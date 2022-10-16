News
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s nuclear threats and strikes on civilians rule out negotiations or an off-ramp
On Tuesday morning, as news broke of Russia’s vicious missile strikes on civilian targets all across Ukraine, I texted a friend in the badly hit city of Kharkiv.
“We will not be intimidated,” Oleksiy quickly texted back. (I am using only his first name because he is now serving with the Ukrainian army.) “Kharkiv is ready for this.” He told me he was cooking borscht on a makeshift outdoor grill as we spoke because a barrage of Russian missiles had knocked out electricity in the city. The Russians had also targeted a children’s playground, civilian apartment blocks, and a downtown crossroads at morning rush hour.
“We will win. We will teach everyone how to love their land and their home,” Oleksiy told me. “There is an expression from 2014″ — when Russia first invaded Ukraine — ‘You don’t need to die for your homeland. You need to kill for your homeland!’ That is our motto now.” He meant killing Russian soldiers, not murdering civilians, as Vladimir Putin prefers.
Oleksiy’s words are key to understanding where the war stands — and how President Joe Biden should respond to the Russian leader’s nuclear threats and war crimes.
Ukrainians believe they are in an existential struggle for the very survival of their homeland. They are willing to pay a very high price for victory. Now is not the time for cease-fires or negotiations, which would only give the Russians a breather to rally their flailing troops.
Indeed, Putin’s missile assault — and his nuclear threats — reflect the fact that his forces are in deep trouble. The missiles were revenge for last week’s stunning truck-bomb attack — the work of Ukrainian intelligence forces — on a strategic bridge connecting the Russian mainland to Russian-occupied Crimea. The bridge attack humiliated the Russian leader — and showed that Crimea is vulnerable.
Moreover, Russia is running out of trained fighters and sophisticated weapons. Putin’s botched “partial” call-up of more troops is angering the wider Russian public. Russia’s military industry, which depends on components from the West, is crippled by sanctions.
“The Russian ability to ‘punish’ Ukraine is significant, as we have seen,” I was told by former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus, “but it is not going to stop Ukraine from retaking their country. Ukraine sees this as their war of independence. They are determined to win it, and with enormous support from the U.S. and other Western nations, they have developed the military capability to win it.”
Ukrainians like Oleksiy say any peace talks are impossible until Russian forces are driven out of most or all of their country. What kind of negotiations can be held with a Russian leader who insists that the Ukrainian state has no right to exist because it is part of Russia? Putin insists that Russia will never return the roughly 20% of Ukraine that it has annexed via fake referendums — including the Black and Azov Sea coastal areas that are key to the Ukrainian economy.
The rants of Russian talking heads on state-controlled TV reflect the prevailing Kremlin attitude that Ukrainians are less than human — “Satanists” and “Nazis” are the common insults. (If you have a strong stomach, you can listen to this garbage, with English subtitles provided, by clicking on @JuliaDavisNews on Twitter.)
One example: Pavel Gubarev, a Russian proxy leader in occupied Donetsk, warned Ukrainians of Russia’s intentions: “We aren’t coming to kill you, but to convince you. But if you don’t want to be convinced, we’ll kill you. We’ll kill as many as we have to: 1 million, 5 million, or exterminate all of you.”
But at a politically fraught time, when many Trumpist GOP legislators, and Donald Trump himself, are questioning U.S. aid to Ukraine, and when Putin is amplifying his nuclear bluster, it is important that Biden clarify to the U.S. public why they must continue to support Ukraine’s struggle.
It was disappointing that Biden, who has consistently provided Ukraine with weapons — though often too slowly — warned recently that Putin’s nuclear threats raise “the prospect of Armageddon.” Such a casual remark, at a campaign fund-raiser, scares rather than educates, and conveys uncertainty to Putin.
Here is what I wish Biden would say:
“My Fellow Americans, Ukrainians are fighting for the values that we Americans fought for in 1776, and still champion: the right to independence and freedom. They are reminding us what it means to sacrifice for love of country.
“If Vladimir Putin is permitted to seize a neighboring country by force — something unheard of in Europe since Adolf Hitler — his appetite will be whetted for further conquest. If he can use the threat of nuclear weapons to achieve victory, that threat will be raised against Europe or the United States in the future. China, North Korea, and Iran are watching closely.
