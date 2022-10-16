Finance
The Attorney Makes the Difference in Personal Injury Cases
Personal injury cases take many forms, and courts make decisions based on many extenuating circumstances. While some cases are rather simple when the facts are clearly stated during a trial, others may not be easy to judge based on the laws that govern the situation.
Determining the True Facts
Most trials are based on what “facts” are produced for the judge and/or jury. Personal injury cases are resolved quickly when everything applicable to the case is known, but that is often difficult to determine because of conflicting testimony.
A school bus driver in Arizona was placed on leave following an accident where a pedestrian was struck by the bus he was driving. The investigation is inconclusive at the present time because it is unclear who was in the wrong. The pedestrian and driver both claim the traffic light gave them the right-of-way.
The pedestrian was pinned under a wheel of the bus, which makes the incident look bad for the driver, but that does not mean the driver was necessarily in the wrong. The defining factor will be who convinces the jury. Testimony can be split when witnesses are introduced.
Why the Attorney is So Important in Personal Injury Cases
It is easy for the person hurt in an accident to receive sympathy in most cases, and the right trial lawyer will use that to influence jurors. The defendant’s lawyer should be prepared for this if he/she is experienced in personal injury cases because the emotions of the jury members have a huge effect on a trial’s outcome.
Making sure that the facts don’t get overlooked because of sympathy is also a talent that good personal injury attorneys develop. Many court cases are lost because jurors are manipulated into spending more time on emotional issues rather than just getting the true story.
If the events of the case do not make the right verdict obvious, a good attorney will provide factual information that provides the best possible character development for his/her client.
If the injured person has been wronged, the right attorney will seek to get the best settlement and make it very clear to all parties why his/her client should receive what is due.
There are many costs that indirectly come out of pocket following a personal injury. If an lawyer doesn’t seek to get restitution to a client for all those costs, it is certain that no one will offer to pay, even if they have even the slightest belief they may have been in the wrong.
The Pajama Man: Andy Ross’s Pajama Man Review
The Pajama Man School lead by Andy Ross may have come across your path as you’ve been seeking a way to increase your insurance sales commissions. With the PJM School you are going to receive training side by side someone who has found success in the Insurance Industry selling many different products from their home office.
The school that Andy has set up is like a mentoring program where you’ll get training video’s, live support, and even get to shadow him on occasion to see how he makes his calls, generates his leads (purchases them), and how he has found his own success doing just this. The Pajama Man School is going to come with a price tag of $5,000 and greater depending on where you are when you begin and what it is you are truly trying to achieve.
As a former Top Producing Insurance Agent here in the State of Hawaii, I’ve kept an interest in the market and those coming and going within the market. What I’ve come to find out is that success in any business comes down to driving traffic, solid training, and following those that have been there before.
If you are currently an insurance agent, what are you doing right now for your marketing, lead generation, and business growth? Do you need something like a Pajama Man teaching you how to find success within your industry? Maybe, but then again, you may just be seeking a way to put all those pieces together for yourself and just a bit of mentorship. For that, there are many online resources that are easily picked up. There are also many different places you could invest far less money and receive far greater value.
Overall though, the PJM School isn’t such a bad thing, just a large investment for those new to the industry.
There is a NEW way to help people truly reach the limits of their dreams, to create passive income from the comforts of their homes, and to do this all at their very own pace.
Enjoy Your Remote Control Boats With These RC Boating Activity Ideas
Many of you are looking for remote control boats lately, so I thought I’d give you some ideas I’ve had for increasing your RC boating pleasure. You have a large variety of boats to choose from, and that makes your first step in boating fun important for maximizing your playtime enjoyment.
Do you want a relaxing cruise with peace and quiet? If so your boat waits for you among the sailing group. Look around the various manufacturers offerings. You’ll find a variety of designs that give you the opportunity for non-motor navigation.
Sailboat designs exist for RC hobbyists who prefer the laid-back lifestyle.
Perhaps you prefer racing action, and lots of cheering and applause from the crowd. Select a radio control racing boat. There’s a large selection in the racing boat category so take your time in deciding which one is right for you.
