Realising VoIP Business Opportunities
Every business functions with one sole motive, which is to maximize their profits. However, there are a number of factors that combine together to increase or decrease the profits of the company. A business can prosper by selling more products or services at minimum cost price and maximum sales price. It becomes a necessity for businesses to reduce their internal cost if they want to sell their products or services at maximum profit. For this purpose, corporates purchase machines worth millions of dollars to save the cost of purchasing raw material needed for their product from outside, which in turn would ensure that raw materials are available at cheapest possible prices. In a similar way, businesses employ a number of innovative ideas so as to cut down their cost of procuring and marketing the product. One ever-increasing cost that has often agitated the corporates is the phone bills. However, till a few years back, there was no possible way of cutting down the phone bills for communication.
This was till a few years ago. Now VoIP has changed that completely. The entire structure of corporates and telecom industry has changed completely. VoIP has come as a breath of fresh air for every business, especially those who have to make long distance and international calls. With the help of VoIP, their phone bills have gone down almost by 50%. VoIP business opportunities are profitable for the entire industry and not just a specific sector or scale. Whether is the wholesale carrier service providers or VoIP resellers or the end user, everyone is benefited in the value chair. It has enough space to accommodate a number of wholesalers and resellers, without worrying about saturation in Internet telephony service industry.
Contact centers can end up saving a lot on the outbound calls through voice over IP telephony service. Several service providers offer customised programs for contact centers keeping in mind their individual requirements. Internet service providers and Internet telephony service providers can add on VoIP on their existing broadband and telephony service, thereby offering an amalgamation of both the services. This way they can cater to a larger clientage and also increase their product or service line. Hardware or software products provider too can make use of this profitable technology by pre-setting their products with VoIP. The customers would be more interested to buy the products of such a provider, as they would be getting a complete solution for all their requirements from one provider and that too at a cheaper rate.
Voice over Internet protocol telephony service is a very reliable and flexible technology that is advantageous for every field.
5 Common Search Engine Marketing Tips
Strategies like search engine marketing are becoming quite common these days. It is basically an integration of PPC and search engine optimization campaign that is quite effective in attracting more and more people on a specific website. The primary reason of adopting it by the business owners is to create more awareness of their business on the internet in order to hike profits.
Simply going for this strategy will not bring any result that a business owner can consider as favorable. It is thus very necessary to know some of the best search engine marketing tips that help you in keeping up the pace all the time. Listed below are the 5 common search engine marketing tips which are a big yes-yes for your business.
1. Give equal importance to the landing pages of your websites
Usually web owners made a mistake by keeping an eye on their home page only. You have to understand that other pages of the website are also important as if the users land on a page where they cannot find anything related with what they were looking for, probably they will ignore your page and leave without making any transaction. Thus you must make it sure that your landing pages are also having useful content, features, design and so on.
2. Focusing on the content and quality
Of course the content representing your business image on its official website and on other platforms play an excellent role in search engine marketing. Ensuring that the content is informative and is best in all the aspects is one among the top search engine marketing tips.
Write the content in such a way that it attracts the interest of people and you will surely have favorable fortune in SEM. Also focus on the quality of the web design and development to attain more success and keep the density of keywords balanced while writing the content.
3. Keep building the links
Building the links is one among the most recommended search engine marketing tips as it diverts the traffic from other networks to your own website. Link building is purely based on your relations with other websites. As a beginner you can begin with blogs and websites that allow free article submission on them. Make you’re the website that you choose have enough traffic to be diverted on your own website.
4. Don’t forgot to set web analytics software on the site
It really doesn’t matter that whether your website is old or new over the World Wide Web, you have to keep this thing in mind that web analytics software is something that can help you in SEM up to a great extent. It unconditionally helps you to know the time spend by knowing the visitors of your website and which pages of the website attract their attention. With this kind of information you can simply get an idea that which pages needs improvement and how to make the visitors to stay longer on the website.
5. Keep posting the ads
Posting the ads time to time on different platforms over the internet is one of the most common search engine marketing tips. Search engines divert more traffic on a specific website through ads that can be published on them. Thus posting ads will help you in keeping up the pace in this matter of concern.
Is ERP the Right Software For a Small Business?
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has undoubtedly become an important software tool for managing business applications across various industries.
Traditionally, the use of ERP was restricted to large enterprises, as the massive investment required to purchase the software was too large for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Missing out on the benefits of the latest technologies, such as ERP, placed SMBs at a large disadvantage in the competitive global market.
Today, ERP software vendors have tailored their product for SMBs. Better still, there is ERP software that is designed specifically for SMBs so they can take advantage of ERP for maximum efficiency in conducting business.