“So I want to make clear that any use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine will bring catastrophic consequences to Russia. The Kremlin should be in no doubt that the United States and its democratic allies will respond decisively, as we have conveyed to them in detail.
“As for Putin’s barbaric missile attacks on civilians, our, and our allies’ response will be to urgently expedite the immediate arrival of air defense systems to Ukraine that we had previously planned to deliver months or years from now. We will also supply longer-range munitions so that Ukraine can precisely hit the Russian launchers aimed at civilian targets. It is vital to help Ukraine make further gains before winter sets in.
“And when it comes to an off-ramp for Putin, let me quote my friend Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who said: ‘Off-ramp? The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine.’
“This is a war of independence against an imperialist Russian autocrat that is acting like a fascist conqueror from the World War II era. We must preserve international law — as enshrined in the U.N. charter — that rules out such barbarity. We will stand with Ukraine until Putin realizes it is time to end his war of conquest, or Ukrainians force him to do so — and until Russia rejoins the civilized world.”
Minnesota elections 2022: Dakota County Attorney
Kathy Keena
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position?My 22 years of experience in the office during which I’ve held several key leadership positions including that of Dakota County Attorney; prosecuted over 6,000 felony cases; vindicated the rights of thousands of crime victims; successfully defended the County in civil litigation; and provided legal advice to the County Board and county departments.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? (1) Protect public safety by prosecuting crime in a fair and just manner to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit; and to safeguard the rights of crime victims; (2) Collaborate with stakeholders to reduce criminal justice involvement with those living with a mental illness or substance use disorder; and (3) Confront fentanyl poisoning.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The promotion of public health, safety, morals, general welfare, security and prosperity of all persons.
- Website or contact: VoteKeena.com
Matt Little
- Age:37
- What qualifies you to hold this position?As a successful attorney, two-time Mayor of Lakeville, & State Senator, Matt has run a large city office, with a multimillion-dollar budget & hundreds of staff serving 71,000 people; advocated for vital changes to state/local law, & negotiated funding bills involving billions of dollars- essential qualifications to serve as County Attorney.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Keeping neighborhoods safe is Matt’s top priority: reducing crime, preventing gun violence, shifting the focus away from low-level marijuana offenses, stopping cycles of sexual/domestic violence, establishing a Veterans court, fighting elder abuse, balancing approaches to juvenile crime, and coordinating addiction treatment to reduce drug crime.
- What do you think is the primary role of government?Matt believes in putting government to work for the people. That means advocating for vital resources to reduce crime. The incumbent hasn’t submitted a request for increased funding or staff for over two years, so now Dakota County has a substantial backlog of cases. Matt will advocate for resources to prevent crime and reduce the case backlog.
- Website or contact:
Charley Walters: It looks like Vikings will stick with Kirk Cousins for another year
It’s starting to look like the Minnesota Vikings will have Kirk Cousins as their quarterback again next year, and possibly beyond.
Cousins, 34, already is guaranteed $30 million for the 2023 season, the final year of his contract. He’s played well enough through the Vikings’ 4-1 start that the notion of trying to trade him for draft picks to get an elite QB next spring might not be a consideration. If the Vikings continue to win, they wouldn’t get a high enough first-round pick to take a top young QB anyway.
There’s even a distinct possibility now that the Vikings, if Cousins continues to play well, next March could extend him for at least a year, through 2024, when he would be 36. A one-year extension would be expected to cost nearly $40 million.
The defending Super Bowl champion Rams, without offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell this season, rank 26th in offense in the 32-team NFL. The Vikings, with O’Connell as head coach and calling plays, rank 10th.
Meanwhile, O’Connell, and the Giants’ Brian Daboll and the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, at this juncture anyway, are frontrunners for NFL coach of the year.
Released by the Vikings in 2018 after drafting him in the fifth round, Dan Carlson of the Raiders has made 36 straight regular-season field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL. The Vikings’ Greg Joseph has missed four field goals, tied for the most misses of any kicker in the league.
The Vikings the other day signed the hefty defensive lineman they’ve needed since the start of the season, 6-foot-4, 338-pound Khyiris Tonga, who was waived by the Bears six weeks ago.
Cousins will speak to a full Interlachen Country Club at a Twin Cities Dunkers breakfast on Oct. 31.