Get together with other racing enthusiasts, set up race events, and let the neighbors know. You’re sure to draw a crowd, even if it’s only the neighborhood kids looking for the excitement of fast boats and competition.
If you’re really into racing build a small pond large enough to stage your racing events. Make it large enough to race 4 or more boats at a time. Lay out an obstacle course for skilled maneuver competitions.
Before you start digging for your pond, make sure it doesn’t violate any local laws.
How about a city harbor scene? Build a city at the edge of your pond, complete with docks. Use a variety of remote control boats to make a lifelike working harbor with tug boats, sailing and motorized yachts, racing boats, a police boat and a firefighter boat, fishing boats, and a Coast Guard Cutter.
Collect a fleet of military ships, and go to war on the high seas. Send your aircraft carrier on a mission with a group of destroyers and a guided missile cruiser to protect it. Send in the enemy gunboats and submarines to sink the carrier.
Like underwater exploration? Pick out a submarine from the submersible selection. You’ll need clear water to enjoy this part of the radio control hobby. Put a sub in a muddy river, and you’ll lose it quick.
That’s a few ideas to start your creative gray matter grinding. I’m sure you can make some light bulbs burst into brightness if you spend time thinking over my suggestions. A little thought and you’ll have RC boating plans to last you through a number of summers. Probably so many you’ll not complete all of them.
Get the kids involved, and see what ideas they have for creating remote control boating scenes. They might surprise you with their creativity.
You’ll get a lot of pleasure watching the happiness light their faces because you’re spending quality time with them too.
It’s Easier Than Ever to Find Cheap Car Insurance in Boston
Boston, the capital of Massachusetts and one of the largest cities in the United States, had an estimated population of 620,535 in 2008. If you are looking for auto insurance in Boston, MA, you’ll find that Boston insurance rates are a little on the high side. One reason for this is the extremely high cost of living in Boston. Massachusetts, which is heavily populated and a large urban area, was at one time the sixth highest state for auto insurance rates with an annual premium of $1,200. If these factors are a concern to you, then you’ll be glad to know finding cheap car insurance in Boston is not such a challenge after all, especially if you follow these few simple tips.
Dig for Savings
Consider your deductible, which is the amount you’ll pay when you need to use your auto insurance policy before the benefits kick in. If you choose a higher deductible, your premium will be lower. Finding cheap car insurance in Boston can be as simple as shopping around for companies that offer discounts. Ask insurers about multiple vehicle discounts, good driving discounts, safety discounts and anti-theft feature discounts. Find out if they offer discounts for your type of job or involvement with an organization.
As a consumer in Massachusetts, comparison shopping for cheap auto insurance is now readily available online. This allows motorists to search for numerous quotes from different Boston car insurance companies to ensure the lowest rates possible. Quote comparisons are quick and easy, with no obligation to sign on with any particular company. You can compare up to 50 auto insurance providers at once!
Insurance Requirements for a Massachusetts State Motorist
The state of Massachusetts follows a No-Fault system, which means your insurance company will make payments for your injury claims regardless of fault, up to a specified limit.
Massachusetts state law requires a motorist to carry minimum coverage of Bodily Injury Liability of $20,000/$40,000, Property Damage Liability of $5,000, Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Bodily Injury of $20,000/$40,000. The state’s limit for Personal Injury Protection coverage is $8,000. Your car insurance coverage may vary from someone else depending on your situation, so check out all the different coverage options available and choose the most basic coverage for your needs.
Factors that Can Affect Your Auto Insurance Rates in Boston
Many insurance companies base their rates on the type of vehicle you own. Compact cars and sedans normally have lower rates, while SUVs and sports models are much higher. The age of your vehicle, its condition and mileage are all considered to be major factors in getting lower insurance premiums. Your driving record also has a big say-so in getting cheap car insurance rates, so keep it free of violations.
