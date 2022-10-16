Finance
Starting Your Career As a Fraud Lawyer
Fraud is not just restricted to a person or two. It is spreading like a fire in the jungle of our society as we often see some prestigious companies commit fraud. There are different areas of specialization for a fraud lawyer and no lawyer can specialize or become an expert in all types of fraud. Some of the major fields in which a fraud lawyer can specialize include broker fraud, stock fraud, investment fraud, securities fraud and consumer fraud.
Generally, a fraud lawyer represents clients in pyramid schemes, bait and switch advertising, false advertising cases and many more. A fraud lawyer is responsible for taking action against the companies or individuals involved in fraudulent practices in their everyday activities.
1. It is prerequisite for admission in a law school to have four years of college or university education. You need to have a bachelor’s degree with a good overall GPA. No matter which major you choose to complete your bachelor’s degree, the things matter is your GPA. So, keep your GPA high throughout your four years of study.
2. The next prerequisite for admission in a law school is to pass the Law School Admission test (LSAT) with high score. This test is held four times a year and you can take it as many time to improve the score. Its registration fee is $136. You can get the detail about the registration process and prep material on the Law School Administration Council’s website, http://www.lsac.org/.
3. Though, everyone wants to get into a school of his/her choice, but it is not always possible to get admission in your selected school as competition is usually high. It is for this reason, always keep the doors open for you and apply in several schools to ensure that you will get admission. Shortlist the schools of your choice where you want to apply from a list of approved schools by American bar Association (ABA).
4. Remember, your aim is to become a fraud lawyer and you have to choose the courses that will teach you the aspects of fraud law. As we have explained earlier about the different fields in which you can specialize. You have to make up your mind and choose that field to become a fraud lawyer. Law studies are relatively tough and much of your time will spend in library reading and studying fraud cases.
5. During your law school, try to get an internship with a licensed fraud lawyer and learn some practical aspects of working environment and also how you have to deal with the fraud cases.
6. On graduating from law school, you will earn your JD degree. Get some information about the bar exam and take few weeks to review the entire course. You will be tested on your knowledge about the state and federal law through this exam.
7. Pass the bar exam and obtain your license to start your career as a fraud lawyer. Get your name enlisted in the online database of ABA as a fraud lawyer.
Finance
Some Online Home Business Opportunities in Network Affiliate Marketing
One of the most popular home business model today is internet affiliate marketing. There are various reasons for the proliferation of this business model,chief among them being the ease and low cost of entry. Big marketing companies such Clickbank, PayDotcom and SFI are classic success examples of such online ventures.This article will examine some of such internet home business opportunities.
1. The most popular way is to sell products for affiliate merchants. You can find programs to join for free in virtually every category and niche market you can think of.Some people prefer to sell information products in a digital format such as you can find in the ClickBank affiliate program. You can also sell physical products and you do not have to collect money or actually ship the product because the merchant does that for you.
2. Some people earn big money with cost per action programs which have become very popular and lucrative. In this type of affiliate marketing you make money when your website visitor performs a specific action. This could be something as simple as downloading software or filling out a short form. You see leads forms that need to be filled out of people’s websites and these are often pay per lead programs. You earn the money whenever your website visitor completes the short form which could be something as simple as getting a name and email address
3. Pay per click affiliate programs require no selling or money and you earn money when your visitor clicks on an ad provided by the affiliate merchant. Google AdSense is the world’s largest affiliate program and pays out hundreds of millions of dollars this way. Some affiliate marketers will start their own blog at Blogger.com to get approved for the Google program faster. Google owns Blogger and wants their ads on your blog.
The key to making money with PPC affiliate programs is developing a lot of pages with ads on them. In most cases the volumes determines the results.
4. Join a multilevel network program and from your sales as well as sales of your downline. If you like working with people this is a good way to make money as you teach them to do what you are already doing. The affiliate marketing model allows you to earn in multiple ways and this makes it very attractive to start.
These are 4 internet home business opportunities in affiliate marketing. Many marketers choose to be involved in one or more of these ways to supplement or create full time incomes.
Finance
Alcohol Treatment Centers For Women Offer Hope For Women Suffering From Alcohol Addiction
Alarming statistics on women and alcohol abuse indicates that 9 million women use drugs or alcohol in the U.S. While that number alone is quite worrisome, it does not encompass the millions of women suffering from alcohol abuse in silence as these cases often go unreported. For women secretly suffering from alcohol addiction without any help, their chances of successful recovery are slim to none. In fact, many women without adequate support and treatment see their addictions worsen over time.
Alcohol treatment centers for women often tell stories of how women refuse to seek help for their illness out of fear and shame. Others do not realize that they need help or deny that they have a problem. Many more refuse to get help because they feel they have failed their families in some way. No matter the reasons for turning away treatment, help is available and necessary for many women battling alcohol addiction.
