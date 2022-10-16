Finance
Speech-Language Pathologist – How to Find One and Make a Good Match
There are many ways to find a speech-language pathologist (SLP). After you locate one or more, you may want to ask her or him some questions to make a good match to meet your needs and your child’s needs.
Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) have completed professional training at accredited universities and hold a Masters degree at a minimum. Most SLPs who provide clinical practice have a Masters degree as their highest degree. Most who have earned a doctorate (Ph. D.) are college or university professors who train students and/or conduct research.
SLPs practice in public schools, including in some charter schools or private schools, in clinics, in hospitals, and in private practices. Some SLPs provide services in their patients’ homes.
The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is the professional association for SLPs and also for audiologists. Audiologists have another professional association, the American Academy of Audiology. ASHA is the organization that certifies SLPs and audiologists for practice. Certification is achieved when an individual receives a masters degree, completes a paid Clinical Fellowship Year (CFY) under supervision, passes a national board exam, and pays necessary fees. Continuous annual membership in ASHA is mandatory for maintenance of certification. ASHA is an excellent source of information for consumers on a variety of topics related to speech, language, voice, fluency, swallowing, and hearing, and it maintains a referral service to consumers seeking evaluation and treatment. Contact ASHA at asha.org/public/ (See: Find a Professional); or seek information on topics at 800-638-8255 or by sending an e-mail to: [email protected]
Every state also has a state association starting with the state’s name, for example, the Colorado Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Look online or check in your business white pages of your telephone directory. All or most state associations provide referral services to certified professionals. Membership in the state associations is optional for clinicians.
If your child has been diagnosed with a specific condition, consider contacting the national, state, or local organization that supports that condition. You may receive support, information, and referrals which will be quite helpful to you. There may be service agencies in your area with professionals who specialize in the care of children who have your child’s diagnosis. One example is for autism.
To find a therapist, check your local telephone book’s yellow pages under Speech and Hearing or Speech Pathology or do a similar on-line search.
Cheap Faxing Possible Thanks to Web Fax Services
These days we are living hard economic times. We need to cut costs both in business and personal matters. Communications are very important and we can’t rely on expensive fax machines that need supplies and maintenance. Nowadays you can find cheap faxing thanks to web faxing services.
Internet faxing services allow us to easily send and receive faxes online through a computer. It is as easy as sending an email, and this method of delivery is cheap, very reliable, fast, and our documents have incredible quality.
Fax machines are now an inconvenience and besides being expensive, they lack of the many features and benefits a web fax service offers: cheap faxing, detailed reports of all faxing communications, fax alerts received on your cell phone, multiple fax recipients and more.
Each of the companies offering fax services gives you a local or toll-free number. You hand out this number to your contacts to send the needed faxes. When they send you a fax they won’t notice anything different, but you will receive all faxes no matter the method they used for sending it (machines, programs or services).
Some of the well-known players in this market include RingCentral Fax, MyFax and Metro Fax, among others, they all offer great packages based on your needs. Factors you need to keep in mind when choosing one include, customer support, security and reliability of their faxing services to ensure prompt communication.
Web fax services need to be hired monthly. The monthly subscription fee is very affordable and allows you to send and received a determined number of faxes. If you need more, you can always ask for a package with greater numbers.
If you don’t know much about online faxing, web fax services will act as a perfect entrance point, combining ease of use with excellent customer support. These companies also offer extensive documentation where all questions are answered.
Now that money is not so abundant, a cheap faxing option is the best for you, and web fax services are a great help in every way you look at them.
What is a Wrongful Death Case in California?
A wrongful death case is a case where a person dies due to the intentional or negligent act of another, or entity. The law allows relatives, domestic partners, and persons who depend upon the wrongful death victim for support to sue for wrongful death. The issue of who can sue for wrongful death is covered below.
Wrongful death cases are traditionally amongst the most emotionally charged cases in personal injury.
Wrongful death cases can take many forms. For instance; a loved one could be killed in a car or motorcycle accident that was not their fault; a loved one may have been killed due to excessive use of force by the police or a private security agency; a loved one may have been killed due to a dangerous condition on public or private property, including defective roads or improperly placed road signs; a loved one may have been killed due to the defective construction of a building on real property; an unborn child may have died due to the negligence of a doctor, or due to an assault and battery on the mother; a loved one may have been killed due to a defective product, or negligent repair.
A wrongful death case can arise when someone was injured in an accident, and then subsequently dies as a result of their injuries.
TIME LIMIT TO FILE A LAWSUIT FOR YOUR WRONGFUL DEATH (CALIFORNIA STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS)
The present Statute of Limitations for filing a lawsuit for wrongful death in the State of California is two (2) years from the date of the accident or incident causing the wrongful death. If you do not file a lawsuit within two (2) years, you lose your right to sue! CCP § 335.1
There are exceptions to the above rule if the wrongful death was caused by the negligence of a doctor or health care provider, or due to building defects.
If the defendant to the wrongful death action is a governmental entity, a claim must be filed with that governmental entity within 6 months from the date of the accident. If the entity rejects the claim, you must then file a lawsuit within six months from the date of the rejection.
