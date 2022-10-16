Twins position breakdown: With Miguel Sano out of the picture, three solid hitters will share first base

The Miguel Sanó days in Minneapolis have just about reached their end, and in the coming weeks, it will all become official.

Once one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Sanó’s career in Minnesota will end after an injury-plagued season in which he played in just 20 games. Sanó first sustained a left knee injury during a walk-off celebration on April 26, tearing his meniscus, and after returning from surgery and rehab in late July, he wound up on the injured list with knee inflammation just days later.

The Twins have a $14 million club option on the 29-year-old or a $2.75 million buyout, the latter of which they are expected to pay as they move on from the strikeout-prone slugger.

2022 RECAP

Entering the 2022 season, Sanó and Alex Kirilloff were the two players expected to see the most time at first base.

What happened instead? Rookie Jose Miranda and batting champion Luis Arraez, neither first basemen by trade, wound up spending the most time there, Miranda for 77 games and Arraez for 65.

The day Sanó landed on the injured list the first time, the Twins called up Miranda, one of their top prospects, from Triple-A. After a rocky first month, the 24-year-old Miranda settled in nicely, finishing the season hitting .268 with 15 home runs, a team-leading 66 RBIs, a .751 OPS and a 116 OPS+ (100 is league average).

Arraez, who had little prior experience at the position, adjusted well, and wound up playing more games there than anywhere else on the field. His season included a mix of first, second and a few games at third base at the beginning of the season — which did not go smoothly — as well as 38 games as designated hitter.

Offensively, in his fourth season in the majors, he paced the American League in hitting at .316, sewing up the AL batting title on the final day of the season.

Kirilloff, like Sanó, spent most of the season out with injury, playing in 45 games — plus a month in the minors — before undergoing a second season-ending wrist surgery. While at times he was healthy and looked the part of the hitter the Twins believe him to be, wrist discomfort sapped him of his power and he eventually underwent an ulnar shortening procedure.

2023 OUTLOOK

Barring an offseason move, expect to see some kind of mixture of Miranda, Arraez and Kirilloff at first base next season.

Kirilloff, the best defensive first baseman of the bunch, can also play the corner outfield spots, Miranda will also see some time at third base and Arraez can go out to second. The Twins also figure to have a rotating designated hitter yet again, helping create more playing time for the group of talented hitters.

Asked recently if Arraez needed a set position, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey pointed out that the DH rotation was good for the infielder to help him sustain his health through the course of the season. Arraez avoided the injured list entirely in 2022, save for a stint on the COVID IL, though he had lingering hamstring issues in the back half of the season.

“He’s willing and open to being flexible there, but obviously his bat is what’s significant here and we want to keep him as healthy as possible, so I think that will all factor into it,” Falvey said. “But we’ll answer that probably at a later date when we get a little better idea of the roster.”