The Twins have control of batting champion Luis Arraez, 25, for the next three years. Arraez can’t become a free agent until after the 2025 season. He played for $2.125 million this year and can expect at least a $4 million raise if he doesn’t accept an anticipated offseason offer of about $70 million for five years.
It now appears Twins shortstop Carlos Correa’s free-agent market will end up at about $30 million a year for seven years. Correa is 28.
Twins infield-outfield prospect Austin Martin, 23, after seven games in the Arizona Fall League, is hitting .464 with a home run and eight RBIs.
American League Central champion Cleveland’s payroll is $57 million among its 26 rostered players, 28th of baseball’s 30 clubs. Third-place finisher Minnesota’s was $71 million, ranking 16th. The Guardians are the youngest team (26.3 years average) in baseball.
Eight of baseball’s top-10 highest payrolls are in the playoffs.
Before the season, the Twins were projected to win 81.5 games, per BetOnline.ag. They ended up winning 78.
For the first time in nearly 35 years, Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Housley from South St. Paul is taking a pause from the NHL this season.
“Going to take a year off,” Housley, the former Buffalo Sabres head coach and recent Arizona Coyotes assistant said Friday. “I still have a passion for the game, but I want to take a little break, want to spend more time with my family.”
Housley, 58, will consult for the U.S. National Development Team Program in Plymouth, Mich. In 2013, he coached Team USA to the gold medal in the World Under-20 Championship in Russia.
Zach Parise, 38, is playing for $750,000 from the Islanders, but has $7 million coming this season, as well next, from the Wild, the same as Ryan Suter, 37, who is also getting $4 million this season from the Stars.
Jake Oettinger, the former Lakeville North goaltender, has received a $12 million, three-year deal with Dallas.
It looks like the Twins will use the introduction of their rebranded uniforms — the only major league team to do so for 2023 — to help sell their first-ever corporate jersey patch that could be worth more than $10 million a year to the club. The Wild recently signed TRIA Orthopedics to a patch deal worth nearly $6 million a year for five years.
The Twins have hired PlayFly Premier Partnerships to help them sell the patch. The Wild used Oak View Group to oversee the sale of their jersey patch.
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck’s Big Ten record, after Saturday’s 26-14 loss to Illinois, is 21-19 over six seasons,10-9 the last three seasons.
Gophers basketball followers this year will see a new, darker-colored Williams Arena floor with a corporate sponsor Cambria insignia.
It’s just a matter of time before a corporation offers enough to rename Williams Arena. That should be worth $1 million a year for 10 years or so. 3M’s naming rights deal with Mariucci Arena is for $11.2 million over 14 years.
That was 15-year-old Sammy Udovich, recently named the Minnesota Golf Association Junior Player of the Year, making two eagles, seven birdies and one bogey for a 10-under 61 from the back tees to tie former Gopher Angus Flanagan’s Southview Country Club course record. Udovich’s round the other day included a 7-under 28 on the back nine.
PGA Tour golfer Steve Stricker’s daughter Izzi, a junior at Waunakee, made six birdies — four in a row — in her final round to win the Wisconsin girls large school championship in Madison last week.
Ex-Vikings QB Todd Bouman’s son Aidan, the former Buffalo High star QB, through the NCAA transfer portal has left Iowa State for South Dakota as a redshirt freshman.
North Oaks Country Club hit a home run with the hiring of Cretin grad Pat Markley as GM. He begins on Monday. His predecessor, Phil Anderson, left to become GM at Hazeltine National, site of the 2004 U.S. Men’s Amateur and 2029 Ryder Cup.
North Oaks, by the way, headed by Tom Lehman, is undergoing a major on-course renovation that includes 24 miles of pipe for a new sprinkler system.
Woodbury soccer senior Xander Anderson, a straight-A student, totaled nine goals in back-to-back games and has 27 for the season.
Twins Hall of Fame retired broadcaster John Gordon, 82, despite seven straight hours of 110-mph winds during hurricane Ian at his Fort Myers, Fla., home, reports no damage. “Didn’t lose a screen or a tree,” Gordon said. “We’re very, very lucky. Can’t wait for the golf course to open.”
