Musk and Kim Dotcom talk nuclear war — RT World News

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Packers Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.

Marquee Match

QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

The Jets have beaten Kenny Pickett and Skylar Thompson, two rookies making their NFL debuts, in the past two weeks. Now they get Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

We’ll find out if the defense is real in this one. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed have played well this season, and the passing rush came after Thompson last week with 16 hits from the quarterback. But Rodgers will get the ball out quicker and harder to hit. Ulbrich said the key will not let Rodgers figure out what they are doing until the ball is broken.

“He’s a guy who’s very hard to fool, so from a pre-snap standpoint, you have to be on your specifics in terms of your body posture, in terms of looks, in terms of is about all those things,” Ulbrich said. “As the pre-snap stuff is huge, if he knows the story, when the ball is run it can be a long day for you. So I think the pre-snap stuff is probably the most important thing to tell him, but tell all those guys.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will have a big challenge with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. bill kostrun

Costello’s Call

The Jets are feeling good after winning back-to-back streaks, but this one feels like mission impossible. The Packers have won their last 12 games from a loss, and Aaron Rodgers is nearly unbeatable at home. I think the Packers jump early, but the Jets close in the second half.

Packers 28, Jets 17

four bottom

Zaz it on: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off a week in which he wasn’t asked to do much, but also one in which he didn’t return the ball. Wilson was 14 for 21 for 210 yards and had a rushing touchdown in the win over the Dolphins. The Jets will likely need more this week from Wilson, who has yet to record a 300-yard passing game in his career.

Wilson will face his childhood idol, Aaron Rodgers. The two had a chance to talk to each other last year when the teams held joint workouts in Green Bay. Now Wilson will try to take down his hero.

“Being on the same pitch as him is cool,” Wilson said. “We’re kind of attacking their defense, so it’s a bit different. It was probably the same last year when we were playing in Tampa Bay. It was like, ‘Wow, we’re playing Tom Brady right now. I’ve watched this guy since I was born, which is kinda crazy. I’m sure it will be the same kind of thing in this game.

Dynamic Duo: Both teams have a two-headed monster at running back, and this game could come down to whoever has the most success.

The Packers have the duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who have combined this year for 635 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown. The Jets have young guns, Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have 433 combined rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, as well as a receiving touchdown.

Hall had a huge game last week against the Dolphins, with 197 total yards. It will be interesting to see how play time is divided this week.

Thank you giants The Giants did the Jets a disservice last week with their 27-22 win over the Packers in London. The Packers are 10-0 following a loss under coach Matt LaFleur and have won their last 12 games after a loss. The Jets must also overcome the Packers’ home-field advantage. Green Bay has won 15 straight regular season games at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 24-3 at home since LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The Jets, who will be looking to win their third straight game for the first time since 2019, are 2-0 on the road This year.

What race: The Jets’ pass rush came to life last week against the Dolphins. They had 16 quarterback hits against Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. Carl Lawson led the way with seven. Lawson appears to have recovered from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered last year during joint workouts with the Packers in training camp.

“I really think he was the best we’ve seen, the best version of him, and that said, I also believe he still has a long way to go,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s a guy who, he’s getting healthier every day, he’s getting more confident every day, he’s starting to get back in shape.”