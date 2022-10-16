Ukrainian officials are urging people across the country to save energy and warning of a harsh winter after Russia destroyed critical infrastructure. This week, dozens of Russian missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones struck power plants and substations, knocking out electricity, heating and hot water in many cities and forcing factories in some areas to shut down. temporarily close.
Peña’s 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year.
Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history.
Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
While Yordan Alvarez got the big hits in the first two games in Houston, it was Pena that set the table for Alvarez’s opportunities. As Game 3 made its way into its sixth hour, Peña delivered another painful blow to the Mariners that ended their short return to the postseason.
After 21 years, Seattle fans welcomed playoff baseball back inside T-Mobile Park. They got their money’s worth, and then some.
Three previous playoff games reached the 18th inning before conclusion, one involving Houston. The Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in 18 innings in Game 4 of the 2005 NLDS on Chris Burke’s game-ending homer.
Game 2 of the 2014 NLDS between San Francisco and Washington and Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between Los Angeles and Boston also went 18 innings.
But those games had runs. This one failed to produce anything until Peña’s swing on a 3-2 pitch.
Seattle’s best scoring chance was Julio Rodríguez’s line drive that thudded off the wall in the eighth inning. Seattle had runners in scoring position in the 13th and 17th, but couldn’t get a key two-out hit against Houston’s superb bullpen.
Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win. The Astros bullpen allowed five hits and struck out 15 following six innings from starter Lance McCullers Jr.
Seattle’s bullpen was nearly just as good. After rookie George Kirby threw seven innings, nine Mariners relievers combined for 11 innings of five-hit ball.
The teams combined to strike out 42 times, topping the postseason record of 39 set by the Guardians and Rays last week in their AL wild-card matchup that was scoreless for 15 innings before Oscar Gonzalez’s home run sent Cleveland to the ALDS.
()
Florida ‘good Samaritan’ discovers $150,000 of cocaine washed up on shore and turns it over to authorities
A Good Samaritan in Florida discovered over $150,000 worth of cocaine that washed up on shore and turned it over to authorities.
The individual made the discovery on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Area Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Slosar tweeted that the package contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value of over $150,000.
“Daytona Beach, Florida: A Good Samaritan discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shore and contacted local authorities. Inside the package was nearly 11 lbs of cocaine with a street value of over $150,000 Drugs seized by #BorderPatrol,” Slosar tweeted.
According to the official, Border Patrol seized the cocaine.
South St. Paul voters to decide on two school levies, pick from 22 board candidates
Years with statewide elections are typically quiet for local school districts, but not this year in South St. Paul.
The small Dakota County school district of 3,200 students has two tax levies before voters Nov. 8 and an unusually large field of 22 candidates are vying for four seats on the school board. The district is one of three in St. Paul’s suburbs with levies before voters while a number of others have competitive school board races.
It’s not unusual for school districts to avoid asking voters for funding when statewide races, such as when the governor or attorney general, are on the ballot. District leaders prefer to put levies on the ballot in years when voters are more focused on local issues.
Brian Zambreno, who took over as superintendent this spring, said South St. Paul district leaders were confident they could get their message across to voters even in a busy election year. Zambreno noted the large field of candidates who filed to run for school board.
“South St. Paul residents are very engaged voters. We know there will be good turnout,” Zambreno said. “This is such a tight-knit community. People care about our schools.”
ABOUT THE LEVIES
The first decision before voters is whether to increase an existing levy by approximately $900 per student, or about $2.8 million a year, for the next 10 years. If approved, the levy increase would cost the owner of a $275,000 home $348 more a year.
District officials say the additional money is needed to avoid future budget cuts that could impact class sizes, course offerings, activities and athletics.
This spring, board members cut about $1.4 million from the district’s $46 million annual operating budget. Without more money, the board will consider another $1.4 million in reductions next year.
The district also faces a “devastating financial cliff” in 2024 after federal coronavirus aid runs out. That could necessitate $2.7 million in further budget cuts.
Voters are also being asked to approve a second funding increase of $250 per student, or roughly $800,000 a year, but it would only take effect if the first tax request passes. If approved, the owner of a $275,000 home would pay $96 more a year.