Since the early 1990s, ERP has helped businesses drive down costs and operate more efficiently. It has helped companies manage their data more effectively, and has also streamlined many business processes, including quoting, planning, manufacturing, services, sales and marketing. It also includes activities like stock control, order tracking, customer service, finance and staff.
With proper implementation of these functions through ERP small businesses can do away with laborious and time-consuming processes enabling them to broaden their horizons and enter the market more aggressively.
ERP offers flexible and real-time control over all jobs and stock, and offers concise reporting that is integral for managing businesses of all sizes. In fact, current day ERP vendors have developed applications to be less complex to install and more user friendly, which means that companies are spending even less time and money adopting ERP.
Today, many small businesses are already reaping the benefits from ERP. The returns on investment (ROI) are achieved when the implementation procedures are followed properly, process have been streamlined, and all staff have been trained in the new system. It is not unusual to see ROI within 12 months on implementation. Immediate savings through proper management of stock ensures that small businesses see reductions in stock write-offs of up to 90 per cent through the serial number tracking functionality of ERP systems.
A good ERP system will be able to show you the comparison between the number of hours worked by professionals or service staff versus the actual number of hours that was billed out as paid work.
ERP users have found they have doubled their service revenue simply by being able to measure and analyse actual billing against the number of hours worked. The workflow function – a quality control system – also ensures that jobs are being conducted the right way, using proper process, each and every time.
With an ERP system in place, small businesses are able to keep track of product, time, costs, employee activity and overall company performance, for a fraction of the cost of having separate software applications and manual reporting.
The flexibility of an ERP system is also a huge advantage for smaller businesses. As businesses change processes and procedures to adapt for growth, an ERP system can also change with the company to match its new policies. ERP systems can handle modifications across the business, and are able to add value to the company by providing quick access to all files and records, managing security levels on data for better safekeeping, handling multiple access to the same file without corruption of data, as well as time and date stamping every entry.
More importantly, ERP systems will not slow down with the addition of more users, customers and suppliers, letting small businesses create rules that suit their particular needs.
Small businesses thinking about ERP implementation must first identify their business requirements, set aside a budget for the procurement of ERP software and services, and evaluate various ERP software to suite their objectives.
Let’s look an typical small business that is benefiting from using ERP. The company is a large copier dealer specialising in digital document production and management technologies. It was similar to many other copier dealers in that it was looking for a single piece of software to manage a large number of clients under contract.
The software had to have a strong accounting back end, copier-specific reports, as well as an interface and functionality suited to a copier dealer. They had an out-of-date accounting system, combined with multiple spreadsheets and inadequate reporting. The business deployed small business ERP software and found that it met all its needs. The company experienced immediate benefits from implementing an ERP system specifically designed for SMBs. These benefits included:
- streamlining of billing for customers, for both simple and complex copier meter setups
- centralised handling of multi-party billing (e.g. manufacturer rebates, finance company billing and third-party dealer servicing)
- serial number tracking and tight stock control
- key copier reports produced in seconds, not hours (unlike the old system)
- reduction in errors
- reduced leakage of revenue to zero
- increased revenue that was previously not captured and/or lost
- improved cost control and accuracy of costs recorded and reduced administration
- all accounts billed at the correct rates and margins
- tightened business processes
- increased confidence by management that process is followed
- strong audit trail, both financial (e.g. tax) and operational (who did what and when).
With all these improvements to their business from implementing an ERP system designed for small business, they started operating more like a large organisation than a small business. This new level of sophistication also improved the professional image of the company.
So you can see, ERP is no longer just for the large enterprise. SMB’s can also dramatically improve business process by moving up from using basic accounting software such as MYOB and Quicken and deploying a real ERP system designed especially for small and medium businesses.
Is Pay-Per-Click Advertising Right For You?
Pay per click advertising search engines call for you to pay to have your advertisement listed on the major search engines by allowing you to bid on keywords that are related to your business. Pay per click advertising works by allowing an advertiser to put his ads on websites or in the paid listing in the search engines like Google or Yahoo! When interested users in the internet click on their ads, they have to pay the website owner or the search engines the agreed cost of a click. Pay per click advertising is a great way to get visitors when you need traffic and you need it now. But it’s risky: With poor management, you can spend a fortune, generate many visits, and end up with nothing to show for it.
Keywords:
Keyword advertising has become a hot marketing tool, and businesses have been known to pay $20 or more per click for certain popular search words! Entering a bidding war with other advertisers for the same keywords may not be the most effective way of finding the “needle in the haystack” that represents your prospect. Keyword search trends are constantly changing and evolving. Over time, your potential customers will be searching for different keyword phrases depending on industry trends, the time of year, changes in the economy, and other factors.
Bid wars get very heated, bid gaps can appear many times in just one day. Bid tactics vary widely from campaign to campaign. Bid on a few keywords and your Internet traffic comes right through your front door. If that was all there was to creating a successful Pay-Per-Click advertising campaign, we would already have one!