If you are a male driver or young driver, you may be considered a high risk to certain providers, so expect your car insurance rates to be higher than rates for a young female or older driver. Your car’s safety features are also taken into consideration when an insurer gives you car insurance quotes. Does your vehicle have seat belts, head restraints, air bags, traction control or anti-lock brakes? Do you have anti-theft features on your car?
Now that you know what to expect when shopping for cheap car insurance in Boston, you can easily do an insurance quote comparison online to maximize your savings. Use these ideas to find out rates among the top companies in Boston.
Small Office Phone Systems – Top 3 Systems To Consider
Are you looking for more information on small office phone systems? If so, in this article, we will discuss three popular types of systems that help to streamline office operations. Anyone who works in a small office will know that they have to wear many hats and there is always more to do that time to do it. Therefore, a reliable telephone system with productivity enhancing features is always welcomed. At the same time, with advances in technology, all of these systems are have become very affordable for small business owners and start-up entrepreneurs that want to get the most bang for the buck.
The 3 top small office telephone systems to consider are:
Auto attendant answering system. An auto attendant system picks up a call immediately when someone calls and presents an automated service menu for the caller to choose the right party or person that he or she needs to reach. These systems are efficient because offices do not need to employ extra staff to answer and route calls. At the same time, callers do not need to wait for a receptionist to speak with them and transfer a call. In most small businesses, most people have a lot on their plate already, and the task of having to answer incoming phone calls only adds takes them away from other activities. This system can be used to filter and prioritize calls and even answer basic questions caller may have, saving everyone time.
Multi line system. The most popular multi line small office phone systems include 2 line systems and 4 line systems. These systems allow for multiple callers to speak with multiple staff members at the same time. If you run a busy office where time is money, it is not wise to have to waste time in waiting to use the phone. Additionally, callers may be turned off if they hear a busy signal all too often. Companies like Vtech or Panasonic offer lots of off the shelf 2 line systems that are very easy to set up either for a small business or a home office.
VoIP business phone system. Any discussion on the best small office phone systems is not complete without mentioning the VoIP business phone system. VoIP or voice over internet protocol is an internet phone system that allows calls to be made and received inexpensively. You do not even need a phone jack to be set up with a system, you only need a broadband internet connection. Early versions of VoIP systems were considered less reliable for business use, but today, the initial issues have been ironed out and many small offices are hopping on the VoIP bandwagon.
How does VoIP work? Analog voice data is transformed into digital data and routed over the internet. The calls bypass the traditional phone networks of the traditional telecommunications companies like ATT, and hence are services have been priced very reasonably from a totally different economics viewpoint. VoIP business telephone systems are offered by upstarts like Vonage, RingCentral and some business users also rely on Skype. Even traditional phone companies are now offering their versions of VoIP phone lines.
Which of these small office phone systems do you like best? Take a step back and reflect on your needs and how each of these systems could help you best. One article does not make anyone an expert, so you may also want to check out a few more follow-up articles.
Cheap Health Insurance – Where Can You Find Cheap Health Insurance?
The cost of health insurance is rising like crazy and this is making many people feel like they cannot afford good health insurance for themselves or their family. Most people think that if they are healthy and have never had a medical emergency, then they don’t need insurance. This is the wrong way to think and can cause many issues. You never know when you might need health insurance and you can get cheap health insurance for yourself and your family. Here is how.
If you don’t make very much money, then you can take advantage of your states Medicaid program. Each state has different requirements, but you can take a trip to your local division of family services office and get yourself an application. There are more qualifying applicants than you would imagine and it never hurts to ask.
Another way to find cheap health insurance is to scan the internet. There are quite a few companies that offer different types of health insurance for an affordable price. You could just find the perfect policy for you and your family that fits your budget just right. Make sure that you do plenty of research before choosing a policy and get the one that is right for you and your family.
You can always use the easiest option, which is to go to local insurance agencies and apply for health insurance. They usually have many different companies that they work for and can give you a free quote on which company is going to be the cheapest.
The last option to help you out with your health costs is to take advantage of the prescription programs that they have at local pharmacies. Some of these pharmacies have plans to get you your prescriptions for very cheap. This will help you along with cheap health insurance.
