The Pajama Man: Andy Ross’s Pajama Man Review

Resveratrol has been in the news, touted as the anti-aging supplement miracle. Some say it is also a cure for cancer, heart disease, back pain and even Alzheimer’s Disease. Can it be true? Like most things in life that sound too good to be true, there is some reliable fact but much speculation to these claims.

When it comes to your health, do you consult a medical professional or a marketer? Here is what serious scientists and independent health researchers know about resveratrol.

What is It?

Resveratrol is a naturally occurring substance found in grape skins, wine, grape juice, peanuts and berries of the Vaccinum species, which include blueberries and cranberries. According to Oregon State University’s Linus Pauling Institute for Micronutrient Research, the amount of resveratrol from a 5 oz. (fluid) or 1 cup (solid) serving of these sources is as follows:

* Red Wines–Spanish: 0.29-1.89 mg



* Red Grape Juice–Spanish: 0.17-1.30 mg



* Peanuts–boiled: 0.32-1.28 mg



* Red Grapes: 0.24-1.25 mg



* Red Wine–Global: 0.30-1.07 mg



* Rose Wines–Spanish: 0.06-0.53 mg



* White Wine–Spanish: 0.01-0.27 mg



* Peanuts–Raw: 0.01-0.26 mg



* Peanut Butter: 0.04-0.13 mg

Much of what is known about resveratrol comes from research on red wine and other alcohols. Moderate consumption of alcohol has been associated with significant reductions in heart and vascular disease risk. Researchers had wanted to explain the “French Paradox:” how France has relatively low mortality and coronary heart disease despite high levels of dietary saturated fat and cigarette smoking. Since the French drink much wine, research focused on wine’s chemical properties.

How Does Resveratrol Work?

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of resveratrol that may contribute to cardiovascular health.

Interestingly, the studies performed on humans in this area are not conclusive. Some research supports the conclusion that polyphenols like resveratrol as well as substances called flavonoids are responsible, while other research cannot separate the effects of these compounds from simply the alcohol itself. In other words, perhaps it is merely moderate alcohol consumption that helps.

The scale tips in favor of resveratrol when one considers the findings of cancer studies performed without alcohol. For example, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center reports that both cell culture and animal studies have demonstrated some evidence of resveratrol’s cancer prevention benefits.

Will It Work for You?

The resveratrol puzzle still has many missing pieces.

Cardiovascular Benefits . While the results from the red wine studies do show that in mice there are potentially heart protective benefits, the concentrations required are higher than those measured in humans after oral ingestion of resveratrol–certainly much more than one could get from 1-2 glasses of red wine. Indeed, while it is readily absorbed into our blood stream, 50% is eliminated from our bodies within 24 hours.

Cancer Prevention . In cancer research, resveratrol has been found to inhibit the growth of some human cancer cell lines, but only in animal studies. Again, scientists are still studying whether the concentrations used in mice to attain this result are feasible in humans.

Longer Life . Restricting calorie intake is known to extend lifespan in many species, including humans. Feeding resveratrol to yeast, worms, mice and vertebrate fish has been shown to have the same effect as reducing calorie intake. In other words, for these lower organisms, it counteracts to a certain degree the negative affects of a high calorie diet. But there are no studies in humans that show this result, and the amount of resveratrol needed to obtain these results in these other species has not yet been seen to exist in humans, even after ingesting resveratrol. Simply lowering caloric intake through a diet and exercise program would achieve the same result.

Safety Concerns

There is no evidence of purely adverse or toxic effects in humans, but the number of clinical trials is limited.

Since resveratrol has been shown to have both positive and negative effects on estrogen action, the Linus Pauling Institute suggests that women with a history of estrogen-sensitive cancers such as ovarian, breast or uterine avoid taking supplements.

Due to its ability to limit human platelet formation in animal studies, resveratrol conceivably could increase bleeding risk when taken along with anticoagulant medication.

Adverse drug interactions are always a possibility when adding any supplement to your diet. It is best to consult your health care professional before beginning any supplement routine.