisions we’re making and finding ways to engage people we haven’t reached. Maintaining fiscal responsibility by making sure our infrastructure stays up to date and West St. Paul’s changing needs are being met. Continuing a focus on accessibility and safety throughout our city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? At city council level, it’s about setting West St. Paul up for success now and well into the future – ordinances, resolutions, budgets are important, and things like inclusion, equity, and engagement will help us get there.
- Website or contact:
- Age: 44
Jake Nelson
Candidate information not available.