Ex-Twins radio voice Pat Hughes of the Cubs is among 10 finalists eligible for the broadcast wing of the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Ihnot will coach ninth graders at St. Thomas Academy this season.
Ex-Twin Corey Koskie speaks about concussions that curtailed his career at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Baseball Medicine Conference Nov. 5-6 at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Condolences to the family of former St. Cloud State basketball star Tom Ditty, who died at 76 the other day.
Arkansas State offensive coordinator is Keith Heckendorf, the ex-St. Cloud State QB star.
The Gophers have 18 former players in the NHL at the start of this season. There were 30 former Gophers in NHL training camps.
Former hockey Gophers: Mike Anderson resides in Newport Beach, Calif., and is a partner at Craig-Hallum Capital. Craig Johnson is an assistant coach for the Anaheim Ducks.
DON’T PRINT THAT
Prospective Timberwolves-Lynx owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have six weeks to make their second payment of $275 million to Glen Taylor, who has agreed to sell the teams for $1.5 billion. The pair’s first payment was $275 million last year. At least one more payment — much larger — is to be made before the closing date in December of 2023.
The Wolves, whose roster is the deepest in the franchise’s 33-year history, this year are second in the NBA in new season ticket sales and had a season ticket renewal rate of more than 90 percent.
Tony Oliva, 84, as nice a person as you’ll ever meet, was in a frightful car accident a few weeks ago. A young woman rear-ended him in downtown Minneapolis, hitting his car so hard that the driver air bag went off and probably kept him from smashing his face against the windshield. The impact was so forceful that Oliva’s car, which was totaled, was pushed into a SUV ahead of him.
So what did the Hall of Fame former Twin do? Instead of becoming irate, he grabbed a bobblehead of him that happened to be in his car, signed it and gave it to the woman who hit him.
Oliva told the lady she probably didn’t know who he was, but hopefully her parents do.
Meanwhile, Oliva, who lives in the same Bloomington house he’s had for 50 years and works for the Twins, has been seeing a neurologist while recovering from headaches and a concussion.
After recently losing 6-foot-4 Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman to Ohio State and 6-10 Lakeville North power forward Nolan Winter to Wisconsin, and last spring 6-2 point guard Tre Holloman from Cretin-Derham Hall to Michigan State, the Gophers should have a decent chance on Monday of getting a commitment from four-star 7-1 Dennis Evans from Hillcrest High in Riverside, Calif.
Evans, who also has Texas Christian as a finalist and is a pal of Gophers 6-7 freshman Jaden Henley of Ontario, Calif., was at the Gophers-Purdue football homecoming loss two weeks ago. Of concern for Minnesota, though, is that TCU is a top-10 NCAA preseason team.
The unranked Gophers, who have just one tender left, have gone all-out in recruitment of Evans. A top-30 prospect, Evans would be the highest-rated Gophers commitment since 6-9 Kris Humphries from Hopkins, signed as a top-15 prospect 19 years ago. Humphries left for the NBA draft (No. 14 overall by Utah) after his freshman season and after leading the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding.
The Gophers do not have a pure center. The 210-pound Evans would join other Big Ten seven-footers Zach Edey (7-4) of Purdue and Hunter Dickinson (7-1) of Michigan.
If 6-11 Gophers transfer Dawson Garcia from Prior Lake has a great season, he could declare for next summer’s NBA draft.
Amir Coffey, who left the Gophers after his junior season, has an $11 million, three-year guarantee with the L.A. Clippers.
Holloman will get minutes as a freshman for the top-15 Spartans this season. He played the entire 15 minutes at the Michigan State Madness scrimmage the other day. The Spartans, who have the toughest nonconference schedule in the Big Ten, play Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
The Gophers men’s basketball team was picked to finish 12th, ahead of just Northwestern and Nebraska, in the Big Ten this season, per a Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic media poll.
Ex-Timberwolves VP Fred Hoiberg, 50, whose 9-50 Big Ten Conference record after three seasons coaching Nebraska has him on the hot seat, has acquired four Division I transfers this season.
Wisconsin will pay Paul Chryst an $11 million buyout to go away as football coach. Besides a paycut, Hoiberg’s buyout has been reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.
The Twins might want to add some speed next season. By far, they had the fewest stolen bases (38) among baseball’s 30 teams. The Yankees had 102 SBs, including 16 by 6-7, 282-pound home run king Aaron Judge and 22 by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, whom they acquired from the Twins in the Josh Donaldson deal.
