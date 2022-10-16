Oklahoma daycare center evacuated after car fire in parking lot

An Oklahoma daycare center was evacuated after a car fire in its parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone out. Daycare workers said the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When the Jones Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze, Nannie’s daycare was already getting the children to safety. “Before we could look up, every woman who worked there at Nannie’s daycare center had a perfect plan in place,” Jones Fire Chief Mark Taylor said. It had already blown out the windows and the tires on this one as well,” Taylor said. In the mall, staff were already working to get the kids out and sounded the fire alarm and evacuated. all the kids out of the facility. Then she rushed to the playground to help get the kids out of the playground as she was quite close to where the car had caught fire said Sherry Minnick, owner of Nannie’s Daycare.While firefighters worked to put out the blaze, children were on the road at a local children’s bank here,” Minnick said. The owner said that ‘it was no surprise that everyone around them s is ready to help bring the children to safety. “It’s a small community, so everyone pretty much knows everyone and when the bank saw what was going on, they started handing out water and cupping to the kids,” Minnick said. The owner said she was extremely grateful for the help from her neighbors and the fire department.

An Oklahoma daycare center was evacuated after a car fire in its parking lot.

The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone out. Educators said the fire scared them as much as it scared the children.

When the Jones Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze, Nannie’s daycare was already getting the children to safety.

“Before we could look up, all of the women who worked at Nannie’s daycare had a perfect plan in place,” Jones Fire Chief Mark Taylor said.

Firefighters said they were responding to the call of a burning car in a shopping center parking lot.

“When we arrived, we found a completely submerged car, threatening the second vehicle next to it. It had already blown out the windows and tires of that one as well,” Taylor said.

In the mall, staff were already working to get the kids out.

“The principal went to pull the fire alarm and proceeded to evacuate all the children from the establishment. She then rushed to the play area to help get the children out of the play area. games because it was pretty close to where the car got into the fire,” said Sherry Minnick, owner of Nannie’s Daycare.

While firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the children were on the road at a local bank.

“The bank people, who are right behind us, actually came out and said, ‘Hey, get these kids here,’” Minnick said.

The owner said it was no surprise that everyone around them was ready to help get the children to safety.

“It’s a small community, so everyone pretty much knows everyone and when the bank saw what was going on they started handing out water and cupping to the kids,” Minnick said.

The owner said she was extremely grateful for the help from her neighbors and the fire department.