So, Is Pay-Per-Click advertising Right For You? Well, PPC is a good fast form of advertising if used correctly and definitely has its place, but I wouldn’t recommend it for new marketers. I would suggest starting out with less risky and free advertising methods.
Telephone Systems Advice
Telephone Systems
How to choose a new Telephone System for your business.
A telephone system for most businesses, like their IT, is a critical part of a business’ infrastructure and choosing a new system can be a daunting task.
Perhaps, one of the best things a business owner can do is be properly informed through their own research. This is ideal but can be very time consuming trying to find information, whether that be from the internet, trade press or by talking to and asking advice from people they know in business.
Remember that there are a vast number of potential suppliers out there are they range from excellent to poor to rogues! There are also a large number of manufacturers offering all sorts of different products involving different technologies. Trying to cut through the woods to see the trees can be almost impossible!
Here are some areas for consideration.
Telephone System Suppliers
Ideally you need to choose a supplier that is based within 2 hours drive from your premises. Only then can they really offer a good level of support – the closer the better!
Ensure that the sales person has properly identified your needs through understanding your business. They should ask you questions about your business processes and try an identify your ‘business pains’. Then they should clearly define why they are suggesting the system recommended. Be careful that they do not have an agenda to sell you something specific – they should act as a consultant throughout the process and be able to offer a range of alternatives.
You should also seek 3 local references – these should be similar businesses to yours that have taken similar systems from them – ring them up and speak to them.
Types of telephone system
There are now many different types of system available. Although many of them have similar features, there will be differences. Here are some different types:
Basic analogue systems – these have little functionality and connect to basic analogue PSTN phone lines. For a small office of, say, 6 people, this may be OK as long as you don’t need anything much in the way of features, although you still can get voicemail and many other features if required. Not many businesses use analogue systems these days.
Digital telephone systems – these connect to digital lines (ISDN2e and ISDN30). However, most digital systems have nw evolved into hybrid systems – see below. The main advantage of a digital system is that the ISDN lines can provide caller ID, Direct dial to extensions, groups etc, call divert and transfer to external numbers (eg mobiles).
Hybrid Telephone Systems – probably the most common type of system now, Hybrids have surpassed digital systems. A hybrid allows you to connect to more or less any technology. Therefore you can have analogue, digital, VoIP and SIP lines and extensions. VoIP and SIP are IP technologies. VoIP and SIP can be very beneficial in the following circumstances:
If you have multiple sites
If you have remote or home workers
If you are moving and need to keep your old numbers
If you are short on voice cabling but have decent and plentiful data cabling
IP telephone systems – These can use digital lines (ie ISDN2e and ISDN30) but you cannot use digital phones – all phones are IP although with some you can use analogue devices (faxes, PDQ’s etc). These have to be deployed carefully. Potentially, your voice is carried on your computer network (not always) so the supplier has to design the solution sympathetically and references are all the more important.
Hosted IP telephone systems – These use VoIP and IP exclusively (ie you cannot connect ISDN, analogue lines, digital phones etc – everything is IP and often all your calls will be delivered via a broadband connection. This solution deployed badly or without proper management can be a disaster. If deployed well, it can be an attractive option.
Business people can make the wrong decisions, both in business and particularly in Telecommunications. Your best chance is to do your research and therefore be able to make some informed decisions.
Remember, the vast majority of sales people have targets and their own agendas so it can be very difficult to find potential suppliers offering best advice. Take your time with your project if you can – Telephone System decisions can often be left to the last minute, particularly if you are moving or relocating your office. If you rush things, invariably things will go wrong.
Cabling
All telephone systems can use traditional voice cabling apart from any systems with IP phones. The best cabling for all types of system is category 5e cabling (the same cabling you use for your computer network (or Cat6 if you are lucky enough to have a computer floor or raised floor in your office).
Quotations
Probably one of the difficult tasks you will face is trying to compare quotations. All quotations should be clear and fully itemised. If a supplier is not 100% up front from the outset, this should ring alarm bells. Pick your favoured supplier – if they are more expensive than someone else, give them the other specifications and ask them to tell you why they are more expensive.
Hopefully, this has given you some starting points in order to embark on finding some Telephone Systems that are right for your business and will deliver long-term value.
New APRA Data Guidelines Make Business Sense: How to Manage the Risk
New APRA guidelines released 2 September 2013 call on insurers and banks to take the steps needed to manage their data risk, warning companies to use caution when outsourcing data management.
Does this mean that banks and insurers need to rely on their internal IT departments for the data they need to be able to understand their customers and respond to their needs?
For many, the answer will be ‘No’. Asking an already over-stretched IT department to start handling detailed, specialist data services on top of everything they are asked to do could be a recipe for disaster. It could even make you less, rather than more, compliant.