The Twins had two players with six stolen bases each — Byron Buxton and Nick Gordon.
Donaldson, 36, for $23 million this season, hit just .222 with 15 homers in 132 regular-season games. The Yankees are stuck with his $23 million next year, too.
It’s a good bet that Wild star Kirill Kaprizov got out of homeland Russia to Minnesota just in time before President Vladimir Putin decided to press untrained men into military service to fight against Ukraine.
There’s buzz that a golf movie about John Daly, who has played in a couple 3M Open tournaments in Blaine, will have him played by Jonah Hill, per outback.com.
There are 25 former Ohio State players in the NFL this season. There are 11 former Gophers in the NFL this season.
Some 220 Ohio State athletes have received $2.98 million in name, image and likeness endorsement earnings since July, the school announced. No word on Gophers athletes NIL deals.
Minnesota remains in the lower half of the Big Ten in size of athletics endowments.
OVERHEARD
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor on a New York Post story suggesting prospective investor Alex Rodriguez’s breakup with Jennifer Lopez (estimated wealth $400 million) could jeopardize his part of the deal: “I’ll answer it this way: I saw the story, yes, and that’s all I’m going to say. All I’m interested in is ‘can you make your payments,’ and he said yes.”
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa, Bridgewater clear concussion protocol; Miami could be looking at two backup tackles again
Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday morning, according to a league source.
Tagovailoa, returning from a concussion suffered in the team’s Sept. 29 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is still being held out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings as an extra precaution.
Bridgewater, who was never diagnosed with a concussion but still had to go through protocol as if he had one, is available to back up rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who will make his first NFL start against the Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.
Later Sunday afternoon, Bridgewater, who also is dealing with a right pectoral injury, had his questionable tag removed from the team’s injury report. He is set to be active versus Minnesota.
Tagovailoa is on track to return to action for the Oct. 23 Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with Pittsburgh.
Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater increased their practice participation Friday to “full” on the team’s injury report after being limited previously. Tagovailoa got to the stage of limited participation Wednesday, while Bridgewater, entering protocol more recently, had to be restricted to aerobic work on the side of practice Wednesday before joining team drills and throwing Thursday.
Tagovailoa went through two blows to the head in five days in September. Before exiting the loss to the Bengals on a stretcher following a sack from Cincinnati defensive tackle Josh Tupou, he also had his head hit the ground from the whiplash of a fall when he was pushed to ground after a pass in the Sept. 25 win over the Buffalo Bills by linebacker Matt Milano.
Tagovailoa did not sustain a concussion then but appeared woozy afterward, reaching for his head, shaking off the cobwebs and stumbling once he tried to get up. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa was cleared to return for the second half of that victory at Hard Rock Stadium and then to play the ensuing Thursday night in Cincinnati.
In the meantime, Tagovailoa’s clearance was being investigated by the NFL Players Association. While the league and union determined protocol was properly followed, it was not the intention of the league’s concussion policies.
A revision was made on Oct. 8, emphasizing signs of ataxia or gross motor instability as “no-go” symptoms that immediately disqualified a player.
Bridgewater was said by a spotter in last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium to have exhibited a stumble at some point, although no cameras ever caught the instance. Because he was ruled out of the game under the enhanced protocol, he had to go through the week as if he was coming back from a concussion, significantly limiting what he could do in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Jackson remains on IR
The Dolphins could be looking at starting two backup tackles on Sunday after spending most of the loss to the Jets with such a setup.
Miami did not activate right tackle Austin Jackson off injured reserve Saturday. He’s bound to miss his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury.
The Dolphins’ Saturday roster moves instead involved the elevation of two practice-squad offensive tackles, Brandon Shell and Kion Smith.
That may not bode well for the status of left tackle Terron Armstead, who goes into Sunday questionable to play through his toe injury. Armstead did not practice all week, which has become the norm for him while still playing in games since injuring the toe in the opener against the New England Patriots. Last Sunday at New York, he started but exited after eight offensive plays.
Jackson returned to practice this week, but after participating in Wednesday and Thursday drills, he was not seen at Friday practice.
