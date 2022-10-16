News
Twins position breakdown: With Miguel Sano out of the picture, three solid hitters will share first base
The Miguel Sanó days in Minneapolis have just about reached their end, and in the coming weeks, it will all become official.
Once one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, Sanó’s career in Minnesota will end after an injury-plagued season in which he played in just 20 games. Sanó first sustained a left knee injury during a walk-off celebration on April 26, tearing his meniscus, and after returning from surgery and rehab in late July, he wound up on the injured list with knee inflammation just days later.
The Twins have a $14 million club option on the 29-year-old or a $2.75 million buyout, the latter of which they are expected to pay as they move on from the strikeout-prone slugger.
2022 RECAP
Entering the 2022 season, Sanó and Alex Kirilloff were the two players expected to see the most time at first base.
What happened instead? Rookie Jose Miranda and batting champion Luis Arraez, neither first basemen by trade, wound up spending the most time there, Miranda for 77 games and Arraez for 65.
The day Sanó landed on the injured list the first time, the Twins called up Miranda, one of their top prospects, from Triple-A. After a rocky first month, the 24-year-old Miranda settled in nicely, finishing the season hitting .268 with 15 home runs, a team-leading 66 RBIs, a .751 OPS and a 116 OPS+ (100 is league average).
Arraez, who had little prior experience at the position, adjusted well, and wound up playing more games there than anywhere else on the field. His season included a mix of first, second and a few games at third base at the beginning of the season — which did not go smoothly — as well as 38 games as designated hitter.
Offensively, in his fourth season in the majors, he paced the American League in hitting at .316, sewing up the AL batting title on the final day of the season.
Kirilloff, like Sanó, spent most of the season out with injury, playing in 45 games — plus a month in the minors — before undergoing a second season-ending wrist surgery. While at times he was healthy and looked the part of the hitter the Twins believe him to be, wrist discomfort sapped him of his power and he eventually underwent an ulnar shortening procedure.
2023 OUTLOOK
Barring an offseason move, expect to see some kind of mixture of Miranda, Arraez and Kirilloff at first base next season.
Kirilloff, the best defensive first baseman of the bunch, can also play the corner outfield spots, Miranda will also see some time at third base and Arraez can go out to second. The Twins also figure to have a rotating designated hitter yet again, helping create more playing time for the group of talented hitters.
Asked recently if Arraez needed a set position, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey pointed out that the DH rotation was good for the infielder to help him sustain his health through the course of the season. Arraez avoided the injured list entirely in 2022, save for a stint on the COVID IL, though he had lingering hamstring issues in the back half of the season.
“He’s willing and open to being flexible there, but obviously his bat is what’s significant here and we want to keep him as healthy as possible, so I think that will all factor into it,” Falvey said. “But we’ll answer that probably at a later date when we get a little better idea of the roster.”
Gophers passing game ‘hurt us’ in 26-14 loss to Illinois
The Gophers’ seventh offensive play in Saturday’s 26-14 loss at Illinois was both damaging and foreboding.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan dropped back to pass, had pressure in his face from multiple Illinois defensive linemen and was hit as he released a less-than-perfect throw. When receiver Mike Brown-Stephens didn’t high-point the catch, Illini defensive back Kendall Smith was able to rip the ball away for an interception.
It was a glaring example of how Minnesota’s offensive line, pass-catchers and quarterbacks each suffered breakdowns in a damaging loss to a Big Ten West division foe. There will be failures left and right when a college football team passes for a mind-blowingly-low 38 yards in 2022.
The last time the Gophers threw for under 100 yards was the 59 they managed in last season’s 14-10 loss to Bowing Green — the unequivocal worst loss of head coach P.J. Fleck’s six-year tenure at the U.
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca praised the Illini defensive line on Wednesday not only for its size and power but also its quickness. They, along with blitzing linebackers and d-backs, at times, overwhelmed the Minnesota offensive line.
Both teams featured great running backs in Mo Ibrahim and Chase Brown, and both eclipsed 120 yards. But as Illinois took a lead in the third quarter, Minnesota didn’t have playmakers or the plays to stage a comeback.
“They are really, really good up front, but we’ve got to be able to catch the football when opportunities present themselves because then they create more opportunities,” Fleck said. “When we don’t, it makes you go away from it a little bit more.
“In a game like that, when (the Illini offense) keeps moving the chains and time is dwindling down and you are behind, you have to be able to find ways to get some type of rhythm going. We would get a rhythm going and the pass game would hurt us.”
