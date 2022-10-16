Iran steps up commitment to supply arms for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, says US and allied security officials, secretly agreeing to send not only attack drones, but also what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions.
News
Oklahoma daycare center evacuated after car fire in parking lot
An Oklahoma daycare center was evacuated after a car fire in its parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone out. Daycare workers said the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When the Jones Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze, Nannie’s daycare was already getting the children to safety. “Before we could look up, every woman who worked there at Nannie’s daycare center had a perfect plan in place,” Jones Fire Chief Mark Taylor said. It had already blown out the windows and the tires on this one as well,” Taylor said. In the mall, staff were already working to get the kids out and sounded the fire alarm and evacuated. all the kids out of the facility. Then she rushed to the playground to help get the kids out of the playground as she was quite close to where the car had caught fire said Sherry Minnick, owner of Nannie’s Daycare.While firefighters worked to put out the blaze, children were on the road at a local children’s bank here,” Minnick said. The owner said that ‘it was no surprise that everyone around them s is ready to help bring the children to safety. “It’s a small community, so everyone pretty much knows everyone and when the bank saw what was going on, they started handing out water and cupping to the kids,” Minnick said. The owner said she was extremely grateful for the help from her neighbors and the fire department.
An Oklahoma daycare center was evacuated after a car fire in its parking lot.
The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone out. Educators said the fire scared them as much as it scared the children.
When the Jones Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze, Nannie’s daycare was already getting the children to safety.
“Before we could look up, all of the women who worked at Nannie’s daycare had a perfect plan in place,” Jones Fire Chief Mark Taylor said.
Firefighters said they were responding to the call of a burning car in a shopping center parking lot.
“When we arrived, we found a completely submerged car, threatening the second vehicle next to it. It had already blown out the windows and tires of that one as well,” Taylor said.
In the mall, staff were already working to get the kids out.
“The principal went to pull the fire alarm and proceeded to evacuate all the children from the establishment. She then rushed to the play area to help get the children out of the play area. games because it was pretty close to where the car got into the fire,” said Sherry Minnick, owner of Nannie’s Daycare.
While firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the children were on the road at a local bank.
“The bank people, who are right behind us, actually came out and said, ‘Hey, get these kids here,’” Minnick said.
The owner said it was no surprise that everyone around them was ready to help get the children to safety.
“It’s a small community, so everyone pretty much knows everyone and when the bank saw what was going on they started handing out water and cupping to the kids,” Minnick said.
The owner said she was extremely grateful for the help from her neighbors and the fire department.
Cnn
News
US and Canada sent armored vehicles to Haiti to help fight gang: NPR
Odelyn Joseph/AP
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The United States and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police battle a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops.
A statement from the US State Department said the equipment was purchased by the Haitian government, but it did not provide further details of the supplies being flown by military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince.
A US Army Southern Command spokesman said he could not provide further details on the supplies being sent, although he added that it was a joint operation involving the US Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.
“This equipment will assist (the Haitian National Police) in its fight against criminal actors fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of much-needed humanitarian aid, hampering efforts to halt the spread of cholera,” the Department of Health said. ‘State.
The Pan American Health Organization said there were more than 560 suspected cases of cholera, some 300 hospitalizations and at least 35 deaths, with experts warning the figures are likely much higher than reported.
The equipment arrived more than a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs surrounded a fuel terminal and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Demonstrators also blocked roads in major cities to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices after Henry announced in early September that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel.
Since then, gas stations have closed, hospitals have reduced services, and banks and grocery stores have opened on a limited basis as fuel, water and other supplies dwindle across Haiti.
Owners of the fuel terminal announced on Saturday that gunmen attacked their facility for the second time and made off with more than 28,000 gallons of petroleum products after overpowering the facility’s surveillance and emergency personnel.
It was the second time this week that gunmen broke into the terminal, which stores more than 10 million gallons of gasoline and diesel and more than 800,000 gallons of jet fuel.
NPR News
News
Ex-FBI agent Timothy Thibault declines interview with judicial Republicans due to agency bias
Former FBI agent Timothy Thibault declined an interview requested by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee about politicization at his agency, saying he could not speak about ongoing investigations.
GOP lawmakers requested information from Mr. Thibault last month about the FBI’s approach to probing President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
“Regarding the interview request, as the subject involves sensitive law enforcement information and/or ongoing investigations, our client is unable to accept this invitation at this time,” reads- on in an October 7 letter from his attorney.
Mr Thibault resigned after a 30-year career at the FBI amid revelations of his partisan leanings on social media, when he headed the agency’s public corruption unit.
Mr. Thibault’s attorney added that his client no longer has access to any FBI materials or is in possession of any FBI laptops, cell phones or other electronic devices.
The former agent’s conduct has come under scrutiny from Republicans, as more than a dozen whistleblowers have raised allegations of political bias within the FBI. Mr. Thibault has been accused of suppressing information that could benefit the investigation into Hunter Biden.
Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Darrell Issa of California, who originally sent the request, responded by calling on the defense of Mr. Thibault’s attorney to respect an ongoing investigation and sensitive information as a “baseless” excuse.
The trio also rejected the idea that Mr. Thibault no longer has access to his FBI files, citing their requests to have official and personal records related to their investigation. Lawmakers also asked him to prove that he was taking all necessary steps to preserve documents related to their investigation.
Mr. Jordan, the committee’s top Republican, has pledged to investigate allegations of political bias within the FBI if his party wins a majority in November. Lawmakers reiterated those actions in their response.
“Our request that you appear for a transcribed interview remains outstanding,” they wrote. “Your testimony is necessary for our oversight, and you can be assured that Committee Republicans will continue to pursue this case through the 118th Congress.”
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Iran plans to send missiles and drones to Russia for war against Ukraine, officials say
Independent news outlets have published photos of the remains of what appear to be Iranian-made drones used in strikes against Ukrainian targets in recent days, questioning Iran’s repeated denials that it provided such arms to its ally Russia. Pentagon officials have also publicly confirmed the use of Iranian drones in Russian airstrikes, as well as Ukraine’s success in downing some of the drones.
In an apparent sign of Iran’s expanded role as a military supplier to Moscow, Tehran dispatched officials to Russia on September 18 to finalize terms for shipments of additional weapons, including two types of Iranian surface-to-surface missiles. , according to officials of a US – allied country that closely monitors Iran’s military activity.
An intelligence assessment shared in recent days with Ukrainian and US officials says the Iranian arms industry is preparing an initial shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, two well-known Iranian short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively, two officials briefed on the matter said. If carried out, it would be the first delivery of such missiles to Russia since the start of the war.
The officials spoke on the condition that their names and nationalities would not be revealed due to the extreme sensitivities surrounding intelligence-gathering efforts.
Attackers kill 11 soldiers and injure 15 at a training ground in Russia
In August, the same officials identified two types of Iranian drones, the Muhajer-6 and the Shahed-136, which Tehran was beginning to supply to Russia for use in Ukraine. The remains of both types have been recovered, analyzed and photographed by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. Russia appears to have repainted the weapons and given them Russian names.
Officials briefed on the planned missile shipment said Iran was also preparing new deliveries of unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia, including ‘tens’ of additional Mujaher-6s and more Shahed-136s. . The latter, sometimes called “kamikaze” drones because they are designed to crash into their targets, are capable of delivering explosive payloads at ranges of up to 1,500 miles. Iranian technical advisers have traveled to Russian-controlled areas in recent weeks to provide instruction on the operation of the drones, the officials said.
US intelligence agencies declined to comment on reports of pending Iranian shipments to Russia. Russian and Iranian officials on Saturday did not respond to requests for comment on reports of Iranian missiles heading for Russia.
On October 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani reiterated Iran’s persistent denials of any involvement in supplying drones to Russia. “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers reports of the delivery of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine to be ‘baseless’ and does not confirm them,” he said. Kan’ani reaffirmed Iran’s claim to neutrality in the conflict and stressed the need for “both sides to resolve their issues through political means without violence.”
Iran sends first batch of drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine
The Kyiv government has been made aware of the evidence behind the new intelligence, a Ukrainian official told The Washington Post. Ukraine has separately assessed that the majority of drones recently deployed by Russia in southern Ukraine are Iranian-made.
Ukraine recently downgraded diplomatic ties with Tehran in response to the appearance of Iranian-made drones on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky cited Russia’s recent airstrikes last week when urging NATO nations to provide his country with advanced air defense systems.
“We must protect our skies from the terror of Russia,” Zelensky said Thursday in a speech to the Council of Europe.
Like Iran, Russia has pushed back against Western reports of Iranian arms shipments for its Ukrainian campaign, with Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling such accounts “false”.
But Iranian drones have already made their mark, destroying several Ukrainian tanks and damaging civilian infrastructure in repeated strikes over the past three weeks, according to Ukrainian officials. Missile experts say the arrival of surface-to-surface missiles could give Russia powerful new weapons as Kyiv forces reclaim captured territory across large swaths of southern and eastern Ukraine, successes that are partly due to the artillery provided by the West.
“The progression from drones to surface-to-surface missiles could give the Russians more options and a lot of punch,” said Farzin Nadimi, an Iranian weapons expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Washington think tank.
In the hands of the militias, Iranian drones appear as a deadly wild card
Iran has one of the largest and most diverse short- and medium-range missile arsenals in the Middle East. While Iranian weapons designers have encountered reliability issues, the latest versions of the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar are considered by experts to be both powerful and reasonably accurate at relatively short ranges, Nadimi said. Some models are fitted with electro-optical guidance systems that allow missile operators to guide them on their final approach to the target.
Iran has previously supplied the same missiles to proxy militias in the Middle East, including Houthi fighters in Yemen. Houthi forces have deployed Iranian-designed missiles in military parades and used them in attacks on oil refineries and other civilian targets in neighboring Gulf countries.
