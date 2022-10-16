Finance
The Legal Issues Of Engineering And Constructing A Microbrewery
In the engineering and construction of a microbrewery there are numerous areas where legal issues come into play from concept to completion. This article will attempt to outline some of the legal issues one must ponder while progressing through the entire engineering and construction process of a new 15 barrel (bbl) microbrewery. The process will be divided up into two distinct sections – engineering design and construction.
Let us begin the engineering design process with the owner’s concept: “I want you to design a 15 bbl microbrewery for me”. As an astute engineer, you know that you need a written contract. This written contract must clearly contain several elements in order to be valid. These elements are: competent parties, agreement (offer and acceptance), consideration, lawful purpose, and form. The competent parties would be the owner and you (or your engineering company). The agreement would be your offer to design and engineer the microbrewery, and his acceptance would indicate and agreement. The consideration would be that you receive a fee (for instructional purposes let’s say you charge a flat fee to design building plans that will be accepted by the permit office for construction. The owner’s consideration would be those completed building plans that are accepted by the permit office, thus being ready to use for construction. The contract must be for a lawful purpose, in this case, the design and engineering of a microbrewery. The form, of course, would be the written form outlining all of the above elements. Now, that the basic elements of the contract are known, you must now work with the owner to get some answers that will help you design this new microbrewery.
Since the microbrewery is going to be a 15 bbl system, you might need details like:
What is the maximum annual production capacity expected?
What type of beer will be produced (ale, lager, stout)?
How will the beer be packaged (bottles, cans, kegs)?
You are asking these questions because they are needed to determine the size of the facility, as well as what special items must be designed. For example, the owner says he wants to be able to brew and store three brews a week. Knowing this you now have to calculate enough space and equipment to handle a maximum annual capacity of 2250 barrels at 50 brewing weeks per year.
Calculation of Annual Production
System Size (Brewhouse Size) x Number of brews per week x 50 weeks per year = Annual Production 15 Barrels (bbls) x 3 brews/week x 50 weeks/year = 2250 bbls/year
The owner also says that he wishes to brew both ales and lagers – 50% ale production and 50% lager production. You also know that each type of brew has a different cycle for brewing, and thus you need a different amount of fermenters per type of beer.
Calculation of Number of Fermenters
2250 bbl Annual Production Capacity (50% Ale, 50% Lager)
14 Day Ales / 28 Day Lagers with full fermentation in fermenters Ales – 25 cycles / fermenter / year (50 brewing weeks / 2 week fermentation) Lagers – 12.5 cycles / fermenter / year (50 brewing weeks / 4 week fermentation)
Ales: 1125 bbls / year / (15 bbls x 25 cycles/year) = 3 Fermenters Lagers: 1125 bbls / year / (15 bbls x 12.5 cycles/year) = 6 Fermenters Total: 9 – (15 bbl) Fermenters to produce 1125 bbls Ales and 1125 bbls Lagers
This information will affect the dimensions of the microbrewery. You know that ales ferment ideally between 65 and 75 degree F, but you also know that lagers ferment below 65 degrees and must age longer in lager tanks, so you must add not only a “hot room” for brews but also a “cold room” for the lager tanks and dispenser tanks. The owner says that he wants to dispense the beers in ½ bbl kegs and 12 oz bottles. He also stipulates that he needs enough space to store a month’s worth of each type of container. So, based on this requirement you need to calculate the space required for the bottling and kegging machinery, as well as the storage space for a month supply of ½ bbl kegs and 12 oz bottles.
Of course, you will need to figure out the other requirements specific to the microbrewery, such as water needs, drainage, floor finish, electrical, ceiling heights, venting, loading and unloading areas, etc. Slowly but surely the picture of what needs to be designed is coming together. As an engineer, you will need to ask many questions, and get answers to those questions, so that you can clearly outline the specifications of what needs to be built in the contract. In addition, by getting these specifications in writing you are further eliminating any ambiguities there might be which could be used to not honor the contract, or which could be used against you if you must go to court to resolve a contract dispute.
After several weeks of hard work, you finish the project, submit the plans for approval, and they are approved. You present the approved plans to the owner as consideration for your services, and as consideration you are paid your fee.
After having been pleased with your design and engineering services, the owner now asks you to be the general contractor for the construction phase of the project. He asks you to supply him with a bid as soon as possible. You call your suppliers to get prices, availability, lead time for delivery, etc. You receive bids from subcontractors for the various trades (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, flooring, etc). You pick those subcontractors that you think best fit your needs.
In addition, you have done your due diligence by making sure all your subcontractors are licensed, that they are carrying their own forms of liability insurance, and that their workers will be covered in the event of injury. As a general contractor, you, of course, must also be licensed, possess liability insurance, surety bonds, workman’s compensation insurance, etc. These are all instruments that help protect you legally in the event that any liability or injury issues arise during the construction of the microbrewery.