Greg Little has started in place of Jackson at right tackle. Against the Jets, when Armstead also went out, Little remained on the right side while the veteran Shell was inserted at left tackle. This alignment came despite most of Little’s career experience coming at left tackle and Shell exclusively playing right tackle in his career before last Sunday.
Saturday’s move marks Shell’s second elevation and Smith’s first. A team is allowed three before it has to sign the practice-squad player to the active roster. The Dolphins have elevated fellow tackle Larnel Coleman three times already.
()
Like fine wine, Ben Simmons will get better with time
When Ben Simmons is pushing the ball in transition, one of three things can happen.
One: Simmons gets downhill and finishes at the rim, either with a dunk, a floater or a running hook shot.
Two: Simmons accelerates, forcing the defense to contract around the rim, before he beams a pass to a corner shooter.
Or three: Simmons either rockets a one-handed bounce pass or a two-handed lob over the defense to a streaking teammate for an easy fastbreak finish.
And then, he’s getting back on defense to guard the opposing team’s best player.
After four preseason games, including a finale where Simmons somehow fouled out in 13 minutes, the Nets have seen glimpses of what this thing can look like.
Simmons is a taller and more athletic version of Rajon Rondo, the point guard who tied the Boston Celtics’ Big Three of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen together during their 2008 NBA title run.
Simmons is a more athletic version of Draymond Green, the Swiss army knife who continues to tie together a loaded Golden State Warriors team featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the third Splash Brother, Jordan Poole.
In truth, Simmons’ unique blend of size and playmaking invokes the legendary Magic Johnson, who tied together the Showtime Lakers of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Byron Scott.
While Simmons’ former head coach seemed unsure whether or not the 76ers could win a championship with him at point guard, the Nets have no such uncertainties.
In fact, this is exactly what general manager Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash and co-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving envisioned when the Nets pulled the trigger on the blockbuster James Harden trade at the deadline last season. The Nets needed a table-setter, and Simmons, whose first instinct has always been to make a play for his teammates, fit the bill to a tee.
Those visions, however, were all hypotheticals — “if” Simmons could push past his mental health issues; “if” Simmons could push through his back ailments; “if” Simmons didn’t crumble under the pressure of returning to the basketball court after being disgraced by the public following his Game 7 blunder in the second round of 2021 NBA Playoffs.
It’s no longer an if. It’s not even a “when.” The Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn is now.
Simmons ties the pieces together; he is the glue the Nets have been seeking. And after 470 days watching from the sidelines, he will make his official regular-season debut for the Nets against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
And he’ll make his impact, more than likely, without taking a single jump shot.
“I don’t need him to shoot. I’m not going to ask him to shoot,” Nash said. “Ben is an incredible playmaker, he plays point guard, he’s incredible in transition, he’s a good screener, he’s playing out of the half roll and attacking the rim. Those are the things we need from him”
* * *
Simmons, by all accounts, is a wine connoisseur.
This past March, he partnered with Australian wine brand Penfolds to launch their California Collection. He listed two wine items — a $50 decanter and a $70 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon — in a story titled “What Ben Simmons Can’t Live Without.” He even had a glass of wine during his sitdown interview with JJ Redick on his “The Old Man and The Three” podcast.
Good wine, famously, tastes better with time.
Simmons is a lot like good wine. He has to be. It’s been longer than an entire calendar year since he last played a game that mattered.
At the top of last season, he cited mental health issues as the reason for holding out of 76ers training camp with an outstanding trade request. When he arrived in Brooklyn at the Feb. 10 trade deadline, a herniated disk in his lower back ultimately required surgery, preventing him from making his debut.
Of course there was going to be rust when he took the court this preseason. The last time Simmons stepped onto an NBA court, the Giants announced Eli Manning’s No. 10 would be retired, and George Floyd statues continued to be unveiled across the country for Juneteenth.
As expected, Simmons looked like a shell of himself in his first two preseason games.
At times he was indecisive. He didn’t look to score, let alone shoot, instead deferring to his teammates. In the second preseason game against Miami, he declined — twice in one possession — to take advantage of a mismatch against the 10-inch-shorter Kyle Lowry.
His star teammates, however, were never worried. They know wine all too well. They know it can be bitter before it gets sweet — or as Nash has repeatedly said, it’ll be ugly before it gets pretty.