What are the new guidelines?
The guidelines call for companies to pay attention to areas such as data validation, putting business rules in place to determine ‘fitness for use’ before proceeding. This step goes hand-in-hand with managing data quality, cleansing the data and processing to ensure accuracy, consistency and completeness.
Although IT departments can usually carry out basic data processing, many organisations need a specialist data partner for things like ‘fuzzy matching’ to eliminate duplicates and create a single customer view. Companies can still keep control while working with external expertise to correct and enhance their data, using additional sources to fill in the gaps, flag deceased records or identify those who have moved house or left their jobs.
Aligning IT and marketing
Once again, the need for marketing and IT to work together is highlighted in these guidelines as they call for organisations to establish overarching data management frameworks, where IT and marketing would share objectives and be supported by an aligned business model.
How to make sure you comply
If you do outsource your data, you need to be certain that your data partner’s environment adheres to the highest security standards. As well as insisting upon a detailed audit, look at how long they have been in business, their track-record for privacy breaches and, ultimately, what priority they place on customer privacy and information security.
This may mean choosing a local partner rather than one based overseas. Hosting data locally, as compared with the cloud options offered by some global software companies, ensures bank and insurers’ data remains within Australian jurisdiction.
Data life-cycle management
Looking at the detail of the guidelines, they are all about reducing the likelihood of data management going wrong at the various stages of the data life-cycle.
This starts with data capture. We’ve all seen the problems that can arise from manual data entry, and a skilled data partner can help manage those. Data capture also includes data feeds from internal and external sources, and you need advanced matching technology to make sense them, creating a single, holistic view of the customer.
Timeliness and availability
The need for timeliness with data is also emphasised in the guidelines, an area that challenges many organisations relying on their data requests to be prioritised by over-worked IT departments.
It is important for companies to be able to access and analyse customer data in an agile manner to understand, predict and respond to customer needs at the right time.
An agile environment will also help ensure compliance changes are applied ahead of regulatory demand.
Privacy and the new guidelines
These guidelines seem to be driven by the changes in privacy rules due next year and working with a specialist data partner should accelerate the process of understanding how to work under the new framework.
Whether you are working with an internal resource or an external data partner, you need to ensure that you have the right monitoring and controls in place, as well as clear policies and processes covering areas such as exception handling, data storage and disposal.
For example, at Marketsoft, techniques such as the encryption and de-identification of data mentioned in the APRA guidelines are used to ensure rigorous controls around client data.
In the end, these new guidelines simply make good business sense. If you need to outsource your data to improve the quality of your data validation or cleansing, to ensure agile data delivery or any of the other aspects of the data life-cycle the document talks about, you need to treat your data as the important asset that it is and work with a reputable partner, making sure the right controls are in place.
No Win No Fee Accident Claims Guide for Gullible Consumers
You just had a car accident that was somebody else’s fault. Your friend suggests filing a claim for compensation with the help of a lawyer. You look at newspaper advertisements for lawyers and they all say ‘No Win No Fee Accident Claims.’ What does that mean?
‘No win no fee accident claims’ has become a buzzword of sorts. In simple words, no win no fee accident claims just means that you do not pay your lawyer until you win the accident claim compensation from the other party. This, of course, sounds attractive to gullible consumers. But before you sign on the dotted line, understand what ‘no win no fee accident claims’ really means.
‘No win no fee’ does not mean ‘I win all the time’.
Nothing stops that law graduate with a dubious law degree from advertising his services as ‘no win no fee claims.’ Not even the poor fellow who barely managed to pass his law exams. In the worst scenario, some unqualified claims managers may ruin your case-that too for no fee!
Out of desperation, these half-baked lawyers are likely to use no win no fee accident claims as a tantalising advertising slogan to entice gullible customers. Such lawyers may take on your case but cannot guarantee you a win.
If your lawyer is saying ‘no win no fee accident claims’, check his or her expertise. Does he or she have enough experience with accident claims? Ask for references. Most importantly, look at the track record.
In case of a win, you still lose.
The ‘no win no fee claims’ offer conveniently omits the actual fee you have to pay your lawyer in case you win. The hefty fee charged by some lawyers may actually cancel out the entire compensation amount that you win. This is as good as not filing an accident claim at all! Read the fine print carefully to understand the terms and conditions before you sign anything.
No win no fee does not mean 100% compensation.
In no win no fee claims, some lawyers settle for a certain cut of the compensation amount if you win. This means that if you file for a loss of 2,000 pounds, and you win, you still lose a certain portion to your lawyer. The amount left may not be enough to pay for, say, the damages to your car or medical bills for your injuries.
Demand 100% compensation! Remember to include the cost of legal expenses in your accident claim. By doing this, you get 100% compensation and the lawyer gets his fees in case you win.