When preparing the contract for the bid (and the job) you ensure that the specifications contain all of the critical elements such as: general provisions, the schedule of work, change order procedures, drawings, receipt and storage of materials, warranty on labor, warranty on materials, methods of payment, procedure for lien release, etc.
Once you have collected your information you submit your bid, and the owner accepts. Of course, there may be many different contracts involved here: the contract between the owner and you (the general contractor); the contracts between you and the subcontractors; and the contracts between you and your suppliers.
Finally, the first building supplies arrive, construction begins, and within several months, you and your team have constructed a new top-of-the-line microbrewery, adding value to the community, the nation’s economy, as well as putting a little money in your pocket.
Now, let’s review. Along the way there were several areas where you could have encountered potential legal pitfalls. In the engineer role, you made sure that the contract contained all of the elements necessary for it to be valid: competent parties, agreement (offer and acceptance), consideration, lawful purpose, and form. Also, based on the owner’s input, you made very detailed specifications of the microbrewery design and you put it in writing. This helped prevent any ambiguities between what the owner wanted and what you thought the owner wanted; furthermore, you put the design specifications in writing.
In the general contractor role, you had to deal with potential legal pitfalls involving the contract between you and the owner, you and your subcontractors, as well as you and you suppliers. You possibly had to encounter labor issues, liability issues, injuries, workman’s compensation insurance claims, incorrect building supply deliveries, theft or damage of materials or equipment on the job site, or maybe even attractive nuisance issues. Whatever you might have encountered as an engineer and as a general contractor you know that you are armed with the knowledge to jump over any legal issues you may encounter. It’s time to have a beer!
Virtual Small Business Phone System
Installing a virtual small business phone system in your workplace is ideal for improving your business. These phone systems, functioning through a hosted server are also known as auto attendant, virtual receptionist or hosted PBX systems.
Improve Business Productivity
With all its advanced functionalities, a virtual small business phone system greatly helps people running small firms. The calls coming to your office will be automatically attended and handled in a professional manner. The callers will be welcomed by a professionally recorded greeting and the calls will be automatically diverted to the required extension numbers. This means that you will never lose a single customer due to unanswered calls.
Quality Features of a Virtual Small Business Phone System
A virtual small business phone system has a number of convenient features. The callers will get a variety of technical support including call transfer, after-hours emergency, fax to email service, voicemail, dial by name, dial by extension, automatic call distribution, virtual auto attendant and find-me/ follow-me services. The callers can get connected to the multiple extension phone lines of the users, through a single number. With these quality features, company owners can keep in touch with their employees as well as customers any time.
Benefits of Utilizing a Virtual Small Business Phone System
Since these phone systems are equipped with all the quality features of a modern PBX device, users enjoy many benefits:
o Create a large business image
o No need to install expensive equipment
o Ensure localized presence through local numbers
o Toll free numbers for countrywide presence
o 24/7 flawless service for all-time accessibility
o Affordable
o Work from any location
o Receive business faxes through email
The virtual phone systems in small business firms are equipped to efficiently handle the calls with multiple call transferring system, at the same time.
It’s Time to Get Your Jewellery Revalued
“How often should I get my jewellery valued?” or “when should I get my jewellery revalued?”. These are two questions I wish I got asked more often. The answer to both is at least every two years or every time you change insurer. I’ll be blunt. If you have not had it done for five years or more than you’re probably paying too much for your insurance.
The problem is people will buy a policy, and the helpful insurance company very kindly index link the values of the pieces that are insured. However jewellery does not follow any consumer price index. The value of diamonds is strictly controlled by a small cartel who increase or restrict the output of diamond mines in order to regulate the value. Platinum is used predominantly by the auto industry to make catalytic converters, so if demand for cars goes down then the price of platinum follows (platinum was $1,890 an ounce in March 2008, in March 2010 its $1,600). The price of gold is up to record prices but the most important factor affecting value is the difference in exchange rate between the Euro and the Pound. In 2003 £1 was worth €1.53. Today its worth €1.10. As most of the jewellery you find in Dublin shop windows has been sourced either whole or in part from the UK, that difference in exchange rate makes a huge difference to the retail price. Its not unusual for a ring purchased for €8,000 in 2003 to be easily replaced for less than €6,000 today.