“Just getting more reps,” Durant said. “I think he’s building his confidence. He knows that we all trust him, but just getting the reps under his belt, you know? There’s nothing like playing an NBA game.
“I think he’s just finding his rhythm again. He hasn’t played in a long time and to throw you back up in there with the game going fast — you can play pickup all you want but once you put someone in the game all that stuff goes out the window.”
Simmons only took three shots that night against the Heat. He admitted three wasn’t nearly enough and that he needed to strike the right balance of looking to score himself versus getting his teammates involved. But again, the best wines need to age before reaching their peak.
“It’s been a year,” Simmons said. “I’m coming back. Give me some time.”
The next game, he scored three times on five attempts. And in the finale, when he fouled out, he had attempted three shots in 13 minutes.
* * *
The Nets have famously installed a new offensive scheme. It was Brooklyn’s worst-kept secret — not that they needed to keep it under wraps anyway — that the isolation-heavy offense that crippled them last season was heading out the window.
It was never sustainable, leaning on Durant and Irving’s individual greatness, because as great of scorers as they are, iso-ball becomes predictable.
Swing, swing, KD. Swing, swing, Kyrie.
But on the opening tip-off of the preseason opener, Nic Claxton won the jump ball, Irving recovered it, then immediately dumped the ball off to Simmons, who advanced up the floor and initiated the offense.
Like fine wine, Simmons got better with time.
Five assists in the opener. Four assists and six turnovers against the Heat. Ten assists to just two turnovers against the Milwaukee Bucks. And an unintended rest day due to some overzealous officiating in Friday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“It was fun messing up because I know how good we can be,” Simmons said. “And seeing different looks and opportunities there and working with Kevin and Kai and Joe [Harris], seeing where they want the ball and how things are going to work in the flow. The only way you are going to learn is by making mistakes. So, I had a few out there tonight. I can go and watch film and say I know what I did wrong and how to fix that. It’s all a learning process for me, so it’s good.”
Even in those limited minutes, Simmons made an impact. The Nets outscored the Timberwolves by 15 points in his 13 minutes on the floor. They did so despite him only making one field goal — a field goal that flipped the game on top of its head.
First, it was a running hook shot. Next, a halfcourt alley-oop to a streaking Claxton. Finally, a drive-and-kick to Markieff Morris for a wide-open corner three.
This is the Ben Simmons experience, and in Brooklyn, it’s only getting started. He’s what Rondo was to the Celtics; what Draymond means to the Warriors. And if the Nets are going to make a deep playoff run, it’s because Simmons has been everything they expected — and then some.
“Ben will be fine. He’ll improve, he’s gonna get better every night, and he’s gonna be an engine for us and a big part of what we do,” Nash said. “So I’m not really worried about him.”
()
Vikings downgrade OLB D.J. Wonnum to out for Sunday, elevate TE Jacob Hollister
The Vikings on Saturday downgraded outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, who missed two days of practice during the week due to an illness, from questionable to out for Sunday’s game at Miami.
Minnesota also elevated tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad to the active roster. He will be the third tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt.
Wonnum, who sat out practices Thursday and Friday, is second on the team with 2 1/2 sacks. With Wonnum out, the Vikings could activate rookie outside linebacker Luiji Vilain to play in his first NFL game.
Also Saturday, the Dolphins announced that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is not longer question for Sunday’s game and will play. Bridgewater, a former Vikings quarterback, will be the backup behind rookie Skylar Thompson.
Jalen Brunson downplays his impressive preseason: ‘That means nothing’
Most objective viewers would agree on Jalen Brunson’s preseason: it was as good as you could possibly hope. Maybe even better.
There were factors weighing against Brunson in those four games, namely that he never played with any of his teammates. But he directed Knicks traffic like a beat cop who worked that same intersection for eight years.
The starters were dominant, the Knicks went 3-1 and they outscored opponents by 64 points with Brunson on the court.
What does all this mean? To paraphrase Brunson, “Absolutely nothing.”
“It’s preseason, and this doesn’t really matter,” Brunson said. “While we have made strides, while we have gotten better it really starts on Wednesday (in the regular season opener). We have to continue to just have that mindset and continue to get better and we will be OK. This is just a start for us. We can’t be satisfied with 3-1 in the preseason. That means nothing.”