Resveratrol – Anti-Aging Miracle Or Just Grape Juice?
Resveratrol has been in the news, touted as the anti-aging supplement miracle. Some say it is also a cure for cancer, heart disease, back pain and even Alzheimer’s Disease. Can it be true? Like most things in life that sound too good to be true, there is some reliable fact but much speculation to these claims.
When it comes to your health, do you consult a medical professional or a marketer? Here is what serious scientists and independent health researchers know about resveratrol.
What is It?
Resveratrol is a naturally occurring substance found in grape skins, wine, grape juice, peanuts and berries of the Vaccinum species, which include blueberries and cranberries. According to Oregon State University’s Linus Pauling Institute for Micronutrient Research, the amount of resveratrol from a 5 oz. (fluid) or 1 cup (solid) serving of these sources is as follows:
* Red Wines–Spanish: 0.29-1.89 mg
* Red Grape Juice–Spanish: 0.17-1.30 mg
* Peanuts–boiled: 0.32-1.28 mg
* Red Grapes: 0.24-1.25 mg
* Red Wine–Global: 0.30-1.07 mg
* Rose Wines–Spanish: 0.06-0.53 mg
* White Wine–Spanish: 0.01-0.27 mg
* Peanuts–Raw: 0.01-0.26 mg
* Peanut Butter: 0.04-0.13 mg
Much of what is known about resveratrol comes from research on red wine and other alcohols. Moderate consumption of alcohol has been associated with significant reductions in heart and vascular disease risk. Researchers had wanted to explain the “French Paradox:” how France has relatively low mortality and coronary heart disease despite high levels of dietary saturated fat and cigarette smoking. Since the French drink much wine, research focused on wine’s chemical properties.
How Does Resveratrol Work?
According to the Mayo Clinic, it is the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of resveratrol that may contribute to cardiovascular health.
Interestingly, the studies performed on humans in this area are not conclusive. Some research supports the conclusion that polyphenols like resveratrol as well as substances called flavonoids are responsible, while other research cannot separate the effects of these compounds from simply the alcohol itself. In other words, perhaps it is merely moderate alcohol consumption that helps.
The scale tips in favor of resveratrol when one considers the findings of cancer studies performed without alcohol. For example, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center reports that both cell culture and animal studies have demonstrated some evidence of resveratrol’s cancer prevention benefits.
Will It Work for You?
The resveratrol puzzle still has many missing pieces.
Cardiovascular Benefits. While the results from the red wine studies do show that in mice there are potentially heart protective benefits, the concentrations required are higher than those measured in humans after oral ingestion of resveratrol–certainly much more than one could get from 1-2 glasses of red wine. Indeed, while it is readily absorbed into our blood stream, 50% is eliminated from our bodies within 24 hours.
Cancer Prevention. In cancer research, resveratrol has been found to inhibit the growth of some human cancer cell lines, but only in animal studies. Again, scientists are still studying whether the concentrations used in mice to attain this result are feasible in humans.
Longer Life. Restricting calorie intake is known to extend lifespan in many species, including humans. Feeding resveratrol to yeast, worms, mice and vertebrate fish has been shown to have the same effect as reducing calorie intake. In other words, for these lower organisms, it counteracts to a certain degree the negative affects of a high calorie diet. But there are no studies in humans that show this result, and the amount of resveratrol needed to obtain these results in these other species has not yet been seen to exist in humans, even after ingesting resveratrol. Simply lowering caloric intake through a diet and exercise program would achieve the same result.
Safety Concerns
There is no evidence of purely adverse or toxic effects in humans, but the number of clinical trials is limited.
Since resveratrol has been shown to have both positive and negative effects on estrogen action, the Linus Pauling Institute suggests that women with a history of estrogen-sensitive cancers such as ovarian, breast or uterine avoid taking supplements.
Due to its ability to limit human platelet formation in animal studies, resveratrol conceivably could increase bleeding risk when taken along with anticoagulant medication.
Adverse drug interactions are always a possibility when adding any supplement to your diet. It is best to consult your health care professional before beginning any supplement routine.