“So what?”, you may ask. ‘If I lose the ring I’ll get a nice fat cheque for €8,000. I’ll replace the ring and go on a nice holiday with the change’. Think again. Very few insurance companies carry out their own loss adjustment. They employ specialist loss adjustors to settle claims. I once discussed this process with a representative of one of the largest of these firms who spoke quite candidly about it. He told me that the insurance companies were getting far too many fraudulent claims. As a result of this the loss adjustors have been told not to make cash settlements but to replace the goods. With this in mind the loss adjustor will pay little to no attention to the final figure (the Valuation) but to the actual description (the Appraisal). They will take the appraisal and go to their supplier and ask “how much will it cost to replace this?”. This is one of the main reasons why insurers will not accept one line descriptions written by people in the trade with no valuation training. They want a description that will allow them to effectively replace goods.
So having your jewellery overvalued achieves only one thing… more profit for the insurer. It may be a shock that the item you broke the bank to buy a few years ago is not appreciating in value but these are the realities of the times we live in. It makes no sense at all to continue to pay an inflated premium because you don’t want to be told something is now worth less than it was. We all need a small dose of pragmatism in this regard. A well written, regularly updated appraisal and valuation will allow you to pay the correct premium and ensure that in the unfortunate event of a loss or theft your jewellery can be properly replaced. Isn’t this the reason why we have insurance in the first place?
Stop Drinking Now – Alcoholism As a Disease
Many people have a problem when thinking of alcoholism as a disease because it simply doesn’t seem like one. It doesn’t look a disease; nor does it sound, smell, or act like a disease. To cap it all, it regularly denies it exists and refuses to accept treatment.
Alcoholism has been recognized by professional medical organizations for many years as a major, constant, progressive and at times deadly disease. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence offers a detailed and complete definition of alcoholism, but perhaps the simplest way to describe it is “a mental obsession that causes a physical compulsion to drink.”
What is a mental obsession? Have you ever had a song playing continuously in your head? It might be a song from the radio or a commercial you heard on television, but it keeps on playing … and playing and playing.
Mental Obsession Come on; admit that you remember what it was like. That stupid melody kept repeating in your head no matter what you did. You probably tried to listen to another tune, sing another song, or turn on the radio; however, the one in your head just kept on playing. We have all been there. Something was happening in your mind that you didn’t consciously put there and no matter how hard you tried you couldn’t get it out!
Above is a basic example of what a mental obsession is — a mental thought process over which you have no power over. If you comprehend the music scenario, you might understand more about the nature of the disease of alcoholism. In the mind of an alcoholic, when the drinking “song” starts playing, he becomes powerless to resist the noise. The song wasn’t consciously put there and the only obvious way to get it to stop playing, for the alcoholic, is to take a drink.
However, the problem with an alcoholic’s mental fixation with alcohol is the obsession is much more subtle than simply a song playing in his mind. The sad fact is he may not even know it’s there. All the alcoholic recognizes is that there is a sudden urge to take a drink — a physical compulsion to drink.
Progressive Disease Compounding the problem is the progressive nature of the disease. In its early stages, taking one or two drinks may be all it takes to get the “song” to stop. But soon it takes six or seven and later maybe ten or twelve. Somewhere down the road the only time the song stops is when he passes out.
The progression of the disease is so slow that even the alcoholic himself can, at times, fail to recognize the point at which he loses control and alcohol takes over his life.
No wonder denial is an almost universal symptom of the disease. For those who have come to the realization that they do have a problem, help may be as close as the white pages of the telephone directory. But for those who need help and do not want it, intervention may be the only alternative.
Get the Best Deal – Factors in Choosing Home Insurance Quotes
Almost every American is experiencing financial difficulties in the recent times. The great recession has affected the lives of many American families. Many Americans lost their jobs and now are tightening their belts to make ends meet, when doing grocery most families now move away from buying premium grocery items to buying cheaper and more economic brands. Students and employees, who usually take their cars to go school and work, now ride public buses.
Yet some of the necessities cannot be skipped, especially when these necessities are investments against events other than the recession. Despite having financial crisis many home owners are more afraid of the thought of their homes being devastated by fire of natural disaster than the present economic crisis. Times are difficult, but waking up and knowing your house has been destroyed and it uninsured is truly a homeowner’s worst nightmare.
In California, being home to many household owners and having many types of natural disaster occurring, this is a must. Many Californian home owners are always looking for ways to save money in home insurances whether it’s finding the perfect home insurance with a set of benefits or finding the cheapest rate and policy. These quotes changes from state to state, each and every home owner have already more than once ask themselves the question: “What are the factors considered in evaluating home insurance”?
Every home owner who plans of getting insurance for their homes and properties, should know how the evaluating system of the home insurance business works. A home owner should know about these evaluating factors before the dialing up and calling for insurance agency and asking for California Department of Insurance has much information regarding this topic. The following are information a Californian home owner should know.