WHO CAN SUE FOR WRONGFUL DEATH
A cause of action for the death of a person caused by the wrongful act or neglect of another may be asserted by any of the following persons or by the victims personal representative on their behalf:
(a) The victims surviving spouse, domestic partner, children, and offspring of deceased children, or, if there is no surviving children of the victim, the persons, including the surviving spouse or domestic partner, who would be entitled to the property of the victim by intestate succession (a person dying without a will).
(b) Whether or not qualified under (a) above, if they were dependent on the victim, the putative spouse, children of the putative spouse, stepchildren, or parents. ‘Putative spouse’ means the surviving spouse of a void or voidable marriage who is found by the court to have believed in good faith that the marriage to the victim was valid.
(c) A minor, if, at the time of the victims death, the minor resided for the previous 180 days in the victims household and was dependent on the victim for one-half or more of the minor’s support.
As you can see, there are many people that may qualify to sue for wrongful death. Our law firm handles wrongful death cases, and can tell you whether or not you have the right to sue for wrongful death.
Compensation That You Are Entitled To In a Wrongful Death Case WRONGFUL DEATH DAMAGES
Financial Support – The financial support, if any, that the person who was a victim of wrongful death would have contributed to the family during either the life expectancy that the victim had before [his/her] death or the life expectancy of the person who is suing, whichever is shorter.
The Loss of Gifts and Benefits – The loss of gifts or benefits that the person who is suing would have expected to receive from the victim of a wrongful death.
Funeral and Burial Expenses – The cost of funeral and burial expenses.
The Reasonable Value of Household Services – The reasonable value of household services that the victim would have provided
The loss of love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support that the victim would have provided.
The loss of the enjoyment of sexual relations with the victim.
The loss of training and guidance of the victim.
PUNITIVE DAMAGES
Punitive damages (punishment damages) are awardable to the victims estate in an action by the estate representative based on the cause of action the victim would have had if he or she had survived. an example of a case or the estate of a victim can sue for wrongful death with punitive damages would be intentional homicide.
Copyright 2006
Criminal Justice Process
Criminal justice refers to the system used by the government to maintain social control, enforce laws and administer justice. The criminal justice process varies from state to state and involves the following steps: investigation, search warrant, interrogation, arrest, complaint, information or indictment, arraignment, bail, plea negotiations, trial, verdict and appeal.
The first step is the investigation by the police on receipt of a complaint from a victim. The police officers then report the crime. Next step is the issue of search warrant to the investigating officers. For this the police must mention the evidences regarding crime to the judge.
Next come interrogation by the police, which involves questioning of the suspects and witnesses. After this, the police may arrest any suspect. This arrest can be made at any public place with or without an arrest warrant. Within a specified period, the law enforcement officials should either charge a crime on the suspect or release the suspect.
Law enforcement officers can file a written complaint, which starts the criminal justice process in motion. The next step is the arraignment process, when a preliminary hearing is done in an open court. The charges are read to the accused person by the judge and the defendant is asked to plea guilty or not guilty.
Bail is the next step. Bail refers to money or property that an accused person puts forth as security. Bail can be paid in the form of cash or as a bail bond or a pledge property if the court permits. This is followed by plea negotiation, which includes a plea bargain. It refers to the accused pleading guilty to lesser charges than those in the complaint or information or a guilty plea to any one of the numerous charges.
Then comes the trial, followed by the verdict. If a plea agreement is not reached, the proceedings move towards the trial step. When the jury reaches a verdict, their finding is read to the defendant in an open court.
The last step is the appeal made by the defendant. The defendant is entitled to an appeal to one level of appellate court.
Texas Flood Insurance – 8 Reasons Why
As a Houston, Texas Farmers insurance agent I frequently get questions about flood insurance. Here are eight reasons to consider getting flood insurance:
1) Your homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage. One of the main reasons people get homeowners insurance is for protection against a loss from fire. In Texas you are far more likely to have flood damage than fire damage. Flood insurance is valuable coverage for one of your most important assets.
2) Everyone lives in a flood zone. (According to the FEMA website.) In other words there is no such thing as a home that can not be flooded.
3) Even an inch or two of water can cause very costly damage to your property.
4) Federal disaster assistance is normally a loan that you must pay back with interest. This is not a good substitute for insurance.
5) It is easy to get flood insurance. You can get a quote and order a policy on the internet or by phone. This often takes less than 15 minutes.
6) In the event of a flood disaster it is far better to be one of the people with flood coverage!
7) With this insurance your family will have less to worry about when a big storm is in the news.
8) Flood insurance is generally inexpensive. Listed below is a chart for consumers that qualify for the preferred residential program:
Contents Only
$8,000 $61 per year
$20,000 $116 per year
$40,000 $146 per year
$60,000 $166 per year
$80,000 $181 per year
Home and Contents Combination
Building-Contents-Cost
$20,000 $8,000 $112 per year
$50,000 $20,000 $180 per year
$100,000 $40,000 $233 per year
$150,000 $60,000 $264 per year
$200,000 $100,000 $317 per year
Not everyone will qualify for the preferred rates. If you would like to get flood coverage consult with a good insurance company and get details and a quote. Customers in Texas can get more information at my Texas flood insurance site. Or you are welcome to call my office at 281-537-2700.
