The Attorney Makes the Difference in Personal Injury Cases

Personal injury cases take many forms, and courts make decisions based on many extenuating circumstances. While some cases are rather simple when the facts are clearly stated during a trial, others may not be easy to judge based on the laws that govern the situation.

Determining the True Facts

Most trials are based on what “facts” are produced for the judge and/or jury. Personal injury cases are resolved quickly when everything applicable to the case is known, but that is often difficult to determine because of conflicting testimony.

A school bus driver in Arizona was placed on leave following an accident where a pedestrian was struck by the bus he was driving. The investigation is inconclusive at the present time because it is unclear who was in the wrong. The pedestrian and driver both claim the traffic light gave them the right-of-way.

The pedestrian was pinned under a wheel of the bus, which makes the incident look bad for the driver, but that does not mean the driver was necessarily in the wrong. The defining factor will be who convinces the jury. Testimony can be split when witnesses are introduced.

Why the Attorney is So Important in Personal Injury Cases

It is easy for the person hurt in an accident to receive sympathy in most cases, and the right trial lawyer will use that to influence jurors. The defendant’s lawyer should be prepared for this if he/she is experienced in personal injury cases because the emotions of the jury members have a huge effect on a trial’s outcome.

Making sure that the facts don’t get overlooked because of sympathy is also a talent that good personal injury attorneys develop. Many court cases are lost because jurors are manipulated into spending more time on emotional issues rather than just getting the true story.

If the events of the case do not make the right verdict obvious, a good attorney will provide factual information that provides the best possible character development for his/her client.

If the injured person has been wronged, the right attorney will seek to get the best settlement and make it very clear to all parties why his/her client should receive what is due.

There are many costs that indirectly come out of pocket following a personal injury. If an lawyer doesn’t seek to get restitution to a client for all those costs, it is certain that no one will offer to pay, even if they have even the slightest belief they may have been in the wrong.