Insurance Rate
Many factors can affect the cost of a California insurance, the home Insurance rate for example. The insurance rate varies from different areas in California depending on the market. San Jose which is one of the booming housing markets could double or even triple a home insurance policy on similar home in Wisconsin.
Weather
Weather is a big factor in affecting an insurance quote; Natural disasters depend on weather conditions. In the Coastal state of California, Mudslide and flooding which is common in some areas are not covered in California home insurance policies. A homeowner should thoroughly check the “exclusions” section of your policy to see what the home insurance doesn’t cover.
High Risk
Areas with high risk of insurance claims such as: earthquake prone and forest area susceptible to wildfire have high price tags. If you live in areas rampant with wildfires and in areas with a history of having an earthquake epicenter, expect a high price for home insurances.
California home owners can save up in many ways, going to one insurance agency to another to shop for the best quotes is best a way of getting a good deal. Another way of saving up is to reduce the premiums of your insurance; a home owner can do so by adding security measures such as putting anti burglar systems and deadbolts to their properties. Bulk insurance buying is also a good way to save money; some insurance agencies offer big discount if you buy both home and property policies through them. Everybody can save money in home insurances it is only matter of choosing the right insurance agency and planning wisely.
Factors to Consider When Buying Pet Food
First-time pet owners are always at a loss when it is time to buy the right food for their beloved pet. Going to a pet food store can be very overwhelming and confusing, especially when you try to look for the best food at the best price. If you have recently acquired a new pet, here are some helpful tips you can consider when buying their food.
Money-Saving Tips For Buying Pet Food
- Buy high quality pet food. It is crucial to buy high quality food from the start. This will help you save money in the future. You have to understand that health problems are typically related to poor nutrition due to low-quality or inappropriate food.
- Avoid free feeding your pet. This means that you must avoid leaving lots of food out for your pet. Re-fill their bowl only when it runs out. In doing so, your pet won’t become obese and you will save money by having to buy less food.
- Check your pet store’s promos and freebies. For instance, if you purchase 10 bags of food from a certain store, you will get one bag free if you are a member. You can also check the ads for coupons.
Buying Pet Food: What To Consider
Pet’s Age: It is crucial to provide the right food for your pet that is appropriate for their life stage.
Health History: You must be aware of your pet’s health history; thus, regular veterinarian visit is crucial. For instance, if your pet is allergic to certain food and ingredients, you need to avoid buying pet food that contains the said ingredients. In addition, if your pet suffers from a medical condition, his vet might recommend a special diet.
Body Condition: If your pet is overweight, he might need a special diet with a different nutrition than a pet that is underweight. If he is in good shape, you will need to maintain their good health and condition.
Preference: It is also crucial to take into account their preferences. Your furry friend might prefer dry food, or wet food, or a mixture of both.
Food Ingredients: You need to check the ingredients used to create the pet food. For instance, if you have a cat, you will need to purchase food that is high in protein, and one with amino acids and fatty acids. In addition, it must have the right combination of minerals and vitamins.
If you want to make sure that your beloved companion animal gets the best nutrition, you can ask your vet for recommendations. He can recommend a particular brand to help you make a decision. Remember though that your pet will ultimately make the decision.
Find Printed Business Cards Online
A lot of businesses are going digital. Offices prefer to go paperless with their transactions, receipts, contracts, and other important documents. With this thought in mind, you can’t help but worry if any of your old-fashioned advertising methods are still effective. Just like the business cards. Almost all proposals now and other points of contact are done through calls or emails. Is handing out a company card to a prospect client a good approach in this modern day world? The answer to that is yes. They are inexpensive materials, they can be carried anywhere and can be quite helpful during those spontaneous situations, and all you need is a good printing company. Where else can you get quality materials than to acquire business cards online?
Business cards are still the handiest thing that you can give to someone. You might be in a party or just walking down the street when you bump into someone you know. You don’t have the time to open your tablet to send an email and it would be impolite to ask them for their email address or phone number right then and there because they might be in a hurry. You can just give them your card and both of you can be on your way again. They will contact you in case they need your services. So you need to make sure that the information of your card is complete. Not only that, you need to make sure that it is also professionally made, the text can be read properly, and that it’s something that represents you and your company. The easiest way to do this is to look for a website that prints business cards online. You can order these printing materials right from the web. The good thing about this is that you can choose to do your own design. For an effective impression, you should make sure that the design of your card complements the color and font of the text that you are using.Include your name, title, job description, name of your company and your contact details. You might want to include a photo or your company logo if the space still permits. If you think you are no good to do this on your own, you can always hire the printing company to do it for you.
Many offers have been closed successfully thank to business card printing. We might be living in a world where technology is more advanced than a decade ago. But printed advertising materials such as postcard, flyers, and brochure printing won’t go out easily. And they are still quite effective too.