For women suffering from alcohol abuse, there are several treatment centers designed exclusively for women. The best option, especially for women seeking intensive care, is to choose a smaller treatment facility that can provide personalized attention and treatment plans. A smaller facility is also likely to offer a range of comprehensive treatment options and various therapeutic approaches that can be tailored to fit the needs of the individual. With personalized attention, therapists at smaller facilities may be better able to diagnose the dual disorders that co-occur with alcohol addiction, allowing for proper treatment for these underlying problems. This is often a more beneficial method to treatment because it helps to improve the behavioral patterns that have caused the alcohol abuse in the first place.
Finance
SMM and Its Essence
Running an online business requires innovative and usually complex strategies especially designed to help online business owners keep their edge against their competitors and stay ahead in the industry. There is search engine optimization which is essential in improving online presence and visibility. Apparently, utilizing ethical SEO services alone no longer guarantee immediate success. Business owners, these days, need to venture in other techniques and strategies to further promote products and services online.
One of the most essential and guaranteed effective techniques that business owners can use these days is called Social Media Marketing (SMM). SMM refers to the utilization of online communities, social networks, blogs and other shared media in order to further improve sales, marketing, customer service and other public relations issues. This strategy that heavily relies on popular sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube among others may be used by practically most businesses.
Like other features of affordable SEO packages, social media marketing is not only proven effective in advertising products and services. It is also guaranteed more economical compared to traditional advertising and marketing stints that typically require business owners to speak with customers personally. SMM allows business owners to establish rapport with existing and would-be customers and is considered vital in building the trust of the people.
Social media marketing effectively helps business owners communicate with their customers effectively. It helps build virtual relationships and makes the customers feel as though they were part of the business and not just customers. SMM also allow business owners to generate product feedback and suggestions from clients.
Social media marketing generates faster and more reliable results as compared to conventional methods of product promotion and advertising. This innovative SEO solution is also usually free and easy to use. Creating twitter account, a page on Facebook or a blog account, for instance, does not cost any at all. Aside from being practically free and easy to use and navigate, SMM sites are also home to an even larger market niche, thus it allow business owners to further widen its market reach.
Another advantage of social media marketing is that it allows business owners the opportunity to spread their marketing materials. SMM also give business owners the freedom to change their marketing strategies without worrying of additional costs that are typical in traditional methods.
Don’t run the risk of looking past a vast number of potential customers. Get ethical SEO services for social media marketing and other SEO concerns as they are guaranteed to help you generate more leads and further increase your chances of gaining more in the campaign.
Bottomline is, as an online entrepreneur, you have to learn more about the latest in internet marketing and try your best in utilizing such techniques. As much as possible, do not stick to traditional marketing, but rather venture into more innovative solutions. And finally, do not be afraid to dish out cash from your pockets. Take courage and invest in other affordable SEO packages that are guaranteed to further empower your online business.
Finance
Importance Of A Good Session Border Controller In VoIP/SIP Termination Business
A session board controller is a device typically installed between the borders of one network to solve the problems faced by calls received through firewalls and traveling across different networks and devices in IP communications. Read on to find out how important it is to your SIP termination business.
To put it in simple words, a Session Border Controller, or SBC in short, is a device that is used in VoIP networks to maintain control on signaling and also usually the media streams that are involved in setting up, conducting, and tearing down calls. The term could also be broken down into three words that make it up – session, border and controller. Here, a session stands for communication between any two parties via their devices which are connected over the Internet. Border refers to a point of separation between one network and another while controller means the device’s (SBC) authority and control over the data streams that forms a session.
SBCs were first developed to tackle the trouble faced by calls received through firewalls and traveling across different networks and devices. It is (originally) installed between the borders of one network and another. An SBC imposes multiple functions including security, Quality of Service (QoS) and also admission control mechanism over VoIP sessions. Before choosing a session board controller, it is obviously important that you know the overall functions provided by the device.
Security
Protection is one of the basic functions that your SBC provides your network and other devices used in your SIP termination business. It shields you (your network and devices) from harmful attacks, for instance, a denial-of-service attack (DoS) or a distributed DoS. There are counterfeit media streams that are designed to cheat you through fraudulent bill, your SBC protects you from such threats. Other areas where your SBC protects you includes damaged packets, encryption of signaling and media, topology hiding and so on.
Quality of service
Your SBC enforces the QoS (Quality of Service) policy of your network and organizes its flow. These includes traffic policing, rate limiting, resource allocating, call admission control etc.