Shunning complacency is a refreshing perspective for Knicks fans hoping for improvement from last season’s dud. It also jibes with Brunson’s career track. The 26-year-old was never satisfied with status quo. He advanced from a short and unathletic prospect to NCAA champion to overachieving second-round pick to a nine-figure contract with the Knicks.
“My entire career I’ve been told I’m too short, too slow, all that nonsense,” he said Friday night.
Indeed, Brunson can’t jump around the gym like Donovan Mitchell or dribble around defenders like Kyrie Irving. He’s effective in ways like former point guards Mark Jackson, Andre Miller and Chauncey Billups. Steak without the sizzle.
If we ignore Brunson’s suggestion and analyze preseason, the results suggest his presence will boost production from both Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett. Brunson also takes the ball and pressure off Julius Randle, who demonstrated in preseason a willingness to accept a lesser role in the offense.
That’s probably a good thing after Randle’s collapse last season.
But the preseason, as Brunson indicated, isn’t a great barometer. Three of the opponents — Indiana (twice) and Detroit — are bad and inexperienced. The fourth opponent (the Wizards) probably has the ceiling of the play-in tournament.
On Wednesday evening, the Knicks open their regular season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team with a superstar (Ja Morant) and championship aspirations. To quote Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly.”
“It starts for real,” Brunson said.
STOCK REPORT
It was a tale of two preseasons for the Knicks. The starters were tremendous, the reserves were not.
With that in mind, let’s take stock of each player after the four games:
JALEN BRUNSON
AVERAGES: 26 minutes, 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, 49% shooting
QUICKIE: Took control of the offense and boosted the halfcourt game.
STOCK: UP
RJ BARRETT
AVERAGES: 27.5 minutes, 19.8 points, 6 rebounds, 48% shooting
QUICKIE: Efficiency has been a knock on Barrett but he hit 46% of his treys and 81% of his foul shots.
STOCK: UP
JULIUS RANDLE
AVERAGES: 23.5 minutes, 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 43% shooting
QUICKIE: Didn’t shoot particularly well but never forced the issue. Ratio of assists (4.3) to turnovers (0.8) was most encouraging.
STOCK: UP
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY
AVERAGES: 21 minutes, 12 points, 3 assists, 34% shooting.
QUICKIE: Shotmaking is always a rollercoaster and it was mostly down in preseason. Wants to improve efficiency but 34% wasn’t a good start.
STOCK: DOWN
OBI TOPPIN
AVERAGES: 20.7 minutes, 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 53% shooting.
QUICKIE: One spectacular game, one so-so, two duds. Appeared to injure his ankle in the last game.
STOCK: DOWN
MITCHELL ROBINSON
AVERAGES: 22.2 minutes, 11 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 76% shooting
QUICKIE: Brunson was great but Robinson had the most impressive preseason while dominating the paint.
STOCK: UP
EVAN FOURNIER
AVERAGES: 19.1 minutes, 5.7 points, 3.3 assists, 33% shooting
QUICKIE: Rested one game. His 3-point threat balanced the floor even though Fournier didn’t shoot well. Largely took it easy after playing Eurobasket in the summer.
STOCK: EVEN
ISAIAH HARTENSTEIN
AVERAGES: 20.8 minutes, 4.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 37% shooting
QUICKIE: Noticeable dropoff defensively with Hartenstein on the floor instead of Robinson.
STOCK: DOWN
DERRICK ROSE
AVERAGES: 10.7 minutes, 4.7 points, 1.7 assists, 40% shooting
QUICKIE: Didn’t play much and ceded point guard duties to Quickley. Understandable Rose wouldn’t go hard after such a long layoff but we’re worried about him trying to suddenly turn on a switch.
STOCK: DOWN
CAM REDDISH
AVERAGES: 15.8 minutes, 4.3 points, 2 rebounds, 21% shooting
QUICKIE: Thibodeau gave him opportunities but Reddish did nothing with them.
STOCK: DOWN
QUENTIN GRIMES
AVERAGES: 15.9 minutes, 0 points, 1 rebound, 0% shooting
QUICKIE: Might’ve had a chance to advance his candidacy for a starting job but foot injury held Grimes out for three of the four games.
STOCK: EVEN
()
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