Minnesota undoubtedly missed top receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who was lost for the season with a knee injury in nonconference play. He moved along the sideline Saturday on crutches.
Daniel Jackson showed signs of picking up the slack with his first two-touchdown game against Michigan State and his first 100-yard game against Purdue. He was targeted four times against Illini, but had just one reception that went four yards.
Brevyn Spann-Ford was targeted six times, and finished with four receptions for 32 yards. A decent performance, but it paled in comparison to the Illini, who had four receivers each eclipse 50 yards. They kept drives alive with timely catches.
Brown-Stephens had three targets and no catches, while Mo Ibrahim had one target and catch for two yards. That’s it.
Dylan Wright, a specimen at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, was absent from the stat sheet. It’s his second straight game without a catch.
The Gophers go into Saturday’s game at Penn State with Morgan’s health in question. He suffered an upper-body injury when scrambling in the fourth quarter and left the game for good. He was carted off the field, taken to a medical center in Champaign, Ill., cleared by staff and traveled back to Minnesota on the team flight.
Morgan completed just four of 12 passes for 21 yards, no touchdowns and the one interception while trying to connect with Brown-Stephens.
Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was thrust into a big situation in his first real action. The redshirt freshman completed two of six passes for 17 yards — and two interceptions.
Both Kaliakmanis and Morgan were sacked once, but that was not a full reflection of how much pressure they were under Saturday. Morgan scrambled a few times and finished with 23 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Center John Michael Schmitz summed up the defeat completely and succinctly.
“We got to have 11 play as one and we have to do a better job of execution, whether it is pass pro up front, if it’s route running or throws,” he said. “It all (has to) come together at the end of the day.”
On Saturday, it fell apart.
Election 2022: West St. Paul
WEST ST. PAUL CITY COUNCIL WARD 1
Pat Armon
-
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Problem solver and listener. Former member of the West St. Paul City Council and Economic Development Authority, Parks and Rec Committee, Charter Commission, South Metro Fire Board, Moreland Elementary PTA, Scouts, Thompson Park Committee, Volunteer and City Promoter. Occupation – Community Development Professional
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritize police and fire depts. Policing which targets and reacts to issues like catalytic converter theft. Embrace diversity. Establish a group of rental housing tenants and stakeholders to make ongoing reports to the city. Support for rental standards and rental density ordinances. Help clean city with volunteers and innovative methods.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Public safety, infrastructure, plowing streets, provide parks and rec, provide property management compliance and assist and attract businesses with economic development resources delivered to all in our diverse community. Partner with other communities in order to ensure this role functions in an effective way for taxpayers and us all.
- Website or contact: patarmon.com [email protected]
- Age: 56
Kimetha KaeJae Johnson
Candidate information not available.
WEST ST. PAUL CITY COUNCIL WARD 3
Wendy Berry
-
- Age: 44
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve served our city for the past 4 years and am proud of how we’ve addressed the needs of our community by engaging as many residents as possible in decision making, improving walkability and accessibility, and done so while spending tax dollars wisely.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Prioritizing outreach so to hear from our diverse community about the decisions we’re making and finding ways to engage people we haven’t reached. Maintaining fiscal responsibility by making sure our infrastructure stays up to date and West St. Paul’s changing needs are being met. Continuing a focus on accessibility and safety throughout our city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? At city council level, it’s about setting West St. Paul up for success now and well into the future – ordinances, resolutions, budgets are important, and things like inclusion, equity, and engagement will help us get there.
- Website or contact:
- Age: 44
Jake Nelson
Candidate information not available.
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 41B candidates
House District 41B
Tina Folch
- Age: 51
- Party: DFL
- City: Hastings
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a Hastings councilmember since 2016, I also serve on the Dakota County Broadband Board & School District 200 Community Engagement Committee. Having worked in state and local government for 25 years, I have broad experience with law enforcement, business, and transportation officials. I hold a Master’s degree from Hamline University.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top 3 priorities help our state prosper: 1) Develop more affordable housing and daycare options, 2) fully fund public education, pre-K through career training and 3) invest in infrastructure and foster development.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I am committed to bringing our communities together by focusing on where we have common values. We can find solutions to our biggest challenges if we set aside our differences. With my experience as a civic leader, I know how to work across government jurisdictions and business communities to get things done for everyone in District 41B.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-304-0652
Shane Hudella (Candidate responses not available)
- Party: R
- City: Hastings
- Website or contact: s[email protected]; 651-283-3953
Election 2022: Lilydale candidates
LILYDALE MAYOR
John E. Diehl
-
- Age: 80
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified by my approach to public service, and my experience in public policy, governance and leadership. My approach is based on respect for all and a commitment to the common good. My experience includes 12 years on the City Council, 14 years on the Planning Commission, and 50 years of service in health, arts, social service & law.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Maintain prudent financial policies to provide strength and stability; 2. Support the availability and well-being of public safety providers (police, medical and fire); 3. Address development needs, opportunities and problems; and 4. Encourage public interest in city government.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? As noted above, to serve the common good. I would add that government should step up to serve when private resources are not available or effective.