Connectivity/Interoperability
This is another important service that your SBC should provide. It should enable various parts of the network to communicate seamlessly. To do this your SBC could use various techniques such as translations between SIP, SIP-I, H.323, VPN (Virtual Private Network) connectivity, NAT (Network Address Translation) traversal, SIP normalization etc.
Media related services
Depending on the type of your SBC, you could receive various media control and services (border-based). Some of these services include voice and video calls support, data and fax inter-working, DTMF relay and inter-working, media transcoding and more. Your SBC is where statistics and billing information are collected as all the sessions that takes place between two parties pass through the device.
Given the functions it provides, there is no doubt that session border controllers are crucial as long as VoIP exists. The better and up-to-date your SBC, the more advantage you have in your role as a VoIP/SIP termination service provider. To survive in ever evolving VoIP scene, your SBC should provide the best possible performance, scalability and reliability. While choosing an SBC for your wholesale VoIP termination service, make sure that it is fully integrated into market leading access and interconnect solutions. It should also provide real-time visibility to your network and scale to address the statistic growth of your SIP business and so on.
Finance
Competitive Intelligence Is an Essential Component of Better Law Firm Decision-Making
Important law firm decisions should never be made in a vacuum. Instead, they should be made with an abundance of the right information in hand. For many law firm decisions, “the right information” means competitive intelligence.
Competitive intelligence is defined as a systematic and ethical program for gathering, analyzing and managing information about the external business environment – information that can affect all of a law firm’s plans, decisions and operations.
Competitive intelligence can be information about organizations – like your clients, potential clients and adversaries. It can be information about other law firms – like collaborators, opposing counsel or even potential merger partners. It can be information about the legal needs in particular industries or markets.
Competitive intelligence can also be information about people – like the people you will meet in a pitch, in the boardroom, in the courtroom (like opposing counsel or an expert witness) or in a hiring interview.
In any of these settings, knowledge of companies and people is power.
When gathering competitive intelligence, there is a wrong way and a right way to go about it. The wrong way is typified by computer hackers like Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. As much as we enjoy the book and the movie, and want Lisbeth to succeed, we cannot condone her tactics. This kind of corporate espionage makes for good entertainment, but bad – and unethical – business.
The ethical gathering of competitive intelligence complies with all applicable laws – domestic as well as international. It is obtained from legitimate online and print sources, in both public and subscription databases. When obtained by interviews (either with targeted competitor staff and customers or as general field research), the ethical interviewer discloses up front both her identity and the purpose of the interview.
Before starting any competitive research project, it is essential that you have a plan. Thanks to the Internet, there are an almost unlimited number of resources out there. You can waste a lot of time and money searching them all. If we know your goals for a particular research project, we can help you concentrate your resources on the most likely, valid and reliable sources for your purpose.
Competitive intelligence on companies, competitors and adversaries
Some sources of competitive intelligence about companies, competitors and adversaries are paid and some are free to the public. Because of the nature of their work, many law firms and law librarians already have access to many of the paid recourses. These include products offered by industry giants LexisNexis and Thomson West.
For industry research, competitive intelligence professionals also like to use a product called Profound, offered by MarketReserch.com. They offer a wide range of reports for purchase. An entire report can be costly but, if you know exactly what you are looking for, you can order just part of a report for a lesser fee.
And don’t forget. Many of these paid resources are available for you to use free of charge at your local public library.
Free resources for company research include llrx.com and Zimmerman’s Research Guide. In its database, Zimmerman’s offers links to both company information and company personnel. Both of these sites are great places to start if you are trying to get an overview of the kind of research that is out there.
The Virtual Chase product by Justia.com offers business research as well as county and municipal law resources. Information on companies can be found at Hoovers, Yahoo! Finance, Google Finance, Nexis company information and Valuation Resources.com.
A lot of good research is available from Google. We all know how to do a Google search, but much more refined searches and results are available via the Google Advanced General Search Page. Google Scholar and Google Advanced Scholar Search offer useful results that have been ‘purged’ of casual hits.
Court and government sites – especially the Secretary of State’s office — include public records and a wealth of useful information. If you want to know where a company is headed, check the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Database.
Competitive intelligence profiles
When preparing to meet with a potential client, lawyers often ask marketers or librarians to prepare a profile of the client. All too often, this is done just a few hours before the scheduled meeting – and we need to scramble.
Even with very little lead time, you would be surprised at how much information you can turn up by simply visiting and mining the potential client’s website. You should also search company or firm pages on social media sites.
When you have a little more lead time to prepare – like for a proposal or the resulting beauty contest – then you can delve more deeply into client background. Good sources for public companies include SEC filings. Good sources for private companies include Dun and Bradstreet reports.