School leaders say that additional money would be used to support students’ mental health, add course offerings and expand programs to prepare students for college or the workforce.
The two ballot requests come five years after the district last increased its operating levy in 2017. At the time, school leaders debated asking for a larger increase, but decided against it.
Zambreno notes that the district’s current operating levy of $793 per student is among the lowest in the Twin Cities metro.
“It (falls) short of what the district needs to function well,” Zambreno said. “We don’t want to be in this same situation again.”
Ann Counihan, a former board member now working with community members in support of the levy, says the reaction from residents has largely been positive and they’re hopeful both measures will win approval.
“I would say we are hopeful,” Counihan said. “If the district didn’t need it, we wouldn’t be asking. I think the district has done a good job demonstrating the need.”
SCHOOL BOARD RACES
The 22 candidates running for four seats up for election on the South St. Paul school board is easily a record-size field, at least in recent memory. Part of the reason so many names will appear on the ballot is, unlike many other districts, South St. Paul does not hold a primary to winnow the number of candidates down to a more manageable number.
The field includes two incumbents, several previous candidates and several political newcomers. Two incumbents, board chair Linda Diaz and treasurer Chris Walker, are not seeking re-election.
The field almost wasn’t historically large. Only a handful of people had filed to run with a few days remaining before the deadline when there was a community-wide push for more candidates.
“There was a real surge of excitement,” Zambreno said.
To learn more about candidates running for school board, go to twincities.com/tag/school-board-races/.
OTHER LEVIES, SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Both the White Bear Lake and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale districts are asking voters to approve capital levies for technology, safety and other needs.
In White Bear Lake, the levy would generate about $2.6 million a year over the next decade. The district is requesting the renewal of an expiring tax measure so property owners would not see an increase in taxes, but if the levy is rejected, taxes on a $350,000 home would drop by about $77 a year.
In the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district, voters are being asked to approve a capital levy that will raise $3 million a year. It would cost the owner of a $300,000 home roughly $84 a year.
In addition to the wide field of candidates in South St. Paul, there are competitive school board races in the Dakota County districts in Lakeville, Farmington and Hastings.
In Ramsey County, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale district has four seats up for election. In Washington County, the Forest Lake, Mahtomedi and Stillwater districts have competitive school board races.
Man shot and killed in North Lawndale apartment – NBC Chicago
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in an apartment in North Lawndale on the West Side.
At around 5:15 p.m., the 22-year-old was inside the residence on the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Area detectives are investigating.
Wild pull Marc-Andre Fleury early, suffer 7-6 loss to Kings late
Wild coach Dean Evason had only pulled his goaltender once in his NHL coaching career. Yet with the Wild in need of a spark on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, Evason decided to bench future hall of famer Marc-Andre Fleury in favor of backup Filip Gustavsson.
It didn’t matter.
Whether it was Fleury or Gustavsson between the pipes for the Wild, the Los Angeles Kings managed to find the back of the net with relative ease.
The result? A 7-6 loss for the Wild as they dropped to 0-2-0 this season.
After what Evason dubbed a “horrendous” showing in the season opener — a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on home ice — the Wild were equally as bad against the Kings.
The unraveling started in the first period as the Kings got a goal from winger Adrian Kempe to go up 1-0, a goal from winger Gabe Vilardi to make it 2-0, and a goal from defenseman Drew Doughty to stretch the lead to 3-0.
That prompted Evason to call a timeout during which he opted not to say a word on the Wild. Instead, captain Jared Spurgeon huddle the group and sent a clear message.
Fittingly, Middleton scored to make it 3-1 a couple of minutes later with a slap shot from the point. The comeback continued a few minutes later as Marcus Foligno scored while falling down to make it 3-2.
With the Wild suddenly on the verge of clawing all the way back, Fleury allowed a backbreaking goal to winger Alex Iafallo as the Kings went back in front 4-2. In the immediate aftermath, Fleury skated away from his crease and slammed his stick into the glass in frustration.
When the Wild emerged for the second period, Gustavsson, not Fleury, led the team out onto the ice. After a big save by Gustavsson in the early stages, Joel Eriksson Ek rewarded his goaltender on the power play to make it 4-3.