- Website or contact: Office email: [email protected]
- Age: 80
Steve Grego
-
- Age: 61
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I graduated from St Mary’s College in Winona Minnesota. I am a proven visionary, strategic leader, and business owner with over 30 years of team building experience. My business has provided home ownership to thousands of first home buyers.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Public safety; We will work very hard to strengthen the relationship with local Police and Fire Departments.2. Reduce Tax increases to a minimum and ensure the money gets spent where needed. 3. The environment; We will improve our infrastructure while being environmentally aware.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? To listen, learn, and act in the best interest of the people.
- Website or contact: www.vote4grego.com
Minnesota 2022 elections: House District 34A candidates
House District 36B
Brion Curran
- Age: 37
- Party: DFL
- City: Vadnais Heights
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a former police officer and 20-year nonprofit human services professional, I’m in a unique position to represent our district from a true service perspective. I’ll stand firm for our community, put politics aside, and find common ground at the State Capitol. This is who I am at my core. I listen to understand, and I live to serve with integrity.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Public safety and disability services are my top priorities. We must ensure our community is safe and our most vulnerable neighbors are cared for. Police departments need full resources so we can ensure the excellent service we see in suburbs is reflected across our state. Minnesotans deserve to have safety, health and well-being prioritized.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Representing others is an honor and privilege that comes with an obligation to listen to all sides. I have never been a politician; I have only been a public servant and problem solver. Most of us are politically somewhere in the middle, which is exactly where our common goals are found. I bring a calm, understanding voice into these conversations.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-343-7023
Heidi Gunderson
- Age: 49
- Party: R
- City: Vadnais Heights
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a small business owner, past Council Member and current Mayor of Vadnais Heights. I have served on and led multiple professional boards and served on community non profit boards as well. I am a strong communicator and negotiator. My current public service has prepared me to serve the citizens of my district.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Public Safety-Ensuring resources to recruit, train and retain officers is key. I support law enforcement and have earned the endorsement of the MN Police and Peace Officers Association. Economy-Families are paying more for gas, groceries and energy putting a strain on budgets. I will work to ease this financial burden with meaningful tax cuts.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? Elected officials need to work together to move Minnesota forward. I will focus on working across the aisle to pass legislation that will benefit our state. Strong communication, willingness to listen and compromise are key to getting things done. These are skills I utilize every day as a small business owner and as the Mayor of Vadnais Heights.
- Website or contact: [email protected]; 651-308-5828
Minnesota elections 2022: Mounds View City Council
MOUNDS VIEW CITY COUNCIL (ELECT 2)
Sherry Gunn
- Age: 71
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have lived in Mounds View for 35 years. I’ve have been on the Planning Commission; Park, Recreation and Forestry Commission; Festival in the Park committee; Mounds View Lions; Mounds View Police Foundation and the Mounds View City Council.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Taxes and spending are always a concern. My goal would be to keep both at a place that makes sure the city can safely function. Doing things that brings residents together; celebrate our diversity. Maintaining and attracting businesses to our city.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Simplest answer is to make sure your community is the best and safest place for all your residents.
- Website or contact: [email protected]
Zach Lindstrom
- Age: 41
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am qualified to hold this office based on for desire to serve the community. I have been on our Festival in the Park board the last couple years. I served as president of the Alano club in Mounds View, so I have experience in working with multiple groups for the greater good of the community through a group conscious atmosphere.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority would be to improve communication between the Council and our residents. Our residents through a group conscious should be the ones shaping the future of our city. Other priorities would to make sure we are spending our money wisely, and to make sure said dollars are specifically beneficial to our residents.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I think the primary role of the government is to engage with the people and represent their wishes. In many cases at every level I feel that fundamental idea has been lost, and that is the main reason I am running.
- Website or contact: 612-296-3597
Amber Urlacher (No response provided)
Gary Rundle (No response provided)