A good profile addresses some or all (depending on your time and research skills) of these categories:
- Quick facts
- Company overview
- Business segments
- Products/services
- Business partners
- Board of Directors
- Key executives
- Key developments
- Representative clients
- Legal issues and litigation
- Locations
- Case studies
- Patent information
- Marketing strategy
- Competitors
- Sources
- News articles
Armed with this type of information, your lawyers and law firm are well-prepared to make good decisions about how to approach a potential client (or anyone else), and how to make a good impression once the contact takes place.
Competitive intelligence on people
Sometimes you need information about an individual rather than a company. This person could be a client, a prospective client, a competitor, opposing counsel, a potential hire or a potential merger partner. When you know something about the person you are meeting with, you can plan appropriately.
Sometimes, you need other kinds of information about people. For example, you might need to track down a former employee or a potential witness. When such a person has gone ‘off the grid’ electronically, you might not have much to go on. This is where creativity comes into play.
In one such case, a former executive had been gone from a company for five years. He had a common name, which made the search even more difficult. Someone recalled him saying that he wanted to take over his family’s farm. By using the farm subsidy database and narrowing the search by general geographic area and the man’s age, we were able to locate him for our client.
Another reason to search for people is to acquire their contact information for use in a marketing database. Good sources of contact information include telephone directories, professional directories and professional licensing agencies (if you know a person’s profession). Online sources include a search on Yahoo! People.
Many of the commercial and general resources mentioned in the “companies” research section in this article work just as well for people.
Competitive intelligence experts often use a site called Jigsaw, owned by Salesforce. It is a business-to-business contract database populated by marketers and salespeople around the country. By contributing their contacts, users gain access to the database. It includes 30 million contacts. It is an especially good source for the contact information of individuals below the usual c-level executives that show up in most directories.
If you know a person’s location, you can search local and regional media for mentions of their names and activities. Social media – like Martindale Hubbell, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google+, Twitter and YouTube — are also good resources. So are blog searches. Social media include contact information, but they also broaden your research with less formal “chat” about people, their activities and the companies they work for.
In gathering information about people, you want to use a wide variety of sources – and you want to be very careful to validate any information you find before you act on it. There is a lot of faulty information out there. There are also privacy concerns.
Today, information about companies and individuals is widely available. In fact, you could easily drown in all the data. The trick is to focus your search in light of your business goals. With this information in hand, you are well-positioned to make good decisions about the future of your law firm – and its work.
This article is based on a Jan. 10 2012 presentation to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Legal Maketing Association by Wanda McDavid and Judy Goater of Access Information, a Denver-based firm that provides competitive intelligence for law firms around the country.
Finance
Do You Need a Family Law Attorney?
Unfortunately many people have issues that need to be settled in a court of law. Many of these issues are difficult ones that involve children. In order to make sure that everything is handled properly, people will usually retain the services of a family law attorney.
A family law attorney handles a variety of issues. Some of these issues include adoption, child support, visitation and custody, alimony, divorce, mediation, prenuptial agreements, and juvenile delinquency. The lawyer’s job is to listen to the client and then determine what will be the best legal solution to their problem.
One of the most common issues this type of lawyers deals with is divorce. Divorce is never an easy situation and it is one that can affect every member of the household. It is up to the lawyer to focus on the legal strain of divorce so that clients can focus on the wellbeing of their loved ones. Some of the issues that the family law attorney will focus on include child custody and visitation, child support, division of marital debts, sale or possession of the marital home, spousal support and temporary support and distribution of personal property, bank accounts, stocks, and other assets.
Custody issues are perhaps one of the toughest areas a family law attorney will handle for their clients. Custody can range from sole custody with no visitation, to custody equally shared between both parents. There are a variety of factors that a judge will consider when making a custody decision. Some of these include the capacity of each parent to provide the child with food, clothing, medical care and other material needs; the love, affection and emotional ties between each parent and the child; the mental and physical health of each parent; the moral fitness of each parent as it affects the child’s welfare; the home, school and community of the child; and how much responsibility each parent has previously taken in raising the child.
In some cases a lawyer must represent a grandparent in court. In many cases grandparents are forced to step in and raise their grandchildren, due to the parent’s issues with drugs, incarceration or even being deceased. Some parents will try to keep grandparents from seeing their grandchildren, regardless of how positive of a relationship they may have. The court always tries to consider what is best for the welfare of the child so it is always a good idea to have a lawyer in court to help people navigate through the complicated legal system.
A family law attorney has a very difficult job. Because they deal with so many different issues, it can be very difficult to decide who to hire. Potential clients are usually entitled to a free initial consultation with the lawyer to see if they actually provide the service that will be most beneficial. It is important for people to hire a lawyer that will work tirelessly for them and who has their best interests at heart.