Personal Injury Lawyers for Boat Accident Compensation
Today, the world is overcrowded, and in the hustle and bustle of daily life, there is every chance of an accident. The number of accidents has increased a great deal and this can be observed with the increase in the number of personal injury law firms in Toronto. Accidents can happen anywhere, but according to the personal injury lawyers in Toronto, the legalities of accidents that occur on the ground are different from those that occur on water. The rules are more stringent for boating accidents as one is required to follow maritime laws and admiralty laws that govern the sea.
When there is an accident, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of the accident as sometimes the accident may occur as a result of your own carelessness or due to the negligence of others. There are many people who suffer in silence and fail to report the accident when it has been caused due to the negligence of others. It is important to protect your legal rights and seek a fair compensation if somebody has infringed upon your personal rights.
Legal help is available in the form of some of the best personal injury lawyers who specialize in dealing with various types of boating accidents. Some of the most common forms of boating accidents are boat collisions when the boats collide with each other on the open sea. It could be due to narrow passageways or any other reason. Object collisions usually occur due to the inefficiency of the boat operator. The collision can occur either due to an object that is placed on the dock or that is present in the water. Most loose buoys, inner tubes and boat parts are involved in the accident. In case of accidents involving water skiers, these occur when the sports equipment is defective or when the boat driver is at fault. The driver may be under the influence of alcohol while on duty or due to a lack of proper expertise required for maneuvering the boat.
In case of an accident, one is required to file a BAR that stands for Boat Accident Report. Most boaters are required to have knowledge of the various federal and state laws regarding boating when going through the safety training program. One can also file the report on the internet as an application form is available. Hiring a personal injury lawyer is also useful as he will give the best advice for dealing with the boating accident. The personal injury lawyer will represent your case in the court of law and provide a fair compensation for the boating accident. If a large number of passengers are involved then one is required to fulfill all the formalities and hire a good professional personal injury lawyer in order to deal with the case. Also the rules for boating may vary according to the geographic location and it is advisable to hire a good lawyer who is proficient in the state rules. This way, it would be easy to win the legal battle and get a fair compensation for the personal injury. Entire law firms are dedicated to boating accident and some of the best lawyers are also available.
Long Tail Keywords and Insurance SEO
Long tail keywords, whether they happen to be related to insurance or any other business, are typically a three to five word search phrase, though they can be a longer and highly specific search term. These phrases can be relatively broad or extremely narrow, as internet users seek relevant content when searching for information, products and services. Google and Bing search bots index website information including Meta and on page content, and when users enter search phrases, the engines subsequently display their search results allowing users to navigate to the relevant pages (SERP).
Engines offer both organic and paid results, allowing users to select those responses they deem most germane to their query. What does this mean to the average insurance agency, broker or carrier? Insurance agents and brokers need to determine the long tail keyword phrases applicable to their organization and optimize their website for those phrases. Some insurance SEO long tail keyword examples include:
- New Mexico Truck Insurance
- Arizona Machine Shop Insurance
- New York Restaurant Insurance
- Professional Liability Insurance
- Florida Property and Commercial Insurance
- New York Coastal Condominium Insurance
The more keywords included in a phrase and the more specific the term, the narrower the results, and the less frequently that term is searched. Conversely, the shorter the phrase (auto insurance for example), the broader the results, and the greater the competition for the phrase. It’s important to note that the on page insurance SEO optimization is only part of the job. For effective insurance SEO, off page optimization is extremely important including news releases, social media marketing and ePublishing. Effective long tail research and optimization can and will result in improved insurance website traffic, and when combined with an up to date website and advanced insurance website tools, should translate into an increased book of business.
How does the Google Penguin and other algorithm shifts impact your insurance SEO and long tail keyword initiatives? These types of algorithm shifts were directed at websites that violate Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. The algorithm shifts account for greater emphasis on original content and social media than back link popularity. Further, insurance organizations which were focused heavily on backlink building, link swapping and directory submissions, often in pursuit of broader keyword phrases were adversely impacted by this shift. These algorithm shifts actually favor long tails keywords, as the content surrounding those keywords should be very specific, and thus very relevant to both users and search bots (search engine indexing engines). As Google, Bing and other search engines continue efforts to deliver more relevant content, quality content and focus on long tail keywords should be the mantra for an effective insurance SEO initiative.
Though organic insurance SEO and social media marketing is an important aspect of insurance marketing, insurance organizations seeking to rapidly build their pipeline will find the fastest path to B2B insurance lead generation remains insurance eMarketing and appointment setting calls. B2B insurance marketing often requires targeting a very specific niche, carrying a specific value proposition to a predetermined title or titles. For example, an insurance agency might want to discuss restaurant insurance or business interruption policies with dining and entertainment establishments. Though effective use of insurance SEO for this target market is important, agents and brokers should remember that insurance SEO initiatives are only one tool for insurance agency lead generation. Insurance SEO initiatives should be complemented with insurance eMarketing and appointment setting campaigns to ensure optimum lead generation attainment.