Unfortunately for the Wild, they couldn’t build on the momentum, as familiar face Kevin Fiala sucked the life o the lamp for the Kings midway through the second period to make it 5-3. Kirill Kaprizov made it 5-4 with a snipe a few minutes later, only for defenseman Matt Roy to push the lead back to 6-4 in favor of the Kings.
As the clocked ticked away in the third period, Mats Zuccarello cut the deficit to 6-5 on the power play, then Sam Steel miraculously tied the game at 6-6 amid a mad scramble in front.
The time game lasted exactly 31 seconds before Kempe slithered his way into the slot and ripped a shot past Gustavsson to put the back in front 7-6. That held up as the final score.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius LIVE: Start Time & Live Stream, Latest Updates & Results
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius LIVE: All the round-by-round action as Bronze Bomber returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 loss to Tyson Fury
Follow Sportsmail’s live blog for updates on Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius, as well as undercard coverage.
The scale of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, visualized
The Washington Post identified eight energy facilities in six regions that were damaged or destroyed Monday and Tuesday, using images and video shared on social media as well as satellite imagery and fire tracking data. They give an idea of the scale of the Russian attack and the impact on major cities, from Lviv in the west to Kryvyi Rhi in the east.
Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky said the attacks hit energy facilities in 12 regions and Kyiv, the capital, in two days.
Power is restored, for now. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials warned that efforts to fully rebuild the energy infrastructure could take months.
“This heating season will be very difficult,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s electricity transmission company, Ukrenergo, said in a television interview. He warned that future Russian attacks on the power grid were expected and that the utility may have to impose scheduled service cuts.
Ukraine’s allies are working to provide more sophisticated air defense systems and longer-range weapons to protect the country’s infrastructure.
THERMAL COGENERATION PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 5
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
At least three thermal power stations that provide heat, electricity and hot water were damaged in the capital, according to a study by The Post.
A video shared on social media shows that two Russian cruise missile strikes hit Kyiv’s number 5 cogeneration thermal power plant. An explosion followed by a large plume of smoke rises from the installation which provides both electricity and hot water.
Another video shows a large plume of dark smoke rising from Kyiv’s Number 6 CHP plant, northeast of the city. And security camera video shows a missile strike on Kyiv’s Number 3 CHP plant.
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
THERMAL COGENERATION
POWER PLANT 3
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
The attacks led to temporary power outages and disruptions in water service throughout the wartime city of about 3 million people.
In an interview with The Post, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the threat of future power cuts over the winter would compound the challenges facing city residents struggling to cope with the intense cold of the winter. ‘Ukraine.
The assault damaged dozens of buildings, killing six people and injuring 50, according to Klitschko.
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Dashcam footage verified by The Post captures the moment a Russian cruise missile struck an electrical substation in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. The essential piece of energy infrastructure is used to distribute electricity to power factories, hospitals and homes in the area.
An estimated 1.5 million people were left without electricity. Two substations were destroyed.
“The enemy completely disabled them,” Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv regional state administration, told the Post. It will take about 8-10 months to rebuild.
But without an effective air defense to protect the region’s energy grid from Russian missiles, Kozytskyi fears any reconstruction effort will be in vain.
“We can restore, and the enemy will strike again,” he said.
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC
Four Russian missiles hit the Burshtynska thermal power plant in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano Frankivsk. Local media reported a sharp drop in power generation and hot water delivery was temporarily halted.
The Burshtynska thermal power plant is one of several facilities in western Ukraine that exports electricity to Europe, according to Andrian Prokip, a Kyiv-based energy expert at the Kennan Institute.
The damage stopped electricity exports in the region affecting neighboring countries along the western border of Ukraine. This is also important because Ukraine relies on revenue from energy exports to support the country’s war-ravaged economy, Prokip said.
Attacks on infrastructure had little impact on the battlefield to the east and south where the Ukrainian army is conducting a counter-offensive. The purpose of this week’s strikes across the country, according to Mason Clark, a senior Institute of War analyst who has followed the conflict since the invasion began, is fear.
“The Kremlin is still determined to think that it can intimidate the Ukrainian people into surrendering,” he said.
Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov and Ellen Francis contributed to this report.