Russia already has a range of unarmed aerial vehicles, or UAVs, which are primarily used for surveillance and artillery spotting. But Moscow has not invested in large fleets of armed drones of the type that US forces routinely use in military campaigns in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
Russian escalation won’t turn tide of war, analysts say
Moscow commanded a vast arsenal of precision-guided missiles and rockets at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, but US officials say its stockpile has been drastically reduced during the war, now in its seventh month.
At a Friday briefing, US intelligence officials cited Russia’s growing reliance on Iran and North Korea as evidence of the impact of imposed sanctions and export controls by Western countries following the invasion of Ukraine.
In a presentation to reporters, officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Russia had lost more than 6,000 pieces of equipment since the war began and was “expending ammunition at an unsustainable rate”.
Prevented by sanctions from obtaining Western electronics, Russia “looks to countries like Iran and North Korea for supplies and equipment,” including drones, artillery munitions and weapons. rockets, says the presentation.
washingtonpost
News
Berlusconi appoints Meloni as spar of Italian right-wing coalition – POLITICO
Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi appeared to describe Italy’s likely next prime minister and his supposed ally Giorgia Meloni as “condescending, authoritarian, arrogant and offensive” in a note photographed by the press.
The epithets, scribbled on a piece of paper in Italy’s parliament, were published by La Repubblica on Friday and escalated a row between two of the three parties trying to form Italy’s next government.
“No will to change, this is a person you can’t get along with,” the note concludes.
“There’s an adjective missing: I’m not subject to blackmail,” Meloni replied Friday night.
The far-right Brothers of Italy leader is seeking to form a government after her coalition with Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League swept elections last month.
But disputes over ministerial and parliamentary assignments have soured the mood.
Berlusconi refused to endorse Italy’s Brothers Ignazio La Russa – a collector of fascist memorabilia – as the country’s next Senate president.
Salvini told La Stampa he warned Berlusconi not to fight Meloni, whose party won more than 1.5 times as many votes as Forza Italia and the League combined.
“I warned him, ‘Look, Giorgia has the numbers, you can’t be embarrassed,’” Salvini reportedly said.
Enrico Letta, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, jumped into contention on Saturday.
“That does not seem to me to be a majority capable of giving a solid government to the country. They can only give the country an internal war, a permanent conflict,” La Stampa reported, according to Letta.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) { pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer; } !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' ); fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" ); fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args ); if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) { window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) { if ( listenerSuccess ) { if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) { __tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) { if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) { return; } const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter( function( vendorConsents ) { return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name; } ); if ( consents.length === 1 ) { fbq( 'consent', 'grant' ); } } ); } } }); }
Politices
News
Border Patrol agents killed man with scissors
An illegal immigrant escaped from a holding cell, grabbed a pair of scissors and advanced on Border Patrol agents who fatally shot him, the agency said on Saturday. .
Officers first tried using a taser, but it “had no effect on the man”, Customs and Border Protection said.
The Mexican man, whose name has not been released by CBP, was arrested on the morning of October 4 along the border in Texas.
CBP did not describe the circumstances in which the man was able to escape from his cell, saying instead that he “pulled him out” and “went his way past an officer” before seizing scissors on a desk in the area where migrants are brought in and processed.
“Officers issued verbal orders and one officer deployed an electronically controlled weapon, which had no effect on the man. The man advanced towards two other officers with the scissors in hand and two officers discharged their firearms, striking the assailant who managed to stop his advance,” CBP said.
The Mexican migrant was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
CBP did not explain why it waited more than 10 days before making a public notification.
The agency said there was no video footage of the incident and said the Border Patrol Station’s video recording system was not working.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Woman Receives 50 Stitches In Head, Hand And Leg After Pit Bull Attacked Her
Rewari:
A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog in the village of Baliar Khurd in Rewari in Haryana. The woman, who was admitted to hospital, received 50 stitches in her leg, hand and head, her family said.
Both children were discharged from hospital on Saturday.
Suraj, a former village sarpanch, said when he and his wife arrived home on Friday, their pet dog attacked his wife. The animal also attacked their two children.
After hearing their cries, people nearby rescued the woman and children from the dog. The injured were taken to hospital.
Suraj said, “Even after hitting the dog with sticks several times, it didn’t stop.”
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Oklahoma daycare center evacuated after car fire in parking lot
An Accident Lawyers Guide to Claiming Injury Compensation
US and Canada sent armored vehicles to Haiti to help fight gang: NPR
Ex-FBI agent Timothy Thibault declines interview with judicial Republicans due to agency bias
Former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack on Cryptocurrency
Getting Online Instant Term Life Insurance Quotes Is Swift And Effortless
Iran plans to send missiles and drones to Russia for war against Ukraine, officials say
Berlusconi appoints Meloni as spar of Italian right-wing coalition – POLITICO
Life Insurance and Critical Illness Insurance. Cancer Tests To Increase Women’s Premiums
Green Tea Helps With Cancer Treatment
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need